Digital Inclusion
Event: Building for Digital Equity – Demystifying Broadband Policy and Funding
ILSR and the National Digital Inclusion Alliance team up for two-hour livestream event on March 16 from 2-4 p.m. ET
We’re living through a time with an unprecedented level of broadband infrastructure funding, fueled not only by the American Rescue Plan, but the Consolidated Appropriations Act, the Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund, and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Hundreds of community-driven projects are already underway, but finding solid footing amidst these programs, statutes, and evolving rules is difficult.
To help, the Institute for Local Self-Reliance is teaming up with the National Digital Inclusion Alliance for a two-hour livestream event to demystify the landscape. On Wednesday, March 16th, from 2-4pm ET, we’re hosting an online conversation to bring together local stakeholders, policy advocates, and funding experts in one place. We’re calling it Building for Digital Equity: Demystifying Broadband Policy and Funding.
But this isn’t your average conference or webinar, with 45-minute panels that make your butt go numb and your eyes glaze over. Oh no. We’re aiming for a fast-paced, fun, and most importantly interactive conversation between policy advocates, network builders, local officials, and anyone else interested in learning how we can ensure that the tens of billions in upcoming infrastructure funding goes to solving the connectivity crisis permanently rather than once again disappearing into the pockets of the monopoly Internet Service Providers (ISPs).
The event will feature a mixture of short presentations, panels with Q and A across a bunch of different platforms (so you can watch wherever you want), and trivia with prizes.
You can register for the event here.
Here’s the line-up:
- It will be emceed by our own Christopher Mitchell, director of ILSR’s Community Broadband Networks Initiative, and NDIA’s Training and Community Engagement Manager, Pamela Rosales.
- David Keyes, the Digital Equity Manager for the City of Seattle and the first recipient of NDIA’s Charles Benton Digital Equity Champion Award, will share a talk that was very popular at Net Inclusion on how to talk with government officials.
- The main event is a 50-minute block with multiple presentations on coalition building that will cover what regional governments and coalitions are doing to leverage the flood of federal funds for broadband in the American Rescue Plan, the Consolidated Appropriation Act, the Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund, and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
- Shannon Millsaps, Director of Operations at Thrive, will do a lightning round on strategies for working regionally and NDIA’s Munirih Jester will highlight some related takeaways from NDIA’s Digital Inclusion Guidebook.
- The coalition building block will end with a panel featuring ConnectMaine Authority Executive Director Peggy Schaffer and Founder/Executive Director of the National Digital Equity Center Susan Corbett who will talk about how successful broadband coalitions were formed in Maine.
- After that, Abi Waldrupe of NDIA will discuss Digital Navigators, and more importantly, what is not a Digital Navigator.
- Another block will zero in on key details about the buckets of federal funds available to states and local communities, centered around the five things every local community should know about how these funds can be used most effectively.
- Dustin Loup and ILSR’s Data and GIS specialist Christine Parker will preview recent developments around maps, setting the table for a future discussion in greater depth.
Fun trivia questions will be asked of attendees throughout the event and we will close out with a trivia wrap-up and prize give away before the grand finale that will allow attendees to pepper Chris and Angela Siefer, Executive Director of the National Digital Inclusion Alliance, with lingering questions or thoughts.
You can register for the event here.
Editor’s note: This press release was originally published on Muninetworks.org on February 15, 2022, and was supplemented on March 2, 2022.
Digital Inclusion
FCC Equity Council Approves Working Group to Broaden Definition of ‘Anchor Institution’
The Equity and Diversity Council will study broadening anchor institution to include LGBT organizations.
WASHINGTON, February 24, 2022 – The Federal Communication Commission’s Equity and Diversity Council voted and successfully adopted Wednesday a commitment to explore broadening the definition of an anchor institution to increase digital equity and diversity in the tech labor force.
Anchor institutions are long-term, established organizations that are necessary for the community’s success, like libraries, schools, and hospitals.
The council voted to approve a working group, titled “Amplify the Role of Anchor Institutions in Creating Digital Equity in the Labor Force,” to look into expanding the definition of an “anchored institution to include non-traditional community-based institutions.”
Some examples of non-traditional anchor institutions are LGBT nonprofits, senior organizations, justice-impacted support organizations, and other nonprofits in the region. These institutions are now being included to help support the goal of the CEDC to “support diversity, inclusion, and equity in the tech workforce.”
The non-traditional anchor institutions are expected to help those who are participating in this workstream understand “how they [anchor institutions] operate, collaborate, and impact digital inequities including digital upskilling in their cities.”
Digital Inclusion
Reaching Households ‘Biggest Challenge’ of Affordable Connectivity Program, Rosenworcel Says
The Affordable Connectivity Program, like its predecessor, has a challenge with outreach, a conference heard Thursday.
WASHINGTON, February 22, 2022 – At a Thursday event, Jessica Rosenworcel, chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission, said the “biggest challenge” of the Affordable Connectivity Program for the agency has been getting households signed up.
“There are more households we can get to because this program really helps households stay connected to something essential,” Rosenworcel said of the broadband subsidy program during the National Digital Inclusivity Alliance’s annual Net Inclusion event. “We have a once in a generation opportunity to make an extraordinary impact, and I’m pretty convinced we’re only going to do that effectively if we are talking to each other with crazy regularity.”
Rosenworcel’s comments came after a question about a potential relationship between the FCC and the Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Digital Equity Act to distribute information concerning the ACP.
The comments follow a recent announcement from the White House that the ACP has registered over 10 million households. The ACP will provide eligible households with a $30 per month subsidy for broadband, or $75 a month for houses in tribal communities. It also gives eligible households a one-time $100 credit for a device to connect to the internet.
The agency chairwoman had previously said that the “most valuable thing” for the Emergency Broadband Benefit, which is the predecessor of the program, is outreach. And activists agreed that more outreach needs to be done to raise awareness about the program.
The National Digital Inclusivity Alliance, which is recognized for its efforts to put an end to the digital divide, announced on February 15 a $10-million grant from Google’s charitable arm that is intended identify 18 rural and tribal community organizations and fund their digital navigator programs.
Digital Inclusion
National Digital Inclusion Alliance Gets $10 Million Grant from Google Charity Arm
The grant will identify and fund rural and tribal community orgs.
February 16, 2022 – The National Digital Inclusion Alliance announced Tuesday a four-year, $10 million grant from Google.org to create a National Digital Navigator Corps.
The Corps, which will launch in spring 2022, will identify 18 rural and tribal community organizations and fund digital navigator programs in these organizations that will help people connect to the internet, obtain appropriate devices, and become digitally literate.
This announcement came during the first day of NDIA’s Net Inclusion event in Portland, Oregon. The NDIA is a nonprofit organization that connects various organizations across the U.S., such as policy makers, academics, and other nonprofit organizations, to advocate for national access to broadband and put an end to the digital divide.
This grant is the single largest grant in NDIA history. and will help bring the internet and online skills to rural and tribal communities.
“We must address any and all barriers to digital equity,” said Angela Siefer, the executive director of NDIA. “This is what digital navigators do – weave digital support into our social safety net.”
The grant from Google’s charitable arm will go towards helping the NDIA continue the digital navigator model, support navigator programs in tribal communities, and provide publicly available digital navigator resources.
“Where you live shouldn’t be a barrier to connecting to the world. Internet connections and digital skills training can provide enormous opportunities,” said Kent Walker, president for Global Affairs at Google. “By supporting NDIA and their work to deploy a team of Digital Navigators across the country, we’ll be meeting people where they are, in rural and Tribal communities, providing tailored, one-to-one support.”
Editor’s Correction: A previous version of this story said the the NDIA announcement of the grant from Google.org was on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, when it was actually on Wednesday. The story has been corrected.
