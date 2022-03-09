Broadband Roundup
Google Cyber Buy, DDoS in Russia/Ukraine, Emergency Connectivity Fund Latest
Google’s purchase of Mandiant comes after the company’s cloud business was the subject of cyber breaches.
March 9, 2022 – Alphabet’s Google is set to buy cybersecurity company Mandiant for $5.4 billion, the companies announced in a press release Tuesday.
The deal, which is expected to close later this year after regulatory approvals, will see Mandiant rolled into Google Cloud. Mandiant has more than 600 consultants currently responding to thousands of security breaches each year, the press release said.
In a “Threat Horizons” report in November, the Google said some cloud accounts were compromised for cryptocurrency operations. The report also noted that it was the target of attacks from Russian and North Korean actors.
The proposed deal comes as Washington grapples with the fallout of several high-profile cybersecurity breaches over the past year. The breach of software company SolarWinds triggered a Senate hearing last year; and in November, a House committee report divulged details in November of the breaches at oil transport company Colonial Pipeline, meat producer JBS and insurance group CNA Financial Corp.
Russia and Ukraine are currently the main targets for cyberattacks
With the recent events unfolding in Russia and Ukraine, an Atlas VPN report Wednesday has found that 89 percent of cybersecurity attacks are emerging from those two countries.
According to the report, 70 percent of recent cybercriminals’ cyberattacks were directed at Russia, with some hackers declaring a cyberwar and leaking government employee data. Others are hacking Russia’s state TV channels, and on March 5, “5 billion attacks were inbound to Russia.”
Ukraine has been targeted by the other 19 percent of cyberattacks from threat actors, and according to Atlas VPN, “Just days before the war in Ukraine, Russian hackers brought down the websites of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry and the two largest banks with [distributed denial of service] attacks,” which flood servers with artificial data traffic, rendering websites inaccessible.
FCC commits $64 million from Emergency Connectivity Fund
The Federal Communications Commission announced Monday a $64-million commitment from the Emergency Connectivity Fund, the 11th funding round from the program that pledges to close the homework gap by providing connectivity and devices to students.
The $7-billion program, which works with schools and libraries, has so-far allocated almost $4.69 billion toward closing the homework gap since the program began in June 2021. This money has helped over 12.5 million students in America be able to connect to the internet and go to school.
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said that the goal of the program is to provide “online access to thousands of schools and libraries across the country” because students need to be “connected to reliable and affordable broadband service, no matter where they live.”
The program has already “funded over 10 million connected devices and 5 million connections,” and this new committed funding is focused on schools and libraries, plus “providing connected devices and broadband connections for students in central Maine, Puerto Rico, Alaska, California, and South Carolina.”
Broadband Roundup
IIJA Application Webinars, NY Broadband Survey, Chinese LEO Broadband Satellites
The Commerce agency will hold pre-funding technical assistance hearings for infrastructure bill money starting this month.
March 8, 2022 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration is having technical assistance webinars in preparation for applications for billions in infrastructure bill money for broadband.
The initial webinar will be on March 9, 2022 at 2:30 P.M. ET. There are four additional webinars scheduled for dates between March 23, 2022 and May 11, 2022. The notice of funding opportunity for IIJA money is scheduled for release this May.
According to the BroadbandUSA website, the webinars are meant to help prospective applicants understand — and assist applicants in applying for — the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, which sets aside $42.5 billion for the NTIA to disburse among states for broadband infrastructure.
The NTIA, an agency of the Commerce Department, and various state agencies are in charge of implementing the IIJA, and will implement a number of programs such as the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program and the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program.
The agency recently held “listening” sessions to get perspective from the public about criteria for money from the IIJA.
New York residents encouraged to take broadband survey
Local government officials in Chautauqua County, New York are encouraging residents to take part in a broadband assessment survey to help with broadband mapping.
This survey will be part of the public input needed to “study the reliability and affordability of high-speed broadband infrastructure throughout New York State,” according to a Monday press release.
The county has recently approved funding from its American Rescue Plan Act funding allocation to build out broadband infrastructure in the county.
PJ Wendel, Chautauqua county executive, said that county officials “hope to have a really large response rate so that we can demonstrate to New York State that we are in need of additional broadband infrastructure to serve our population more equitably, and this will supplement our ARPA allocation.”
The survey is open to residents until March 18, 2022.
China launches broadband satellites
GalaxySpace, a Chinese space startup company, recently launched six low earth orbit broadband satellites in an effort to eventually offer the nation’s first LEO broadband communication test constellation.
According to a Sunday report from the Global Times, a state-sponsored publication, these six broadband communication satellites “will form China’s first LEO broadband communication test constellation together with the first satellite of GalaxySpace, and build a satellite-ground fusion 5G test network, codenamed ‘Mini-spider Constellation,’ capable of providing communication services for more than 30 minutes each time.”
The very first broadband communication satellite was launched on January 16, 2020.
This comes after China’s Tiangong space station lodged an informal complaint against SpaceX when satellites from both companies nearly collided in December.
Broadband Roundup
Section 230 Reexamination, Tech Continues Russia Retaliation, 4.9 GHz Centralization
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said Section 230 needs to be reviewed in light of Facebook case in Texas.
March 7, 2022 – Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas issued a statement Monday calling for a reexamination of tech platform immunity protections following a Texas Supreme Court decision that said Facebook was shielded from liability in a trafficking case.
The Texas court ruled in Jane Doe. V. Facebook that the company was shielded from any liability as it was “afforded publisher immunity” in accordance with Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996, even though the platform “knows its system facilitates human traffickers in identifying and cultivating victims,” and did not take “reasonable” steps to address these concerns.”
In response to the decision, Thomas said, “This decision exemplifies how courts have interpreted [Section] 230 ‘to confer sweeping immunity on some of the largest companies in the world.’ It is hard to see why the protection [Section 230] grants publishers against being held strictly liable for third parties’ content should protect Facebook from liability for its own ‘acts and omissions.’
“At the very least, before we close the door on such serious charges, we should be certain that is what the law demands,” he said.
“As I have explained, the arguments in favor of broad immunity under [Section] 230 rest largely on ‘policy and purpose,’ not on the statute’s plain text. Here, the Texas Supreme Court recognized that ‘[t]he United States Supreme Court—or better yet, Congress—may soon resolve the burgeoning debate about whether the federal courts have thus far correctly interpreted section 230.’”
Last year, Thomas said the highest court would have to one day tackle issues involving digital platforms, which he said exercise “concentrated control of so much speech in the hands of a few private parties.”
Tech companies cease operations in Russia
Multiple technology companies have either shuttered their doors or otherwise ceased sales and operations in Russia, representing the latest in continuing economic punishments for the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine.
On Friday, Daniel Alegre, chief operating officer at video game publisher Activision Blizzard, stated “we are announcing that Activision Blizzard will be suspending new sales of and in our games in Russia while this conflict continues” in an open letter to employees.
On Sunday, Netflix announced that it would be suspending its online services in Russia. In an effort to curb disinformation on its platform, TikTok announced that it would not allow users to upload new videos from Russia.
On Tuesday, Apple announced that it would not longer sell its products in Russia, and Meta stated that it would block certain state-sponsored “news” websites such as RT from being shared on the platform. Twitter also said that it would be taking steps to deemphasize Russian state media. In response to these actions, Russia banned bother services on Friday.
Intel, Microsoft, Google, Roku, and Spotify have also all taken actions against Russia in response to the ongoing situation in Ukraine.
Think tank pushes 4.9 GHz centralization
A Washington D.C. think tank is this month pushing the economic benefits of the Federal Communications Commission’s proposal to improve emergency response services by allocating a slice of the 4.9 GHz band under the centralized authority of the proposed entity designated for that purpose.
The Phoenix Center for Advanced Legal and Economic Public Policy Studies published a bulletin this month that a block of the 4.9 GHz spectrum should be put under the auspices of the FirstNet Authority, which the FCC proposed in October 2021 to be the body to set rules for governing access to the band. The bulletin said this centralization would yield $34 billion in gross domestic product and create 160,000 new jobs.
In their analysis published on Monday, economic policy analysts from the Phoenix Center argued that the centralized model outlined by the FCC has “economic support” and lambasted the decentralized model of state-level management that has allegedly created problems for emergency response, such as interference and congestion, the Phoenix Center said.
The analysis explained that historically, first responders have struggled to coordinate communications infrastructure, as it was often structured on an agency-by-agency or jurisdictional basis. Analysists said that this inability to coordinate was most obvious from the terror attacks on September 11, 2001, when they say that an inability to communicate contributed to the deaths of 343 firefighters.
Broadband Roundup
Cyber Warfare with Russia, Justice Department on Cyber Bill, Surgeon General on Misinformation
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry claims to have enlisted a private cyber group to disrupt flow of arms from Russia.
March 4, 2022 – Ukraine’s Defense Ministry has asked a cyber guerilla warfare group in the country to disrupt Russian critical infrastructure amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported on Tuesday.
The attacks would disrupt railways and electrical grids and diminish the flow of Russian weapons into Ukraine.
The warfare group, led by cybersecurity expert Yegor Aushev, says that it has already targeted dozens of Russian government and banking websites.
Russian hackers are believed to have launched attacks on several Ukrainian government websites in prior weeks.
Since 2017, Russian hacks have targeted Ukrainian banks, newspapers and companies with malware virus that caused billions of dollars in damage.
DOJ officials unimpressed by Senate-passed bipartisan cyber bill
Senior officials at the Department of Justice have voiced concerns over a cybersecurity bill that passed unanimously in the Senate on Tuesday night.
According to The Hill, leaders such as Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco and Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray said the bill, which requires critical sector companies to alert the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency of potential hacks or ransomware, was flawed in part because it does not significantly require direct reporting to the FBI.
A spokesperson for bill lead co-sponsor Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., pushed back on assertions from Wray that the bill’s current form would actually make the public less safe from cyberattacks, stating that both the FBI and DOJ were consulted in authoring the bill.
Staff for the bill’s other lead co-sponsor, Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said the FBI and DOJ’s concerns were out of touch with the rest of the country as well as President Joe Biden’s administration who oversees the agencies.
The bill’s passage comes amid government urging that the private sector remain alert to potential Russian cyberattacks as retaliation against U.S. economic sanctions on the country for its invasion of Ukraine.
Surgeon general requests COVID-19 misinformation data from Big Tech
The New York Times reported Thursday that U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy is asking Big Tech companies to provide data on COVID-19 misinformation which occurred on their platforms.
Through a formal notice he made the ask of sites spanning social networks, search engines, crowdsourced platforms, e-commerce platforms and instant messaging systems.
Last summer Murthy urged tech and social media platforms to redesign their algorithms to reduce the amplification of misinformation and bolster monitoring of it.
Throughout the pandemic, misinformation was central to debates over masking, vaccinations and public health data such as number of COVID-19 deaths reported by government.
Murthy is now requesting specific information on demographics that are affected by misinformation, sources of the content and metrics on how far it spreads.
