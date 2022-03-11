Broadband Roundup
Broadband in the Omnibus, Facebook on Hate Speech, Advocacy for Keeping Russians Online
The Senate has passed an omnibus spending bill that furthers broadband funding and will now head to Biden’s desk.
March 11, 2022 – On Thursday night the Senate passed a fiscal year 2022 omnibus spending bill which invests an additional $4 million in rural development programs to expand broadband access, now sending the bill to President Joe Biden’s desk.
Among the $4 million, $550 million will go strictly towards expansion of broadband service and $450 million will go towards the ReConnect Program which provides loans and grants to fund broadband construction and improvement.
$382 million will also go to the Federal Communications Commission to support efforts attempting to expand broadband access, improve telecommunications security and administer COVID-19 relief programs.
This is an increase of $8 million from what the FCC was provided in fiscal year 2021.
The bill also allocates funding to avoid a government shutdown and $13.6 billion in aid for Ukraine following its entry into war.
Facebook alters hate speech policy on Russia
It was reported Thursday that Facebook and Instagram will allow calls for violence against Russians and Russian soldiers in some countries as a result of the invasion of Ukraine.
The policy marks a substantial change in the platforms’ rules on hate speech, violence and incitement.
In Russia, Ukraine and Poland posts which call for the death of Russian President Vladimir Putin or Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will also be allowed.
Should the calls for death contain other targets or have two indicators of credible threats, such as the location or method, then they will not be permitted.
Last week following restrictions from Facebook on Russian state-controlled media, Russia said it would block Facebook in the country.
Human and digital rights organizations press to maintain Russian internet access
Over 40 human and digital rights organizations published an open letter to the Biden administration Thursday which opposed limiting Russians’ internet access in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
Two major internet providers have already cut service in Russia following the invasion, and several other software and telecom companies have halted sales threatening to revoke Russians citizens’ access to international services.
Pressure on technology providers to halt services remains high.
Some companies have cited the threat of sanctions as their reason for limiting services.
The letter’s authors argued that taking away internet access would continue the Russian government’s repression of citizens and called on the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control to issue a license authorizing the provision of services, software and hardware to Russia that will allow for internet communications.
They also asked that government officials seeking to sanction Russia and in turn restrict internet access first consult with civil society groups.
Broadband Roundup
Opportunity Broadband, Amazon Accused of Lying, Avoid Overbuilding with Federal Funds
A new non-profit hopes to address gaps in connectivity and help federal broadband funds go to those areas in need.
March 10, 2022 – Five non-profit organizations across the nation on Wednesday launched Opportunity Broadband, a non-profit that will work to help efficiently distribute the nation’s investments in broadband access.
The new non-profit will identify barriers in universal broadband access, including gaps in technology advancements in social sectors like healthcare and education, and will work to help communities get access. The organization also plans to hold a conference this summer.
Opportunity Broadband is composed of Pew Charitable Trusts, Heartland Forward, the James H. and Mary B. Quello Center at Michigan State University, Small Business Majority, and the XR Association — all of which are committed to providing nationwide access to broadband through legislation like the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, which will give $65 billion to broadband infrastructure nationwide.
“Now is the time to ensure that the benefits of connectivity are available to all communities,” Kathryn de Wit, project director of The Pew Charitable Trusts’ broadband access initiative, said in a press release. “Universally available and affordable broadband, access to devices, and digital literacy are the first—not the only—steps toward achieving that goal.
“But no single organization can take those steps alone. Delivering on the promises of digital equity will require sustained focus, investment, and partnerships that cross sectors and industries, which is why we’re thrilled to have these organizations and businesses joining this important work.”
Department of Justice alerted about alleged Amazon misconduct
In a 24-page letter that was released Wednesday, bipartisan House Judiciary members wrote to the Department of Justice alleging Amazon obstructed the committee’s “extensive investigation into competition in digital markets,” which took place last Congress.
The committee alleges Amazon lied about its use of third-party sellers’ data to help increase sales of their own similar products. Despite giving Amazon a chance to tell the truth, the panel alleges the corporation denied their actions.
“Without producing any evidence to the contrary, Amazon has left standing what appear to be false and misleading statements to the Committee,” the letter said. “It has refused to turn over business documents or communications that would either corroborate its claims or correct the record.
“And it appears to have done so to conceal the truth about its use of third-party sellers’ data to advantage its private-label business and its preferencing of private-label products in search results—subjects of the Committee’s investigation. As a result, we have no choice but to refer this matter to the Department of Justice to investigate whether Amazon and its executives obstructed Congress in violation of applicable federal law,” says the letter.
Amazon sells its own line of products under the Amazon Basics label.
USTelecom president says ‘no’ to overbuilding
The head of trade association USTelecom denounced Wednesday the idea of using funds from the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act to create broadband access to areas that have already been provided access through other federal funds.
“Since the Infrastructure Act was passed, some entities have been aggressively pushing Congress, NTIA, and states to allow new federal funds to subsidize the same areas they have already committed to serve through programs like the [Rural Digital Opportunity Fund],” Jonathan Spalter said in a blog post on Wednesday.
“Regulatory arbitrage, double dipping? Call it what you will, but this is a terrible idea,” he said.
Spalter’s statement comes after much debate about whether overbuilding broadband infrastructure in places that already have access to broadband is necessary or useless. In an op-ed in Broadband Breakfast, former Federal Communications Commissioner Mike O’Rielly warned against the overbuilding and urged the federal government to “stay laser-focused on serving the truly unserved.”
But on a Broadband Breakfast live event in January, Chip Pickering, the CEO of trade association for telecom competition INCOMPAS, said “newbuilding” over existing infrastructure is good so long as funds subsidize newer, better networks, not older technologies.
Broadband Roundup
Google Cyber Buy, DDoS in Russia/Ukraine, Emergency Connectivity Fund Latest
Google’s purchase of Mandiant comes after the company’s cloud business was the subject of cyber breaches.
March 9, 2022 – Alphabet’s Google is set to buy cybersecurity company Mandiant for $5.4 billion, the companies announced in a press release Tuesday.
The deal, which is expected to close later this year after regulatory approvals, will see Mandiant rolled into Google Cloud. Mandiant has more than 600 consultants currently responding to thousands of security breaches each year, the press release said.
In a “Threat Horizons” report in November, the Google said some cloud accounts were compromised for cryptocurrency operations. The report also noted that it was the target of attacks from Russian and North Korean actors.
The proposed deal comes as Washington grapples with the fallout of several high-profile cybersecurity breaches over the past year. The breach of software company SolarWinds triggered a Senate hearing last year; and in November, a House committee report divulged details in November of the breaches at oil transport company Colonial Pipeline, meat producer JBS and insurance group CNA Financial Corp.
Russia and Ukraine are currently the main targets for cyberattacks
With the recent events unfolding in Russia and Ukraine, an Atlas VPN report Wednesday has found that 89 percent of cybersecurity attacks are emerging from those two countries.
According to the report, 70 percent of recent cybercriminals’ cyberattacks were directed at Russia, with some hackers declaring a cyberwar and leaking government employee data. Others are hacking Russia’s state TV channels, and on March 5, “5 billion attacks were inbound to Russia.”
Ukraine has been targeted by the other 19 percent of cyberattacks from threat actors, and according to Atlas VPN, “Just days before the war in Ukraine, Russian hackers brought down the websites of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry and the two largest banks with [distributed denial of service] attacks,” which flood servers with artificial data traffic, rendering websites inaccessible.
FCC commits $64 million from Emergency Connectivity Fund
The Federal Communications Commission announced Monday a $64-million commitment from the Emergency Connectivity Fund, the 11th funding round from the program that pledges to close the homework gap by providing connectivity and devices to students.
The $7-billion program, which works with schools and libraries, has so-far allocated almost $4.69 billion toward closing the homework gap since the program began in June 2021. This money has helped over 12.5 million students in America be able to connect to the internet and go to school.
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said that the goal of the program is to provide “online access to thousands of schools and libraries across the country” because students need to be “connected to reliable and affordable broadband service, no matter where they live.”
The program has already “funded over 10 million connected devices and 5 million connections,” and this new committed funding is focused on schools and libraries, plus “providing connected devices and broadband connections for students in central Maine, Puerto Rico, Alaska, California, and South Carolina.”
Broadband Roundup
IIJA Application Webinars, NY Broadband Survey, Chinese LEO Broadband Satellites
The Commerce agency will hold pre-funding technical assistance hearings for infrastructure bill money starting this month.
March 8, 2022 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration is having technical assistance webinars in preparation for applications for billions in infrastructure bill money for broadband.
The initial webinar will be on March 9, 2022 at 2:30 P.M. ET. There are four additional webinars scheduled for dates between March 23, 2022 and May 11, 2022. The notice of funding opportunity for IIJA money is scheduled for release this May.
According to the BroadbandUSA website, the webinars are meant to help prospective applicants understand — and assist applicants in applying for — the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, which sets aside $42.5 billion for the NTIA to disburse among states for broadband infrastructure.
The NTIA, an agency of the Commerce Department, and various state agencies are in charge of implementing the IIJA, and will implement a number of programs such as the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program and the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program.
The agency recently held “listening” sessions to get perspective from the public about criteria for money from the IIJA.
New York residents encouraged to take broadband survey
Local government officials in Chautauqua County, New York are encouraging residents to take part in a broadband assessment survey to help with broadband mapping.
This survey will be part of the public input needed to “study the reliability and affordability of high-speed broadband infrastructure throughout New York State,” according to a Monday press release.
The county has recently approved funding from its American Rescue Plan Act funding allocation to build out broadband infrastructure in the county.
PJ Wendel, Chautauqua county executive, said that county officials “hope to have a really large response rate so that we can demonstrate to New York State that we are in need of additional broadband infrastructure to serve our population more equitably, and this will supplement our ARPA allocation.”
The survey is open to residents until March 18, 2022.
China launches broadband satellites
GalaxySpace, a Chinese space startup company, recently launched six low earth orbit broadband satellites in an effort to eventually offer the nation’s first LEO broadband communication test constellation.
According to a Sunday report from the Global Times, a state-sponsored publication, these six broadband communication satellites “will form China’s first LEO broadband communication test constellation together with the first satellite of GalaxySpace, and build a satellite-ground fusion 5G test network, codenamed ‘Mini-spider Constellation,’ capable of providing communication services for more than 30 minutes each time.”
The very first broadband communication satellite was launched on January 16, 2020.
This comes after China’s Tiangong space station lodged an informal complaint against SpaceX when satellites from both companies nearly collided in December.
Recent
- FCC’s Rosenworcel: Broadband Nutrition Labels Will Create New Generation of Informed Buyers
- Event: Building for Digital Equity – Demystifying Broadband Policy and Funding
- Small ISP Organizations Push FCC for Flexibility on Broadband Label Compliance
- Broadband in the Omnibus, Facebook on Hate Speech, Advocacy for Keeping Russians Online
- FCC Approves Another $640 Million from Rural Digital Opportunity Fund
- Relationship Building Key to Connecting Tribal Communities: USDA Policy Advisor
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Artificial Intelligence3 months ago
Henry Kissinger: AI Will Prompt Consideration of What it Means to Be Human
-
#broadbandlive3 months ago
Broadband Breakfast for Lunch on January 12, 2022 — The Agenda of Internet and Tech Stakeholders
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
Microsoft App Store Rules, California Defers on Sprint 3G Phase-Out, Samsung’s New IoT Guy
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
CaptionCall $40 Million Settlement, World Bank Broadband in Rwanda, Tribal Broadband Money Not Enough
-
Broadband Roundup1 month ago
‘Buy American’ Waiver Request, AT&T Cuts Dividend for Builds, Jamestown Municipal Broadband Program
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
AT&T Speeds Tiers, Wisconsin Governor on Broadband Assistance, Broadband as Public Utility
-
Broadband Roundup1 month ago
More From Emergency Connectivity Fund, Rootmetrics Says AT&T Leads, Applause for House Passing Chips Act
-
Section 2304 months ago
Experts Warn Against Total Repeal of Section 230