Broadband Mapping & Data
Broadband Breakfast Interview With LightBox’s Bill Price on How States Can Get Better Maps
Bill Price discussed the work of LightBox in ensuring that states receive funding to close the digital divide.
LightBox, a real estate mapping company, has the hope to change the messed-up world of broadband mapping.
Since the signing of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment Jobs Act in November, $65 billion will be available for broadband in unserved and underserved communities. Understanding where broadband is and isn’t, will be a big part of that process.
What many advocates have referred to as a “once in a lifetime” opportunity for those on the wrong side of the digital divide will rely on state broadband programs to disperse both state and federal broadband funding.
Unfortunately for many states, there is a huge obstacle standing in their way: A notoriously insufficient broadband mapping program from the Federal Communications Commission.
In this special video interview between Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark and LightBox Vice President of Government Solutions Bill Price, Price notes that LightBox wasn’t always in the broadband mapping game.
The company started out just aggregating location data and accuracy for data-intensive and location-specific services like Zillow, Google, Microsoft, Waze, and other third-party applications, before it began working on broadband projects in 2018.
“The actual cost of deploying broadband to unserved areas depends on the accuracy of the location data you have got,” Price says in the interview. “Think about building highways without knowing all the property, all the zoning, all the owners – all the details you need to build a highway.”
“You can guess at it, as we have done for over a decade in government – we’ve guessed at it, we’ve thrown billions of dollars at it, and look where we are,” he added.
That is no longer the case, Price says. “We don’t have to guess anymore. We can treat broadband investment and planning just like we do any other infrastructure.”
Price, who has been with LightBox since the summer of 2021, previously served with strategy and analytics for the Georgia Technology Authority for almost nine years. Prior to that, he was director of broadband programs for the state of Florida from 2009 to 2012.
Broadband Mapping
CostQuest to Supply FCC Broadband Map After Watchdog Denies Contract Appeal
The Government Accountability Office rejected LightBox’s bid to protest CostQuest’s award to build the map.
WASHINGTON, March 3, 2022 – The Government Accountability Office last Thursday denied an appeal by real estate mapping company LightBox that challenged the Federal Communications Commission’s selection of CostQuest Associates to construct the agency’s enhanced broadband map.
In a press release Wednesday, CostQuest, a mapping data provider, announced the decision by the watchdog, stating that though the appeal delayed its “contract performance” by three months, the company is on track and expected to deliver the first version of the Broadband Serviceable Location Fabric to the FCC “later this year.”
The GAO’s decision came just two days after the FCC officially set a date for June to begin collecting internet service provider data for the better map. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo previously said that her communications with the agency yielded a possible summertime release of the map.
The FCC awarded the contract to CostQuest in November as part of its obligation under the Broadband Deployment Accuracy and Technology Availability Act, which became law in 2020.
The creation of a national fabric – or aggregation of data into a single model for the country – is a critical part of bridging the digital divide and integral for the disbursal of billions in federal funds from the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, $42.5 billion of which is managed by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
Broadband mapping has been widely discussed in recent years and the FCC has acknowledged that its efforts on this front have been insufficient. The FCC’s current maps only reflect broadband service on the census block level, meaning that if a single address in a census block has access to broadband, the entire census block is considered to have access to broadband. The agency has also begun collecting crowdsourced data.
The services outlined by CostQuest show a higher level of granularity, being able to distinguish between specific addresses, their broadband speeds and quality, and regional marketing trends. In addition to being able to aggregate this address specific data, CostQuest will be able to overlay and compare it with cost, funding, and technology assessments.
States taking initiative on mapping
Though some states were already in the process of their own respective mapping efforts, many will still be largely dependent on federal maps to apply for funding and ultimately deploy broadband infrastructure to underserved and unserved Americans.
“States will have direct access to the location data in the BSLF to support the collective effort of building a better national map,” Jim Stegeman, president and CEO of CostQuest, said in a press release Wednesday, adding it will be available to service providers as well.
Broadband Mapping & Data
NTIA Head Reiterates Importance of Broadband Maps for Fund Disbursal
Alan Davidson applauded the FCC’s effort in getting better broadband maps.
WASHINGTON, March 1, 2022 – Alan Davidson, head of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, said Monday that effective spending of federal funding is only possible with better broadband maps.
“We can’t do this properly without better mapping data,” Davidson said at the 18th annual State of the Net conference. The NTIA will be disbursing $42.5 billion from the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act to the states for broadband infrastructure, but it requires an overview of areas that need it most.
Davidson’s comment comes nearly a week after the Federal Communications Commission Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said early last month that the FCC’s improved map could come as early as this summer.
While the FCC oversees improving broadband maps to help close the digital divide, Davidson noted that the NTIA will be working closely with the FCC in this endeavor. “We at the NTIA will be relying on the FCC’s maps, but we’re coordinating with them closely on that,” Davidson said at the Monday event.
Davidson spoke enthusiastically about the developments in FCC mapping, stating the agency’s most recent effort is different this time around due to “both a clear process and resources behind making those maps better.” The agency has been using additional mapping methods – instead of relying largely on ISP information – including crowdsourcing the data from Americans.
In a panel that took place before Davidson’s speech, Paul Garnett, the CEO and founder of The Vernonburg group, a consulting firm with the aim of closing the digital divide, echoed Davidson’s support of the FCC mapping. Comparing the state of America’s mapping progress on a global scale, he said, “at least we do have data, it’s pretty granular, and it’s reported on twice a year by operators.”
Spectrum coordination meetings to begin this month
Davidson also spoke of the recently announced Spectrum Coordination Initiative between the NTIA and the FCC, .
Davidson said Monday that he and FCC chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel have been in constant communication about the partnership and said the first formal meeting concerning the initiative will be in March and will take place monthly after that.
“It’s hard work to do spectrum coordination, but we are going to do it,” Davidson said.
Broadband Mapping & Data
FCC Sets June Date to Begin Collecting ISP Data for Improved Broadband Map
Service providers must submit their data by early autumn to be included in the agency’s upcoming national broadband map.
WASHINGTON, February 23, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission is opening the process for internet service providers to submit their broadband data in late June, paving the way for an improved map that have been anticipated ahead of the disbursement of federal infrastructure funds.
The agency said Tuesday it is setting September 1, 2022 as the deadline for broadband carriers to submit their broadband availability data, which will go toward the widely anticipated national broadband map. But the FCC noted in Tuesday’s public notice that it can shorten the filing window if the Broadband Data Collection (BDC) systems used to validate and publish broadband availability become operational before the September 1 deadline.
The announcement comes as lawmakers have clamored for an improved map to start the process of determining where the $42.5 billion allocated to go to the states from the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act should go. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, a Commerce agency, has been in frequent contact with the FCC and said the improved map could come as early as this summer.
The new deadline provides additional insight into how soon that map could roll out.
Mapping collection delays
Tuesday’s public notice explains that a challenge to the FCC’s bidding process caused the mapping delay. CostQuest – the company chosen to create the common dataset of all locations in the United States where fixed broadband internet access service can be installed known as the “broadband serviceable location fabric” – received a challenge in the Government Accountability Office preventing it from compiling the dataset.
“The protests of the fabric, while part of the competitive bid process required in the Broadband DATA Act, have impeded . . . our ability to move forward with obtaining the fabric data in advance of launching the BDC [broadband data collection],” the FCC stated.
Broadband data’s longstanding issues
The lack of an accurate nationwide broadband availability map has concerned members of the Senate and policymakers who want a detailed map ahead of the disbursement of money from the IIJA.
“It all starts with getting the maps right,” said a letter from lawmakers to Alan Davidson, the head of the NTIA. “The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has consistently overstated broadband coverage around the United States.”
Historically, the FCC has relied on its “Form 477 method,” which took data from internet service providers to determine coverage gaps. That accuracy issue had led to problems that most recently emerged from the reverse auction process that divvied funds from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, which the FCC has been cleaning up ever since.
The FCC has since broadened its mapping methods, including adding crowdsourced data.
Recent
- Big Tech Must Unite Against Russian Invasion of Ukraine, Just as America and EU
- Broadband Breakfast Interview With LightBox’s Bill Price on How States Can Get Better Maps
- Gigi Sohn Nomination for FCC Advances Out of Commerce Committee on Party Lines
- Senator Markey Pleased with Pressure on Companies to Protect Children Online
- TikTok Harms Investigated, Big Tech Actions Against Russian Media, Senate Passes Cyber Alert Bill
- CostQuest to Supply FCC Broadband Map After Watchdog Denies Contract Appeal
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Spectrum4 months ago
More Experts Weigh In On Possibility 12 GHz Band Can Be Shared with 5G Services
-
Artificial Intelligence2 months ago
Henry Kissinger: AI Will Prompt Consideration of What it Means to Be Human
-
#broadbandlive3 months ago
Broadband Breakfast for Lunch on January 12, 2022 — The Agenda of Internet and Tech Stakeholders
-
Broadband Roundup3 weeks ago
Microsoft App Store Rules, California Defers on Sprint 3G Phase-Out, Samsung’s New IoT Guy
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
CaptionCall $40 Million Settlement, World Bank Broadband in Rwanda, Tribal Broadband Money Not Enough
-
Broadband Roundup1 month ago
‘Buy American’ Waiver Request, AT&T Cuts Dividend for Builds, Jamestown Municipal Broadband Program
-
Broadband Roundup1 month ago
AT&T Speeds Tiers, Wisconsin Governor on Broadband Assistance, Broadband as Public Utility
-
Expert Opinion4 months ago
Will Rinehart: Early Reports Show the Emergency Broadband Benefit is Not Reaching Its Intended Audience