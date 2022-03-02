Privacy
Committee Hears Search Engine Maintains Profit While Limiting Targeted Advertising
DuckDuckGo argued that its contextual ads are effective and not intrusive.
WASHINGTON, March 2, 2022 – The House consumer protection subcommittee on Tuesday heard from a search engine company that said it has successfully been able to maintain a profitable business model while limiting the reach of its targeted advertisements.
The committee was discussing the Banning Surveillance Advertising Act of 2022 — a bill sponsored by Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and introduced in January of 2022 — which would outlaw “surveillance” advertising utilized by large tech platforms that passively collects data on users to build a profile, but which is not easily accessible to the user.
The legislation, however, would still allow for limited contextual targeted advertising, which is specifically tailored to what the user is looking at in that moment.
“Virtual advertisements are based on the content being shown on the screen and do not even know anything about you,” said witness Katie McInnis, public policy manager at DuckDuckGo, a search engine that prioritizes consumer privacy.
“So, if you go to DuckDuckGo and perform a search – let’s say you search for mobile phones – we are going to serve you with ads for phones. It is as simple as that,” she said, adding it’s far less invasive than what are called behavioral advertising.
“Behavioral advertising, by contrast, is based on personal profiles from data collected both on and offline about you,” McInnis said. “That’s surveillance advertising. And rather than finding these ads useful, a majority of Americans say that this is a mis-appropriate use of their data. And it’s no surprise as a massive violation of their user privacy and data collection expectations,” she said.
Company says it’s making money
To pass such a bill, legislators would need to know what kind of monetary impact this would have on businesses that rely on advertising models.
Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., asked whether the search engine has been able to remain profitable despite the limited reach of its advertising model.
“Yes, we are very profitable,” McInnes responded. “Our revenue is somewhere around $100 million per year, we have over 30 million US users in the United States, and they span the whole nation and the political spectrum.”
Rep. Tony Cárdenas, D-Calif., said that he would venture to guess that $100 million “is a slow day for Facebook,” adding, “I pray that DuckDuckGo can actually continue to succeed in this environment, because we are talking about companies that [have a] net worth a trillion dollars or more and the reason why I point that out is because they choose not to use good practices. They choose not to have practices that have respect for other people who are using their platforms.”
McInnis said that if the Surveillance Advertising Act is adopted, it will allow other companies to compete in a more meaningful way and contribute to a healthier online ecosystem overall.
“If this bill was enacted, many companies would be prevented from the collection of online data, meaning that Facebook and Google’s duopoly and ads would be diminished,” she said. “Companies would be able to compete against them more forcefully in the market, and we would have more innovative contextual advertisement services for users, and therefore the ads will be more relevant and more useful to users in the future.”
Cybersecurity
Preventing Cyber Attacks Lies With Security Hygiene and Multi-factor Authentication, Experts Say
Panelists said everyone who is connected should be prepared.
WASHINGTON, March 1, 2022 – Security hygiene, multi-factor authentication, and employee training are key to preventing cyber attacks, experts said at a Federal Communications Bar webinar on Thursday.
“We’re all targeted” for cyber attacks, regardless of the size of the company, said Paul Kay, senior vice president and chief information officer of EchoStar Corporation, a provider of satellite and internet services.
Panelists flagged basic security hygiene as the best way to prevent cyber attacks. Kay spoke to the importance of not reusing credentials, activating multi-factor authentication, and being aware of the various kinds of fishing schemes, such as smishing, where suspicious links that are meant to bypass your security are sent via SMS on your phone.
According to John Ansbach, vice president at cyber security firm Stroz Friedberg, half of all cyber attacks were stopped by multi-factor authentication. “It’s not foolproof, but it works,” he said.
At an event early last month, the executive director of the National Cybersecurity Alliance, which has on its board members including Lenovo, Facebook and Microsoft, advocated for mandatory two-factor authentication, which requires another method to verify identity.
A lot of people who deal with sensitive information on a regular basis are now working from home and it’s never been more crucial to have good cyber security measures, added Elizabeth Rogers, partner at the Michael Best law firm. “We’re in a permanent hybrid workforce situation,” she said.
Cyber training
Training employees is also crucial to preventing and recovering from attacks, the experts said. According to Vincent Paladini, senior attorney at energy and water resource management firm Itron, 85 percent of cyber attacks involve a human element, and 61 percent involve credentials.
Good cyber security involves “training the workforce on all levels,” said Rogers. “We’re only as strong as our weakest link.”
Additionally, Kay recommended that larger businesses look at incident response firms. “If you’re a good-sized business, it makes good sense to take a look at these firms,” he said. “You need to be prepared to clean up the aftermath [of a cyber attack].”
Transparency
‘A Lot’ of Providers Haven’t Complied with FCC Transparency Order, ISP Lawyer Claims
International Municipal Lawyers Association heard service providers need to prioritize transparency.
WASHINGTON, February 15, 2022 – A lawyer who counsels internet service providers on service agreements said last week that “a lot” of ISPs have yet to publish network management and performance terms on their websites as required by a Federal Communications Commission order from 2018.
Casey Lide, a partner at Keller and Heckman who specializes in community broadband initiatives, said in a February 8 presentation hosted by the International Municipal Lawyers Association that he’s seen ISPs not having “complied” with the ISP Transparency Statement, which requires ISPs to describe their network management practices, performance characteristics, and performance terms on their website or submitted to the FCC.
Lide told the association that service providers need to prioritize transparency, as the FCC continues to add to the list of transparency rules that they must follow.
Last month, the FCC voted to issue “broadband nutrition labels”––a list that displays ISP pricing and speed of service in a consumer-friendly format. “There’s no details yet on how the nutrition labels for broadband would work yet,” Lide said.
Cybersecurity needs attention
Panelists also urged public entities to broaden their cybersecurity efforts to protect customer data and ensure continuity of service. “Ransomware is the biggest threat to public and private entities,” said Keller and Heckman partner Tracy Marshall.
Ransomware occurs when hackers take critical data, hold it hostage, and demand money for the data. Marshall noted examples of ransomware attacks, including the May 2021 that shut down the east coast’s main fuel supply and caused fuel prices to spike and the attack that targeted meat giant JBS, which paid $11 million in bitcoin to hackers in 2021. Although these are high-profile examples, Marshall said ransomware attacks “affect organizations of all types and sizes.”
“The most costly part of a ransomware attack is responding to it,” Marshall said, adding that It’s difficult for entities to decide where to cut their losses and “having to decide what essential services must be forgone to fund the monetary loss.”
Cybersecurity
Companies Should Mandate Two-Factor Authentication, Says Head of National Cybersecurity Alliance
Lenovo, Facebook and Microsoft sit on board of non-profit group led by Interim Executive Director Lisa Plaggemier.
WASHINGTON, February 8, 2022 — The interim executive director of a non-profit that has on its board members from Lenovo, Facebook, Microsoft and a number of other prominent tech firms said that companies should mandate two-factor authentication.
Lisa Plaggemier of the National Cybersecurity Alliance, which advocates for cybersecurity across the country, made the comment at an event hosted by Axios Media on Tuesday.
Companies that use logins will sometimes use two-factor authentication as an extra step to verify the person logging on. If companies mandate two-factor authentication, like Plaggemier suggests, she concludes that more vulnerable populations will be safer on the internet.
The Biden administration is currently grappling with the need for cybersecurity legislation in the U.S, in the wake of a number of breaches, including financial investment app Robinhood, in which the stock trading investment app lost the data of more than 7 million customers. SolarWinds, a software development company, experienced a similar event in February 2021. Oil transport company Colonial Pipeline, and meat producer JBS have also experienced similar attacks.
Plaggemier’s statement is relevant considering the partnership between the NCSA and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. In the past the NCSA and the CISA have worked together to promote cybersecurity safety month throughout October.
For companies that may not want to make two-factor authentication a requirement, Plaggemier suggests that companies should still communicate with their customers about the possibility.
“If you do make it a choice, hiding it deep within your security settings is not the easiest way to help people find it [two-factor authentication]. Communicate with your customers about security.”
That said, Plaggemier predicts that by communicating the safety two-factor authentication presents, customers will actually have more trust in their companies. Plaggemier recommends that companies send out helpful tips to customers that highlight ways to stay safe on particular platforms or websites as a way to help the company itself benefit.
