Apprenticeship Programs Important for Telecommunications Workforce, Agency Leaders Say
The infrastructure bill includes money to put toward building a technical workforce for the future of broadband.
WASHINGTON, March 8, 2022 – Apprenticeship programs are essential to developing the skilled telecommunication workforce required to support the future of broadband, key government and agency leaders said Tuesday.
“5G networks cannot be built without a highly skilled workforce, but many companies report a shortage of highly skilled workers,” said Federal Communications Commissioner Geoffrey Starks. “I expect that the working group will consider the importance of apprenticeship programs.”
Starks was referring to the Telecommunications Workforce Interagency Group and made the comments during the group’s inaugural webcast on Tuesday. The group, which was created out of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act to address workforce needs of the telecom industry, featured leaders from the FCC, the Department of Labor, the Department of Education, and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
The IIJA includes money for funding workforce training. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo previously said this funding is crucial for the “ranks of electricians and technicians and folks who are…deploying the fiber in America.”
“Telecom infrastructure jobs like power technicians, small cell technicians, utility technicians are exactly the kind of economic opportunities needed in the wake of the pandemic,” Starks said.
FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr added that “we need more energy put behind this if we are going to wrap up 20,000 additional tower climbers. We could add about 20,000 additional tele-climbers right now.”
Ohio’s Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced late last year the launch of Telecommunications Tower Technician programs at several colleges in the state in an effort to “eliminate barriers to expanding Ohio’s broadband and 5G infrastructure,” he said.
NTIA head Alan Davidson said Tuesday that in order to “build out broadband, we are going to need a highly skilled, diverse workforce that can safely do their jobs.”
Secretary of labor Martin Walsh noted at the Tuesday meeting that her department has awarded over $160 million for apprenticeships last year.
“We need to think about the workforce of the future and how our skill development will support system integration, software development and more,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel on Tuesday.
Jessica Rosenworcel Tackles Multiple Dwelling Broadband at INCOMPAS Summit
Observers from the event say the chairwoman’s remarks were her most substantive yet on the matter.
WASHINGTON, February 11, 2022 – Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel offered her most substantive remarks yet on broadband issues in multiple dwelling units during the INCOMPAS 2022 Policy Summit on Tuesday, observers at the event said.
Rosenworcel criticized agreements between landlords and internet service providers, which she says contribute to poor internet speed and high subscription prices in MDUs.
On January 21, 2022, Rosenworcel had released draft regulations seeking to promote competition and greater broadband choice for tenants in apartment buildings.
If adopted, the regulations would prevent practices that keep tenants from choosing their own broadband provider.
The proposal would prohibit broadband providers from entering into revenue-sharing agreements with apartment building owners. If approved by her fellow commissioners and hence adopted as official agency rules, the regulation would also require providers to disclose any existing marketing arrangements they have with building owners to tenants.
Jenna Leventoff, nonprofit Public Knowledge’s senior policy counsel, emphasized at the INCOMPAS event that all revenue-sharing agreements between service providers and landlords are problematic, and the panel acknowledged the challenges copays pose in connecting apartments since many consumers do not even have bank accounts with which to pay such fees.
The issue was a point of discussion throughout the day at the summit, Leventoff being joined by Jamie Belcore Saloom, assistant chief counsel in the Small Business Administration, and Brian Regan, senior vice president of strategy and chief of staff at provider Starry Internet.
Fiber versus wireless
Policy experts staked out differing positions on the degree to which both fiber and wireless are end-all solutions for future broadband.
A panel discussion between 5G experts saw the contention that fiber is useful for connectivity, but that wireless networks must be deployed across an area, in addition to fiber, to truly reach the coverage that is needed for the future.
In contrast Ernesto Falcon, senior legislative counsel at digital rights advocacy group the Electric Frontier Foundation, said that multi-gig wireless networks are not truly wireless because they consist of more than 90 percent fiber.
Yet another focus of the summit was on how members of the broadband industry will use the funds given to them by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and how important that funding is to those same groups. Representatives of infrastructure builders Crown Castle, Tilson, Unite Private Networks, Uniti Group, and C Spire all responded to these questions.
Tilson CEO Josh Broder said that his company recognizes the need for these funds and said that Tilson as company, is itself is the product of the last major government broadband investment, the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act.
Uniti Group Vice President Kelly McGriff, expressed Uniti’s desire to push connectivity in schools using IIJA funds.
Members of the panel on which Falcon spoke said that broadband companies entering cities for new infrastructure builds must understand the cities they work, and also implement a plan of inclusive growth.
Sens. Angus King, D-Maine, Michael Bennet, D-Colo., and Rosenworcel all punctuated the need for high capacity broadband, particularly in education. King said that the COVID-19 pandemic “really put an exclamation point on the importance of broadband.”
Bennet, a former school superintendent, said he understood the importance of broadband in education long before COVID-19, and said that a digital divide in broadband can no longer be accepted as normal.
Reporter T.J. York contributed to this story.
FCC Announces New RDOF Accountability and Transparency Measures, Additional Funding
Results of verifications, audits and speed and latency testing for the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund will be made public.
WASHINGTON, January 28, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission on Friday said that it will implement new accountability and transparency measures, and make public the results of verifications, audits and speed and latency testing for the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund.
The measures are part of a new known as the Rural Broadband Accountability Fund that monitors several universal service high-cost programs.
Additionally announced in a press release, the Rural Broadband Accountability Fund will speed up the FCC’s audit and verification processes.
Audits and verifications are projected to double in 2022 as compared to 2021 and include on-site audits, and a particular focus will be placed on auditing and verifying the largest-dollar and highest-risk RDOF recipients.
The agency also announced that it would commit more than $1.2 billion more to RDOF, the largest funding round for the program to date.
The new funding will bring broadband service to more than 1 million locations through deployments in 32 states, with 23 broadband providers assisting the effort.
Going forward, the commission will deny waivers, it said, “for winning bidders that have not made appropriate efforts to secure state approvals or prosecute their applications.”
All winning bidders will undergo “an exhaustive technical, financial, and legal review.”
Finally, the commission says a list of areas will be published which details where providers have defaulted, “making those places available for other broadband funding opportunities.”
Federal Communications Commission Approves New Provider Transparency Requirements
Broadband providers must now create “broadband nutrition labels” which list pricing and speed information.
WASHINGTON, January 28, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission voted Thursday to require that broadband providers create “broadband nutrition labels” that list information on the pricing and speed of internet service they provide.
The labels mimic food nutrition labels in format and aim to increase transparency of providers in their marketing to consumers.
With their approval at the commission’s monthly open meeting Thursday, Commissioner Geoffrey Starks said the new rules are crucial to consumers being able to find the best deals on broadband service for their personal needs.
Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel praised the label format, saying that it allows consumers to “easily compare” information and that it is “black and white, simple to read, and easy to understand.”
The long-simmering idea was enacted by Congress in the bipartisan infrastructure bill signed by the president on November 15. It directed the FCC to revive the project by one year from the law’s passage.
On Thursday, Joshua Stager, New America’s deputy director for broadband and competition policy at its Open Technology Institute, called the vote “a welcome step forward and a win for consumers.” The think tank began promoting the idea last decade, and it had been endorsed by the Obama administration before being canned by the Trump administration.
Industry group Wireless Internet Service Providers Association said the transparency afforded by the new policy “provides consumers with important tools to make informed choices.”
Additionally in Thursday’s meeting, when the agency tentatively revoked telecom operator China Unicom Americas’ operating authority in the United States, the agency said they had reached out to the Department of Justice for assistance in responding to what they say are potential threats from the China-based company. This inter-agency review is routinely part of determinations involving foreign-owned telecommunications companies.
The agency also updated its definition of “library” to make clear that Tribal libraries are eligible to receive funds under the Universal Service Fund’s E-rate program.
Starks emphasized that the commission’s action represented progress on digital inclusion efforts, but that unfamiliarity of Tribal libraries with the E-rate program remains a problem.
