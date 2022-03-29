Funding
NTIA Urging Partnerships with Local Broadband Officials for Infrastructure Money
The NTIA held a webinar urging local partnerships for applicants of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act.
WASHINGTON, March 29, 2022 – Officials from the Commerce agency tasked with distributing billions in funding from the infrastructure bill urged applicants to build partnerships with their local governments, including and especially with the state broadband offices.
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration met Wednesday to discuss the importance of partnerships with applicants from across the country to prepare them to secure a portion of the $42.5 billion portioned from the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, signed into law in mid-November.
The officials made it clear that potential applicants should get to know their local officials and especially their state broadband officer before moving forward with their applications, as that will be the most important partnership for those in need of IIJA funding. The officials noted that if an applicant is having a hard time finding their state broadband official, the list with contact information is posted on NTIA’s website.
The state broadband officers, the officials said, will be working closely with the NTIA to distribute funds effectively, making applicants’ relationships with state broadband officers even more crucial for people trying to benefit from the funding.
Beyond urging relationships with state broadband officers, the NTIA also supports applicants endeavoring to create relationships with other state agencies like state planning departments and school boards. Furthermore, the webinar also encouraged the partnership between applicants and entities that may have already been working to provide broadband to a particular area.
An agriculture department official, who appeared at a Broadband Breakfast event earlier this month, similarly urged applicants for ReConnect program money to build relationships with tribal communities to successfully roll-out broadband in those areas.
Funding
Biden Budget Includes $600 Million for Rural Broadband
The money will add to the USDA’s ReConnect program.
WASHINGTON, March 28, 2022 – President Joe Biden’s budget, unveiled Monday by White House Budget Director Shalanda Young, includes $600 million for rural broadband initiatives.
The money will add to the Agriculture Department’s nearly $2 billion ReConnect program, which provides grants and loans for builds, including in tribal areas.
The fiscal 2023 budget, which must get through Congress, also includes $25 million for rural telecommunications cooperatives to refinance loan debt from the USDA and to upgrade their broadband networks. Target speeds under the program is 100 Megabits per second download and 20 Mbps upload.
The ReConnect program has already announced nearly a billion dollars from its second round of funding, including $120 million late last year, as part of multiple rounds of disbursements. Its latest application deadline was earlier this month.
“The White House’s proposed budget makes important strides to get all Americans access to the Internet,” Eric Slee, director of government affairs at the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association, said in a Monday statement.
“We stand ready to work with the administration so that community-based internet providers play an even greater role in deploying reliable, robust and evolutionary broadband – through fiber, fixed wireless or other technologies – to those who do not have it. As the Administration implicitly recognizes, this tech-neutral approach remains the best path to achieving universal access for all Americans, no matter where they live.”
The additional money adds to existing federal funds for broadband, including the American Rescue Plan Act and the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, which allocates $65 billion for broadband. While planning is underway to disburse money from the IIJA, some states with Covid ARPA money have already have plans for its use.
Funding
Next Emergency Connectivity Fund Filing Window Opening in April
The FCC said it will “likely” be the last opportunity for schools and libraries to get funding before money runs out.
WASHINGTON, March 23, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission said Wednesday it is opening its next filing window for the Emergency Connectivity Fund on April 28, after which it hopes to release an additional $1 billion from a fund that has so far gone to subsidize student connectivity.
The third filing window will close on May 13 and will thereafter give schools and libraries an opportunity to submit requests for equipment and services over 18 months between July 1 through to December 31, 2023, to supply the next year of school.
“Given past demand, the third application filing window will likely be the last opportunity for schools and libraries to request funding before the remaining [funds] are exhausted,” the commission said in a press release.
The FCC also announced it is providing a 12th round of funding for this school year, which will go toward supporting an additional 200,000 students. The agency said it is including $68 million in additional commitments.
The FCC is coming off announcing the fund’s previous round of funding earlier this month, when it committed $64 million from the $7-billion fund that has so far allocated almost $4.69 billion toward closing the so-called “homework gap” since its launch in June last year.
The fund has so far committed over 10 million connected devices and five million broadband connections while connecting over 12.5 million students, the commission said.
Funding
House Democrats Prod NTIA Chief on Their Broadband Infrastructure Priorities
Legislators want broadband networks reach as many people as possible, but didn’t specify how NTIA should do this.
WASHINGTON, March 21, 2022 – A group of 17 Democrats fired off a missive Monday to the Commerce Department’s broadband chief reminding him that they want to make sure that federal-funded broadband networks could reach as many people as possible on an affordable basis.
However, the legislators did not specify how Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration should specifically do this. Neither does the legislation. The concept of what is “affordable” has been popping up during NTIA rule-making sessions, with commenters asking the NTIA help them with a definition. Participants in state rule-makings, such as in California, have also asked state rule-makers to provide some guidance as to what’s affordable.
“To provide the most possible help to those struggling to afford broadband service, we urge you to make the low-cost offering requirement in the BEAD program as widely available as feasible,” wrote the 17 Congressional Democrats who sit on the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
The $65 billion broadband provisions of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act requires broadband grant recipients to offer at least one “low-cost” broadband option for eligible households. But at the same time, the NTIA is forbidden to regulate the rates that internet service providers set.
The legislation also provides $14.2 billion for the Affordable Connectivity Program, which permanently replaced the Emergency Broadband Benefit established by the Consolidated Appropriations Act. The ACP provides a $30 monthly subsidy to eligible households for their Internet subscriptions. But the program has experienced lower enrollment rates than expected in most states. The benefit is available to households within 200 percent of the poverty line.
The House Energy and Commerce Democrats also emphasized that they think the issues of digital inclusion, competition, “high capacity networks,” and community engagement are important for the NTIA to focus on.
The NTIA is expected to issue its notice of IIJA-related notice of funding opportunity sometime in May and working on its related rule-making processes. It is currently holding a series IIJA technical assistance NOFO Webinars through May.
Recent
- NTIA Urging Partnerships with Local Broadband Officials for Infrastructure Money
- Johnny Kampis: New ISP Taxes Will Not Help America Build Back Better
- Report Finds New Small Businesses Concerned Big Tech Regulation Will Impact Them
- Clearwave to Buy RG Fiber, Washington Broadband Survey, Michigan Approves $250M for Broadband
- Biden Budget Includes $600 Million for Rural Broadband
- Incentives Crucial to Domestic Semiconductor and Chip Production, Senate Committee Hears
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
#broadbandlive3 months ago
Broadband Breakfast for Lunch on January 12, 2022 — The Agenda of Internet and Tech Stakeholders
-
Artificial Intelligence3 months ago
Henry Kissinger: AI Will Prompt Consideration of What it Means to Be Human
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
Microsoft App Store Rules, California Defers on Sprint 3G Phase-Out, Samsung’s New IoT Guy
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
CaptionCall $40 Million Settlement, World Bank Broadband in Rwanda, Tribal Broadband Money Not Enough
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
‘Buy American’ Waiver Request, AT&T Cuts Dividend for Builds, Jamestown Municipal Broadband Program
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
AT&T Speeds Tiers, Wisconsin Governor on Broadband Assistance, Broadband as Public Utility
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
More From Emergency Connectivity Fund, Rootmetrics Says AT&T Leads, Applause for House Passing Chips Act
-
Satellite3 months ago
Starlink Download Speeds Fell Below New Federal Broadband Standard in Q3, Ookla Data Show