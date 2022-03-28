Funding
Biden Budget Includes $600 Million for Rural Broadband
The money will add to the USDA’s ReConnect program.
WASHINGTON, March 28, 2022 – President Joe Biden’s budget, unveiled Monday by White House Budget Director Shalanda Young, includes $600 million for rural broadband initiatives.
The money will add to the Agriculture Department’s nearly $2 billion ReConnect program, which provides grants and loans for builds, including in tribal areas.
The fiscal 2023 budget, which must get through Congress, also includes $25 million for rural telecommunications cooperatives to refinance loan debt from the USDA and to upgrade their broadband networks. Target speeds under the program is 100 Megabits per second download and 20 Mbps upload.
The ReConnect program has already announced nearly a billion dollars from its second round of funding, including $120 million late last year, as part of multiple rounds of disbursements. Its latest application deadline was earlier this month.
“The White House’s proposed budget makes important strides to get all Americans access to the Internet,” Eric Slee, director of government affairs at the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association, said in a Monday statement.
“We stand ready to work with the administration so that community-based internet providers play an even greater role in deploying reliable, robust and evolutionary broadband – through fiber, fixed wireless or other technologies – to those who do not have it. As the Administration implicitly recognizes, this tech-neutral approach remains the best path to achieving universal access for all Americans, no matter where they live.”
The additional money adds to existing federal funds for broadband, including the American Rescue Plan Act and the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, which allocates $65 billion for broadband. While planning is underway to disburse money from the IIJA, some states with Covid ARPA money have already have plans for its use.
Funding
Next Emergency Connectivity Fund Filing Window Opening in April
The FCC said it will “likely” be the last opportunity for schools and libraries to get funding before money runs out.
WASHINGTON, March 23, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission said Wednesday it is opening its next filing window for the Emergency Connectivity Fund on April 28, after which it hopes to release an additional $1 billion from a fund that has so far gone to subsidize student connectivity.
The third filing window will close on May 13 and will thereafter give schools and libraries an opportunity to submit requests for equipment and services over 18 months between July 1 through to December 31, 2023, to supply the next year of school.
“Given past demand, the third application filing window will likely be the last opportunity for schools and libraries to request funding before the remaining [funds] are exhausted,” the commission said in a press release.
The FCC also announced it is providing a 12th round of funding for this school year, which will go toward supporting an additional 200,000 students. The agency said it is including $68 million in additional commitments.
The FCC is coming off announcing the fund’s previous round of funding earlier this month, when it committed $64 million from the $7-billion fund that has so far allocated almost $4.69 billion toward closing the so-called “homework gap” since its launch in June last year.
The fund has so far committed over 10 million connected devices and five million broadband connections while connecting over 12.5 million students, the commission said.
Funding
House Democrats Prod NTIA Chief on Their Broadband Infrastructure Priorities
Legislators want broadband networks reach as many people as possible, but didn’t specify how NTIA should do this.
WASHINGTON, March 21, 2022 – A group of 17 Democrats fired off a missive Monday to the Commerce Department’s broadband chief reminding him that they want to make sure that federal-funded broadband networks could reach as many people as possible on an affordable basis.
However, the legislators did not specify how Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration should specifically do this. Neither does the legislation. The concept of what is “affordable” has been popping up during NTIA rule-making sessions, with commenters asking the NTIA help them with a definition. Participants in state rule-makings, such as in California, have also asked state rule-makers to provide some guidance as to what’s affordable.
“To provide the most possible help to those struggling to afford broadband service, we urge you to make the low-cost offering requirement in the BEAD program as widely available as feasible,” wrote the 17 Congressional Democrats who sit on the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
The $65 billion broadband provisions of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act requires broadband grant recipients to offer at least one “low-cost” broadband option for eligible households. But at the same time, the NTIA is forbidden to regulate the rates that internet service providers set.
The legislation also provides $14.2 billion for the Affordable Connectivity Program, which permanently replaced the Emergency Broadband Benefit established by the Consolidated Appropriations Act. The ACP provides a $30 monthly subsidy to eligible households for their Internet subscriptions. But the program has experienced lower enrollment rates than expected in most states. The benefit is available to households within 200 percent of the poverty line.
The House Energy and Commerce Democrats also emphasized that they think the issues of digital inclusion, competition, “high capacity networks,” and community engagement are important for the NTIA to focus on.
The NTIA is expected to issue its notice of IIJA-related notice of funding opportunity sometime in May and working on its related rule-making processes. It is currently holding a series IIJA technical assistance NOFO Webinars through May.
FCC
In FCC Proceeding, Multiple Groups Recommend New General Tax for Universal Service Fund
Calls in contrast to growing support for a broader mechanism including broadband revenues
WASHINGTON, March 17, 2022 – Some organizations are calling for the Federal Communications Commission to turn the onus of financially supporting key programs for expanding basic telecommunications services from service providers to the general public via taxation, according to rolling submissions to the agency.
The rationale is that the communications landscape since the 1997 adoption of the Universal Service Fund, which goes to support multiple high-cost programs for universal broadband, has changed significantly to where all Americans are reliant on more modern communications. And with that, there are calls to reform the program beyond its reliance on dwindling voice service revenues.
“Direct appropriations [general taxation] would be the most straightforward means of spreading the funding requirements for such programs – which benefit all American businesses and consumers – over the broadest and most equitable funding base,” said AT&T in its submission, which has supported such a position previously.
Thursday was the last day to submit comments to the FCC’s study of the future of the USF. The program supports the schools and libraries E-rate subsidy program, the low-income Lifeline program, the Rural Health Care program and the Connect America Fund for rural areas.
But the USF has been operating under an escalating burden that has gone unchanged for decades: Its reliance on voice service revenues – downloaded onto customers – has put stress on the roughly $8-9 billion per year program, which saw a tax that reached a record 33.4 percent of declining voice revenues last year.
“The Commission has placed increased weight on a small subset of communications services and providers with a shrinking subscriber base to achieve the nation’s universal broadband goals,” AT&T added, “in particular, enterprise services offered by legacy telecommunications companies, companies which historically and today are the largest contributors to the Fund.”
The FCC is looking at a dichotomy of recommendations, according to an analysis of the submissions to the FCC: either derive funding for the USF from general taxation or broaden the base of revenue support to broadband revenues generally and/or include other companies that benefit from broadband, including big technology companies.
More support for congressional budget item
Among those organizations supporting a move to shift the burden on general taxation for the USF are the Internet Innovation Alliance, the Cellular Telecommunications Industry Association, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and TechFreedom, a non-profit technology think tank.
“Adopting a general appropriations process for broadband programs will help “future proof” these programs to account for new technologies to provide communications services for consumers and businesses,” said the Chamber of Commerce. “The appropriations process allows Congress to better tailor broadband programs on a regular basis to account for changes in the marketplace and new communications technologies. It will also avoid the challenges currently facing the USF.”
But while TechFreedom argued against expanding contribution to big technology companies because the FCC “cannot unilaterally” do that, others in the group supporting a congressional line item said big tech companies should be a target if support cannot come from taxation.
“Short of general revenues,” the CTIA said, “significant elements of the economy, such as digital advertisers, online marketplaces, and streaming services, rely heavily on broadband networks and leverage the availability of broadband service to generate enormous amounts of revenue.”
Added the IIA: “If adding an $8 billion line item to the annual Congressional budget is deemed unworkable, an alternative approach that should be considered is expanding the USF contribution base to include revenues from large internet companies.”
Big Tech must pay
AT&T said if its general tax proposal cannot be adopted, it should look to expand the base to include big technology platforms, whose business models it said “depend on, and now dominate, the internet ecosystem.”
Verizon recommended the commission broaden the base to online platforms with a “specified number of active users or meet certain sales or market capitalization thresholds,” a recommendation made by FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr in a Newsweek op-ed last year that FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel called “intriguing” and that received some Republican support. FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington also raised the idea in an interview in September.
The NCTA Rural Broadband Association is similarly recommending that the FCC move toward requiring contributions from large firms “whose video streaming and other “Internet-based businesses depend substantially on the availability and affordability of robust broadband services throughout the country.”
The Coalition of Rural Wireless Carriers, the non-profit Free State Foundation, and a coalition of academics and policy scholars have also called for the opening of the fund to big technology platforms. The academics and policy scholars argued that it’s not fair that consumers or certain telecom companies are burdened by the weight of the USF and instead should be put onto the “half a dozen tech companies…responsible for as much as 80 percent of network traffic at peak time.”
Bring in broadband revenues
As calls for a possible Big Tech tax were emerging, Carol Mattey, a former deputy chief of the Federal Communications Commission, released a report in September calling for the FCC to broaden the base to include broadband revenues. The report was followed up by calls for Congress to stabilize the fund and for the FCC to take immediate unilateral action because, proponents said, the agency had the jurisdiction to do so.
Advocacy group Public Knowledge, trade associations INCOMPAS and USTelecom, the Rural Wireless Association, the Coalition of Rural Wireless Carriers, and non-profit broadband advocate Benton Institute also proposed that the FCC bring in broadband revenues, which some said can be implemented quickly.
Benton, however, went further to caution against general taxation, calling it “ill advised and, indeed, extremely dangerous.
“Even with multiyear appropriations (something which is very difficult to accomplish legislatively for both political and technical reasons), leaving USF to the vagaries of the appropriations process would unquestionably conflict with the established – and essential – objective of maintaining a specific and predictable funding mechanism, and would likely endanger the need to provide sufficient funding as well.”
It was a position supported by Chris Nelson, vice chairman of the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission, who said in a debate about USF reform last year that a general appropriations item would mean the fund’s makeup could swing from year-to-year with lawmaker turnover.
