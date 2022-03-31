Broadband Mapping & Data
Completed Maps Will ‘Absolutely’ Be Available This Fall, FCC’s Rosenworcel Says
‘It is all systems go,’ the chairwoman said at a House Energy and Commerce hearing Thursday.
WASHINGTON, March 31, 2022 – The chair of the Federal Communications Commission said Thursday that the improved broadband maps needed to adequately disburse billions in federal infrastructure dollars will come this fall.
During a House Energy and Commerce Committee Oversight hearing Thursday, Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said, “Absolutely, yes. We will have [complete] maps in the fall.”
Earlier this year, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo told the Senate appropriations committee that, after speaking with the FCC, the better broadband maps should be expected in the summer. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration, an agency of Commerce, will be delivering $42.5 billion from the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act for broadband infrastructure, but the accurate maps are needed. It was a timeline that even former FCC commissioner Michael O’Rielly was skeptical about.
Rosenworcel also shared the process, so far, of creating these maps, saying that the agency has brought in broadband architects, new systems to handle the data, have beta tested those systems, and set up a contract for a broadband location fabric. Earlier this month, a government watchdog denied a challenge to an FCC pick to build the fabric, paving the way for CostQuest to complete the work.
Rosenworcel also pointed to a late June date the agency set last month from which internet service providers will be able to submit their data to help form the maps.
“Now, it is all systems go,” she said.
While the maps will be ready in the fall, they will still have to be released to the states for their input on accuracy, and the FCC will then do any applicable revisions before they are finalized, Rosenworcel said.
Some states have become impatient with the FCC and have begun to collect their own data so they can generate their own maps. Without broadband maps, funding cannot be dispersed, and states cannot begin to improve their infrastructure.
The committee also heard that the FCC will need its fifth commissioner approved, as Gigi Sohn, President Joe Biden’s pick as party tie-breaker on the agency, has yet to be approved by the Senate.
Broadband Mapping & Data
Michael Jones: Maps and Data Analysis are the Keys to Effectively Targeting Broadband Subsidies
The key to states’ success on infrastructure builds lies in the analysis of the data they collect.
Maps and data analysis are keys to ensuring that the broadband subsidies included in the bipartisan infrastructure law are effective. The Federal Communications Commission is working to improve its data’s accuracy, and as reported by Broadband Breakfast, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo believes new and improved maps could be released this summer.
But new and better data alone is not sufficient. States need a set of tools that will help them analyze many datasets to make educated decisions about how to use the funds that National Telecommunications and Information Administration will allocate to them.
Technology Policy Institute started its own broadband mapping initiative to make that possible. TPI Broadband’s nationwide map and state mapping series combine information from nine sources and filter their results across 24 geographic areas, ranging from Census blocks to entire states. Our cloud-based platform does more than simply display maps.
The software can generate graphs and scatter plots that give users a visual representation of trends and correlations. It also allows users to combine datasets and harness the power of regression analysis to explore the relationships between them.
The Broadband Connectivity Index combines adoption, availability and other data to create scores that can help policymakers identify areas that need focus, including whether those areas may need special data collection efforts.
The platform includes even more datasets and tools that we have not yet included on the public-facing user interface. We can answer questions like who appears to be benefiting from the affordability programs or the relationship between E-Rate funds and school performance, to name a few.
Additionally, we keep the data up to date. Our maps are designed to update nearly instantaneously when new datasets come out.
Not only does this ensure that our data is always fresh, but also helps our platform complement the many data collection efforts out there. For example, we hope to incorporate the FCC’s new Broadband Serviceable Location Fabric data once it is released.
In a recent Broadband Breakfast Expert Opinion column, former FCC Commissioner Mike O’Rielly said, “Universal broadband has not been achieved, in part, because previous grant funding has often been misspent.” The funding from the bipartisan infrastructure law represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to substantially bridge the digital divide, and it is imperative that states are able to take full advantage.
By giving decision-makers the resources they need to develop cost-effective solutions geared towards truly underserved areas in their communities, TPI’s broadband maps can play a pivotal role in ensuring this funding connects as many Americas as possible.
Michael Jones, Jr., is the director of communications at the Technology Policy Institute, a think tank that focuses on the economics of innovation, technological change, and related regulation. The Technology Policy Institute’s mission is to advance knowledge and inform policymakers by producing independent, rigorous research and by sponsoring educational programs and conferences on major issues affecting information technology and communications policy.This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views reflected in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Broadband Mapping & Data
Crowdsourced Data Critical to Identify Underserved Communities, Lawmakers Hear
The FCC has added crowdsourced data to its repertoire for accurate broadband maps.
WASHINGTON, March 17, 2022 – Crowdsourcing data for accurate wireless broadband maps is critical to identifying underserved or unserved communities, said a broadband advocacy group at a congressional hearing Wednesday.
“We need true crowdsourcing because the opportunities for these technologies to miss communities are pretty great,” Greg Guice, the director of government affairs at Public Knowledge, said during a congressional hearing on 5G and the future in wireless technologies.
The Broadband Data Act, which became law in March 2020, “attempted to help improve how we collect data for wireline providers for our broadband maps,” said Representative Donald McEachin, D-VA. But, he continued, “it’s a little trickier with wireless providers.”
Guice said it is too often the wireless broadband “maps have relied on the theoretical propagation characteristics, which leaves a lot of communities unserved but reported as served.
“As we look at the rollout of 5G and of small cell technology that [5G] relies on, it’s going to be critical that we get that [mapping] information right, because the opportunities to miss communities in our urban sectors, as well as communities in our rural sectors, are just vastly increased,” he said.
The Federal Communications Commission, which is working to compile an updated map and recently set a late June date to begin accepting service provider data, has already began working to collect crowdsourced data – including data from consumer speed tests. Historically, the commission has relied on service provider data known as form-477 to disperse money from federal programs.
The importance of accurate broadband mapping is something that advocates have been heavily emphasizing, including LightBox vice president of government solutions Bill Price. In an interview with Broadband Breakfast, Price said that “the actual cost of deploying broadband to unserved areas depends on the accuracy of the location data you have got…Think about building highways without knowing all the property, all the zoning, all the owners – all the details you need to build a highway.”
Broadband Mapping & Data
‘Not a Data Company’: LightBox Disappointed by Mapping Contract Denial
LightBox and CostQuest spoke to Broadband Breakfast after a decision to deny overturning the FCC’s mapping contract selection.
WASHINGTON, March 16, 2022 – Data company LightBox said it is disappointed with a government watchdog decision to deny its appeal for a Federal Communications Commission mapping contract, saying the winning bidder does not own the rights to the data it will collect for the agency.
“CostQuest does not own the data,” LightBox CEO Eric Frank charged to Broadband Breakfast in an interview, following a decision by the Government Accountability Office last month to deny LightBox’s appeal challenging the FCC’s decision to award the contract to CostQuest.
“Light Box is a data company. Our customers [have been choosing our data for years] on a national basis to do a lot of things: understanding points of interest, understanding location data, understanding routing, understanding logistics, understanding geospatial information,” Frank said. “That is our business. The FCC awarded a project to a consulting firm, not a data company.”
The GAO, which released its decision on February 24, said it found nothing wrong with the FCC’s November decision to award the contract to CostQuest, which will build what is called the Broadband Serviceable Location Fabric. The fabric, required by the Broadband Deployment Accuracy and Technological Availability Act, will provide the basis for the newer, more accurate map on which the dispersal of billions of federal broadband infrastructure dollars is dependent.
LightBox’s objections to CostQuest’s contract alleged that CostQuest uses data that is licensed from third parties who themselves did not have the rights to license the data. The watchdog said in its decision it does not have reason to believe that the data will be used to infringe on the rights of the data owners, adding it would “not reevaluate proposals, nor substitute our judgment for that of the agency, as the evaluation of proposals is a matter within the agency’s discretion,” referencing the scope of its investigation.
“[We create a fabric] by collecting our own data, we draw our own building footprints from imagery and Lidar, and use our own address data,” Frank said in the interview. “That is how you create the fabric – we do that all in-house.
“At the end of the day, if you are going to buy a national fabric there is an element of due diligence – there is an element of trying to find out what organization has the best methodologies. We do not think that was served,” Frank added.
Despite the decision, LightBox, which is a sponsor of Broadband Breakfast, is still working on creating broadband fabrics at the state level. In January, Montana’s Department of Administration announced that it had hired LightBox to create a statewide broadband map. The map will use LightBox’s proprietary data to allocate $266 million to improve broadband service to unserved and underserved communities.
In December, the real estate analytics company also launched its own national smart location fabric, which it said provides a more granular view of areas where coverage does not exist. The company said it has licensed the fabric to Georgia and Alabama.
CostQuest continued work on fabric despite appeal
On the other side, CostQuest – despite saying it had been slowed down by the appeal filed shortly after the contract award in November – said it had been working on the fabric even as the LightBox appeal was in the air.
“Over the past few months, we’ve move from version 3 to version 4 of our commercial BSL data set,” Mike Wilson, CostQuest’s vice president of business development, said in an interview with Broadband Breakfast. “We also aligned all of our other models and data layers with the BSL’s and into a full broadband fabric data suite. This includes fiber and fixed wireless cost modeling, service availability estimation, (likelihood of locations being served by broadband technology type), demographics, and more.”
To do this, CostQuest said it will collect broadband data collection filings submitted by ISPs from around the country. The FCC set a start period of June 30 to collect that data and a deadline of September 1, 2022 by which ISPs can submit that data. The first version of CostQuest’s fabric is due within 120 of the contract’s approval.
“This fabric will provide the common basis upon which all parties will report on and understand coverage at the location level,” Wilson said. “There’s much work to be done, and accurate data will support more well-informed decisions regarding funding, buildout, and other initiatives related to closing the digital divide.”
Recent
- Completed Maps Will ‘Absolutely’ Be Available This Fall, FCC’s Rosenworcel Says
- Think Tank Finds U.S. Wireless Speeds Among Best in World
- Digital Divide Impacting Access to Justice, Conference Hears
- Facebook Campaign Against TikTok, House Passes Cyber Bill, CTA Brings CES to the Hill
- Scott Heric: Robots Benefit Industrial Processes Most by Enhancing the Efforts of Humans
- With More States Passing Privacy Legislation, Pressure for Federal Preemption Law Grows
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
#broadbandlive4 months ago
Broadband Breakfast for Lunch on January 12, 2022 — The Agenda of Internet and Tech Stakeholders
-
Artificial Intelligence3 months ago
Henry Kissinger: AI Will Prompt Consideration of What it Means to Be Human
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
Microsoft App Store Rules, California Defers on Sprint 3G Phase-Out, Samsung’s New IoT Guy
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
CaptionCall $40 Million Settlement, World Bank Broadband in Rwanda, Tribal Broadband Money Not Enough
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
‘Buy American’ Waiver Request, AT&T Cuts Dividend for Builds, Jamestown Municipal Broadband Program
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
AT&T Speeds Tiers, Wisconsin Governor on Broadband Assistance, Broadband as Public Utility
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
More From Emergency Connectivity Fund, Rootmetrics Says AT&T Leads, Applause for House Passing Chips Act
-
Satellite3 months ago
Starlink Download Speeds Fell Below New Federal Broadband Standard in Q3, Ookla Data Show