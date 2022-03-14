Broadband Roundup
Alleged Ad Collusion Probe, E.U. Crypto Bill, YT Ad Bypasser Shut Down, WISPAMERICA Launches
Meta and Google face allegations that they coordinated advertising practices to lock out their competition.
March 14, 2022 – Regulatory officials from the European Union and United Kingdom announced Friday that they would be opening an antitrust probe into an advertising relationship between Facebook parent Meta and Google.
“Advertising is very important and because of that, it is important that there is competition on who can place ads where,” the E.U.’s Competition Chief Margrethe Vestager told the Financial Times. “What we suspect here is that there may have been an agreement between Google, and then Facebook, only to use Google services and not competing services. That’s a giant problem,” she said.
The alleged agreement is called “Jedi Blue,” and Vestegar said it was formed with the express purpose of weaking certain competitors to Google and Meta and excluding them from the market.
Last year, four members of Congress pressed the Department of Justice to dig into the allegations.
The announcement of this probe is only the latest in a slew of antitrust actions taken by European regulatory officials against Big Tech in the past couple years, including a $2.8 billion, record-breaking-fine against Google, which was upheld November of 2021.
E.U. set to finalize cryptocurrency regulatory framework
E.U. lawmakers are expected to vote on a bill Monday that includes provisions cryptocurrency advocates say would harm and even lead to a ban on some digital currencies.
Drafted in 2020, the Markets in Crypto Assets included a rule that would ban proof-of-work – or PoW – mechanisms, which are widely used by miners to validate transactions on the blockchain but use increasing levels of energy as more users engage in transactions. To curb this energy usage, early drafts of the bill included a section that would outlaw coins that utilize PoW, including Ether and Bitcoin.
Cryptocurrency advocates claimed the bill established regulations that coins could never meet and would thus effectively outlaw even major coins such as Bitcoin.
E.U. lawmakers had a vote on the bill slated for Monday and it remains unclear as to whether the section relating to PoW made it into the final draft of the bill.
YouTube Vanced shut down after legal threats by Google
An app that allowed users to bypass YouTube advertisements will discontinue service, the app developer announced in a Tweet on Sunday, after YouTube parent company Google sent a cease-and-desist letter to the company.
Vanced was a popular third-party app available on Android devices that allowed users to circumvent advertisements on YouTube videos – a feature that is a key selling point for YouTube’s paid service, YouTube premium.
In a Telegram message to its users, Vanced stated that though the application will be discontinued for new users, the current version will still be available to those who had already downloaded it.
WISPAMERICA kicks off in Louisiana
The Wireless Internet Service Providers Association’s one of its two annual trade shows, WISPAMERICA, is taking place in New Orleans, and will run from March 14 through March 17.
More than 1,000 attendees are registered to attend. There will be 120 exhibition booths and more than 50 educational sessions for attendees to visit and participate it.
“This looks to be the biggest WISPAMERICA we’ve ever had,” WISPA Chairman of the Board Todd Harpest said. “Clearly, the popularity of the event reflects our vibrant and evolving industry, which reaches millions of Americans in rural, urban and Tribal areas of the country with life-bettering connectivity.”
This will mark WISPA President and CEO Claude Aiken’s final WISPAMERICA, as he announced in February that he would leave the company at the end of April.
Broadband Roundup
Broadband in the Omnibus, Facebook on Hate Speech, Advocacy for Keeping Russians Online
The Senate has passed an omnibus spending bill that furthers broadband funding and will now head to Biden’s desk.
March 11, 2022 – On Thursday night the Senate passed a fiscal year 2022 omnibus spending bill which invests an additional $4 million in rural development programs to expand broadband access, now sending the bill to President Joe Biden’s desk.
Among the $4 million, $550 million will go strictly towards expansion of broadband service and $450 million will go towards the ReConnect Program which provides loans and grants to fund broadband construction and improvement.
$382 million will also go to the Federal Communications Commission to support efforts attempting to expand broadband access, improve telecommunications security and administer COVID-19 relief programs.
This is an increase of $8 million from what the FCC was provided in fiscal year 2021.
The bill also allocates funding to avoid a government shutdown and $13.6 billion in aid for Ukraine following its entry into war.
Facebook alters hate speech policy on Russia
It was reported Thursday that Facebook and Instagram will allow calls for violence against Russians and Russian soldiers in some countries as a result of the invasion of Ukraine.
The policy marks a substantial change in the platforms’ rules on hate speech, violence and incitement.
In Russia, Ukraine and Poland posts which call for the death of Russian President Vladimir Putin or Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will also be allowed.
Should the calls for death contain other targets or have two indicators of credible threats, such as the location or method, then they will not be permitted.
Last week following restrictions from Facebook on Russian state-controlled media, Russia said it would block Facebook in the country.
Human and digital rights organizations press to maintain Russian internet access
Over 40 human and digital rights organizations published an open letter to the Biden administration Thursday which opposed limiting Russians’ internet access in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
Two major internet providers have already cut service in Russia following the invasion, and several other software and telecom companies have halted sales threatening to revoke Russians citizens’ access to international services.
Pressure on technology providers to halt services remains high.
Some companies have cited the threat of sanctions as their reason for limiting services.
The letter’s authors argued that taking away internet access would continue the Russian government’s repression of citizens and called on the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control to issue a license authorizing the provision of services, software and hardware to Russia that will allow for internet communications.
They also asked that government officials seeking to sanction Russia and in turn restrict internet access first consult with civil society groups.
Broadband Roundup
Opportunity Broadband, Amazon Accused of Lying, Avoid Overbuilding with Federal Funds
A new non-profit hopes to address gaps in connectivity and help federal broadband funds go to those areas in need.
March 10, 2022 – Five non-profit organizations across the nation on Wednesday launched Opportunity Broadband, a non-profit that will work to help efficiently distribute the nation’s investments in broadband access.
The new non-profit will identify barriers in universal broadband access, including gaps in technology advancements in social sectors like healthcare and education, and will work to help communities get access. The organization also plans to hold a conference this summer.
Opportunity Broadband is composed of Pew Charitable Trusts, Heartland Forward, the James H. and Mary B. Quello Center at Michigan State University, Small Business Majority, and the XR Association — all of which are committed to providing nationwide access to broadband through legislation like the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, which will give $65 billion to broadband infrastructure nationwide.
“Now is the time to ensure that the benefits of connectivity are available to all communities,” Kathryn de Wit, project director of The Pew Charitable Trusts’ broadband access initiative, said in a press release. “Universally available and affordable broadband, access to devices, and digital literacy are the first—not the only—steps toward achieving that goal.
“But no single organization can take those steps alone. Delivering on the promises of digital equity will require sustained focus, investment, and partnerships that cross sectors and industries, which is why we’re thrilled to have these organizations and businesses joining this important work.”
Department of Justice alerted about alleged Amazon misconduct
In a 24-page letter that was released Wednesday, bipartisan House Judiciary members wrote to the Department of Justice alleging Amazon obstructed the committee’s “extensive investigation into competition in digital markets,” which took place last Congress.
The committee alleges Amazon lied about its use of third-party sellers’ data to help increase sales of their own similar products. Despite giving Amazon a chance to tell the truth, the panel alleges the corporation denied their actions.
“Without producing any evidence to the contrary, Amazon has left standing what appear to be false and misleading statements to the Committee,” the letter said. “It has refused to turn over business documents or communications that would either corroborate its claims or correct the record.
“And it appears to have done so to conceal the truth about its use of third-party sellers’ data to advantage its private-label business and its preferencing of private-label products in search results—subjects of the Committee’s investigation. As a result, we have no choice but to refer this matter to the Department of Justice to investigate whether Amazon and its executives obstructed Congress in violation of applicable federal law,” says the letter.
Amazon sells its own line of products under the Amazon Basics label.
USTelecom president says ‘no’ to overbuilding
The head of trade association USTelecom denounced Wednesday the idea of using funds from the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act to create broadband access to areas that have already been provided access through other federal funds.
“Since the Infrastructure Act was passed, some entities have been aggressively pushing Congress, NTIA, and states to allow new federal funds to subsidize the same areas they have already committed to serve through programs like the [Rural Digital Opportunity Fund],” Jonathan Spalter said in a blog post on Wednesday.
“Regulatory arbitrage, double dipping? Call it what you will, but this is a terrible idea,” he said.
Spalter’s statement comes after much debate about whether overbuilding broadband infrastructure in places that already have access to broadband is necessary or useless. In an op-ed in Broadband Breakfast, former Federal Communications Commissioner Mike O’Rielly warned against the overbuilding and urged the federal government to “stay laser-focused on serving the truly unserved.”
But on a Broadband Breakfast live event in January, Chip Pickering, the CEO of trade association for telecom competition INCOMPAS, said “newbuilding” over existing infrastructure is good so long as funds subsidize newer, better networks, not older technologies.
Broadband Roundup
Google Cyber Buy, DDoS in Russia/Ukraine, Emergency Connectivity Fund Latest
Google’s purchase of Mandiant comes after the company’s cloud business was the subject of cyber breaches.
March 9, 2022 – Alphabet’s Google is set to buy cybersecurity company Mandiant for $5.4 billion, the companies announced in a press release Tuesday.
The deal, which is expected to close later this year after regulatory approvals, will see Mandiant rolled into Google Cloud. Mandiant has more than 600 consultants currently responding to thousands of security breaches each year, the press release said.
In a “Threat Horizons” report in November, the Google said some cloud accounts were compromised for cryptocurrency operations. The report also noted that it was the target of attacks from Russian and North Korean actors.
The proposed deal comes as Washington grapples with the fallout of several high-profile cybersecurity breaches over the past year. The breach of software company SolarWinds triggered a Senate hearing last year; and in November, a House committee report divulged details in November of the breaches at oil transport company Colonial Pipeline, meat producer JBS and insurance group CNA Financial Corp.
Russia and Ukraine are currently the main targets for cyberattacks
With the recent events unfolding in Russia and Ukraine, an Atlas VPN report Wednesday has found that 89 percent of cybersecurity attacks are emerging from those two countries.
According to the report, 70 percent of recent cybercriminals’ cyberattacks were directed at Russia, with some hackers declaring a cyberwar and leaking government employee data. Others are hacking Russia’s state TV channels, and on March 5, “5 billion attacks were inbound to Russia.”
Ukraine has been targeted by the other 19 percent of cyberattacks from threat actors, and according to Atlas VPN, “Just days before the war in Ukraine, Russian hackers brought down the websites of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry and the two largest banks with [distributed denial of service] attacks,” which flood servers with artificial data traffic, rendering websites inaccessible.
FCC commits $64 million from Emergency Connectivity Fund
The Federal Communications Commission announced Monday a $64-million commitment from the Emergency Connectivity Fund, the 11th funding round from the program that pledges to close the homework gap by providing connectivity and devices to students.
The $7-billion program, which works with schools and libraries, has so-far allocated almost $4.69 billion toward closing the homework gap since the program began in June 2021. This money has helped over 12.5 million students in America be able to connect to the internet and go to school.
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said that the goal of the program is to provide “online access to thousands of schools and libraries across the country” because students need to be “connected to reliable and affordable broadband service, no matter where they live.”
The program has already “funded over 10 million connected devices and 5 million connections,” and this new committed funding is focused on schools and libraries, plus “providing connected devices and broadband connections for students in central Maine, Puerto Rico, Alaska, California, and South Carolina.”
Recent
- Public Knowledge Says Comprehensive Multi-Tenant Exclusivity Bans Needed for Competition
- Biden Says Infrastructure Bill Will Transform America in First In-Person DNC Winter Meeting in 2 Years
- Alleged Ad Collusion Probe, E.U. Crypto Bill, YT Ad Bypasser Shut Down, WISPAMERICA Launches
- FCC’s Rosenworcel: Broadband Nutrition Labels Will Create New Generation of Informed Buyers
- Event: Building for Digital Equity – Demystifying Broadband Policy and Funding
- Small ISP Organizations Push FCC for Flexibility on Broadband Label Compliance
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Artificial Intelligence3 months ago
Henry Kissinger: AI Will Prompt Consideration of What it Means to Be Human
-
#broadbandlive3 months ago
Broadband Breakfast for Lunch on January 12, 2022 — The Agenda of Internet and Tech Stakeholders
-
Broadband Roundup1 month ago
Microsoft App Store Rules, California Defers on Sprint 3G Phase-Out, Samsung’s New IoT Guy
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
CaptionCall $40 Million Settlement, World Bank Broadband in Rwanda, Tribal Broadband Money Not Enough
-
Broadband Roundup1 month ago
‘Buy American’ Waiver Request, AT&T Cuts Dividend for Builds, Jamestown Municipal Broadband Program
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
AT&T Speeds Tiers, Wisconsin Governor on Broadband Assistance, Broadband as Public Utility
-
Broadband Roundup1 month ago
More From Emergency Connectivity Fund, Rootmetrics Says AT&T Leads, Applause for House Passing Chips Act
-
Section 2304 months ago
Experts Warn Against Total Repeal of Section 230