FBI Warns of Russian Cyberattacks, Altice-T-Mobile Deal, NFL Blockchain Deal, Visionary in Broadband

March 24, 2022 — The director of the Federal Bureau of Investigations warned the private sector to be on high alert for potential Russian cyberattacks.

While speaking at the Detroit Economic Forum on Tuesday, Christopher Wray urged private companies to alert the government with any cyberattacks they might experience in an effort to troubleshoot Russian hacks.

The comments came exactly one week after President Joe Biden on March 15 signed into law the Cyber Incident Reporting for Critical Infrastructure Act of 2022, which requires companies operating in certain critical infrastructure sectors to report such attacks within 72 hours.

On Monday, Biden warned US companies to be aware of potential cyberattacks from Russia, as concern for Russia’s potential hacking of US companies has intensified by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the U.S.’s response to implement severe sanctions on the country of Russia.

Wray’s warning also comes less than a week after the FBI warned the private sector that networks connected to Russian addresses were scanning the networks of five US energy companies in a potential attempt to hack.

The U.S. has seen several high-profile cyberattacks over the past nearly two years, including against oil transport company Colonial Pipeline and software company SolarWinds, which prompted a Senate hearing.

New agreement between Altice USA and T-Mobile

On Thursday Altice USA, a communication and media company, announced a multi-year mobile virtual network operator agreement with T-Mobile.

The new MVNO agreement means that Altice will continue using T-Mobile as the network for Altice USA’s Optimum Mobile service.

“As we continue to grow and evolve our Optimum Mobile service, we are pleased to reach a new agreement with T-Mobile that ensures our mobile customers will continue to benefit from T-Mobile’s nationwide network,” said Matt Marino, executive vice president of Consumer Services for Altice USA, in a press release for the new agreement.

Daniel Thygesen, senior vice president of T-Mobile Wholesale, said in the release: “By leveraging T-Mobile’s unparalleled network and platforms to serve Optimum Mobile subscribers, Altice USA remains the premier one-stop-shop for bundled mobile and broadband services for its subscribers.”

NFL brings the blockchain to its members.

The National Football League announced Tuesday that it will allow its teams to secure sponsorships with blockchain companies, but it will still prohibit members and teams from advertising specific cryptocurrencies.

The decision comes after the NFL told teams in early 2021 that no sponsorships through cryptocurrencies could be sold.

The NFL also reversed course on the selling of unique digital memorabilia known as non-fungible tokens, saying that teams may now interact with NFTs under limited regulations. Teams still will not be able to engage in product licensing agreements or sponsorships through NFTs, but will be able to be advertised for by NFts.

Visionary in Broadband nominations

Corning Optical Communications, a fiber optic technology companies, has partnered with Lightwave, an internet service provider, to nominate a visionary in the broadband world for the 19th annual FTTXcellence Award.

According to Corning, the award will go to an individual “who has demonstrated extraordinary leadership in the deployment of optical access networks.”

Nominations are being reviewed and received through April 15.