In FCC Proceeding, Multiple Groups Recommend New General Tax for Universal Service Fund
Calls in contrast to growing support for a broader mechanism including broadband revenues
WASHINGTON, March 17, 2022 – Some organizations are calling for the Federal Communications Commission to turn the onus of financially supporting key programs for expanding basic telecommunications services from service providers to the general public via taxation, according to rolling submissions to the agency.
The rationale is that the communications landscape since the 1997 adoption of the Universal Service Fund, which goes to support multiple high-cost programs for universal broadband, has changed significantly to where all Americans are reliant on more modern communications. And with that, there are calls to reform the program beyond its reliance on dwindling voice service revenues.
“Direct appropriations [general taxation] would be the most straightforward means of spreading the funding requirements for such programs – which benefit all American businesses and consumers – over the broadest and most equitable funding base,” said AT&T in its submission, which has supported such a position previously.
Thursday was the last day to submit comments to the FCC’s study of the future of the USF. The program supports the schools and libraries E-rate subsidy program, the low-income Lifeline program, the Rural Health Care program and the Connect America Fund for rural areas.
But the USF has been operating under an escalating burden that has gone unchanged for decades: Its reliance on voice service revenues – downloaded onto customers – has put stress on the roughly $8-9 billion per year program, which saw a tax that reached a record 33.4 percent of declining voice revenues last year.
“The Commission has placed increased weight on a small subset of communications services and providers with a shrinking subscriber base to achieve the nation’s universal broadband goals,” AT&T added, “in particular, enterprise services offered by legacy telecommunications companies, companies which historically and today are the largest contributors to the Fund.”
The FCC is looking at a dichotomy of recommendations, according to an analysis of the submissions to the FCC: either derive funding for the USF from general taxation or broaden the base of revenue support to broadband revenues generally and/or include other companies that benefit from broadband, including big technology companies.
More support for congressional budget item
Among those organizations supporting a move to shift the burden on general taxation for the USF are the Internet Innovation Alliance, the Cellular Telecommunications Industry Association, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and TechFreedom, a non-profit technology think tank.
“Adopting a general appropriations process for broadband programs will help “future proof” these programs to account for new technologies to provide communications services for consumers and businesses,” said the Chamber of Commerce. “The appropriations process allows Congress to better tailor broadband programs on a regular basis to account for changes in the marketplace and new communications technologies. It will also avoid the challenges currently facing the USF.”
But while TechFreedom argued against expanding contribution to big technology companies because the FCC “cannot unilaterally” do that, others in the group supporting a congressional line item said big tech companies should be a target if support cannot come from taxation.
“Short of general revenues,” the CTIA said, “significant elements of the economy, such as digital advertisers, online marketplaces, and streaming services, rely heavily on broadband networks and leverage the availability of broadband service to generate enormous amounts of revenue.”
Added the IIA: “If adding an $8 billion line item to the annual Congressional budget is deemed unworkable, an alternative approach that should be considered is expanding the USF contribution base to include revenues from large internet companies.”
Big Tech must pay
AT&T said if its general tax proposal cannot be adopted, it should look to expand the base to include big technology platforms, whose business models it said “depend on, and now dominate, the internet ecosystem.”
Verizon recommended the commission broaden the base to online platforms with a “specified number of active users or meet certain sales or market capitalization thresholds,” a recommendation made by FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr in a Newsweek op-ed last year that FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel called “intriguing” and that received some Republican support. FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington also raised the idea in an interview in September.
The NCTA Rural Broadband Association is similarly recommending that the FCC move toward requiring contributions from large firms “whose video streaming and other “Internet-based businesses depend substantially on the availability and affordability of robust broadband services throughout the country.”
The Coalition of Rural Wireless Carriers, the non-profit Free State Foundation, and a coalition of academics and policy scholars have also called for the opening of the fund to big technology platforms. The academics and policy scholars argued that it’s not fair that consumers or certain telecom companies are burdened by the weight of the USF and instead should be put onto the “half a dozen tech companies…responsible for as much as 80 percent of network traffic at peak time.”
Bring in broadband revenues
As calls for a possible Big Tech tax were emerging, Carol Mattey, a former deputy chief of the Federal Communications Commission, released a report in September calling for the FCC to broaden the base to include broadband revenues. The report was followed up by calls for Congress to stabilize the fund and for the FCC to take immediate unilateral action because, proponents said, the agency had the jurisdiction to do so.
Advocacy group Public Knowledge, trade associations INCOMPAS and USTelecom, the Rural Wireless Association, the Coalition of Rural Wireless Carriers, and non-profit broadband advocate Benton Institute also proposed that the FCC bring in broadband revenues, which some said can be implemented quickly.
Benton, however, went further to caution against general taxation, calling it “ill advised and, indeed, extremely dangerous.
“Even with multiyear appropriations (something which is very difficult to accomplish legislatively for both political and technical reasons), leaving USF to the vagaries of the appropriations process would unquestionably conflict with the established – and essential – objective of maintaining a specific and predictable funding mechanism, and would likely endanger the need to provide sufficient funding as well.”
It was a position supported by Chris Nelson, vice chairman of the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission, who said in a debate about USF reform last year that a general appropriations item would mean the fund’s makeup could swing from year-to-year with lawmaker turnover.
Apprenticeship Programs Important for Telecommunications Workforce, Agency Leaders Say
The infrastructure bill includes money to put toward building a technical workforce for the future of broadband.
WASHINGTON, March 8, 2022 – Apprenticeship programs are essential to developing the skilled telecommunication workforce required to support the future of broadband, key government and agency leaders said Tuesday.
“5G networks cannot be built without a highly skilled workforce, but many companies report a shortage of highly skilled workers,” said Federal Communications Commissioner Geoffrey Starks. “I expect that the working group will consider the importance of apprenticeship programs.”
Starks was referring to the Telecommunications Workforce Interagency Group and made the comments during the group’s inaugural webcast on Tuesday. The group, which was created out of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act to address workforce needs of the telecom industry, featured leaders from the FCC, the Department of Labor, the Department of Education, and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
The IIJA includes money for funding workforce training. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo previously said this funding is crucial for the “ranks of electricians and technicians and folks who are…deploying the fiber in America.”
“Telecom infrastructure jobs like power technicians, small cell technicians, utility technicians are exactly the kind of economic opportunities needed in the wake of the pandemic,” Starks said.
FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr added that “we need more energy put behind this if we are going to wrap up 20,000 additional tower climbers. We could add about 20,000 additional tele-climbers right now.”
Ohio’s Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced late last year the launch of Telecommunications Tower Technician programs at several colleges in the state in an effort to “eliminate barriers to expanding Ohio’s broadband and 5G infrastructure,” he said.
NTIA head Alan Davidson said Tuesday that in order to “build out broadband, we are going to need a highly skilled, diverse workforce that can safely do their jobs.”
Secretary of labor Martin Walsh noted at the Tuesday meeting that her department has awarded over $160 million for apprenticeships last year.
“We need to think about the workforce of the future and how our skill development will support system integration, software development and more,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel on Tuesday.
Jessica Rosenworcel Tackles Multiple Dwelling Broadband at INCOMPAS Summit
Observers from the event say the chairwoman’s remarks were her most substantive yet on the matter.
WASHINGTON, February 11, 2022 – Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel offered her most substantive remarks yet on broadband issues in multiple dwelling units during the INCOMPAS 2022 Policy Summit on Tuesday, observers at the event said.
Rosenworcel criticized agreements between landlords and internet service providers, which she says contribute to poor internet speed and high subscription prices in MDUs.
On January 21, 2022, Rosenworcel had released draft regulations seeking to promote competition and greater broadband choice for tenants in apartment buildings.
If adopted, the regulations would prevent practices that keep tenants from choosing their own broadband provider.
The proposal would prohibit broadband providers from entering into revenue-sharing agreements with apartment building owners. If approved by her fellow commissioners and hence adopted as official agency rules, the regulation would also require providers to disclose any existing marketing arrangements they have with building owners to tenants.
Jenna Leventoff, nonprofit Public Knowledge’s senior policy counsel, emphasized at the INCOMPAS event that all revenue-sharing agreements between service providers and landlords are problematic, and the panel acknowledged the challenges copays pose in connecting apartments since many consumers do not even have bank accounts with which to pay such fees.
The issue was a point of discussion throughout the day at the summit, Leventoff being joined by Jamie Belcore Saloom, assistant chief counsel in the Small Business Administration, and Brian Regan, senior vice president of strategy and chief of staff at provider Starry Internet.
Fiber versus wireless
Policy experts staked out differing positions on the degree to which both fiber and wireless are end-all solutions for future broadband.
A panel discussion between 5G experts saw the contention that fiber is useful for connectivity, but that wireless networks must be deployed across an area, in addition to fiber, to truly reach the coverage that is needed for the future.
In contrast Ernesto Falcon, senior legislative counsel at digital rights advocacy group the Electric Frontier Foundation, said that multi-gig wireless networks are not truly wireless because they consist of more than 90 percent fiber.
Yet another focus of the summit was on how members of the broadband industry will use the funds given to them by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and how important that funding is to those same groups. Representatives of infrastructure builders Crown Castle, Tilson, Unite Private Networks, Uniti Group, and C Spire all responded to these questions.
Tilson CEO Josh Broder said that his company recognizes the need for these funds and said that Tilson as company, is itself is the product of the last major government broadband investment, the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act.
Uniti Group Vice President Kelly McGriff, expressed Uniti’s desire to push connectivity in schools using IIJA funds.
Members of the panel on which Falcon spoke said that broadband companies entering cities for new infrastructure builds must understand the cities they work, and also implement a plan of inclusive growth.
Sens. Angus King, D-Maine, Michael Bennet, D-Colo., and Rosenworcel all punctuated the need for high capacity broadband, particularly in education. King said that the COVID-19 pandemic “really put an exclamation point on the importance of broadband.”
Bennet, a former school superintendent, said he understood the importance of broadband in education long before COVID-19, and said that a digital divide in broadband can no longer be accepted as normal.
Reporter T.J. York contributed to this story.
FCC Announces New RDOF Accountability and Transparency Measures, Additional Funding
Results of verifications, audits and speed and latency testing for the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund will be made public.
WASHINGTON, January 28, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission on Friday said that it will implement new accountability and transparency measures, and make public the results of verifications, audits and speed and latency testing for the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund.
The measures are part of a new known as the Rural Broadband Accountability Fund that monitors several universal service high-cost programs.
Additionally announced in a press release, the Rural Broadband Accountability Fund will speed up the FCC’s audit and verification processes.
Audits and verifications are projected to double in 2022 as compared to 2021 and include on-site audits, and a particular focus will be placed on auditing and verifying the largest-dollar and highest-risk RDOF recipients.
The agency also announced that it would commit more than $1.2 billion more to RDOF, the largest funding round for the program to date.
The new funding will bring broadband service to more than 1 million locations through deployments in 32 states, with 23 broadband providers assisting the effort.
Going forward, the commission will deny waivers, it said, “for winning bidders that have not made appropriate efforts to secure state approvals or prosecute their applications.”
All winning bidders will undergo “an exhaustive technical, financial, and legal review.”
Finally, the commission says a list of areas will be published which details where providers have defaulted, “making those places available for other broadband funding opportunities.”
