Innovation
Incentives Crucial to Domestic Semiconductor and Chip Production, Senate Committee Hears
Technology companies, including Intel, are lobbying for legislation incentivizing domestic production of chips crucial to many sectors.
WASHINGTON, March 28, 2022 – Technology companies appearing before the Senate Commerce committee urged Congress to push forward legislation that would help finance the domestic production of semiconductors, which they said are primarily supplied by foreign companies.
On Wednesday, the committee heard from the CEOs of Micron, Lam Research, PACCAR, and Intel – the company that is scheduled to break ground this year on a $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing “mega-site” in rural Ohio, as was mentioned in President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.
The hearing focused on semiconductors and chip manufacturing, including proposed legislation called the CHIPS Act — Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (Chips) for America Fund – that is expected to inject $52 billion to incentivize domestic production of the product that is used in computers, transportation and telecommunications technology.
Only 12 percent of chip manufacturing happens in America, and six percent of that comes from Intel. However, while Intel has remained primarily U.S.-based, other countries can make the same chips for 30-80 percent cheaper, according to the Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, who said such chips are “foundational to every other industry.”
Gelsinger also said that many overseas companies have government subsidies and incentives, which makes it easier and cheaper for them to make the chips and is why Congress needs to pass the CHIPS Act.
“Now is the time for action,” Gelsinger said. “While clearly there are concerns on how capital is allocated…without such steps, our industry will be further undermined. We will lose critical mass, I believe in the near future, and we will never have the opportunity to restore this industry on American soil. That’s why we’re here.”
Innovation
Federal Communications Commissioner Geoffrey Starks Presses Need for More Action on E-Waste
FCC commissioner Geoffrey Starks encourages manufacturers to help reduce emissions to protect the planet.
WASHINGTON, March 1, 2022 – Federal Communications Commissioner Geoffrey Starks endorsed Monday the refurbishment of any and all technology devices to limit electronic waste and for manufacturers to reduce their carbon footprint.
“We need to discuss the billion devices that make up our networks,” he said at the 18th annual State of the Net conference. Starks noted that electronic waste can take hundreds of years to decompose.
Starks urged “every person in the telecommunication and technology space” to help reduce emissions to protect the planet, stating that “the time to act is now.”
Despite the efforts companies are making to refurbish electronics and recycle parts used, Starks said “we must continue to build on these efforts” by incentivizing consumers and companies alike to expand the efforts to limit electronic waste.
Starks’ comments about the technology industry’s role in respect to the environment come after a similar speech the commissioner made in early January of this year, during which he emphasized the important role 5G will play on the environment. That includes allowing for a broadband-enabled smart grid system that will make automated decisions on energy allocation.
At the SOTN conference, Starks echoed these initiatives while also encouraging technology manufacturers to be cognizant of the affect their products have on the environment.
“Manufacturers have shifted to using lower carbon plastic, expanding their recycling programs, but there is more to do,” said Starks. The commissioner encouraged manufacturers to expand their use of lower-carbon plastic while also considering re-usability of technologies.
“Using recycled materials not only reduces waste, but also lowers the carbon emissions associated with manufacturing by about 30 percent,” Starks said.
Blockchain
Experts Caution Against Overregulating Cryptocurrency
Though regulators may want to regulate cryptocurrency to protect consumers, experts argued that overdoing it could impact innovation.
WASHINGTON, February 16, 2022 – Despite the unknowns of cryptocurrency, experts cautioned last week against overregulating it for fear of stifling innovation in the burgeoning sector.
During the Broadband Breakfast event on February 9, University of Arkansas Professor of Law Carol Goforth argued that one of the most significant issues facing cryptocurrencies is striking a balance between regulation and consumer safety.
“The growing challenge is finding a balance between the legitimate need to protect the public, investors, and our financial structures and systems against abuse, [with] the desire to protect and encourage legitimate entrepreneurs,” Goforth said.
One of the benefits that often piques the interest of consumers while also worrying regulators is the decentralized nature of cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrency advocates often tout the lack of a single regulatory body with domain over the blockchain and cryptocurrency as an enticing feature, while governments are often left scrambling for ways to still protect consumers in the often anonymous and deregulated sector.
Matthew Snider is the senior vice president of Centri Tech – an organization dedicated to improving broadband connections and utilizing those connections to improve user quality-of-life. “Decentralization is a spectrum,” Snider said. “There are lots of different places where people can land on that [spectrum].”
He explained that this spectrum has extremes on both sides – with one extreme relying on a central bank, all the way to a completely disaggregated blockchain that operates independent of any body.
Goforth said that if regulators, such as the Securities and Exchange Commission, had their way, entrepreneurs and companies may find themselves disincentivized to conduct their business in the United States if they were planning to leverage blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies.
“There is a huge pressure – not just to not do business [in the United States] – but to protect American investors by not letting them decide for themselves whether or not this is a risk they want to take.”
“To my mind, that is a very clear example of regulatory overreach that is likely to harm American investors and is likely to push technology and entrepreneurs away from our country in a way that is not optimal for anyone – other than folks who like large jurisdiction for the SEC.”
Uncertainty still exists
Snider said that while you have some countries that are leaning into the technology, many are still unsure of how to approach it.
“You have got some countries that have made [cryptocurrency] their national currency, and you have got countries like Russia and China that said ‘no, it is banned,’” Snider said. “I think you have people who do not understand something who are taking laws that are anachronistic in nature – very old – and saying ‘hey, these buckets apply because we cannot think of other buckets to put them into at the moment and we do not have the time or the effort, so we are just going to put them into these buckets and hope that they work.’”
Snider also added that for all the effort regulatory bodies and countries have put into trying to regulate cryptocurrency, all it takes to circumvent the laws is a virtual private network, or VPN, that enables users to send and receive data while obfuscating their location from those who might be trying to monitor them.
“There is a very big lack of being able to control [cryptocurrency], and it is freaking them out,” Snider said.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. You can also PARTICIPATE ONLINE in the current Broadband Breakfast Live Online event on Zoom.
Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 12 Noon ET — Harnessing Cryptocurrency
Join us in person for a Broadband Breakfast for Lunch on cryptocurrency. In Broadband Breakfast’s premiere session on the subject of decentralized finance, we’ll explore recent developments in the blockchain, consider the ways that cryptocurrencies are impacting global financial transactions and transfers, and address government officials’ attempts to harness – or to banish – blockchain-based digital coinage.
Panelists for this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session:
- Jennifer Schulp, Director of Financial Regulation Studies at the Cato Institute’s Center for Monetary and Financial Alternatives
- Carol Goforth, Clayton N. Little Professor of Law, University of Arkansas in Fayetteville
- Matthew Snider, Senior Vice President, Centri-Tech
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources:
- New Technology and Old Rules: Constructing a Crypto Regulatory Framework, Cato Institute series of four events, November 22, 2021-January 13, 2022
- Regulation of Cryptotransactions, by Carol Goforth and Yuliya Guseva
- Broadband Internet Solutions for Affordable Housing, Centri Tech
- NFT Consulting
- Will web3 reinvent the internet business?, The Economist, January 28, 2022
- CES 2022: Cryptocurrency Leaders Press Benefits as Uncertain Over Regional Clampdowns Looms, by Benjamin Kahn for Broadband Breakfast
- U.S. Needs to Modernize with Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies, Said Former Trading Commission Chairman, by Benjamin Kahn for Broadband Breakfast
- NFTs May Be Central to the Emerging ‘Internet of Value,’ Say Experts at Pulver VON3, by Megan Boswell for Broadband Breakfast
Jennifer Schulp is the director of financial regulation studies at the Cato Institute’s Center for Monetary and Financial Alternatives, where she focuses on the regulation of securities and capital markets. She has testified before the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services, and her writing has appeared in Business Insider, MarketWatch, and others. Before joining Cato, Schulp was a director in the Department of Enforcement at the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Inc., representing FINRA in investigations and disciplinary proceedings relating to violations of the federal securities laws and self-regulatory organization rules.
Carol Goforth is the Clayton N. Little Professor of Law at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. She is the author of more than a dozen academic articles dealing with regulation of cryptoassets and transactions in them, as well as Regulation of Cryptotransactions, a comprehensive text for law students and others interested in crypto regulation published in 2020 by West Academic. The second edition of that book is expected April of this year.
Matthew Snider is Senior Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at Centri Tech. His career has been focused on bringing broadband affordability and adoption to underserved communities, both urban and rural. An active participant in the blockchain economy for the past six years, Snider understands the impact that these technologies play in building out use case solutions that bring more adoption to broadband, and to the blockchain.
Drew Clark is the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of a State Broadband Initiative, the Partnership for a Connected Illinois. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.
WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
Innovation
Commerce Secretary Urges Chips Act Passing or U.S. Faces ‘National Emergency’
Separate legislation that fully funds the Chips Act is awaiting House votes.
WASHINGTON, February 16, 2022 – Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Wednesday that the country is staring down a “national emergency” if it doesn’t get funding approved to begin ramping up manufacturing of semiconductors domestically.
“We are in a dangerous situation and there is one solution: make chips in America, and it’s not going to happen until the CHIPS Act gets passed,” Raimondo told Anna Palmer and Jake Sherman, founders of Punchbowl News, which held the event.
The Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors for America Act, which has yet to pass either chamber, is set to receive $52 billion from the United States Innovation and Competition Act, which has only passed Senate. The money is expected to entice private companies to invest in technological leadership and semiconductor manufacturing. These technologies are used for artificial intelligence, computer chips and lithium batters for smart devices and electric vehicles.
President Joe Biden has encouraged the House to pass the funding bill to push the ball forward on manufacturing, as the country has faced difficulties with product supplies as Covid-19 has slowed the supply chain. In response to those supply chain concerns, this month the European Union proposed its own Chips Act to “confront semiconductor shortages and strengthen Europe’s technological leadership.”
Over the last 30 years the U.S. has gone from producing nearly 40 percent of the world’s semiconductors to just 12 percent, noted Raimondo during the event. The nation relies largely on Taiwan — home to one of the world’s largest manufacturers, the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company – for semiconductors, and Raimondo previously warned that if supply chain problems arise, as they have, China could take the lead on emerging technology.
