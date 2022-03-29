Expert Opinion
Johnny Kampis: New ISP Taxes Will Not Help America Build Back Better
Increasing taxes on internet service providers would be counterproductive in the quest to close the digital divide.
As Senate Democrats look to resurrect President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better legislation, they should quickly squash the idea of new taxes on internet service providers that would be counterproductive to closing the digital divide.
Biden said in his State of the Union address that he wants to “provide affordable high-speed internet for every American—urban, suburban, rural, and tribal communities.” Increasing costs on ISPs would only ensure that less money would be available to achieve the president’s goal.
BBB started as a $1.7 trillion spending plan that was rejected by all Senate Republicans and needed the support of all Democrats to pass the chamber. But moderate Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, rejected the legislation last year, leading to progressives scrambling to reconfigure Biden’s signature bill.
Funding proposals being considered in a new BBB bill include the book income minimum tax, as well as a limit on interest deductions.
The limit on interest deductions would apply to a number of capital-intensive industries, including internet providers. Permitting telecoms to deduct interest payments to lower their tax burdens increases the amount of money available for broadband investment, which is capital intensive.
For example, it is estimated that nearly $80 billion was invested by the private sector for broadband deployment in 2020, according to U.S. Telecom, The Broadband Association. In fact, more than $1 trillion in private sector funding has been spent since 1995. Limiting these deductions would also lower the level of investment in broadband infrastructure. That would be another loss for the concept of broadband for every American.
Slowing broadband deployment and distorting the value of future spectrum licenses
The book income tax would place a retroactive tax on past spectrum purchases and increase taxes on future spectrum purchases. As Michael Santorelli, director of the Advanced Communications Law & Policy Institute at New York Law School, wrote in Forbes, “Spectrum is the lifeblood of wireless networks, so any increase in taxes associated with spectrum purchases would likely slow 5G deployment.”
The Tax Foundation said such a tax would likely “distort the prices companies are willing to pay for future spectrum licenses.”
Meredith Attwell Baker, president and CEO of CTIA, which represents the U.S. wireless industry, calls the spectrum tax the “5G tax trap.”
She noted in a recent op-ed that wireless providers paid the government more than $100 billion in new spectrum licenses in just the past year. The results have been that 5G networks are being created about twice as fast as 4G networks were and already cover about 90 percent of the country.
Baker said the new proposal would no longer permit wireless companies from writing off the costs associated with acquiring spectrum while still allowing other companies to write off other costs of investments made while building out broadband infrastructure.
“That puts wireless providers at a significant disadvantage at a time when mobile broadband is proving vital to getting and keeping Americans connected,” she wrote.
The U.S. leads the world in 5G development, with speeds that rival cable and fiber. But China continues to nip at the heels of the United States. Increasing taxes on providers while China subsidizes 5G infrastructure could easily flip the script.
Fortunately, the BBB legislation doesn’t seem to be moving forward, with Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, telling Vox last week that he didn’t “have the foggiest idea” of how to advance the bill.
But if BBB arises again, Democrats should reconsider tax proposals that would only harm the effort to close the digital divide.
Johnny Kampis is director of telecom policy for the Taxpayers Protection Alliance. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Michael Jones: Maps and Data Analysis are the Keys to Effectively Targeting Broadband Subsidies
The key to states’ success on infrastructure builds lies in the analysis of the data they collect.
Maps and data analysis are keys to ensuring that the broadband subsidies included in the bipartisan infrastructure law are effective. The Federal Communications Commission is working to improve its data’s accuracy, and as reported by Broadband Breakfast, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo believes new and improved maps could be released this summer.
But new and better data alone is not sufficient. States need a set of tools that will help them analyze many datasets to make educated decisions about how to use the funds that National Telecommunications and Information Administration will allocate to them.
Technology Policy Institute started its own broadband mapping initiative to make that possible. TPI Broadband’s nationwide map and state mapping series combine information from nine sources and filter their results across 24 geographic areas, ranging from Census blocks to entire states. Our cloud-based platform does more than simply display maps.
The software can generate graphs and scatter plots that give users a visual representation of trends and correlations. It also allows users to combine datasets and harness the power of regression analysis to explore the relationships between them.
The Broadband Connectivity Index combines adoption, availability and other data to create scores that can help policymakers identify areas that need focus, including whether those areas may need special data collection efforts.
The platform includes even more datasets and tools that we have not yet included on the public-facing user interface. We can answer questions like who appears to be benefiting from the affordability programs or the relationship between E-Rate funds and school performance, to name a few.
Additionally, we keep the data up to date. Our maps are designed to update nearly instantaneously when new datasets come out.
Not only does this ensure that our data is always fresh, but also helps our platform complement the many data collection efforts out there. For example, we hope to incorporate the FCC’s new Broadband Serviceable Location Fabric data once it is released.
In a recent Broadband Breakfast Expert Opinion column, former FCC Commissioner Mike O’Rielly said, “Universal broadband has not been achieved, in part, because previous grant funding has often been misspent.” The funding from the bipartisan infrastructure law represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to substantially bridge the digital divide, and it is imperative that states are able to take full advantage.
By giving decision-makers the resources they need to develop cost-effective solutions geared towards truly underserved areas in their communities, TPI’s broadband maps can play a pivotal role in ensuring this funding connects as many Americas as possible.
Michael Jones, Jr., is the director of communications at the Technology Policy Institute, a think tank that focuses on the economics of innovation, technological change, and related regulation. The Technology Policy Institute’s mission is to advance knowledge and inform policymakers by producing independent, rigorous research and by sponsoring educational programs and conferences on major issues affecting information technology and communications policy.This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Craig Settles and Sean Gonsalves: Telehealth For All is a ‘Stroke of Genius’
Without access to a secure broadband connection, the co-author of this Expert Opinion would have died.
My colleague Craig Settles likes to say he had a “stroke of genius” when writing his last book about building the gigabit city. “I literally had an ischemic stroke at 10:30 p.m. on a Saturday night,” he recalls. “If I had been in a low-income urban community with poor communication infrastructure, or in a rural area with bad broadband, I’d probably be dead.”
The “genius” part was realizing broadband is magic that directly or indirectly enables us to perform minor and major miracles that we could not do before, but faster and easier.
When Craig moved to Alameda, California, situated less than five miles from the heart of Silicon Valley, he could not get cell service without a signal booster, and even then it was sketchy. Several years later the service was better, which allowed him to speed-dial his best friend who called 9-1-1.
The neurologist who set up the stroke center in Alameda Hospital had mirrored much of its technology and servers in her home so she could see everything the ER staff was seeing as they administered life-saving procedures within 25 minutes of Craig’s gurney hitting the ER door.
While Craig counts his blessings, over 14 million urban households do not have broadband in their home – 75 percent of whom are African American and other people of color. Millions more technically have home Internet service but don’t have the connection speeds and capacity to use the applications needed for remote work and school, or telehealth.
And don’t forget the 4 million rural homes that do not have broadband subscriptions.
Broadband as Social Determinant of Health
The essential nature of broadband came to the fore with the onset of the pandemic. And it compelled states and local communities across the nation to take the connectivity crisis far more seriously, especially with the influx of federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Although advocates commonly, and understandably, tout the importance of broadband access in the context of remote work and schooling, what often gets overlooked are the transformative powers of telehealth and its potential to drive broadband adoption.
It’s no exaggeration to say that broadband is a major social determinant of individual health as it enables access to virtual healthcare and facilitates a host of other things critical to health, such as education, employment, housing, and social services, all of which require broadband, most especially for telehealth applications.
More than video chats with your doctor, telehealth uses high-speed Internet connectivity to observe, diagnose, initiate or otherwise medically intervene, administer, monitor, record, and/or report on the continuum of care. Public health, in particular, can leverage telehealth to a great advantage.
Yes, healthcare providers are increasingly integrating telehealth into the delivery of care. But, if the patients most in need of better access to healthcare do not have access to broadband, as well as computing devices and digital skills, tremendous healthcare benefits and cost-savings will be needlessly missed.
This suggests that “fiscally conservative” elected officials, many of whom claim to support universal access to broadband while lamenting the high cost of healthcare, have been thinking about this whole thing backwards. Instead of wailing about the cost of building universal robust broadband infrastructure that could be used for telehealth, why not flip the script?
Achieving universal broadband infrastructure that would last a lifetime would cost on the order of $100 billion, which is just two and a half percent of what we spend on healthcare in this country every single year. Hundreds of academic and industry studies say that even the most conservative telehealth initiatives save more than two and a half percent of system costs.
Talk about a return-on-investment! A hint of this can be seen in a study done by the National Center for Biotechnology Information which found there were as many as 3.5 million potential preventable adult inpatient hospital stays in 2017 alone. That amounted to $33.7 billion in health care costs just for that year.
Telehealth can eliminate many of those stays. And in terms of improving health outcomes, the study further found that the elderly, men, Black communities, and those insured with Medicaid would reap the biggest benefits.
So why not exploit the math, and pay for broadband using healthcare savings? Let’s connect every home, hospital, and community anchor institution in the country to robust broadband, and transform healthcare while bringing it into the 21st century. The municipal broadband model in which local communities build and own the infrastructure is ideal.
Telehealth Can Drive Broadband Adoption
Looking at it this way, universal access to telehealth has the potential to simultaneously solve the connectivity crisis and ensure that millions of families can lead healthier lives.
Here are six tactical ways of using telehealth to maximize public health in a community along with increasing broadband adoption.
- Re-inventing the doctor’s office visit for a variety of healthcare practices
Understanding telehealth, all you need are four walls, an Internet connection, a computer, a healthcare partner, and a healthy imagination to create a range of practical telehealth solutions.
Transform barbershops and hair salons into Covid vaccination and hypertension screening centers. The school nurse’s office can now become school telehealth centers. Libraries are starting to add telehealth kiosks.
Libraries Without Borders uses interactive Web health content, laptops, and wireless gear to outfit intercity laundromats on Saturdays. Tucson used ARPA funds to build out a wireless network on top of the city’s fiber infrastructure and gave 5,000 low-income homes the ability to have telehealth resources.
- Telehealth can marry chronic healthcare, home care, and public health
Frederick Memorial now distributes hundreds of tablet computers for remote patient monitoring in patients homes to check their vital signs, changing medical conditions and treatments, with data that goes to the hospital daily.
Urban hospitals should partner with ISPs to leverage the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program subsidy of up to $30 per month for Internet service and up to $75/month for households on Tribal lands. ACP also offers a $100 discount on computing devices.
- Enhance the emergency response and Emergency Department to save more lives and money.
African Americans and other populations of color have the highest rates of strokes, heart attacks, and other medical trauma. We could reverse the trend of hospitals that abandon poor urban communities and replace them with city telestroke or telehealth critical care “broadband subnetworks” that are hosted by major hospitals and linked to Federally Qualified Health Center, clinics, and other facilities.
- Expand efficiency of mental healthcare delivery
Mental health professionals getting to see patients in their homes and therefore providing an alternative to needing to go to a therapist’s office can not only eliminate no-show appointments but can provide those most in need of therapy with broader access to a variety of specialists.
Leveraging telehealth can be especially empowering for underserved communities in which approximately 30% of African American adults with mental illness receive treatment each year, compared to the U.S. average of 43%, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
But as Carly McCord, Director of Clinical Services at the Texas A&M Telehealth Counseling Clinic, rightly points out: “Often we’re talking about intensive therapy, like treating PTSD, which you can’t do with crappy Internet connections. When your patient’s disclosing a trauma and your connection glitches, or you miss a word and have to say, ‘I’m sorry. Can you repeat that? ‘This is a huge problem.”
- Improving senior care and facilitating aging in place for our nearly 60 million seniors
Three-in-four older Americans want to stay in their homes and age in place, according to a AARP survey. And, if offered a choice, about 53 percent of respondents say they would prefer to have their health care needs managed by a mix of medical staff and healthcare technology.
A key broadband element in this telehealth equation is “smart home” technologies that include wirelessly-controlled sensors. Some sensors now can determine whether a person sat up in bed or actually fell on the floor, if patients are eating regularly, or if they are taking their medications on time.
- Re-imagining what hospital care can be
In areas prone to natural disasters, make prior arrangements with hotels, college dorms, warehouses, and other facilities where you can bring in generators, computers, telehealth equipment, and wireless intranets.
Use these buildings for seniors with health conditions who have been displaced: people with chronic illnesses and patients with non-serious injuries from the disaster should those people not have easy access to other residential or healthcare facilities.
Building and subsidizing access to robust community-owned broadband networks is a wise investment because it will improve health outcomes and return significant community savings for decades to come.
And with a flood of federal funds available to build broadband infrastructure and advance digital equity, we have a once-in-a-life opportunity to stitch this all together and deliver telehealth for all.
Sean Gonsalves is a Senior Reporter, Editor and Communication Team Lead for the Institute for Local Self Reliance’s Community Broadband Networks Initiative. Saved from a stroke by telehealth, Craig Settles pays it forward by uniting community broadband teams and healthcare stakeholders through telehealth-broadband integration initiatives. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Noah Rafalko: Who’s Got Your Number? A Better Way to Fight Phone Scammers
The answer to the problem of phone number security lies in a digital identity solution powered by the blockchain.
Whoever thought our mobile phone numbers would become such an important part of our identity? Even if/when we change service providers or move to another area code, our special numbers come with us. Want discounts at Safeway? Just pop in your ten numbers when prompted.
Think of all the ways you use your mobile number at establishments you frequent. Then think of how many people and organizations know you by these numbers. There are probably way more than you could even list.
The pandemic accelerated the sharing of our mobile identities as more of us ditched landlines at our offices and savored the freedom of working from home or the golf course. In the U.S. alone, over 700 million phone numbers are registered. And, back in 2019, Juniper Research estimated that number to boom – with an 800 percent growth in mobile identifiers by 2024.
New concerns about identify theft and fraud
Unfortunately, the widespread use and availability of your phone number can also lead to Identity theft and fraud. Last year, U.S. citizens received over 4 billion robocalls or unwanted calls, according to the FCC. Javelin Strategy and Research estimates that consumers lost $43 billion when criminals used robocalls and phishing emails to steal valuable data.
One writer called a phone number “a skeleton key into your entire life online.” There’s no shortage of hackers who understand the brilliant simplicity of this concept; and they keep on profiting from it.
The private sector and government, however, have been a slow to respond, and legislation such as STIR/SHAKEN fails to address the myriad of ways fraudsters use to wreak havoc. There was only a minor drop in unwanted calls after the new law passed this past summer: A mere speed bump for evildoers. Legislation is not a long-term solution.
And what about data? While the government is willing to regulate the voice function of phone calls, they say “not my business” when it comes to texting. Your number is unregistered and unregulated for texting.
Clearly, we need to do more to protect every aspect of our phone numbers now that they play a critical role in our identity.
Bring the blockchain to the robocall fight
The answer to this overarching problem of phone number security lies in a digital identity solution powered by blockchain technology. An identity solution enables customers to be confident that the communication is truly from enterprises they know and trust.
With a digital Distributed Ledger Technology or Self-Sovereign Identity solution, enterprises can claim and maintain the identity associated with their phone numbers, since these numbers are the most common unique identifiers. By creating a digital identity and giving permission to trusted parties, enterprises avoid the inefficiencies from creating and duplicating the same information with multiple communication providers and independent databases.
Storing an immutable record of consented communications also provides consumers and brands the means to communicate through their trusted digitized identity credentials.
We need to solve the issue of protecting self-sovereign identity (SSI), and a blockchain solution is the key. Blockchain offers a win-win-win solution where enterprises can regain control of their trusted brands while we welcome the information we need and want into our lives without fear of being scammed.
We invite enterprises, communication providers and government entities to join the community and a chain of custody to reduce or even eliminate fraudulent activities.
Noah Rafalko is founder and CEO of TSG Global, Inc., which provides voice, messaging and identity management services for SaaS companies and large enterprises. Rafalko has recently created the first enterprise telecom identity solution called Telephone Number ID. TNID creates a secure and trusted chain of custody record between enterprises and their vendors, customers and regulators using blockchain and cryptography based on an awarded patent. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
