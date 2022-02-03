Windstream’s Georgia Investment, Meta’s Mega Losses, Starlink Premium

Broadband Roundup
February 3, 2022 – Kinetic, a business unit of Windstream Holdings that provides broadband, entertainment and security services, will partner with 18 different communities within the state of Georgia in an effort to provide high-speed internet to residents.
Announced Thursday, Georgia will plow $171 million into the project from American Rescue Plan Act money, while Kinetic will invest an additional $133 million.
“This is very good news for residents of Georgia. Building reliable, ultrafast internet service in rural areas requires collaboration and public-private partnerships,” said Tony Thomas, president and CEO of Windstream, in a press release. “These partnerships allow us to accelerate our deployment of fiber broadband throughout rural Georgia. We commend Governor Kemp and the committee for their leadership on this issue.”
Meta losses could be largest in corporate history
The stock price of Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, plunged nearly 25 percent late Wednesday and early Thursday, translating to a roughly $200-billion loss in value, following its disappointing fourth-quarter earnings.
Facebook’s user base dropped for the first time in the history of the platform. The decline in Facebook user growth went from 1.930 billion users to 1.929 billion users. According to The Hill, “Most of that drop came from Africa and Latin America, a potentially worrying sign given that the social media’s growth has been stagnant in North America and Europe for some time.”
Observers say the $200-billion loss could be the largest in market history.
Starlink launches premium version of broadband service
SpaceX’s Starlink broadband business launched Wednesday a new premium version of the product, which is intended to provide faster speeds of the satellite service.
Consumers of founder Elon Musk’s broadband service will have to pay $2,500 up front for hardware along with an additional $500 a month for service. To put these rates into perspective, the standard service costs $499 for the hardware and $99 a month.
Starlink’s premium service will function at download speeds of 150 to 500 Megabits per second, versus the standard version that once clocked between 50 Mbps to 150 Mbps. The service will perform well in worse weather conditions and provide access to 24/7 tech support, said the company.
February 2, 2022 – The National Telecommunications and Information Association announced Wednesday new hires to its senior leadership ranks.
April McClain-Delaney will be deputy assistant secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information and Andy Berke will be a special representative for broadband.
The hires come shortly after NTIA head Alan Davidson was confirmed by the Senate last month and comes before a critical year in which the agency of the Commerce Department plans for the release of broadband money coming from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
McClain-Delaney was the Washington Director of Common Sense Media before accepting her new position. She also worked for the Delaney Charitable Foundation as a director. Over her 30 years of experience, she has focused on “digital citizenship education, the digital divide, privacy protections and tech addition issues.”
Berke is the former mayor of Chattanooga, Tennessee, his term ended in 2021. While mayor he “led a partnership to provide high speed broadband at no cost to every family with a child on free or reduced lunch, making Chattanooga the first community in the country with such a benefit.” He also established digital equity programs as mayor and was in the Tennessee Senate for five years.
Chattanooga is known as the “Gig City” for its community fiber network that delivers multiple gigabits per second download speeds.
Section 230 legislation reintroduced in Senate
Legislation that would limit protections afforded to technology platforms from liability has been reintroduced in the Senate on Monday.
The “Eliminating Abusive and Rampant Neglect of Interactive Technologies” Act – which was reintroduced by Senator Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, and Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut – would limit the protections afforded by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which shields platforms from the liability of the content of their users.
The Computer and Communications Industry Association, an industry group, said it is not in favor of the bill’s reintroduction. CCIA President Matt Schruers said that lawmakers need to focus on prosecuting perpetrators, but “Instead of directing more resources toward prosecution of industry-reported content, this bill aims to put a government commission in charge of how digital services operate.”
The CCIA also pointed out its own efforts to reach members of Congress and tell them about “the collateral dangers of altering the law that gives internet companies legal certainty to remove nefarious and illegal content” through joint letters to Senate leaders.
Lawmakers concerned about EU laws targeting American tech companies
U.S. lawmakers are raising concern about digital media laws in the European Union that seek to regulate the market power of large American technology companies, saying the rules would unfairly target their companies.
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, and Senator Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, said in a letter to President Joe Biden on Monday that they are afraid the laws – the Digital Markets Act and the Digital Services Act, which is still being debated overseas – will harm trade between the U.S. and the EU.
The lawmakers are concerned that the laws, which target such things as data use practices, would disproportionally focus on American companies and not be implemented uniformly in other countries, thus giving European companies a leg up on the Americans.
“As the EU works to take positive steps to protect privacy, ensure competition, and facilitate digital inclusivity, it is critical that U.S. innovators, and the American workers and internet users behind them, are not placed at an unfair disadvantage by discriminatory trade policies,” the letter said.
The legislation will give “an unfair competitive advantage to other foreign companies, including those based in countries like China and Russia, which do not reflect shared U.S.-EU values of democracy, human rights, and market-based principles,” the letter added.
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo also expressed her fear that the legislation “will disproportionately impact U.S.-based tech firms and their ability to adequately serve EU customers and uphold security and privacy standards,” said the CCIA.
February 1, 2022 – A number of telecom industry associations said in a letter Monday to key figures in the Joe Biden administration that their industry should receive a limited exemption from the “Buy American” requirements in the Infrastructure Bill.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which allocates $65 billion for broadband infrastructure projects, requires recipients of funding to purchase 55 percent of parts from within the U.S.
“The threshold] does not reflect the realities of the global [information and communications technology] supply chain,” said the letter, addressed to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, with a carbon copy to National Telecommunications and Information Administration head Alan Davidson and Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.
“A broadband network contains dozens of network elements including but not limited to switching, routing, transport, access, operations systems, and customer premises/end user equipment and devices,” the letter added. “Devices used in each of these network elements in turn include hundreds of components – each with their own complex supply chains – sourced from around the world from trusted vendors and suppliers. Even network products that are assembled in the United States by U.S. companies rely on foreign inputs from their global partners.”
Authored by industry associations the Competitive Carriers Association, Cellular Telecommunications Industry Association, NCTA, TechNet, Telecommunications Industry Association, and USTelecom, the letter noted that waiving the requirement would still be inline with the provisions of the bill.
AT&T cuts dividend, will plow extra cash in fiber, 5G rollout
AT&T said in its fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report last week that it will slash its dividend to support its plans to increase investment in 5G wireless and fiber-optic service.
The company said in a January 26 earnings call that it expects the pay-out to be between $8 to $9 billion, compared to $15.1 billion in 2021. The company is also in the midst of closing its purchase of WarnerMedia Discovery.
The freeing up of cash will mean the company can reinvest in rolling out more fiber in the country and building out its 5G wireless network.
AT&T has already been rolling out faster internet across the country, planning to increase its current fiber footprint to cover 30 million customer locations by the end of 2025.
Jamestown mayor to pursue development of municipal broadband program
Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist announced Monday plans during his “In the State of the City” address to explore a municipal broadband system.
In efforts to find solutions to the digital divide in Jamestown, Sundquist announced “the formation of a Municipal Broadband Taskforce” to see if the city can “develop a municipal broadband program through the [Board of Public Utilities].”
“Now, more than ever, we must investigate and invest in municipal broadband for our community,” said Sundquist.
There are people who “couldn’t afford internet access for their children” or who “couldn’t access internet job applications because the library was closed and they had no personal internet connections,” said Sundquist. Remote workers, which is at least 4.7 million people nationally, have brought attention to how “spotty [the] connections have become in [Jamestown],” he added.
“A low cost, high speed option that could provide a free lifeline connection to those in need, and a lower cost option to residents and businesses,” said Sunquist.
January 31, 2022 – SpaceX’s broadband satellite subsidiary Starlink announced Sunday that it will launch 49 new low-earth orbit satellites on Monday.
The launch, which was initially delayed, will add to its more than 1,700 low flying satellites currently in orbit, which the company intends to improve connectivity in rural and remote communities in the United States and beyond.
The launch comes as Starlink’s connectivity promises come under scrutiny over concerns about the company’s capacity to deliver long-term, high-quality service that complies with the recently-passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Public telecommunications policy leaders also have plans for the same 12 Gigahertz band of spectrum SpaceX wants to use to expand its services. They argue that the 12 GHz band, traditionally used by satellite companies, should be shared with 5G operators to deliver internet to lower-income communities.
SpaceX has also come under fire from China, which urged the U.S. to “act responsibly” last month after near-collisions between SpaceX satellites and Chinese satellites.
C-band spectrum may boost 5G speeds and coverage
Mid-band spectrum may boost 5G speeds and coverage, says a new report released Monday.
Speed test company Ookla said the C-band’s deployment increased mobile 5G download speeds in the United States by 13 percent since its launch on January 19.
Their research showed an increase in operators’ combined download speeds after the C-band rollout, with Verizon wireless getting the best performance since the deployment. Verizon won the most licenses in the February 2021 C-band auction.
“If Verizon continues to capitalize on their C-band rollout and add additional deployments, we could well see an upset in the U.S. market rankings,” Ookla said in its press statement.
Earlier this month, Verizon and AT&T were forced to delay the rollout of the C-band spectrum around airports due to interference issues raised by the Federal Aviation Administration.
Each month, Ookla collects data from Speedtest users to report the internet speed at their location, and the data from those tests are used to generate their quarterly reports.
Although T-mobile did not deploy its C-band technology in the same week as Verizon or AT&T, the company’s internet speeds have steadily increased. Ookla reported earlier this month that T-Mobile’s 5G speeds have increased in the fourth quarter 2021, rising from 135.27 Mbps to 187.12 Mbps since C-band deployment.
HTH Communications merger to expand Lifeline, Affordable Connectivity Program
HTH Communications has acquired AirVoice Wireless, enabling HTH to offer Lifeline and Affordable Connectivity service to customers in all 50 states under three brands: Cintex Wireless, NewPhone Wireless and AirVoice Wireless.
“AirVoice Wireless was an important acquisition for us in terms of achieving scale in our business,” said Henry Do, CEO of HTH Communications. “This acquisition combined with the investments we’ve made in our infrastructure mean that its now even easier for qualified consumers to receive the services they need in order to stay in touch with family, employers, healthcare and schools.”
The acquisition will expand services such as the Affordable Connectivity Program, which offers discounts for lower-income Americans to receive internet devices and connected devices.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act transformed the Emergency Broadband Benefit to the longer-term ACP Program by allocating an additional $14.2 billion to it.
The ACP will provide eligible households with discounts of up to $30 a month for broadband service, and up to $75 a month if the household is on Tribal lands. The program will provide a one-time discount of up to $100 on a computer or tablet for eligible households.
