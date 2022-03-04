Expert Opinion
Noah Rafalko: Who’s Got Your Number? A Better Way to Fight Phone Scammers
The answer to the problem of phone number security lies in a digital identity solution powered by the blockchain.
Whoever thought our mobile phone numbers would become such an important part of our identity? Even if/when we change service providers or move to another area code, our special numbers come with us. Want discounts at Safeway? Just pop in your ten numbers when prompted.
Think of all the ways you use your mobile number at establishments you frequent. Then think of how many people and organizations know you by these numbers. There are probably way more than you could even list.
The pandemic accelerated the sharing of our mobile identities as more of us ditched landlines at our offices and savored the freedom of working from home or the golf course. In the U.S. alone, over 700 million phone numbers are registered. And, back in 2019, Juniper Research estimated that number to boom – with an 800 percent growth in mobile identifiers by 2024.
New concerns about identify theft and fraud
Unfortunately, the widespread use and availability of your phone number can also lead to Identity theft and fraud. Last year, U.S. citizens received over 4 billion robocalls or unwanted calls, according to the FCC. Javelin Strategy and Research estimates that consumers lost $43 billion when criminals used robocalls and phishing emails to steal valuable data.
One writer called a phone number “a skeleton key into your entire life online.” There’s no shortage of hackers who understand the brilliant simplicity of this concept; and they keep on profiting from it.
The private sector and government, however, have been a slow to respond, and legislation such as STIR/SHAKEN fails to address the myriad of ways fraudsters use to wreak havoc. There was only a minor drop in unwanted calls after the new law passed this past summer: A mere speed bump for evildoers. Legislation is not a long-term solution.
And what about data? While the government is willing to regulate the voice function of phone calls, they say “not my business” when it comes to texting. Your number is unregistered and unregulated for texting.
Clearly, we need to do more to protect every aspect of our phone numbers now that they play a critical role in our identity.
Bring the blockchain to the robocall fight
The answer to this overarching problem of phone number security lies in a digital identity solution powered by blockchain technology. An identity solution enables customers to be confident that the communication is truly from enterprises they know and trust.
With a digital Distributed Ledger Technology or Self-Sovereign Identity solution, enterprises can claim and maintain the identity associated with their phone numbers, since these numbers are the most common unique identifiers. By creating a digital identity and giving permission to trusted parties, enterprises avoid the inefficiencies from creating and duplicating the same information with multiple communication providers and independent databases.
Storing an immutable record of consented communications also provides consumers and brands the means to communicate through their trusted digitized identity credentials.
We need to solve the issue of protecting self-sovereign identity (SSI), and a blockchain solution is the key. Blockchain offers a win-win-win solution where enterprises can regain control of their trusted brands while we welcome the information we need and want into our lives without fear of being scammed.
We invite enterprises, communication providers and government entities to join the community and a chain of custody to reduce or even eliminate fraudulent activities.
Noah Rafalko is founder and CEO of TSG Global, Inc., which provides voice, messaging and identity management services for SaaS companies and large enterprises. Rafalko has recently created the first enterprise telecom identity solution called Telephone Number ID. TNID creates a secure and trusted chain of custody record between enterprises and their vendors, customers and regulators using blockchain and cryptography based on an awarded patent. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Cybersecurity
Justin Reilly: Rising Ransomware Threats on Schools Require Better Approach to Cybersecurity
Ransomeware attacks are a costly lesson for educators.
Since the advent of the pandemic, education has been in a state of vulnerable flux. The rapid embrace of technology, sparked by the need to introduce remote learning, has given many educators whiplash. They need time to normalize, but recent trends threaten their ability to do so.
Against the backdrop of technological chaos, opportunistic hackers have been targeting schools with heightened fervor, causing harmful delays and disruptions on both a systemic and financial level. It’s time for schools to start getting proactive about cybersecurity, or they risk paying a hefty tuition to learn why they should have acted sooner.
Education technology use is surging across the nation. A recent study showed ed-tech up 52 percent over pre-pandemic levels, with U.S. school districts using nearly 1,500 different digital tools on average each month. While these digital tools possess the power to ultimately streamline and transform classroom management for the better, teachers are still feeling overwhelmed by the number of technology solutions they’re being asked to implement.
This issue is being exacerbated by many tech-resistant districts and teachers being forced to catch up all at once. When the pandemic hit, using devices and technology in the classroom was no longer an option – learning quickly needed to be online and accessible. By now, the dam has fully broken on tech adoption and we’re only likely to see these trends accelerate. Of course, as other sectors have seen firsthand over the last two years, these unchecked developments often cast unsavory shadows.
An appealing target for hackers
School districts were already an appealing target for hackers ahead of the pandemic, but the rapid adoption of technology – often outstripping security measures equal to these digital strides – has effectively chummed the waters for malicious elements looking for a “soft” target.
Cyberattacks against school districts went up by 18 percent in 2020, the height of the pandemic. The trend has continued since and isn’t expected to slow down in 2022. Among attacks against school districts, ransomware – an attack that locks users out of files on their own systems and then demands ransom money to return their rightful access – is by far the most common variety.
Just a few weeks into 2022, there were already multiple major headlines involving ransomware targeting school districts. The biggest story was the hacking of education website service provider FinalSite, which shut down the websites of 5,000 schools and colleges. Another story involved the cancellation of classes for 75,000 students after the Albuquerque Public Schools district fell victim to a ransomware attack it had been fending off for several weeks.
Yet another case, also in New Mexico, affected the town of Truth & Consequences. The town suffered a cyberattack just after Christmas and, as of mid-January, had still not regained control of its computer systems.
There’s no time left for district leaders to drag their feet on cybersecurity. It can be tough, especially given budget challenges, but the gap between digital advancement and lacking cybersecurity presents too great of a risk for schools.
Make cybersecurity a priority in hiring
So what can school districts do to prepare? The first step is to make cybersecurity a proper priority – and that includes budgeting and hiring. Many schools still don’t have dedicated cybersecurity officers, instead relying on – in many cases at best – a CIO who happens to be tech-savvy.
This is starting to turn around in light of recent events, with more and more schools hiring chief cybersecurity officers and point-persons. Keeping up with this trend will be critical for setting a strong foundation.
Budgeting will always be a challenge, of course, seeing as many school districts still don’t have any budget at all dedicated to cybersecurity. This needs to change, but some schools have started getting creative on this front in the meantime. One possibility is to fold cybersecurity efforts into operating budgets. Another timely approach is to capitalize on new and improved “cyber grants” being offered by federal and local governments to meet this increasing need.
The most important thing is simply not to be ad hoc about cybersecurity. School districts can proactively gather data to find out where their needs are, what the wants are from teachers, and how they can properly address them. It’s far better to start gathering this data early rather than wait until it’s too late.
Consider this: schools can either make the investment now or pay much more a short way down the road. Should a school or district become the victim of ransomware, they’ll have to pay both to resolve the immediate crisis and for cybersecurity upgrades, all of which will have been unbudgeted and leave them reeling long after the attack. The norms of education are changing, and priorities need to change with them.
Justin Reilly is the CEO of Impero Software, which offers a virtual private network solution for schools and also serves more than half of the Fortune 100. This Expert Opinion is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Expert Opinion
Mike O’Rielly: Don’t Repeat Past Mistakes, or How to Wisely Spend Federal Broadband Money
Universal broadband has not been achieved, in part, because previous grant funding has often been misspent.
For millions of Americans, high-speed Internet service has been a saving grace during the COVID-19 pandemic. This reality led Congress to authorize hundreds of billions that can be used to help everyone who wants broadband technology to have a reasonable opportunity of obtaining it – a long-running U.S. policy that remains unreached.
Universal broadband has not been achieved, in part, because previous grant funding has often been misspent.
I witnessed this fact in my over 25 years of public service – most recently as a commissioner at the Federal Communications Commission, as well as legislative staff roles in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. These positions gave me a front-row seat to government broadband initiatives, providing some insight of just how current policymakers can avoid past mistakes.
I’ve identified key principles that would not only help ensure broadband connectivity for all Americans who still need it.
Keep focus on unserved communities
Millions of Americans without broadband access tend to live in less populated and rural areas. In the past, traditional broadband providers couldn’t afford to build or upgrade networks in such harder-to-reach places.
While bringing unserved homes online can be extremely expensive, it is so worth it. I have personally talked with families before and after broadband builds and remember their uplifting and life changing stories.
Making this happen, however, will require the federal government to stay laser-focused on serving the truly unserved. Previous funding programs have strayed from this top priority, expanding broadband in places that already have it.
Beyond the caustic problems subsidized overbuilding causes, it’s hugely objectionable to spend funds on a second, third, or fourth provider when some Americans have nothing.
Address complex issues preventing broadband adoption
Policymakers must also focus on Americans who have access to broadband, but do not adopt it. Many Americans are economically challenged and can’t afford the cost. I’m encouraged that Congress has allocated over $20 billion in the last few years to help lower broadband costs for those most in need, and signs are that this funding may be having a real impact.
However, the broadband adoption problem extends beyond affordability. As studies make clear, many Americans have both access and the means to afford broadband but still decide not to subscribe. They are missing enormous benefits for themselves and, perhaps more importantly, their families.
Encouraging adoption requires an extensive investment of time and money, including partnering with local government agencies and community organizations. With necessary funding, these entities can pursue targeted outreach and systemic solutions to reduce the number of willing non-adopters.
Tackle deployment barriers
It is well known that other impediments – beyond funding – limit broadband expansion. For example, poles and rights-of-way are essential to bringing high-speed broadband to many unserved Americans. Yet too often, federal, state, and local policies fail to facilitate enough access to broadband providers.
Essentially, certain pole owners can block or vastly overcharge for access to or replace their poles. As a result, broadband deployment is delayed or cut short while costs skyrocket – all of which leaves vital communities unserved.
There are simple fixes that would help ensure timely and cost-efficient broadband deployment. Top of the list is requiring all pole and rights-of-way managers, notwithstanding structure or size, to comply with federal law, which helps govern rates, replacement, and approval processes.
Fixing pole attachment and right-of-way processes would help broadband providers bring service to missing neighborhoods.
Move quickly but not recklessly
As new government funding is made available, it is important to take stock of what does and doesn’t work before spending more. Yet, the ink was barely dry from the president’s pen when some in Congress were already talking about adding even more Federal broadband funding.
There are billions and billions of dollars dedicated for broadband that haven’t even been distributed yet. Evaluating how the current spending works — prior to burdening Americans with additional debts — is the right course of action.
Taxpayers should expect that the billions in broadband funding now available is being used in the most efficient and effective ways possible. Expanding private sector networks in unserved areas, lowering the overall cost for those facing financial hardship, and methodically addressing adoption will bring the best outcomes and help the most Americans.
Michael O’Rielly is a visiting fellow at the Hudson Institute and a former Commissioner at the Federal Communications Commission. He was FCC Commissioner from 2013-2020 and has 20 years of Capitol Hill experience, including serving as Policy Advisor in the Office of the Senate Republican Whip. This Expert Opinion is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband's Impact
Ken Kennedy: The Telco Industry’s Identity Crisis and Why It is a Good Thing
In 2022, telecom service provides are primed to deliver services to any number of end users through ‘B2B2X’.
As communications service providers continue to move beyond connectivity, we will see larger cultural shifts this year as they re-think their identity and how they do business. The most successful CSPs will begin to act like the technology companies they traditionally supported, adopting innovative business models, expanding offerings like network-as-a-service, zero-touch partnering, and Internet of Things.
CSPs that embrace the journey from telco to techco will thrive and become true innovation partners for their customers
This year and in the years to come we will see CSPs build tech hubs to help them deliver innovative ecosystems that support a wide range of verticals, from healthcare to banking to gaming to agriculture.
Complex partner ecosystems will also emerge, and CSPs will need an end-to-end solution to drive marketplaces and create dynamic, interoperable ecosystems that deliver industry-specific solutions.
In parallel, CSPs will need to manage the partner settlement lifecycle and withstand the high volumes that digital services create. However, to get there requires a genuine cultural shift. To be nimble, CSPs will have to find partners who can help them think bigger, invent new revenue models, minimize go-to-market costs, and maximize profits.
This tech-forward transformation goes hand-in-hand with the emergence of innovative new business models
While the B2B2X business model (an extension of the business-to-business market in which a telecom service provider is primed to deliver services to any number of end users) is not a new concept, it is evolving as CSPs start to recognize the revenue growth potential of offering their network-as-a-service. Coupled with continuous growth in 5G and IoT, the rise in NaaS will impact the CSP and partner positions in the B2B2X model. As a result, a new dynamic will become prominent – one we like to call the reverse B2B2X model.
In this model, the CSP plays the role of the first “B” in B2B2X and provides connectivity services in the background, whilst the partner represents the second “B” and gains a direct relationship with the end-user, or the X.
In 2022, the reverse B2B2X model will become a natural part of the ecosystem and require CSPs to adapt their role accordingly. They must be open to new partnerships, whether they will have a direct relationship with the end-user, to expand their 5G revenue potential.
As 5G revenue opportunities continue to emerge in the enterprise sector, it will be crucial for CSPs to package their expertise, technology, and 5G capabilities in ways that effectively help enterprises realize their digital transformation strategies. This business model will help them take the extra step toward a techco mindset.
Overall, this cultural shift in the industry will impact how CSPs bundle their offerings, approach their customers, and lay the foundations for vertical and ecosystem services that include core software-as-a-service solutions in new innovative ways for billing, settlements, and connectivity.
As the market rapidly evolves, The Reverse B2B2X Model, combined with a corporate techco culture and agile approach to services, will help CSPs dynamically mature into tech hubs, seize 5G market opportunities, and secure greater market share.
Ken Kennedy is the COO and head of revenue management and digital monetization at CSG, a revenue management and customer experience software provider for the telecom industry. Kennedy has more than 20 years of experience working in the communications sector with telecom, cable and broadband providers. This Expert Opinion is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
