White House Touts Over 10 Million Registered Households on Affordable Connectivity Program
The program, previously the Emergency Broadband Benefit, was extended by the infrastructure bill.
WASHINGTON, February 14, 2022 – During a White House event on Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris announced that more than 10 million American households are now enrolled in the Affordable Connectivity Program, according to a release.
The Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden in November, extended via a $14.2-billion injection the program’s predecessor, the Emergency Broadband Benefit, which provides eligible households with broadband subsidies of up to $30 a month and up to $75 a month for homes on tribal lands. It also provides a one-time discount of up to $100 on a device, such as computer or tablet.
Harris was accompanied Monday by Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu and Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.
“So much of our day to day—work, education, healthcare and more—has migrated online,” Rosenworcel said Monday. “As a result, it’s more apparent than ever before that broadband is no longer nice-to-have, it’s need-to-have, for everyone, everywhere. But there are far too many households across the country that are wrestling with how to pay for gas and groceries and also keep up with the broadband bill. This program, like its predecessor, can make a meaningful difference.”
The announcement comes after the FCC last month adopted rules that changed the program’s eligibility requirements for more households to connect.
And despite the massive funding increase that makes the Affordable Connectivity Program the nation’s largest broadband affordability program, advocacy groups say better outreach is necessary to increase enrollment in the program.
The White House release said Monday that over the next month, the FCC will join with ACP outreach partners to host enrollment events that “build program awareness and train grassroots navigators on ACP eligibility and the enrollment process.”
To be eligible for the program, a household must be at or below 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, or participate in certain assistance programs such as SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, SSI, WIC, or Lifeline. A household can also be eligible if a member is enrolled in other programs like the National School Breakfast or lunch program.
Jessica Rosenworcel Tackles Multiple Dwelling Broadband at INCOMPAS Summit
Observers from the event say the chairwoman’s remarks were her most substantive yet on the matter.
WASHINGTON, February 11, 2022 – Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel offered her most substantive remarks yet on broadband issues in multiple dwelling units during the INCOMPAS 2022 Policy Summit on Tuesday, observers at the event said.
Rosenworcel criticized agreements between landlords and internet service providers, which she says contribute to poor internet speed and high subscription prices in MDUs.
On January 21, 2022, Rosenworcel had released draft regulations seeking to promote competition and greater broadband choice for tenants in apartment buildings.
If adopted, the regulations would prevent practices that keep tenants from choosing their own broadband provider.
The proposal would prohibit broadband providers from entering into revenue-sharing agreements with apartment building owners. If approved by her fellow commissioners and hence adopted as official agency rules, the regulation would also require providers to disclose any existing marketing arrangements they have with building owners to tenants.
Jenna Leventoff, nonprofit Public Knowledge’s senior policy counsel, emphasized at the INCOMPAS event that all revenue-sharing agreements between service providers and landlords are problematic, and the panel acknowledged the challenges copays pose in connecting apartments since many consumers do not even have bank accounts with which to pay such fees.
The issue was a point of discussion throughout the day at the summit, Leventoff being joined by Jamie Belcore Saloom, assistant chief counsel in the Small Business Administration, and Brian Regan, senior vice president of strategy and chief of staff at provider Starry Internet.
Fiber versus wireless
Policy experts staked out differing positions on the degree to which both fiber and wireless are end-all solutions for future broadband.
A panel discussion between 5G experts saw the contention that fiber is useful for connectivity, but that wireless networks must be deployed across an area, in addition to fiber, to truly reach the coverage that is needed for the future.
In contrast Ernesto Falcon, senior legislative counsel at digital rights advocacy group the Electric Frontier Foundation, said that multi-gig wireless networks are not truly wireless because they consist of more than 90 percent fiber.
Yet another focus of the summit was on how members of the broadband industry will use the funds given to them by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and how important that funding is to those same groups. Representatives of infrastructure builders Crown Castle, Tilson, Unite Private Networks, Uniti Group, and C Spire all responded to these questions.
Tilson CEO Josh Broder said that his company recognizes the need for these funds and said that Tilson as company, is itself is the product of the last major government broadband investment, the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act.
Uniti Group Vice President Kelly McGriff, expressed Uniti’s desire to push connectivity in schools using IIJA funds.
Members of the panel on which Falcon spoke said that broadband companies entering cities for new infrastructure builds must understand the cities they work, and also implement a plan of inclusive growth.
Sens. Angus King, D-Maine, Michael Bennet, D-Colo., and Rosenworcel all punctuated the need for high capacity broadband, particularly in education. King said that the COVID-19 pandemic “really put an exclamation point on the importance of broadband.”
Bennet, a former school superintendent, said he understood the importance of broadband in education long before COVID-19, and said that a digital divide in broadband can no longer be accepted as normal.
Reporter T.J. York contributed to this story.
NTIA Pressed on Existing Middle Mile Connections at Infrastructure Listening Session
Commentators concerned existing middle-mile infrastructure not used to drive last-mile home.
WASHINGTON, February 10, 2022 – Callers into Wednesday’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration listening session on criteria for money from the infrastructure bill said they’re concerned about middle-mile funding and last-mile connections from existing transport routes.
In brief two-minute verbal comments, a number of complaints emerged from commentators during the conversation that focused on middle-mile infrastructure.
Some, who were not obligated to reveal themselves, said they are concerned about existing middle-mile infrastructure that was sitting there and not being connected to homes and businesses.
In a previous listening session, callers said the NTIA needs to focus its efforts on funding adequate middle-mile infrastructure to even have success with building the last-mile – the last leg of the broadband cable to homes and business.
Fiber was said to connect urban areas to each other without providing service to the areas through which the lines passed.
Wednesday’s session discussed leveraging that existing middle-mile infrastructure, as well as the scalability requirements of that infrastructure funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, $42.5 billion of which is at the NTIA’s disposal.
Commenters also claimed potential health effects to organisms of electromagnetism emanating from telecom infrastructure.
Previous listening sessions on the IIJA included digital equity and how to create contact between tribal communities and states for more broadband access. Proposals included developing a score card to assess equitable broadband deployment among communities as well as increasing opportunity for smaller networks and bolstering infrastructure technician workforces.
Wireless Internet Service Providers Association CEO Claude Aiken to Step Down in April 2022
Aiken helped elevate the profile of the wireless association in Washington.
WASHINGTON, February 9, 2022 – The Wireless Internet Service Providers Associations on Wednesday announced the departure of CEO Claude Aiken. Aiken’s official last day at the association will be April 30, 2022.
Aiken, a former official in the office of Federal Communications Commissioner (and former acting chairwoman) Mignon Clyburn, worked to elevate the profile of the association in Washington. Prior to Aiken’s tenure, the association was led by volunteer executives or board members.
In his role as CEO since March 2018, Aiken helped bring WISPA into more of the broadband and telecommunications policy debates here.
Aiken was a frequent guest on Broadband Breakfast programs, including Broadband Breakfast Live Online in January 2022.
Infrastructure Money Must Go to Better Networks — Even If in Areas with Existing Infrastructure
“We are grateful for the four years in which he helped us grow and we wish Claude much success in the future,” said Todd Harpest, WISPA Chairman. “Claude has been a positive impact on WISPA and the thousands of innovators and entrepreneurs who are laser-focused on providing better connectivity across the world. Although Claude has elected to not renew his contract with WISPA, he will remain at WISPA until the end of April 2022 and has made himself available even after that. For that, we are thankful. Thank you, Claude.”
Todd further added: “We hope to see many of you at WISPAmerica 2022 (March 14-17) in New Orleans. This will be a great time to thank Claude for his service. Also, you will not want to miss the Broadband Billions Bootcamp on Monday (March 14), and learn about the newest industry advancements throughout the week.”
Claude indicated that he has been grateful for the opportunity and thanked WISPA and its members for placing trust in the association and in his leadership.
“The future, of WISPA and its members, is bright. It continually amazes me how much our members can accomplish, and this role has been one of the greatest joys of my professional career. Incredible volunteer leaders and dedicated staff have come together to accomplish things that I couldn’t have imagined possible when I first started in 2018,” said Aiken.
WISPA members continue to bring ingenuity and innovation to the communications industry. Said both Aiken and Harpest: “We are seeing members deploy fiber optic and hybrid fixed-wireless networks driving faster speeds and better service to homes and businesses. WISPA is a home for all technologies, enabling broadband operators to connect and bridge the digital divide in urban, rural, and remote communities.”
WISPA has organized a search committee for a CEO, with an outreach email for interested parties to SelectionCommittee@
WISPA is composed of about 1,000 members. These wireless internet service providers are part of what the association described as an evolving industry that supports fixed broadband connectivity, including equipment suppliers, support services, and other components.
Aiken is also scheduled as a forthcoming guest on Broadband.Money’s “Ask Me Anything!” series on March 11, 2022. The event will take place immediately prior to the WISPAmerica show, Aiken’s last as CEO.
