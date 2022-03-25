Broadband Roundup
EU Privacy Deal, NTIA Hires Digital Equity Director, FCC National Security Order
The privacy deal eases worries for American technology companies that sell consumer data.
March 25, 2022 – A provisional agreement may allow European’s personal information to be stored in the United States.
President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on a deal on Friday that would resolve uncertainty about companies’ ability to send data between the U.S. and Europe.The European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR, is the EU’s comprehensive privacy law that places limits on technology companies’ ability to collect and share consumer’s personal information.
GDPR, which went into effect across the E.U. in 2018, is stricter than the U.S. privacy laws. Friday’s agreement strengthens the U.S.-E.U. Privacy Shield Framework, which provides a mechanism to comply with data protection requirements when transferring personal data from the European Union and Switzerland to the United States in support of transatlantic commerce.
Biden said Friday’s action establishes “unprecedented protections for data privacy and security for our citizens,” Biden said. “This new arrangement will enhance the Privacy Shield framework, promote growth and innovation in Europe and the United States, and help companies — both small and large — compete in the digital economy.”
Von der Leyen said the agreement “will enable predictable and trustworthy data flows between the EU and the U.S., safeguarding privacy and civil liberties.”
NTIA hires digital equity director
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration hired its first-ever digital equity director.
Cleveland-based digital equity advocate Angela Thi Bennett has been named to the job. She begins on Monday.
Thi Bennett comes from the Cleveland-based digital equity and literacy non-profit Digital C. She will move from her current position as DigitalC’s director of advocacy. She has worked for years with the National Digital Inclusion Alliance.
“Her local digital inclusion experience combined with her active national community involvement means she is equipped to understand the challenges and the need for holistic and collaborative solutions,” said Angela Siefer, executive director of NDIA.
This is the first-ever position in the federal government with “digital equity” in the job title.
Thi Bennett will be charged to direct the allocation of $2.75 billion from the Digital Equity Act and help develop guidelines for states to equitably use these funds.
“As my ability to serve scales to the national level, I remain steadfastly committed to amplifying marginalized voices, empowering local communities to drive solutions and creating shared standards of metrics to inform interventions and create accountability,” Thi Bennett said.
Founded in 2015, DigitalC has invested $12 million in technology infrastructure to establish a reliable, affordable wireless internet service provider, EmpowerCLE+, which currently has the capacity to serve 4,000 households in six of Cleveland’s least connected neighborhoods.
FCC network security order
The FCC on Friday added three companies to its list of business posing a threat to U.S. national security.
The agency listed AO Kaspersky Lab, China Telecom (Americas) Corp, and China Mobile International USA Inc. – to its list of communications equipment and services that have been deemed a threat to national security.
The list follows requirements from the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act of 2019 to investigate and report on services that are national security threats to American networks.
Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said the updated list “is the latest in the FCC’s ongoing efforts, as part of the greater whole-of-government approach, to strengthen America’s communications networks against national security threats, including examining the foreign ownership of telecommunications companies providing service in the United States and revoking the authorization to operate where necessary.”
The Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act requires the Commission to publish and maintain a list of communications equipment and services that pose an unacceptable risk to national security or the security and safety of U.S. persons.
The FCC says the initial list, which was published in March 2021, will be continually updated as other communications equipment and services meet the criteria under the law.
Broadband Roundup
FBI Warns of Russian Cyberattacks, Altice-T-Mobile Deal, NFL Blockchain Deal, Visionary in Broadband
FBI director warns of potential Russian cyberattacks.
March 24, 2022 — The director of the Federal Bureau of Investigations warned the private sector to be on high alert for potential Russian cyberattacks.
While speaking at the Detroit Economic Forum on Tuesday, Christopher Wray urged private companies to alert the government with any cyberattacks they might experience in an effort to troubleshoot Russian hacks.
The comments came exactly one week after President Joe Biden on March 15 signed into law the Cyber Incident Reporting for Critical Infrastructure Act of 2022, which requires companies operating in certain critical infrastructure sectors to report such attacks within 72 hours.
On Monday, Biden warned US companies to be aware of potential cyberattacks from Russia, as concern for Russia’s potential hacking of US companies has intensified by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the U.S.’s response to implement severe sanctions on the country of Russia.
Wray’s warning also comes less than a week after the FBI warned the private sector that networks connected to Russian addresses were scanning the networks of five US energy companies in a potential attempt to hack.
The U.S. has seen several high-profile cyberattacks over the past nearly two years, including against oil transport company Colonial Pipeline and software company SolarWinds, which prompted a Senate hearing.
New agreement between Altice USA and T-Mobile
On Thursday Altice USA, a communication and media company, announced a multi-year mobile virtual network operator agreement with T-Mobile.
The new MVNO agreement means that Altice will continue using T-Mobile as the network for Altice USA’s Optimum Mobile service.
“As we continue to grow and evolve our Optimum Mobile service, we are pleased to reach a new agreement with T-Mobile that ensures our mobile customers will continue to benefit from T-Mobile’s nationwide network,” said Matt Marino, executive vice president of Consumer Services for Altice USA, in a press release for the new agreement.
Daniel Thygesen, senior vice president of T-Mobile Wholesale, said in the release: “By leveraging T-Mobile’s unparalleled network and platforms to serve Optimum Mobile subscribers, Altice USA remains the premier one-stop-shop for bundled mobile and broadband services for its subscribers.”
NFL brings the blockchain to its members.
The National Football League announced Tuesday that it will allow its teams to secure sponsorships with blockchain companies, but it will still prohibit members and teams from advertising specific cryptocurrencies.
The decision comes after the NFL told teams in early 2021 that no sponsorships through cryptocurrencies could be sold.
The NFL also reversed course on the selling of unique digital memorabilia known as non-fungible tokens, saying that teams may now interact with NFTs under limited regulations. Teams still will not be able to engage in product licensing agreements or sponsorships through NFTs, but will be able to be advertised for by NFts.
Visionary in Broadband nominations
Corning Optical Communications, a fiber optic technology companies, has partnered with Lightwave, an internet service provider, to nominate a visionary in the broadband world for the 19th annual FTTXcellence Award.
According to Corning, the award will go to an individual “who has demonstrated extraordinary leadership in the deployment of optical access networks.”
Nominations are being reviewed and received through April 15.
Broadband Roundup
Adelstein Departing WIA, Ransomware Still ‘Ongoing Threat,’ USCellular New Board Nominees
Adelstein will be joining DigitalBridge Group in June.
March 23, 2022 – Earlier this month, the Wireless Infrastructure Association announced that its president and CEO Jonathan Adelstein will be departing the association for a position at a private equity company.
Adelstein, who was a regular panelist on Broadband Breakfast events, was instrumental in building up the association over the past 10 years, tripling its size and expanding its reach to “all corners of the wireless industry,” the association said in a press release.
Adelstein will take up a position in June as managing director and head of global policy and public investment at DigitalBridge Group, a private equity firm. The WIA said it is searching for his replacement.
“I feel a great sense of pride knowing that our work has prepared the industry to meet the challenges ahead,” Adelstein said in the release. “I’m grateful to the WIA Board of Directors for their guidance and support. I’m going to miss working with my WIA colleagues every day. We’re lucky to work in such a wonderful industry, and I’m thrilled to continue being a part of it.”
The departure follows the announcement that Claude Aiken of the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association is leaving his own trade association in late April.
Nearly 80 of IT leaders ransomware still ongoing threat
Almost 80 percent of state and local information technology leaders say ransomware is an “ongoing threat,” but more than half of that 80 percent do not have a ransomware incident response plan, according to a national survey from Palo Alto Networks released Tuesday.
The survey also found that only 31 percent know that they have a completed incident response plan.
“Being prepared for an inevitable cyberattack needs to be a top priority for public entities,” Matthew Schneider, the vice president of state, local and education at Palo Alto Networks, said in a press release.
The report follows the passing by Congress this month of a bill that would require certain critical infrastructure entities to report cyberattacks withing 72 hours. The passage followed several high-profile cyberattacks that have rocked the nation, including at software company SolarWinds, meat producer JBS, and oil transport company Colonial Pipeline.
US Cellular nominates new board members
United States Cellular announced Tuesday the company has nominated two new board members to oversee its “long-term strategies.”
The company said it nominated Esteban Iriarte and Vicki Villacrez, who will be up for votes at the company’s annual shareholder meeting on May 17.
“We believe good governance involves continuous review of Board composition and the capabilities required to oversee our long-term strategies,” said LeRoy Carlson Jr., chairman of the board. “With the nomination of these two highly qualified professionals, UScellular will benefit from significant experience in the telecommunications field, with emphasis on wireless operations. Each nominee also brings a diverse background and perspectives that will inform UScellular’s strategy going forward.”
Iriarte is currently executive vice president and chief operating officer of Millicom International Cellular and Villacrez is expected to become the executive vice president and chief financial officer of Telephone and Data Systems in May, according to the release.
Broadband Roundup
Verizon Early Access to Spectrum, Senate Encouraged to Pass Prison Phone Bill, $56M in Delaware Broadband
Verizon said accelerated access to C-band spectrum will allow it to get 5G to customers faster.
March 22, 2022 – Verizon said Monday that it has reached more agreements to get early access to mid-band spectrum in the C-band, according to a press release.
These deals involve spectrum that was originally scheduled to be cleared by December 2023. Verizon is expecting to deploy 5G service “on at least 60 MHz of spectrum and up to 100 MHz of spectrum in some areas.” Markets included in the expansion plans include Atlanta, Baltimore, Denver and Washington, D.C.
“This early spectrum clearance is just the latest development that allows us to bring 5G Ultra Wideband to our customers faster,” said Kyle Malady, executive vice president and president of global network and technology. “We’ve been able to accelerate deployment because we’re driving more efficiency and coverage from the C-band spectrum, leveraging opportunities like the one we are announcing today, and leveraging our already in place infrastructure.”
The Federal Communications Commission will auction slices of mid-band 2.5 GHz spectrum for 5G in late July.
Public Knowledge encourages Senate bill to keep incarcerated people connected
Public Knowledge, a non-profit public interest group, urged the Senate in a press release Tuesday to pass legislation that extends the Federal Communications Commission’s authority over both intrastate and interstate calls to end predatory pricing for calling incarcerated people.
The Martha Wright-Reed Just and Reasonable Communications Act of 2021 was introduced by Senator Tammy Duckworth, D-IL, and requires that the agency ensure call prices to and from incarceration facilities are “just and reasonable” no matter what technology is used.
“This bill marks an important and long-overdue step in addressing an area rife with abuse, and one that often impacts communities of color,” Al Kramer, senior fellow at Public Knowledge, said in the release. “We applaud Sen. Duckworth for championing the needs of incarcerated people and their families no matter what phone technology is used or whether the calls cross state lines. We urge the Senate to pass this bill to provide just phone rates for incarcerated people.”
Delaware’s $56 million for broadband
Delaware announced Thursday $56 million for broadband deployment, with the funding going to Comcast, Verizon, and Mediacom.
The money came through the American Rescue Plan Act and is part of Delaware’s $110 million program that aims to deliver universal broadband access across the entire state. In this project, broadband is expected to be extended to over 11,600 locations.
Comcast won $33.1 million, Verizon won $11.8 million, and Mediacom won $11.1 million in grant funding. Companies are required to commit to paying for at least 25 percent of the project and must deploy speeds of at least 100 Mbps down and 20 Mbps up – the new federal standard according to the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act.
“This grant will help Verizon deploy our best in class all-fiber network technology to deliver our flagship Fios Home Internet service — with speeds up to 940 Mbps and no data caps — to roughly 3,000 locations,” said Tony Lewis, vice president of public policy for Verizon, in the release.
