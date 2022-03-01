Innovation
Federal Communications Commissioner Geoffrey Starks Presses Need for More Action on E-Waste
FCC commissioner Geoffrey Starks encourages manufacturers to help reduce emissions to protect the planet.
WASHINGTON, March 1, 2022 – Federal Communications Commissioner Geoffrey Starks endorsed Monday the refurbishment of any and all technology devices to limit electronic wase and for manufacturers to reduce their carbon footprint.
“We need to discuss the billion devices that make up our networks,” he said at the 18th annual State of the Net conference. Starks noted that electronic waste can take hundreds of years to decompose.
Starks urged “every person in the telecommunication and technology space” to help reduce emissions to protect the planet, stating that “the time to act is now.”
Despite the efforts companies are making to refurbish electronics and recycle parts used, Starks said “we must continue to build on these efforts” by incentivizing consumers and companies alike to expand the efforts to limit electronic waste.
Starks’ comments about the technology industry’s role in respect to the environment come after a similar speech the commissioner made in early January of this year, during which he emphasized the important role 5G will play on the environment. That includes allowing for a broadband-enabled smart grid system that will make automated decisions on energy allocation.
At the SOTN conference, Starks echoed these initiatives while also encouraging technology manufacturers to be cognizant of the affect their products have on the environment.
“Manufacturers have shifted to using lower carbon plastic, expanding their recycling programs, but there is more to do,” said Starks. The commissioner encouraged manufacturers to expand their use of lower-carbon plastic while also considering re-usability of technologies.
“Using recycled materials not only reduces waste, but also lowers the carbon emissions associated with manufacturing by about 30 percent,” Starks said.
Blockchain
Experts Caution Against Overregulating Cryptocurrency
Though regulators may want to regulate cryptocurrency to protect consumers, experts argued that overdoing it could impact innovation.
WASHINGTON, February 16, 2022 – Despite the unknowns of cryptocurrency, experts cautioned last week against overregulating it for fear of stifling innovation in the burgeoning sector.
During the Broadband Breakfast event on February 9, University of Arkansas Professor of Law Carol Goforth argued that one of the most significant issues facing cryptocurrencies is striking a balance between regulation and consumer safety.
“The growing challenge is finding a balance between the legitimate need to protect the public, investors, and our financial structures and systems against abuse, [with] the desire to protect and encourage legitimate entrepreneurs,” Goforth said.
One of the benefits that often piques the interest of consumers while also worrying regulators is the decentralized nature of cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrency advocates often tout the lack of a single regulatory body with domain over the blockchain and cryptocurrency as an enticing feature, while governments are often left scrambling for ways to still protect consumers in the often anonymous and deregulated sector.
Matthew Snider is the senior vice president of Centri Tech – an organization dedicated to improving broadband connections and utilizing those connections to improve user quality-of-life. “Decentralization is a spectrum,” Snider said. “There are lots of different places where people can land on that [spectrum].”
He explained that this spectrum has extremes on both sides – with one extreme relying on a central bank, all the way to a completely disaggregated blockchain that operates independent of any body.
Goforth said that if regulators, such as the Securities and Exchange Commission, had their way, entrepreneurs and companies may find themselves disincentivized to conduct their business in the United States if they were planning to leverage blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies.
“There is a huge pressure – not just to not do business [in the United States] – but to protect American investors by not letting them decide for themselves whether or not this is a risk they want to take.”
“To my mind, that is a very clear example of regulatory overreach that is likely to harm American investors and is likely to push technology and entrepreneurs away from our country in a way that is not optimal for anyone – other than folks who like large jurisdiction for the SEC.”
Uncertainty still exists
Snider said that while you have some countries that are leaning into the technology, many are still unsure of how to approach it.
“You have got some countries that have made [cryptocurrency] their national currency, and you have got countries like Russia and China that said ‘no, it is banned,’” Snider said. “I think you have people who do not understand something who are taking laws that are anachronistic in nature – very old – and saying ‘hey, these buckets apply because we cannot think of other buckets to put them into at the moment and we do not have the time or the effort, so we are just going to put them into these buckets and hope that they work.’”
Snider also added that for all the effort regulatory bodies and countries have put into trying to regulate cryptocurrency, all it takes to circumvent the laws is a virtual private network, or VPN, that enables users to send and receive data while obfuscating their location from those who might be trying to monitor them.
“There is a very big lack of being able to control [cryptocurrency], and it is freaking them out,” Snider said.
Innovation
Commerce Secretary Urges Chips Act Passing or U.S. Faces ‘National Emergency’
Separate legislation that fully funds the Chips Act is awaiting House votes.
WASHINGTON, February 16, 2022 – Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Wednesday that the country is staring down a “national emergency” if it doesn’t get funding approved to begin ramping up manufacturing of semiconductors domestically.
“We are in a dangerous situation and there is one solution: make chips in America, and it’s not going to happen until the CHIPS Act gets passed,” Raimondo told Anna Palmer and Jake Sherman, founders of Punchbowl News, which held the event.
The Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors for America Act, which has yet to pass either chamber, is set to receive $52 billion from the United States Innovation and Competition Act, which has only passed Senate. The money is expected to entice private companies to invest in technological leadership and semiconductor manufacturing. These technologies are used for artificial intelligence, computer chips and lithium batters for smart devices and electric vehicles.
President Joe Biden has encouraged the House to pass the funding bill to push the ball forward on manufacturing, as the country has faced difficulties with product supplies as Covid-19 has slowed the supply chain. In response to those supply chain concerns, this month the European Union proposed its own Chips Act to “confront semiconductor shortages and strengthen Europe’s technological leadership.”
Over the last 30 years the U.S. has gone from producing nearly 40 percent of the world’s semiconductors to just 12 percent, noted Raimondo during the event. The nation relies largely on Taiwan — home to one of the world’s largest manufacturers, the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company – for semiconductors, and Raimondo previously warned that if supply chain problems arise, as they have, China could take the lead on emerging technology.
Blockchain
NFTs May Be Central to the Emerging ‘Internet of Value,’ Say Experts at Pulver VON3
Bringing back transaction costs for messages or phone calls may be a way to deter spam messages.
February 3, 2022 – The explosion of interest in non-fungible tokens — digital assets of unique internet content — is a result of, and an important player in, the next phase of the evolution of the internet, according to technology experts.
More companies are entering the so-called metaverse, a virtual world that mimics the real world, where real social interactions happen through avatars. Facebook has rebranded to become Meta in an effort to get ahead of this evolution, and Microsoft’s proposed purchase of Activision-Blizzard is to also be in part a proposal to get its foot into the metaverse.
But another relatively recent development in the space is the creation digital memorabilia known as non-fungible tokens, which are purchased and sold through no intermediary — that is, no payment processing company or bank gets involved in the transaction.
The way it works is that users enter a marketplace that features listings for these digital assets, which can be a digitized news item or even a memorable tweet from social media platform Twitter. The users will have a digital wallet that will store the items and will have a purse for cryptocurrencies, which are themselves on a decentralized ledger known as the blockchain.
When a transaction is made, all users of the blockchain will have a copy of the deal. This process is said to make fraud difficult, as opposed to a centralized ledger that would keep all deals on one system, keeping eyes of those not involved off transactions.
The development and increasing acceptance of these assets — and the move toward the metaverse largely — are what experts at The VON3 Summit last month are calling the next phase, the third big cycle, in the internet’s evolution.
In this third phase, the internet is focused on communities and users having control of their creative assets, unencumbered by large technology companies and banks trying to get a slice of them through transaction fees and the like.
“Web1 was a promise of an open internet. Web2 was a promise of social connection. Web3 is a promise of creative content ownership,” said Jeremy Lipschultz, a professor at University of Nebraska Omaha and participant of the conference.
Jeff Pulver, founder and host of The VON3 Summit, declared that Web3 is the “dawn of a new era of the internet.” He said, “Web2 is really about companies, products and then community, and Web3 has a characteristic that is community first.”
By selling, gifting, redeeming or trading NFTs through the blockchain, in other words, creators have complete control of their content and who has access to it, the summit heard.
‘Internet of Value’
Web 3 has been coined by some of Pulver’s contemporaries as the “Internet of Value” because individuals will have complete control of all their assets on the internet without an intermediary. This new reality would mean that the economic world we know today would completely shift, say proponents.
“The tools are there, the value to be created is there, it requires one thing: Imagination,” said Pulver.
Non-fungible tokens are the reason Web 3 could be critical to the creative community, the summit heard. NFTs are defined by Bret Kinsella, VON3 panelist and founder and CEO of Voicebot.ai, as the “bridge between Web 2 and Web 3.”
Beyond creativity, NFTs could also be the future of nonprofits and charities. Carole Baskin from Big Cats Rescue has used the power of NFTs to raise money that will save large cats like tigers and lions around the world. Even wineries are trying to get involved, said Jacob Ner David, CEO of one called Vinsent.
As pioneers discover and decide what is possible for NFTs as a result of Web3, Pulver was quick to remind listeners that “this is new for all of us. We’re in this together.”
Users owning their data
Jeremiah Owyang, an industry analyst based in Silicon Valley and one of the speakers at the conference, said that in the ideal Web3, “we can own our data, we can own our identities, and we can own our equity.”
Instead of internet platforms taking users’ data and making money from that, the users would have ownership and control over that data.
“That’s the vision,” said Owyang.
This vision was shared by other speakers, such as the co-founder and co-chair of location technology company Foursquare, Dennis Crowley. He said that while it would be the user’s choice what to do with their own information, maybe we, as users, would be able to “hold onto some of the value [of our data] and monetize them.”
Bringing back micropayments?
This vision also tied into an idea of Koji CEO Dmitry Shaprio: Bringing back transaction costs for messages or phone calls as a way to deter spam messages and robocalls.
Lower costs for voice and data communications have been a godsend for many. But the fact that there is no charge (beyond access to an internet service provider) to send email messages led in the early internet to the proliferation of spam.
More recently, the widespread use of digital telephony and a U.S. regulatory system in which termination charges have been eliminated for cellular calls has led some to appreciate the value that toll charges impose in ensuring that the communicators aren’t scamming recipients of their messages.
Or as Shaprio put it, “Want to send me a message? Pay the price.”
Chris Fine, a technologist and business leader, also emphasized the value of time, saying that in Web3, there should be “some way to filter” the messages and calls received.
Pulver agreed. “Pay me for my time,” he said.
Theadora Soter contributed reporting to this article.
