Broadband Mapping & Data
NTIA Head Reiterates Importance of Broadband Maps for Fund Disbursal
Alan Davidson applauded the FCC’s effort in getting better broadband maps.
WASHINGTON, March 1, 2022 – Alan Davidson, head of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, said Monday that effective spending of federal funding is only possible with better broadband maps.
“We can’t do this properly without better mapping data,” Davidson said at the 18th annual State of the Net conference. The NTIA will be disbursing $42.5 billion from the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act to the states for broadband infrastructure, but it requires an overview of areas that need it most.
Davidson’s comment comes nearly a week after the Federal Communications Commission Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said early last month that the FCC’s improved map could come as early as this summer.
While the FCC oversees improving broadband maps to help close the digital divide, Davidson noted that the NTIA will be working closely with the FCC in this endeavor. “We at the NTIA will be relying on the FCC’s maps, but we’re coordinating with them closely on that,” Davidson said at the Monday event.
Davidson spoke enthusiastically about the developments in FCC mapping, stating the agency’s most recent effort is different this time around due to “both a clear process and resources behind making those maps better.” The agency has been using additional mapping methods – instead of relying largely on ISP information – including crowdsourcing the data from Americans.
In a panel that took place before Davidson’s speech, Paul Garnett, the CEO and founder of The Vernonburg group, a consulting firm with the aim of closing the digital divide, echoed Davidson’s support of the FCC mapping. Comparing the state of America’s mapping progress on a global scale, he said, “at least we do have data, it’s pretty granular, and it’s reported on twice a year by operators.”
Spectrum coordination meetings to begin this month
Davidson also spoke of the recently announced Spectrum Coordination Initiative between the NTIA and the FCC, .
Davidson said Monday that he and FCC chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel have been in constant communication about the partnership and said the first formal meeting concerning the initiative will be in March and will take place monthly after that.
“It’s hard work to do spectrum coordination, but we are going to do it,” Davidson said.
Broadband Mapping & Data
FCC Sets June Date to Begin Collecting ISP Data for Improved Broadband Map
Service providers must submit their data by early autumn to be included in the agency’s upcoming national broadband map.
WASHINGTON, February 23, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission is opening the process for internet service providers to submit their broadband data in late June, paving the way for an improved map that have been anticipated ahead of the disbursement of federal infrastructure funds.
The agency said Tuesday it is setting September 1, 2022 as the deadline for broadband carriers to submit their broadband availability data, which will go toward the widely anticipated national broadband map. But the FCC noted in Tuesday’s public notice that it can shorten the filing window if the Broadband Data Collection (BDC) systems used to validate and publish broadband availability become operational before the September 1 deadline.
The announcement comes as lawmakers have clamored for an improved map to start the process of determining where the $42.5 billion allocated to go to the states from the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act should go. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, a Commerce agency, has been in frequent contact with the FCC and said the improved map could come as early as this summer.
The new deadline provides additional insight into how soon that map could roll out.
Mapping collection delays
Tuesday’s public notice explains that a challenge to the FCC’s bidding process caused the mapping delay. CostQuest – the company chosen to create the common dataset of all locations in the United States where fixed broadband internet access service can be installed known as the “broadband serviceable location fabric” – received a challenge in the Government Accountability Office preventing it from compiling the dataset.
“The protests of the fabric, while part of the competitive bid process required in the Broadband DATA Act, have impeded . . . our ability to move forward with obtaining the fabric data in advance of launching the BDC [broadband data collection],” the FCC stated.
Broadband data’s longstanding issues
The lack of an accurate nationwide broadband availability map has concerned members of the Senate and policymakers who want a detailed map ahead of the disbursement of money from the IIJA.
“It all starts with getting the maps right,” said a letter from lawmakers to Alan Davidson, the head of the NTIA. “The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has consistently overstated broadband coverage around the United States.”
Historically, the FCC has relied on its “Form 477 method,” which took data from internet service providers to determine coverage gaps. That accuracy issue had led to problems that most recently emerged from the reverse auction process that divvied funds from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, which the FCC has been cleaning up ever since.
The FCC has since broadened its mapping methods, including adding crowdsourced data.
Broadband Mapping
Crowd-Sourced Broadband Maps Often More Useful Than Government Efforts, Panel Says
Community broadband data can be collected by harnessing the power of the individual.
WASHINGTON, February 20, 2022 – Broadband maps created using crowd-sourced data can often be more useful in planning internet access than mapping efforts shepherded by state governments and higher ups, a panel of broadband data experts said.
The experts emphasized that incentives for states and grant deployment alone do not lead to successful broadband deployment and that stakeholder and community engagement are essential to calculated expansion plans.
The panel was convened earlier this month as part of the Broadband Breakfast Live Online webcast series, aiming to create dialogue on how to improve broadband mapping practices.
As opposed to some statewide efforts at broadband mapping that are mandated by state law, cofounder of consulting firm Breaking Point Solutions Glenn Fishbine spoke of community-based proposals in which individuals who are very tapped into the area where they live collect broadband data from those they know and submit it to the government. His GEO Software is distributed by GEO Partners.
Fishbine has observed areas where this has produced better mapping results than bureaucratic top-down governmental approaches to mapping.
Such methods are often much faster than states waiting for federal assistance in mapping.
Similarly, collecting data on a location basis rather than looking just at census blocks is essential to mapping, particularly for looking at overbuilding such as for disbursement of American Rescue Plan Act funds as University of Georgia Institute of Government Associate Director Eric McRae discussed.
Fishbine highlighted that different mapping approaches like this are unique to what data is trying to be collected – digital inequity studies may require one approach while looking at unserved areas and infrastructure in need of upgrades may require different approaches.
He also highlighted the need for plans to be cost-effective, demonstrating software he has worked on that allows for determination of what infrastructure projects are most likely to win grants based on prescribed grant criteria.
Picking which projects to pursue funding for in this manner is essential due to the fact that grant writers’ labor is a finite resource and they cannot apply to fund every single proposed project.
In the discussion, Kathryn de Wit of the Pew Charitable Trusts’ broadband access initiative advocated for state broadband official engagement during infrastructure rollout. That will ensure better deployment opportunities in states beyond what federal grants alone will do.
Wednesday, February 2, 2022, 12 Noon ET — Better Broadband Mapping, Part 1
This Broadband Breakfast Live Online event will kick off a series about how we can get better broadband mapping and data for making the most of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act funds. We’ll speak with policy-makers, map-makers, state officials and those building out broadband relying on broadband maps.
Panelists for this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session:
- Kathryn de Wit, Project Director, The Pew Charitable Trusts
- Eric McRae, Associate Director, University of Georgia Institute of Government
- Glenn Fishbine, Co-founder, Breaking Point Solutions, LLC
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources:
- Broadband Education and Training Initiative Helps States Increase High Speed Internet Access, Pew Trusts
- Broadband Maps Are Mess, So Now Let’s Focus on Actually Improving them, by Drew Clark
Kathryn de Wit directs The Pew Charitable Trusts’ broadband access initiative, which works to accelerate efforts to connect millions of Americans to affordable, reliable high-speed internet. Before joining Pew, de Wit was an associate with Booz Allen Hamilton, where she focused on broadband deployment, organizational management, and public affairs. De Wit holds bachelor’s degrees in communications and sociology from Penn State University and a master’s in public administration from the University of Pittsburgh.
Eric McRae is responsible for the Institute of Government’s Office of Information Technology Outreach Services (ITOS), which helps state and local governments incorporate into their operations a wide array of geographic information systems (GIS) technology, including parcel mapping, digitizing paper maps, and integrating transportation/addressing systems. He has managed multiple local, state, national, and international GIS projects and initiatives and has served on and chaired numerous GIS and information technology boards and committees, including the National States Geographic Information Council. Eric was integral in the development of the state of Georgia Broadband Map.
Glenn Fishbine has been involved with startup technologies for his entire career resulting in over a dozen U.S. patents. In 2011 he co-founded Breaking Point Solutions, LLC, a technology development company which later developed the GEO software for broadband mapping used in over a dozen states and rapid design studies performed for over 200 clients. The GEO Software is distributed by GEO Partners, LLC.
Drew Clark is the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of a State Broadband Initiative, the Partnership for a Connected Illinois. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.
Broadband Mapping
NTIA Notice of Funding Opportunity on Infrastructure Bill Might Move to June
The timeline provided by Associate Administrator Doug Kinkoph represents a potential delay from the agency’s latest May estimate.
WASHINGTON, February 18, 2022 – An official at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration said this week that the agency’s notice of funding opportunity for the recently enacted bipartisan infrastructure bill may be released in mid-June, as opposed to the agency’s earlier May estimate.
Doug Kinkoph, the associate administrator of the agency’s Office of Internet Connectivity and Growth, revealed the potential new timeline while speaking on a panel about infrastructure bill spending Tuesday during the National Association of Regulatory Utilities Commissioners’ Winter Policy Summit.
Kinkoph also made note that the NTIA is currently coordinating with the Federal Communications Commission on a weekly basis, and that the agency will actively be utilizing input from individual states to develop plans for disbursing the bill’s funding.
On Wednesday during a hearing of the House Energy and Commerce Committee with the NTIA’s head Alan Davidson, Davidson said that he spoke with Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel on his second day in the job. They have been in “constant communication since then,” he said.
Infrastructure, supply chain issues, and ‘Build Back Better’
At the NARUC event prior to the panel on which Kinkoph spoke, Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm spoke to NARUC’s audience virtually, championing President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda that includes the bipartisan infrastructure bill and components of the stalled Build Back Better Act.
Granholm highlighted the infrastructure bill’s investment in supply chain policy, particularly to address shortages of batteries, as one of its most important components at the moment amid ongoing supply chain woes.
She also emphasized the need for the government to be transparent in how it funds new builds provided for by the infrastructure bill, and encouraged any entities with intelligence on potential Russian cyberattack activities through the country’s continued offensive on Ukraine to communicate those concerns with the federal government.
Granholm offered her opinion that the president’s Build Back Better agenda will eventually be passed.
Still waiting for FCC broadband maps
“Having been at the FCC twice I feel honor-bound to apologize because the FCC has really screwed it up,” said Blair Levin, the former architect of the 2010 National Broadband Plan, and former chief of staff at the FCC during the Clinton administration.
“We’ve got to get going on this. But the FCC, at best, will have a map by this summer. There are a number of states that have done a much better job than the FCC of collecting data, and I think there are states that are way ahead of them. “Hopefully the FCC will be able to make up for a lot of lost time.”
Haren Rashes of ExteNet said independent companies and municipalities face challenges regarding broadband maps of their area, particularly when it comes to utility pole permits. Randy Clark, vice president of federal regulatory affairs at Lumen, said that he has promoted “the critical” role of state maps in his conversations with the FCC.
Municipalities and pole attachments
There are three different types of municipalities, said Rashes: 60 percent are considered “good”, 30 percent are difficult but “you can see a light at the end of the tunnel”, and 10 percent don’t care what the FCC says they should do.
This last group of cities have created their own way of doing it that ends in them charging the companies more than they should have.
Rick Cimerman, vice president of external and state affairs for the cable television and internet association NCTA, agreed with Rashes on the importance of access to telephone poles. He cited a story in which a co-op proposed an application processing rate for getting wires on poles that would take 14 years.
With utilities commissioners also attending panels throughout the summit, electric utilities and cooperatives were heralded as solution-providers where even the recent federal infrastructure programs may fail to provide for Americans.
In part, electric utilities and cooperatives’ involvement in the broadband sector is important because the electric sector attract more funding opportunities, panelists said.
Reporter T.J. York contributing to this article.
