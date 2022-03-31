Digital Inclusion
Digital Divide Impacting Access to Justice, Conference Hears
Some lawyers say their clients are having a difficult time getting access to the legal system without connectivity.
WASHINGTON, March 31, 2022 – A public defender from California said Tuesday that clients of lawyers are being disadvantaged by the lack of connectivity.
At the 2022 Bipartisan Tech Conference hosted by Next Century Cities, Olivia Sideman said her clients were at a disadvantage if they did not have an adequate connection or if they lacked digital literacy, meaning they did not know how to use technology to communicate, learn, find information, etc.
Sideman stated that the digital divide can mean that some clients cannot contact their lawyer, make mandatory virtual court appearances, or participate in court-issued online classes that will lessen their sentence. In other cases, while clients can complete courses, they often struggle to print out the certificate.
Tuesday’s panel event included discussion about a recently published report with a panel of various guests that played a part in the creation of the report. The report, titled “Cut Off From the Courthouse: How the Digital Divide Impacts Access to Justice and Civic Engagement,” concluded that remote hearings should be optional, that the digital divide exacerbates criminal justice inequalities the system is trying to eliminate, and that mobile internet service and devices are inadequate.
The report then offered its own recommendations, aided by experts like Sideman, such as partnering with community organizations, supporting local solutions, and investing in adoption as well as access.
In the report, Sideman said the digital divide is “another way in which our clients’ rights are overlooked by the court, another way in which this entire system tramples on our clients rights…These sorts of experiences undermine faith in the justice system and civic institutions.”
Digital Inclusion
FCC Votes to Start Digital Discrimination Proceeding
The commission’s rules would prevent service providers from discriminating against customers.
WASHINGTON, March 16, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission voted Wednesday to start a proceeding to eliminate alleged digital discrimination by telecommunication providers.
The notice of inquiry adopted at the FCC’s March Open Meeting follows a direction from the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act to find ways to prevent and limit any digital discrimination.
The bipartisan infrastructure law supplies unprecedented funding––$65 billion–– to close the digital divide through broadband infrastructure grants. In addition to the $100 million that states receive automatically to fund broadband projects, states will be eligible to apply for grants that support digital equity through the Digital Equity Act.
Wednesday’s notice of inquiry will provide meaning to the language in IIJA that requires “equal access” to broadband and request public comment on how the FCC should understand what digital discrimination means, how to identify where and how discrimination is occurring, and what steps the agency should take to prevent and eliminate discrimination.
In the past, broadband providers have been accused of discriminatory broadband deployment practices. For example, residents in Cleveland, Ohio complained about “digital redlining” where lower-income residents received lower quality service than high-income residents because telecoms did not want to invest in the former areas, according to a National Digital Inclusion Alliance report.
FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks, a long-time advocate for social justice in telecommunications access, celebrated Congress tasking the FCC with “outlining and understand its root causes, and ultimately implementing the rules necessary to prevent and eliminate digital discrimination” based on income level, race, ethnicity, color, religion, and national origin.
While the FCC lays “a foundation” for the rules preventing and eliminating digital discrimination, Starks said we must “remember the people who are counting on us to get this right: for millions of vulnerable Americans, the lived experience of digital discrimination can take many forms: it could mean struggling to find basic connectivity while wealthier neighborhoods across town get faster and faster service.”
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said the initiative, led by the agency’s task force to prevent digital discrimination, will seek data and analytics to educate the agency about where digital discrimination happens.
“This proceeding is a top priority for the FCC,” Rosenworcel said, and noted her agency’s commitment to advance racial equity and support underserved communities through federal government.
In a press release, broadband association USTelecom said that it supports the agency’s “critical work” on promoting digital inclusion and equity.
“There are many factors that drive broadband deployment and our nation and every community benefit when every American no matter where they live has access to affordable broadband service,” the statement said. “USTelecom and our members are committed to deploying broadband in the hardest to reach and most vulnerable communities, and supporting government and industry-led affordability programs as we work toward our shared goal of a fully connected America.”
Digital Inclusion
Event: Building for Digital Equity – Demystifying Broadband Policy and Funding
ILSR and the National Digital Inclusion Alliance team up for two-hour livestream event on March 16 from 2-4 p.m. ET
We’re living through a time with an unprecedented level of broadband infrastructure funding, fueled not only by the American Rescue Plan, but the Consolidated Appropriations Act, the Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund, and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Hundreds of community-driven projects are already underway, but finding solid footing amidst these programs, statutes, and evolving rules is difficult.
To help, the Institute for Local Self-Reliance is teaming up with the National Digital Inclusion Alliance for a two-hour livestream event to demystify the landscape. On Wednesday, March 16th, from 2-4pm ET, we’re hosting an online conversation to bring together local stakeholders, policy advocates, and funding experts in one place. We’re calling it Building for Digital Equity: Demystifying Broadband Policy and Funding.
But this isn’t your average conference or webinar, with 45-minute panels that make your butt go numb and your eyes glaze over. Oh no. We’re aiming for a fast-paced, fun, and most importantly interactive conversation between policy advocates, network builders, local officials, and anyone else interested in learning how we can ensure that the tens of billions in upcoming infrastructure funding goes to solving the connectivity crisis permanently rather than once again disappearing into the pockets of the monopoly Internet Service Providers (ISPs).
The event will feature a mixture of short presentations, panels with Q and A across a bunch of different platforms (so you can watch wherever you want), and trivia with prizes.
You can register for the event here.
Here’s the line-up:
- It will be emceed by our own Christopher Mitchell, director of ILSR’s Community Broadband Networks Initiative, and NDIA’s Training and Community Engagement Manager, Pamela Rosales.
- David Keyes, the Digital Equity Manager for the City of Seattle and the first recipient of NDIA’s Charles Benton Digital Equity Champion Award, will share a talk that was very popular at Net Inclusion on how to talk with government officials.
- The main event is a 50-minute block with multiple presentations on coalition building that will cover what regional governments and coalitions are doing to leverage the flood of federal funds for broadband in the American Rescue Plan, the Consolidated Appropriation Act, the Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund, and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
- Shannon Millsaps, Director of Operations at Thrive, will do a lightning round on strategies for working regionally and NDIA’s Munirih Jester will highlight some related takeaways from NDIA’s Digital Inclusion Guidebook.
- The coalition building block will end with a panel featuring ConnectMaine Authority Executive Director Peggy Schaffer and Founder/Executive Director of the National Digital Equity Center Susan Corbett who will talk about how successful broadband coalitions were formed in Maine.
- After that, Abi Waldrupe of NDIA will discuss Digital Navigators, and more importantly, what is not a Digital Navigator.
- Another block will zero in on key details about the buckets of federal funds available to states and local communities, centered around the five things every local community should know about how these funds can be used most effectively.
- Dustin Loup and ILSR’s Data and GIS specialist Christine Parker will preview recent developments around maps, setting the table for a future discussion in greater depth.
Fun trivia questions will be asked of attendees throughout the event and we will close out with a trivia wrap-up and prize give away before the grand finale that will allow attendees to pepper Chris and Angela Siefer, Executive Director of the National Digital Inclusion Alliance, with lingering questions or thoughts.
You can register for the event here.
Editor’s note: This press release was originally published on Muninetworks.org on February 15, 2022, and was supplemented on March 2, 2022.
Digital Inclusion
FCC Equity Council Approves Working Group to Broaden Definition of ‘Anchor Institution’
The Equity and Diversity Council will study broadening anchor institution to include LGBT organizations.
WASHINGTON, February 24, 2022 – The Federal Communication Commission’s Equity and Diversity Council voted and successfully adopted Wednesday a commitment to explore broadening the definition of an anchor institution to increase digital equity and diversity in the tech labor force.
Anchor institutions are long-term, established organizations that are necessary for the community’s success, like libraries, schools, and hospitals.
The council voted to approve a working group, titled “Amplify the Role of Anchor Institutions in Creating Digital Equity in the Labor Force,” to look into expanding the definition of an “anchored institution to include non-traditional community-based institutions.”
Some examples of non-traditional anchor institutions are LGBT nonprofits, senior organizations, justice-impacted support organizations, and other nonprofits in the region. These institutions are now being included to help support the goal of the CEDC to “support diversity, inclusion, and equity in the tech workforce.”
The non-traditional anchor institutions are expected to help those who are participating in this workstream understand “how they [anchor institutions] operate, collaborate, and impact digital inequities including digital upskilling in their cities.”
