Clearwave to Buy RG Fiber, Washington Broadband Survey, Michigan Approves $250M for Broadband
Clearwave said the acquisition of RG will allow the combined entity to deliver increased bandwidth to Kansans.
March 29, 2022 — Clearwave Fiber, a fiber-based internet service provider, has agreed to buy the assets of RG Fiber, a high-capacity fiber network service provider located near Kansas City, Kansas, according to a Thursday press release.
David Armistead, CEO of Clearwave Fiber, said that the companies are looking “forward to dedicating the resources to providing Kansas with high-speed internet access through the most advanced technology and unparalleled customer support.
“As we continue to grow, our focus on the customer and product quality remains relentless. We are excited to partner with local municipalities to bring their communities a fiber network that is durable, reliable, and will easily keep pace with technology innovations that will undoubtedly require increased demand for bandwidth,” he said.
Washington state testing internet speeds
Washington state is conducting an online survey testing the internet speeds at homes and businesses across Washington County, according to Tuesday report by the Observer Reporter.
John Timney, the executive director of the Washington County Authority, said that “the best maps available from the FCC database have a faulty premise,” according to the report.
“The whole point of (the survey) is I can’t rely on the data that is supplied to me…It’s generally, directionally correct. But for us to try to cover the county the best we can, we really have to take the temperature,” he said.
Timney also oversees the state’s Rural Broadband Initiative program that has $30 million of federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act, an act that originally launched in June 2021.
Washington State recently announced the hiring of a new broadband director, Mark Vasconi, who will start on April 1.
Michigan governor to approve $250M for broadband
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is to sign the Building Michigan Together Plan, a bipartisan plan to invest nearly $5 billion in infrastructure and the economy, including $250 million to improve broadband infrastructure.
The funding will go to “improve access and adoption of broadband – helping ensure all Michigan residents and businesses can compete in a 21st century economy,” according to the press release.
State Budget Director Christopher Harkins said that this “supplemental uses one-time resources to make long-term strategic investments in the state’s infrastructure to improve the lives of Michiganders today and well into the future.”
This announcement comes in light of the $600 million in additional funding from President Joe Biden’s proposed budget that will be used for rural broadband initiatives as part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect program.
Ukraine Internet Suffering, Washington Adds Broadband Director, Lumen Adds CFO
Broadband Now published a report showing internet in parts of Ukraine slowed during the Russian invasion.
March 28, 2022 – Broadband Now published research on Monday indicating Ukraine’s internet service has significantly deteriorated since the Russian invasion began on February 24.
The data indicates that the average throughput had fallen 12.5 Mbps, data loss increased by 37 percent from 3.7 to 5.1 percent, and the roundtrip time of data increased by 5.3 milliseconds.
Out of the eight regions sampled, Kharkiv is the only one that did not seem to experience a degradation in its quality of internet.
“The deterioration of all three metrics is part of a consistent pattern seen across Ukraine both in aggregate and regionally. The research breaks down the metrics across eight cities throughout the country,” Jason Shevik, Broadband Now’s senior industry analyst, said about his research.
Washington State hires broadband director
Washington’s Democratic Governor Jay Inslee announced Thursday the appointment of Mark Vasconi to serve as the director of the Washington State Broadband Office, replacing Dawn Eychaner who stood in as the serving director since September of 2021.
Vasconi will be taking the reins on April 1, and will be working to help distribute the millions of state and federal dollars that have been made available to Washingtonians in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Providing ubiquitous broadband access has been a critical goal of policy makers across the country for over 20 years, and I’m beyond excited to extend this effort for the benefit of all,” Vasconi said. “The need for high-speed internet access has been well understood for many years although the impact of the pandemic clearly heightened this need, particularly in rural Washington and its many Tribal communities. I am honored to be part of the team that will finally accomplish this long sought-after goal.”
Vasconi previously worked for U.S. West, Pacific Northwest Bell, and AT&T, and has served as the director of regulatory services at the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission since 2010.
Lumen appoints new CFO
On Monday, Lumen Technologies announced that former Arrow Electronics senior vice president and chief financial officer Chris Stansbury will begin serving as Lumen’s CFO on April 4.
Lumen is a telecommunications company with gigabit fiber-to-the-premises services and more than 500,000 miles of fiber in more than 60 countries. The company’s CEO Jeff Storey said he was confident in Stansbury’s capabilities and pointed to Stansbury’s nearly ten years as Arrow’s lead accounting officer.
“Chris is a tenured finance executive with an impressive track record of delivering growth and value creation in his prior roles,” Storey said in a press release. “Chris’ leadership and financial acumen bring a unique skill set to our company as we scale the Lumen Platform and our Quantum Fiber build, both critical drivers of our return to growth.”
“This is an important time in Lumen’s transformation, and I look forward to continue building on the great work the team has underway,” Stansbury said.
Stansbury has also held finance and leadership positions at PepsiCo and Hewlett-Packard.
EU Privacy Deal, NTIA Hires Digital Equity Director, FCC National Security Order
The privacy deal eases worries for American technology companies that sell consumer data.
March 25, 2022 – A provisional agreement may allow European’s personal information to be stored in the United States.
President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on a deal on Friday that would resolve uncertainty about companies’ ability to send data between the U.S. and Europe.The European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR, is the EU’s comprehensive privacy law that places limits on technology companies’ ability to collect and share consumer’s personal information.
GDPR, which went into effect across the E.U. in 2018, is stricter than the U.S. privacy laws. Friday’s agreement strengthens the U.S.-E.U. Privacy Shield Framework, which provides a mechanism to comply with data protection requirements when transferring personal data from the European Union and Switzerland to the United States in support of transatlantic commerce.
Biden said Friday’s action establishes “unprecedented protections for data privacy and security for our citizens,” Biden said. “This new arrangement will enhance the Privacy Shield framework, promote growth and innovation in Europe and the United States, and help companies — both small and large — compete in the digital economy.”
Von der Leyen said the agreement “will enable predictable and trustworthy data flows between the EU and the U.S., safeguarding privacy and civil liberties.”
NTIA hires digital equity director
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration hired its first-ever digital equity director.
Cleveland-based digital equity advocate Angela Thi Bennett has been named to the job. She begins on Monday.
Thi Bennett comes from the Cleveland-based digital equity and literacy non-profit Digital C. She will move from her current position as DigitalC’s director of advocacy. She has worked for years with the National Digital Inclusion Alliance.
“Her local digital inclusion experience combined with her active national community involvement means she is equipped to understand the challenges and the need for holistic and collaborative solutions,” said Angela Siefer, executive director of NDIA.
This is the first-ever position in the federal government with “digital equity” in the job title.
Thi Bennett will be charged to direct the allocation of $2.75 billion from the Digital Equity Act and help develop guidelines for states to equitably use these funds.
“As my ability to serve scales to the national level, I remain steadfastly committed to amplifying marginalized voices, empowering local communities to drive solutions and creating shared standards of metrics to inform interventions and create accountability,” Thi Bennett said.
Founded in 2015, DigitalC has invested $12 million in technology infrastructure to establish a reliable, affordable wireless internet service provider, EmpowerCLE+, which currently has the capacity to serve 4,000 households in six of Cleveland’s least connected neighborhoods.
FCC network security order
The FCC on Friday added three companies to its list of business posing a threat to U.S. national security.
The agency listed AO Kaspersky Lab, China Telecom (Americas) Corp, and China Mobile International USA Inc. – to its list of communications equipment and services that have been deemed a threat to national security.
The list follows requirements from the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act of 2019 to investigate and report on services that are national security threats to American networks.
Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said the updated list “is the latest in the FCC’s ongoing efforts, as part of the greater whole-of-government approach, to strengthen America’s communications networks against national security threats, including examining the foreign ownership of telecommunications companies providing service in the United States and revoking the authorization to operate where necessary.”
The Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act requires the Commission to publish and maintain a list of communications equipment and services that pose an unacceptable risk to national security or the security and safety of U.S. persons.
The FCC says the initial list, which was published in March 2021, will be continually updated as other communications equipment and services meet the criteria under the law.
FBI Warns of Russian Cyberattacks, Altice-T-Mobile Deal, NFL Blockchain Deal, Visionary in Broadband
FBI director warns of potential Russian cyberattacks.
March 24, 2022 — The director of the Federal Bureau of Investigations warned the private sector to be on high alert for potential Russian cyberattacks.
While speaking at the Detroit Economic Forum on Tuesday, Christopher Wray urged private companies to alert the government with any cyberattacks they might experience in an effort to troubleshoot Russian hacks.
The comments came exactly one week after President Joe Biden on March 15 signed into law the Cyber Incident Reporting for Critical Infrastructure Act of 2022, which requires companies operating in certain critical infrastructure sectors to report such attacks within 72 hours.
On Monday, Biden warned US companies to be aware of potential cyberattacks from Russia, as concern for Russia’s potential hacking of US companies has intensified by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the U.S.’s response to implement severe sanctions on the country of Russia.
Wray’s warning also comes less than a week after the FBI warned the private sector that networks connected to Russian addresses were scanning the networks of five US energy companies in a potential attempt to hack.
The U.S. has seen several high-profile cyberattacks over the past nearly two years, including against oil transport company Colonial Pipeline and software company SolarWinds, which prompted a Senate hearing.
New agreement between Altice USA and T-Mobile
On Thursday Altice USA, a communication and media company, announced a multi-year mobile virtual network operator agreement with T-Mobile.
The new MVNO agreement means that Altice will continue using T-Mobile as the network for Altice USA’s Optimum Mobile service.
“As we continue to grow and evolve our Optimum Mobile service, we are pleased to reach a new agreement with T-Mobile that ensures our mobile customers will continue to benefit from T-Mobile’s nationwide network,” said Matt Marino, executive vice president of Consumer Services for Altice USA, in a press release for the new agreement.
Daniel Thygesen, senior vice president of T-Mobile Wholesale, said in the release: “By leveraging T-Mobile’s unparalleled network and platforms to serve Optimum Mobile subscribers, Altice USA remains the premier one-stop-shop for bundled mobile and broadband services for its subscribers.”
NFL brings the blockchain to its members.
The National Football League announced Tuesday that it will allow its teams to secure sponsorships with blockchain companies, but it will still prohibit members and teams from advertising specific cryptocurrencies.
The decision comes after the NFL told teams in early 2021 that no sponsorships through cryptocurrencies could be sold.
The NFL also reversed course on the selling of unique digital memorabilia known as non-fungible tokens, saying that teams may now interact with NFTs under limited regulations. Teams still will not be able to engage in product licensing agreements or sponsorships through NFTs, but will be able to be advertised for by NFts.
Visionary in Broadband nominations
Corning Optical Communications, a fiber optic technology companies, has partnered with Lightwave, an internet service provider, to nominate a visionary in the broadband world for the 19th annual FTTXcellence Award.
According to Corning, the award will go to an individual “who has demonstrated extraordinary leadership in the deployment of optical access networks.”
Nominations are being reviewed and received through April 15.
