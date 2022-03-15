Funding
Former FCC Commissioner O’Rielly Emphasizes ‘Unserved’ As Priority for Infrastructure Bill Funds
Whether infrastructure money should prioritize those with the lowest speeds has been a chief debate since the bill’s passage.
WASHINGTON, March 15, 2022 – Setting the speed threshold too high for federal infrastructure funding will move money away from a focus on the unserved, said a former Federal Communications Commissioner.
Mike O’Rielly said on a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event late last month that the 100 Megabits per second download and 20 Mbps requirement for money from the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act will see funding flow to better-connected areas, which cost less to update versus installing basic speeds in unserved areas. The argument is in-line with critics who say that speeds in some rougher and harder-to-reach areas require at least some connectivity at first, with gradual increases.
Under the IIJA, “unserved” Americans are those without access to the current 25 Mbps x 3 Mbps federal standard, while “underserved” are those without access to 100 Mbps x 20 Mbps.
O’Rielly was following up on an op-ed he wrote for Broadband Breakfast, which includes a concern that money from the infrastructure bill would go toward areas that are already adequately connected.
The former FCC commissioner made a similar argument nearly a year ago, when he said during a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing that an initial proposal for 100/100 symmetrical speeds is “out-of-touch” definition of broadband. His chief complaint was that these speeds exceeded consumer needs and that federal dollars for these speeds would just go toward areas already adequately covered.
There has been much debate about how the bill should prioritize service to individuals without access to 25/3 Mbps internet speeds – the current federal standard – as the National Telecommunications and Information Administration is preparing to doll out $42.5 billion to the states for builds.
The policy debate has received input from officials as high ranking as a U.S. senator, with Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee urging an initial focus on the unserved during a bipartisan panel of senators at the CES 2022 conference earlier this year. (Blackburn was the only senator on the panel to vote against the IIJA.)
What about “newbuilding”?
Opponents of O’Rielly’s view of prioritization feel both unserved and underserved populations should be targeted simultaneously, and that a lack of focus on the underserved operating with relatively slow internet speeds would represent a failure for the IIJA. Chip Pickering, the CEO of INCOMPAS, a trade association for telecom competition, made that argument when he said overbuilding isn’t a bad thing so long as those federal dollars are going toward new, better and faster networks.
Responding to O’Rielly’s position at last month’s BBLO event, Ben Bawtree-Jobson, CEO of open-access telecom SiFi Networks, said he is less focused on the unserved-underserved debate and more focused on public funds going to areas that private capital cannot reach.
O’Rielly doubtful on new FCC map this summer
O’Rielly also stated that the foremost priority should be on the FCC getting an updated broadband map to allow the NTIA to proceed with dispensing the infrastructure bill funds.
And while Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the new map could come this summer, O’Rielly said he thinks that timeline will “slip.”
FCC Approves Another $640 Million from Rural Digital Opportunity Fund
The FCC has now confirmed more than half the $9.2 billion for the program.
WASHINGTON, March 10, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission announced Thursday the latest round of approvals for funding from the $9.2-billion Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, saying that it is ready to authorize more than $640 million from the fund mired by problems emanating from inaccurate mapping.
The latest round means the program has approved $4.7 billion to nearly 300 providers to cover nearly 2.7 million locations in 47 states, the agency said in a Thursday press release. This round will fund nearly 250,000 locations.
The RDOF program initially named a number of winners in December 2020 under previous agency chairman Ajit Pai. But the new-look agency, under chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, undertook somewhat of a purge of the winners after media reports said some winning bids were going toward wasteful spending – in areas not needing broadband infrastructure.
A number of winners have since submitted withdrawals of their bids after the agency sent letters requesting that they consider withdrawing certain areas that didn’t require money for builds. Those withdrawals often came as a result of updated FCC maps that showed their winning bid areas already adequately served.
Earlier this year, the agency created a “Rural Broadband Accountability Plan” that it said will “increase audits, verifications, and transparency” for programs including RDOF.
The FCC is always under pressure to get an improved national broadband map out for the release of federal funds under the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, which is slated to release $42.5 billion to the states.
Last month, the agency confirmed a June date on which it will begin accepting internet service provider data, just before the Government Accountability Office denied an appeal against the FCC’s pick for dataset aggregator CostQuest to build the map.
The FCC released authorized auction bidders and their locations. The database also includes a spreadsheet of all the defaulted locations, so as to demonstrate the areas not covered by an RDOF bid.
Tennessee Staying Neutral on Provider and Technology for Broadband Plans
The state broadband director said its position on neutrality has led to diverse solutions that caters to community needs.
WASHINGTON, March 10, 2022 — Staying neutral when it comes to choosing providers and technology types is favorable for state broadband projects, said Tennessee’s state broadband director.
“Our state has maintained both provider and technology type neutrality…we’ve had a wide variety of partners…and technologies,” Taylre Beaty said Wednesday during a Fiber for Breakfast event hosted by the Fiber Broadband Association.
Beaty added that this has, in part, contributed to the success of the Tennessee Broadband Accessibility Program, saying that it has “really allowed providers to work on solutions that work for the community depending on [the] types of needs.”
The reflection on neutrality comes at a time when experts are debating the best ways to build out broadband infrastructure using billions from the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act.
While the Fiber Broadband Association and the NTCA Rural Broadband Association have pressed for a focus on fiber for IIJA money, others are recommending a broader approach that includes wireless technologies.
In submissions to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, which is tasked with disbursing $42.5 billion from the IIJA, large telecoms Verizon, T-Mobile and U.S. Cellular have urged the agency to focus on ensuring neutrality of broadband technology to reach more territory and more Americans.
Tennessee broadband programs funding began modestly
The Tennessee Broadband Accessibility Program, which passed the state legislator in April of 2017, got its first round of state funding worth $10 million in 2018. “At the time,” said Beaty, “it felt like a ton of money.”
Now, it has over $400 million to play with, thanks to a grant funding provided by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.
“If you can provide [broadband service] here in Tennessee…you’re eligible to apply for [state] funds,” said Beaty. “[The program] jumpstarted a lot of the work in the broadband space,” Beaty said.
There used to be a maximum request amount of $2 million, Beaty said, but state officials decided to remove that maximum request due to the increased interest and funding.
Infrastructure Playbook Recommends Focus on Projects that Endure
The playbook was discussed in a webinar Friday afternoon.
WASHINGTON, March 9, 2022 – An infrastructure playbook discussed on a Friday webinar recommends state broadband offices ensure their plans for infrastructure bill grant money are specifically equipped to create long-lasting broadband projects.
The authors of the playbook — trade groups Fiber Broadband Association and NTCA the Rural Broadband Association – encourage thinking beyond a timeline of just five years in looking at how needs may evolve for applicants to programs funded by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program. The playbook was released late last month.
Discussion about funding from the historic $65 billion allocated from the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act have drawn recommendations from industry to focus on fiber because of its scalability to higher capacity and internet speeds in the future, while others have espoused the virtues of alternative technologies like wireless.
One step for longevity the playbook suggests is applying a scoring mechanism to determine prioritization of projects funded by the legislation.
Those were among key recommendations from the playbook, which included supporting local broadband champions, leveraging local expertise from providers and state provider associations, considering whether existing resourcing assumptions will be useful if previous funding rounds have been run, ensuring there is sufficient labor in a state to deploy networks and considering the economics of matching requirements.
The playbook, commissioned by tech consulting firm Cartesian, also includes detailed analysis of the infrastructure bill, a rationale for the various recommendations they give for organization of state broadband offices, BEAD applications, grant program design and administration of those grant programs. It also highlighted chronic understaffing of broadband offices, especially prevalent right now, as reasons for targeting them as an area of improvement.
The NTIA, an agency of the Commerce department tasked with delivering $42.5 billion from the infrastructure bill to the states, continues to hold technical assistance webinars for applications to bill programs and listening sessions to hear suggestions for how federal funds can best be deployed.
