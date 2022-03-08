Health
‘Ample Evidence’ Telehealth Contributed to National Covid Response: FCC Commissioner Starks
Geoffrey Starks said adoption of telehealth services has ballooned during the pandemic.
WASHINGTON, March 8, 2022 — Federal Communications Commissioner Geoffrey Starks said the agency’s Covid-19 Telehealth Program is helping American communities battle the pandemic.
“Even early in the pandemic, experts agreed that receiving care remotely could both meet many patients’ needs and help prevent community spread of the coronavirus,” Starks said at the FCC’s Connected Health Symposium Thursday. “Now, two years into this pandemic, the Commissioner said “we have ample evidence to show that telehealth made a difference in the national response to COVID-19.”
The FCC’s Telehealth Program was announced in April 2021 and has set aside $200 million for health institutions to continue to provide remote care for patients. The Connected Health Task Force is a working group within the FCC charged with gathering public and private stakeholders to accelerate the adoption of the latest health care technologies.
Americans have embraced telehealth since the onset of the pandemic. Researchers at the Urban Institute found that during the first six months of the pandemic, one-third of Americans have had a telehealth visit for health care.
Lower-income Americans have also sharply increased their use of telehealth services. According to the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, telehealth visits for Medicaid and children’s’ health insurance programs enrollment increased by more than 2,600 percent since 2019.
Starks also noted that as community behaviors change while communities lift restrictions, the McKinsey foundation found that telehealth levels have stabilized — to thirty times higher than before the pandemic.
Starks said communities have the opportunity to “leverage once-in-a-generation broadband legislation to expand access to high-quality health care” by enabling greater access to telehealth.
Health
FCC Telehealth Program Creating Real Positive Changes in Medical Care, Says Trade Association Rep
The program has allowed more providers to open telehealth services and is creating more audio-only sessions.
WASHINGTON, February 1, 2022 – An executive at the American Hospital Association on Monday praised the efforts of the Federal Communications Commission to disburse money to telehealth needs, which she said benefited the field in several ways.
Shira Hollander, senior associate director of policy development at the industry trade group that includes nearly 5,000 hospitals, said at a Federal Communications Bar Association event that the changes she’s seen include increasing options for audio-only telehealth appointments and a wider range of providers providing telehealth services.
Hollander explained the additional benefits of telehealth care, including a “continuity of care” to patients with a “significant drop in cancelled appointments,” an “increase in access to care” for unserved and underserved areas, and help in “providing extra capacity” for healthcare providers, especially in rural areas.
Additionally, the changes brought about by these new funds are hoped to be “catalysts” for future solutions, Hollander said. These solutions are meant to “help in long-term” healthcare.
That being said, Hollander continued, the rise in telehealth “underscores the need for broadband access” and equality.
“Access doesn’t mean equality,” said Hollander.
There were two rounds of applications and funding for the Covid-19 Telehealth Program. The first round, which took place in early 2020, provided 539 funding commitments to healthcare providers and a total $200 million in funding. The second round saw nearly 2,000 applications and resulted in 437 funding commitments to healthcare providers, a total of $256 million in funding. In this round, applications were scored in order of priority, with applications from hotspots of Covid-19, critical access hospitals, and tribal, rural, or low income areas taking first priority.
Health
Telehealth Has Potential to Shift Medical Focus to Preventative Care and Wellness
Experts say continued investment in telehealth is necessary to improve care systems.
WASHINGTON, December 24, 2021 – Medical experts say continued investment in telehealth systems expanded during the coronavirus pandemic has the potential to improve medicine’s focus on preventative care and wellness.
However, some concern exists over what will happen to telehealth advances made during the pandemic should Congress fail to renew waivers that allowed telehealth provision in government-aligned health programs such as Medicare.
Experts discussed this current juncture in telehealth at a Federal Communications Bar Association event last week.
They remarked on just how quickly telehealth systems were able to grow in the past two years because of Congress’ waivers and the major impacts revoking these waivers could have for these systems and the access of many individuals to healthcare.
A discussed example of virtual medicine’s growth was observed “exponential” increases in new overall patient engagement at Veterans Affairs medical providers through telehealth during some of the deadliest phases of the pandemic.
During a Senate hearing in October, witnesses such as Deanna Larson, president of Avel eCARE, testified that regulatory flexibility from Congress is necessary to address telehealth access, as well as that broadband affordability issues often prevent access to telehealth.
Witnesses also raised that telehealth’s prevalence would increase emergency room bed availability during the pandemic
At the FCBA event, Miller Nash attorney David Rice emphasized that beyond giving medical access to individuals that face obstacles in traveling to medical facilities for treatment, telehealth is simply more convenient than in-person treatment for almost everyone and allows patients to fit medical appointment attendance more easily in their schedules.
In terms of challenges robust telehealth systems would face going forward, Mayo Clinic Platform President John Halamka cited potential licensure issues for providing care, and some argument existed between Rice and Jeffrey Neal, T-Mobile for Government’s national director of federal sales, over whether data privacy issues are likely to be a serious hindrance to virtual treatment.
On Monday, the Federal Communications Commission announced $42.7 million in awards from its COVID-19 Telehealth Program which supports continued care for patients by reimbursing them for telecommunications services, information services and connected devices.
Health
FCC Announces $43 Million in COVID-19 Telehealth Subsidies
The Federal Communication said the awards will help connect patients to critical health services during a new wave of Covid-19.
WASHINGTON, December 22, 2021 – The Federal Communications Commission announced Monday over $42.7 million in awards from its COVID-19 Telehealth Program.
The agency approved 68 additional applications in a fifth announcement for the second round of the program, bringing the total approved to over $208 million for health care providers in each state, territory, and the District of Columbia.
The program supports the efforts of health care providers to continue serving their patients by providing reimbursement for telecommunications services, information services, and connected devices.
“As the impact of new variants continue to challenge our healthcare system, the FCC has worked diligently to review and approve funding commitments as part of our COVID-19 Telehealth Program,” said Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “As we head into 2022, the ability to treat patients and loved ones from the safety of their home is of vital importance.”
Some of the biggest awards went to large health care providers such as the County of Los Angeles Department of Health, which received $1 million for the purchase of telehealth software, services, and equipment to deliver real-time video visits with patients.
Sinai Health System, a consortium of five hospitals in Chicago, Illinois, was awarded $1 million for the purchase of devices, such as laptops, tablets, and webcams, along with telehealth software. The award “will allow healthcare providers to offer remote care to vulnerable patients and reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure,” said the FCC.
The awards also reimburse health care organizations for innovative ideas that connect patients to quality care with broadband. The Westchester County Health Care Corporation in Valhalla, New York, was awarded $1 million for the purchase of remote monitoring software and video equipment, which will allow for the creation of a “tele-ICU” for the provision of remote care for hospitalized patients.
