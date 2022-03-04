Broadband Roundup
Cyber Warfare with Russia, Justice Department on Cyber Bill, Surgeon General on Misinformation
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry claims to have enlisted a private cyber group to disrupt flow of arms from Russia.
March 4, 2022 – Ukraine’s Defense Ministry has asked a cyber guerilla warfare group in the country to disrupt Russian critical infrastructure amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported on Tuesday.
The attacks would disrupt railways and electrical grids and diminish the flow of Russian weapons into Ukraine.
The warfare group, led by cybersecurity expert Yegor Aushev, says that it has already targeted dozens of Russian government and banking websites.
Russian hackers are believed to have launched attacks on several Ukrainian government websites in prior weeks.
Since 2017, Russian hacks have targeted Ukrainian banks, newspapers and companies with malware virus that caused billions of dollars in damage.
DOJ officials unimpressed by Senate-passed bipartisan cyber bill
Senior officials at the Department of Justice have voiced concerns over a cybersecurity bill that passed unanimously in the Senate on Tuesday night.
According to The Hill, leaders such as Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco and Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray said the bill, which requires critical sector companies to alert the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency of potential hacks or ransomware, was flawed in part because it does not significantly require direct reporting to the FBI.
A spokesperson for bill lead co-sponsor Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., pushed back on assertions from Wray that the bill’s current form would actually make the public less safe from cyberattacks, stating that both the FBI and DOJ were consulted in authoring the bill.
Staff for the bill’s other lead co-sponsor, Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said the FBI and DOJ’s concerns were out of touch with the rest of the country as well as President Joe Biden’s administration who oversees the agencies.
The bill’s passage comes amid government urging that the private sector remain alert to potential Russian cyberattacks as retaliation against U.S. economic sanctions on the country for its invasion of Ukraine.
Surgeon general requests COVID-19 misinformation data from Big Tech
The New York Times reported Thursday that U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy is asking Big Tech companies to provide data on COVID-19 misinformation which occurred on their platforms.
Through a formal notice he made the ask of sites spanning social networks, search engines, crowdsourced platforms, e-commerce platforms and instant messaging systems.
Last summer Murthy urged tech and social media platforms to redesign their algorithms to reduce the amplification of misinformation and bolster monitoring of it.
Throughout the pandemic, misinformation was central to debates over masking, vaccinations and public health data such as number of COVID-19 deaths reported by government.
Murthy is now requesting specific information on demographics that are affected by misinformation, sources of the content and metrics on how far it spreads.
TikTok Harms Investigated, Big Tech Actions Against Russian Media, Senate Passes Cyber Alert Bill
Attorneys general from across the nation will investigate TikTok to determine if the platform is harmful to minors.
March 3, 2022 – On Wednesday, a coalition of attorneys general from across the nation announced they will embark on an investigation into the impact social media platform TikTok has on children.
The bipartisan investigation, headed by Maura Healey, attorney general of Massachusetts, will focus on mental and physical harms TikTok may exacerbate in minors. The same coalition launched a similar investigation into Meta, the parent company of both Facebook and Instagram, in November.
The announcement comes just one day after President Joe Biden discussed the importance of children’s online safety at his first State of the Union address. “We must hold social media platforms accountable for the national experiment they’re conducting on our children for profit. It’s time to strengthen privacy protections; ban targeted advertising to children; demand tech companies stop collecting personal data on our children,” Biden said.
The Kids Online Safety Act, a bipartisan bill intended to protect children under the age of 16 from online threats, was introduced last month.
Big Tech responds to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Big technology companies have taken further suppressive actions against Russian media in the wake of the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.
On Wednesday, Twitter announced that it will comply with European Union sanctions on Russian state-controlled media by withholding such content from Twitter users in the member states. Furthermore, the streaming service Netflix announced it would be pausing all Russian-related “projects and acquisitions” while the invasion of Ukraine continues to take place.
In recent days, many big tech companies including Facebook, Twitter and Google’s YouTube have been forced to grapple with the current crisis in Ukraine in an effort to stop the spread of what they say is propaganda on their platforms.
These efforts have resulted in broadcasters and technology platforms removing Kremlin-backed media network RT and flagging unreliable posts while also removing Russian propaganda profiles from platforms.
Senate passes cyber notification legislation
The Senate on Tuesday passed legislation that will require infrastructure companies to report both cyberattacks and ransomware attacks to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
The Strengthening American Cybersecurity Act of 2022, which is sponsored by Senator Gary Peters, D-Mich, requires companies to report cyberattacks the government within 72 hours and 24 hours to report that a ransomware payment has been made.
The Senate passing comes less than a week after the U.S. government placed sanctions on Russia as a result its invasion of Ukraine, causing concern that Russia may retaliate through cyberattacks on America.
The legislation must now get House approval and has backers in that chamber, including Yvette Clarke, D-New York, and John Katko, R-New York.
State of the Union, 5G Connections Continue to Rise, Georgia and America Pledge Telecom Collaboration
President Joe Biden commented on closing the digital divide in his first State of the Union address.
March 2, 2022 – President Joe Biden delivered his first State of the Union address Tuesday night, which included a reaffirmation of his administration’s commitment to provide access to high-speed internet to all Americans.
“We’ll… provide affordable high-speed internet for every American—urban, suburban, rural, and tribal communities,” said Biden, who in November signed a historic infrastructure bill that includes $65 billion for broadband.
The president also doubled down on the bill’s “Buy American” provision, which requires a chunk of federal funds be spent on American products and which some groups are already pressing to be reviewed because of how much they claim it will hinder builds.
Biden also praised various companies who are investing their own money and creating new jobs, most notably chip maker Intel. Intel will be building a “$20 billion semiconductor ‘mega site’,” which is expected to generate 10,000 new jobs.
In addition, the president shared with the nation that if the American Innovation and Choice Act is passed, Intel will grow their investment to $100 billion, which Biden said “would be one of the biggest investments in manufacturing in American history.”
Over 1 billion 5G connections expected in 2022
Groupe Speciale Mobile Association’s Mobile Economy Report 2022, released Wednesday, projects that 5G connections will surpass one billion in 2022 and two billion by 2025.
Overall, 5G’s rollout performance has been better than its predecessors, 3G and 4G, the report said, which illustrated the point by noting 5.5 percent of all mobile connections were 5G 18 months after 5G’s release, while 3G and 4G held less then 2.2 percent of mobile connections at the same time after their respective launches.
In addition, GSMA, an industry organization representing the interests of global mobile operators, said it projects that in 2025 there will come a time when a fifth of mobile connections will be 5G and that “more than two in five people globally will live within reach of a 5G network.”
Alex Sinclair, the chief technology officer at GSMA, stated that “the launch of 5G services in Latin America and Sub-Saharan Africa over the last year means that the technology is now available in every region of the world, so we are set to see more growth and more transformation for services.”
FCC chairwoman signs a memorandum of understanding with country of Georgia
Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the United States and the country of Georgia that promises “bilateral cooperation in telecommunications and media policy,” said an FCC press statement Wednesday.
“Now more than ever it is essential that we come together and renew our commitment to communications that can build connections and help sustain peace…I look forward to strengthening the ties between our agencies and cooperating on communications policies that deliver real results for both of our respective countries,” said Rosenworcel.
Georgia’s signee was Ekaterine Imedadze, the country’s National Communications Commissioner. In 2019, she joined the NCC of Georgia as the head of telecom market regulation and became the commissioner in 2021.
Russia-backed RT Gets Blocked, NTIA Adds to Ranks, Open Access in California
Kremlin-backed media network RT has been blocked by broadcasters and big technology companies.
March 1, 2022 – Television service providers and technology companies have moved to block Russia-backed media outlet RT from their platforms in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, and Google have blocked RT – which is known to push Russian President Vladimir Putin’s talking points – from monetizing its content on their platforms. Streaming platform Roku has also announced that it would be removing RT in Europe from the Roku channel store. And Bell and Rogers, two large telecommunications companies in Canada, have removed the channel from their rosters.
Altogether, more than 20 international media groups have turned off or blocked Russian news channels.
NTIA adds to senior ranks
Sarah Morris, the current director of New America’s Open Technology Institute, assumed her position Monday as senior advisor to Alan Davidson, head of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, according to a Thursday press release
Chhaya Kapadia, OTI’s chief of staff, has also been brought on to serve as interim director.
Davidson, who was confirmed by the Senate in January to head the agency tasked with delivering $42.5 billion from the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, early last month brought on April McClain-Delaney as deputy assistant secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information and Andy Berke as special representative for broadband.
Open access fiber broadband in California
Local government officials in Rancho Cordova, California, announced in a press conference Monday a $63 million project which is expected to provide broadband speeds of up to 10 Gigabits per second to 35,246 homes, businesses and institutions.
The project is privately funded and will allow an open access network, which allows the fiber infrastructure to be shared by multiple service providers, according to the press release.
