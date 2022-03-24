Broadband Roundup
FBI Warns of Russian Cyberattacks, Altice-T-Mobile Deal, NFL Blockchain Deal, Visionary in Broadband
FBI director warns of potential Russian cyberattacks.
March 24, 2022 — The director of the Federal Bureau of Investigations warned the private sector to be on high alert for potential Russian cyberattacks.
While speaking at the Detroit Economic Forum on Tuesday, Christopher Wray urged private companies to alert the government with any cyberattacks they might experience in an effort to troubleshoot Russian hacks.
The comments came exactly one week after President Joe Biden on March 15 signed into law the Cyber Incident Reporting for Critical Infrastructure Act of 2022, which requires companies operating in certain critical infrastructure sectors to report such attacks within 72 hours.
On Monday, Biden warned US companies to be aware of potential cyberattacks from Russia, as concern for Russia’s potential hacking of US companies has intensified by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the U.S.’s response to implement severe sanctions on the country of Russia.
Wray’s warning also comes less than a week after the FBI warned the private sector that networks connected to Russian addresses were scanning the networks of five US energy companies in a potential attempt to hack.
The U.S. has seen several high-profile cyberattacks over the past nearly two years, including against oil transport company Colonial Pipeline and software company SolarWinds, which prompted a Senate hearing.
New agreement between Altice USA and T-Mobile
On Thursday Altice USA, a communication and media company, announced a multi-year mobile virtual network operator agreement with T-Mobile.
The new MVNO agreement means that Altice will continue using T-Mobile as the network for Altice USA’s Optimum Mobile service.
“As we continue to grow and evolve our Optimum Mobile service, we are pleased to reach a new agreement with T-Mobile that ensures our mobile customers will continue to benefit from T-Mobile’s nationwide network,” said Matt Marino, executive vice president of Consumer Services for Altice USA, in a press release for the new agreement.
Daniel Thygesen, senior vice president of T-Mobile Wholesale, said in the release: “By leveraging T-Mobile’s unparalleled network and platforms to serve Optimum Mobile subscribers, Altice USA remains the premier one-stop-shop for bundled mobile and broadband services for its subscribers.”
NFL brings the blockchain to its members.
The National Football League announced Tuesday that it will allow its teams to secure sponsorships with blockchain companies, but it will still prohibit members and teams from advertising specific cryptocurrencies.
The decision comes after the NFL told teams in early 2021 that no sponsorships through cryptocurrencies could be sold.
The NFL also reversed course on the selling of unique digital memorabilia known as non-fungible tokens, saying that teams may now interact with NFTs under limited regulations. Teams still will not be able to engage in product licensing agreements or sponsorships through NFTs, but will be able to be advertised for by NFts.
Visionary in Broadband nominations
Corning Optical Communications, a fiber optic technology companies, has partnered with Lightwave, an internet service provider, to nominate a visionary in the broadband world for the 19th annual FTTXcellence Award.
According to Corning, the award will go to an individual “who has demonstrated extraordinary leadership in the deployment of optical access networks.”
Nominations are still being reviewed and received today.
Broadband Roundup
Adelstein Departing WIA, Ransomware Still ‘Ongoing Threat,’ USCellular New Board Nominees
Adelstein will be joining DigitalBridge Group in June.
March 23, 2022 – Earlier this month, the Wireless Infrastructure Association announced that its president and CEO Jonathan Adelstein will be departing the association for a position at a private equity company.
Adelstein, who was a regular panelist on Broadband Breakfast events, was instrumental in building up the association over the past 10 years, tripling its size and expanding its reach to “all corners of the wireless industry,” the association said in a press release.
Adelstein will take up a position in June as managing director and head of global policy and public investment at DigitalBridge Group, a private equity firm. The WIA said it is searching for his replacement.
“I feel a great sense of pride knowing that our work has prepared the industry to meet the challenges ahead,” Adelstein said in the release. “I’m grateful to the WIA Board of Directors for their guidance and support. I’m going to miss working with my WIA colleagues every day. We’re lucky to work in such a wonderful industry, and I’m thrilled to continue being a part of it.”
The departure follows the announcement that Claude Aiken of the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association is leaving his own trade association in late April.
Nearly 80 of IT leaders ransomware still ongoing threat
Almost 80 percent of state and local information technology leaders say ransomware is an “ongoing threat,” but more than half of that 80 percent do not have a ransomware incident response plan, according to a national survey from Palo Alto Networks released Tuesday.
The survey also found that only 31 percent know that they have a completed incident response plan.
“Being prepared for an inevitable cyberattack needs to be a top priority for public entities,” Matthew Schneider, the vice president of state, local and education at Palo Alto Networks, said in a press release.
The report follows the passing by Congress this month of a bill that would require certain critical infrastructure entities to report cyberattacks withing 72 hours. The passage followed several high-profile cyberattacks that have rocked the nation, including at software company SolarWinds, meat producer JBS, and oil transport company Colonial Pipeline.
US Cellular nominates new board members
United States Cellular announced Tuesday the company has nominated two new board members to oversee its “long-term strategies.”
The company said it nominated Esteban Iriarte and Vicki Villacrez, who will be up for votes at the company’s annual shareholder meeting on May 17.
“We believe good governance involves continuous review of Board composition and the capabilities required to oversee our long-term strategies,” said LeRoy Carlson Jr., chairman of the board. “With the nomination of these two highly qualified professionals, UScellular will benefit from significant experience in the telecommunications field, with emphasis on wireless operations. Each nominee also brings a diverse background and perspectives that will inform UScellular’s strategy going forward.”
Iriarte is currently executive vice president and chief operating officer of Millicom International Cellular and Villacrez is expected to become the executive vice president and chief financial officer of Telephone and Data Systems in May, according to the release.
Broadband Roundup
Verizon Early Access to Spectrum, Senate Encouraged to Pass Prison Phone Bill, $56M in Delaware Broadband
Verizon said accelerated access to C-band spectrum will allow it to get 5G to customers faster.
March 22, 2022 – Verizon said Monday that it has reached more agreements to get early access to mid-band spectrum in the C-band, according to a press release.
These deals involve spectrum that was originally scheduled to be cleared by December 2023. Verizon is expecting to deploy 5G service “on at least 60 MHz of spectrum and up to 100 MHz of spectrum in some areas.” Markets included in the expansion plans include Atlanta, Baltimore, Denver and Washington, D.C.
“This early spectrum clearance is just the latest development that allows us to bring 5G Ultra Wideband to our customers faster,” said Kyle Malady, executive vice president and president of global network and technology. “We’ve been able to accelerate deployment because we’re driving more efficiency and coverage from the C-band spectrum, leveraging opportunities like the one we are announcing today, and leveraging our already in place infrastructure.”
The Federal Communications Commission will auction slices of mid-band 2.5 GHz spectrum for 5G in late July.
Public Knowledge encourages Senate bill to keep incarcerated people connected
Public Knowledge, a non-profit public interest group, urged the Senate in a press release Tuesday to pass legislation that extends the Federal Communications Commission’s authority over both intrastate and interstate calls to end predatory pricing for calling incarcerated people.
The Martha Wright-Reed Just and Reasonable Communications Act of 2021 was introduced by Senator Tammy Duckworth, D-IL, and requires that the agency ensure call prices to and from incarceration facilities are “just and reasonable” no matter what technology is used.
“This bill marks an important and long-overdue step in addressing an area rife with abuse, and one that often impacts communities of color,” Al Kramer, senior fellow at Public Knowledge, said in the release. “We applaud Sen. Duckworth for championing the needs of incarcerated people and their families no matter what phone technology is used or whether the calls cross state lines. We urge the Senate to pass this bill to provide just phone rates for incarcerated people.”
Delaware’s $56 million for broadband
Delaware announced Thursday $56 million for broadband deployment, with the funding going to Comcast, Verizon, and Mediacom.
The money came through the American Rescue Plan Act and is part of Delaware’s $110 million program that aims to deliver universal broadband access across the entire state. In this project, broadband is expected to be extended to over 11,600 locations.
Comcast won $33.1 million, Verizon won $11.8 million, and Mediacom won $11.1 million in grant funding. Companies are required to commit to paying for at least 25 percent of the project and must deploy speeds of at least 100 Mbps down and 20 Mbps up – the new federal standard according to the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act.
“This grant will help Verizon deploy our best in class all-fiber network technology to deliver our flagship Fios Home Internet service — with speeds up to 940 Mbps and no data caps — to roughly 3,000 locations,” said Tony Lewis, vice president of public policy for Verizon, in the release.
Broadband Roundup
Amazon Lawsuit Dismissed, Private 5G Network for DoD, $232M in Ohio Broadband Grants
The suit accused Amazon of violating laws by using third-party sellers’ data to help sell its own products.
March 21, 2022 – A lawsuit that accused Amazon of violating antitrust laws when it allegedly used third-party sellers’ data to help increase the sales of its own products was dismissed on Friday.
Judge Hiram Puig-Lugo of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia granted Amazon’s motion to dismiss, which was filed in October of last year. The lawsuit was filed in September by D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine, who – with other attorneys general – filed a deceptive and unfair practices suit against Google earlier this year.
In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for the Office of the Attorney General said that they “believe that the Superior Court got this wrong, and its oral ruling did not seem to consider the detailed allegations in the complaint and a recent decision of a federal court to allow a nearly identical lawsuit to move forward.”
In its motion to dismiss, Amazon said that one of its “core business objectives in serving its customers is to have a reputation for low prices, and Amazon works constantly to maintain that reputation by offering competitively priced products in its store…The District’s case, if allowed to proceed, would undermine this pro-consumer approach.”
The ruling comes after bipartisan House Judiciary members wrote to the Department of Justice alleging Amazon obstructed the committee’s “extensive investigation into competition in digital markets,” which took place last Congress.
Hughes to deploy private 5G network for Department of Defense
Hughes Network System announced that the Department of Defense awarded it an $18 million contract to deploy a standalone 5G network at the Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Washington state, according to a Monday press release.
Hughes, which provides broadband services and equipment, will connect the base with a secure 5G network – utilizing spectrum from Dish Network – to support operations, maintenance and flight traffic management.
Rajeev Gopal, vice president of advanced programs at Hughes, said in the release that “over the course of this three-year project, we will demonstrate for the U.S. Department of Defense how 5G infrastructure from Hughes – including a packet processing core, radio access, edge cloud, security and network management – can power the resilient networking necessary to transform base operations.”
Ohio announces $232 million in broadband grants
On Friday, Governor Mike DeWine and Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted announced new broadband expansion projects, including over $232 million in grants, that will make affordable, high-speed internet available to nearly 100,000 households in Ohio that currently don’t have access to reliable internet connectivity.
The BroadbandOhio program awarded grants to 11 internet service providers as part of the Ohio Residential Broadband Expansion Grant Program.
The “funding will be used to cover the ‘broadband funding gap’ associated with 33 broadband expansion projects impacting 31 counties,” according to the press release.
Husted said that these “awards will help our local private- and public-sector partners expand high-speed, affordable internet in areas of Ohio that are currently unserved or underserved.
“You can’t be part of the modern economy, education system and health care system without access to broadband – it is a necessity,” Husted said. “This effort will help connect hundreds of thousands of Ohioans who have been left behind until now.”
Recent
- FBI Warns of Russian Cyberattacks, Altice-T-Mobile Deal, NFL Blockchain Deal, Visionary in Broadband
- Platform Product Preference Bill Unfairly Targets Large Online Platforms, CCIA Says
- Michael Jones: Maps and Data Analysis are the Keys to Effectively Targeting Broadband Subsidies
- Next Emergency Connectivity Fund Filing Window Opening in April
- FCC Directs ‘Robocall Facilitators’ to Remove Illegal Traffic or Face Call Block
- Adelstein Departing WIA, Ransomware Still ‘Ongoing Threat,’ USCellular New Board Nominees
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Artificial Intelligence3 months ago
Henry Kissinger: AI Will Prompt Consideration of What it Means to Be Human
-
#broadbandlive3 months ago
Broadband Breakfast for Lunch on January 12, 2022 — The Agenda of Internet and Tech Stakeholders
-
Broadband Roundup1 month ago
Microsoft App Store Rules, California Defers on Sprint 3G Phase-Out, Samsung’s New IoT Guy
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
CaptionCall $40 Million Settlement, World Bank Broadband in Rwanda, Tribal Broadband Money Not Enough
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
‘Buy American’ Waiver Request, AT&T Cuts Dividend for Builds, Jamestown Municipal Broadband Program
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
AT&T Speeds Tiers, Wisconsin Governor on Broadband Assistance, Broadband as Public Utility
-
Broadband Roundup1 month ago
More From Emergency Connectivity Fund, Rootmetrics Says AT&T Leads, Applause for House Passing Chips Act
-
Satellite3 months ago
Starlink Download Speeds Fell Below New Federal Broadband Standard in Q3, Ookla Data Show