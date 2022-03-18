FCC
FCC and NTIA Chiefs Name Jessica Quinley, Douglas Brake and Timothy May to Advisory Committees
NTIA representatives to join FCC technology and security committees, FCC rep on spectrum committee
WASHINGTON, March 18, 2022—Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel and Assistant Secretary of Commerce Alan Davidson on Friday named staff representatives to participate on each other’s advisory committees. The effort is a component of the Spectrum Coordination Initiative of the FCC and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration of the Commerce Department.
As part of the initiative, the agencies are working with each other and the private sector.
“To succeed as spectrum partners, the FCC and NTIA must hear from and listen to each other in both formal and informal ways,” said Rosenworcel.
“A common understanding of spectrum engineering and market conditions is essential for the success of our efforts at the FCC and NTIA to manage the country’s spectrum resources,” said Davidson.
Rosenworcel named Jessica Quinley of the FCC’s Wireless Telecommunications Bureau to participate as an observer in NTIA’s Commerce Spectrum Management Advisory Committee. Quinley currently serves as an Acting Legal Advisor in the FCC’s Wireless Telecommunications Bureau. She was an attorney at NTIA for more than four years.
Davidson named Douglas Brake, a Spectrum Policy Specialist, and Timothy May, a Senior Advisor, to participate in the FCC’s Technological Advisory Council and its Communications Security, Reliability, and Interoperability Council, respectively.
Brake, a Spectrum Policy Specialist with NTIA, previously directed the broadband and spectrum policy work at the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation. May currently serves as a Senior Advisor in the Office of the Assistant Secretary where he has worked for four years. Before joining NTIA, he was a Policy Analyst in the FCC’s Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau.
FCC Seeks Comment on Pole Replacement Rules
Revising its pole replacement rules may give providers quicker access to poles in communities for deploying high-speed broadband.
WASHINGTON, March 18, 2022 – Providers could soon see changes to federal pole replacement rules.
Approved Wednesday during the Federal Communications Commission’s March Open Meeting, the agency voted to seek comment on establishing clear standards for how utilities and pole attachers share in the costs of pole replacements.
States have sought to revise their pole attachment rules to establish reasonable attachment rates for cable operators renting pole space for electric service cooperatives and municipal pole owners. In 2019, New York’s public service commission reformed its pole attachment rules to govern the rates, time frames, and procedures applied to pole attachments.
Concerned about ensuring comparable rates among telecommunications providers, Wednesday’s notice of proposed rulemaking seeks public input about the best approach to “align economic incentives” between communications pole attachers and utilities and what measures the FC can take to avoid attachment disputes.
Under the Telecommunications Act of 1996, the FCC is charged with overseeing the rates, terms, and conditions of pole attachments.
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said the agency must use its authority “to ensure that communications providers have nondiscriminatory access” to infrastructure built using funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Acknowledging that pole attachment issues “are not the most glamorous part of broadband deployment,” Rosenworcel said pole attachment regulation is “an essential part of our effort to ensure high-speed service reaches everyone, everywhere across the country.”
Commissioner Brendan Carr said the government can avoid wasting money in the historic $65 billion broadband investment by preventing the funds from “getting caught up in red tape and by unnecessary fees and charges.”
“After all, if the government is just spending broadband dollars without streamlining infrastructure rules, then it’s just stepping on the gas and brakes at the same time,” Carr added.
In FCC Proceeding, Multiple Groups Recommend New General Tax for Universal Service Fund
Calls in contrast to growing support for a broader mechanism including broadband revenues
WASHINGTON, March 17, 2022 – Some organizations are calling for the Federal Communications Commission to turn the onus of financially supporting key programs for expanding basic telecommunications services from service providers to the general public via taxation, according to rolling submissions to the agency.
The rationale is that the communications landscape since the 1997 adoption of the Universal Service Fund, which goes to support multiple high-cost programs for universal broadband, has changed significantly to where all Americans are reliant on more modern communications. And with that, there are calls to reform the program beyond its reliance on dwindling voice service revenues.
“Direct appropriations [general taxation] would be the most straightforward means of spreading the funding requirements for such programs – which benefit all American businesses and consumers – over the broadest and most equitable funding base,” said AT&T in its submission, which has supported such a position previously.
Thursday was the last day to submit comments to the FCC’s study of the future of the USF. The program supports the schools and libraries E-rate subsidy program, the low-income Lifeline program, the Rural Health Care program and the Connect America Fund for rural areas.
But the USF has been operating under an escalating burden that has gone unchanged for decades: Its reliance on voice service revenues – downloaded onto customers – has put stress on the roughly $8-9 billion per year program, which saw a tax that reached a record 33.4 percent of declining voice revenues last year.
“The Commission has placed increased weight on a small subset of communications services and providers with a shrinking subscriber base to achieve the nation’s universal broadband goals,” AT&T added, “in particular, enterprise services offered by legacy telecommunications companies, companies which historically and today are the largest contributors to the Fund.”
The FCC is looking at a dichotomy of recommendations, according to an analysis of the submissions to the FCC: either derive funding for the USF from general taxation or broaden the base of revenue support to broadband revenues generally and/or include other companies that benefit from broadband, including big technology companies.
More support for congressional budget item
Among those organizations supporting a move to shift the burden on general taxation for the USF are the Internet Innovation Alliance, the Cellular Telecommunications Industry Association, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and TechFreedom, a non-profit technology think tank.
“Adopting a general appropriations process for broadband programs will help “future proof” these programs to account for new technologies to provide communications services for consumers and businesses,” said the Chamber of Commerce. “The appropriations process allows Congress to better tailor broadband programs on a regular basis to account for changes in the marketplace and new communications technologies. It will also avoid the challenges currently facing the USF.”
But while TechFreedom argued against expanding contribution to big technology companies because the FCC “cannot unilaterally” do that, others in the group supporting a congressional line item said big tech companies should be a target if support cannot come from taxation.
“Short of general revenues,” the CTIA said, “significant elements of the economy, such as digital advertisers, online marketplaces, and streaming services, rely heavily on broadband networks and leverage the availability of broadband service to generate enormous amounts of revenue.”
Added the IIA: “If adding an $8 billion line item to the annual Congressional budget is deemed unworkable, an alternative approach that should be considered is expanding the USF contribution base to include revenues from large internet companies.”
Big Tech must pay
AT&T said if its general tax proposal cannot be adopted, it should look to expand the base to include big technology platforms, whose business models it said “depend on, and now dominate, the internet ecosystem.”
Verizon recommended the commission broaden the base to online platforms with a “specified number of active users or meet certain sales or market capitalization thresholds,” a recommendation made by FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr in a Newsweek op-ed last year that FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel called “intriguing” and that received some Republican support. FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington also raised the idea in an interview in September.
The NCTA Rural Broadband Association is similarly recommending that the FCC move toward requiring contributions from large firms “whose video streaming and other “Internet-based businesses depend substantially on the availability and affordability of robust broadband services throughout the country.”
The Coalition of Rural Wireless Carriers, the non-profit Free State Foundation, and a coalition of academics and policy scholars have also called for the opening of the fund to big technology platforms. The academics and policy scholars argued that it’s not fair that consumers or certain telecom companies are burdened by the weight of the USF and instead should be put onto the “half a dozen tech companies…responsible for as much as 80 percent of network traffic at peak time.”
Bring in broadband revenues
As calls for a possible Big Tech tax were emerging, Carol Mattey, a former deputy chief of the Federal Communications Commission, released a report in September calling for the FCC to broaden the base to include broadband revenues. The report was followed up by calls for Congress to stabilize the fund and for the FCC to take immediate unilateral action because, proponents said, the agency had the jurisdiction to do so.
Advocacy group Public Knowledge, trade associations INCOMPAS and USTelecom, the Rural Wireless Association, the Coalition of Rural Wireless Carriers, and non-profit broadband advocate Benton Institute also proposed that the FCC bring in broadband revenues, which some said can be implemented quickly.
Benton, however, went further to caution against general taxation, calling it “ill advised and, indeed, extremely dangerous.
“Even with multiyear appropriations (something which is very difficult to accomplish legislatively for both political and technical reasons), leaving USF to the vagaries of the appropriations process would unquestionably conflict with the established – and essential – objective of maintaining a specific and predictable funding mechanism, and would likely endanger the need to provide sufficient funding as well.”
It was a position supported by Chris Nelson, vice chairman of the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission, who said in a debate about USF reform last year that a general appropriations item would mean the fund’s makeup could swing from year-to-year with lawmaker turnover.
Apprenticeship Programs Important for Telecommunications Workforce, Agency Leaders Say
The infrastructure bill includes money to put toward building a technical workforce for the future of broadband.
WASHINGTON, March 8, 2022 – Apprenticeship programs are essential to developing the skilled telecommunication workforce required to support the future of broadband, key government and agency leaders said Tuesday.
“5G networks cannot be built without a highly skilled workforce, but many companies report a shortage of highly skilled workers,” said Federal Communications Commissioner Geoffrey Starks. “I expect that the working group will consider the importance of apprenticeship programs.”
Starks was referring to the Telecommunications Workforce Interagency Group and made the comments during the group’s inaugural webcast on Tuesday. The group, which was created out of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act to address workforce needs of the telecom industry, featured leaders from the FCC, the Department of Labor, the Department of Education, and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
The IIJA includes money for funding workforce training. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo previously said this funding is crucial for the “ranks of electricians and technicians and folks who are…deploying the fiber in America.”
“Telecom infrastructure jobs like power technicians, small cell technicians, utility technicians are exactly the kind of economic opportunities needed in the wake of the pandemic,” Starks said.
FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr added that “we need more energy put behind this if we are going to wrap up 20,000 additional tower climbers. We could add about 20,000 additional tele-climbers right now.”
Ohio’s Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced late last year the launch of Telecommunications Tower Technician programs at several colleges in the state in an effort to “eliminate barriers to expanding Ohio’s broadband and 5G infrastructure,” he said.
NTIA head Alan Davidson said Tuesday that in order to “build out broadband, we are going to need a highly skilled, diverse workforce that can safely do their jobs.”
Secretary of labor Martin Walsh noted at the Tuesday meeting that her department has awarded over $160 million for apprenticeships last year.
“We need to think about the workforce of the future and how our skill development will support system integration, software development and more,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel on Tuesday.
