State of the Union, 5G Connections Continue to Rise, Georgia and America Pledge Telecom Collaboration
President Joe Biden commented on closing the digital divide in his first State of the Union address.
March 2, 2022 – President Joe Biden delivered his first State of the Union address Tuesday night, which included a reaffirmation of his administration’s commitment to provide access to high-speed internet to all Americans.
“We’ll… provide affordable high-speed internet for every American—urban, suburban, rural, and tribal communities,” said Biden, who in November signed a historic infrastructure bill that includes $65 billion for broadband.
The president also doubled down on the bill’s “Buy American” provision, which requires a chunk of federal funds be spent on American products and which some groups are already pressing to be reviewed because of how much they claim it will hinder builds.
Biden also praised various companies who are investing their own money and creating new jobs, most notably chip maker Intel. Intel will be building a “$20 billion semiconductor ‘mega site’,” which is expected to generate 10,000 new jobs.
In addition, the president shared with the nation that if the American Innovation and Choice Act is passed, Intel will grow their investment to $100 billion, which Biden said “would be one of the biggest investments in manufacturing in American history.”
Over 1 billion 5G connections expected in 2022
Groupe Speciale Mobile Association’s Mobile Economy Report 2022, released Wednesday, projects that 5G connections will surpass one billion in 2022 and two billion by 2025.
Overall, 5G’s rollout performance has been better than its predecessors, 3G and 4G, the report said, which illustrated the point by noting 5.5 percent of all mobile connections were 5G 18 months after 5G’s release, while 3G and 4G held less then 2.2 percent of mobile connections at the same time after their respective launches.
In addition, GSMA, an industry organization representing the interests of global mobile operators, said it projects that in 2025 there will come a time when a fifth of mobile connections will be 5G and that “more than two in five people globally will live within reach of a 5G network.”
Alex Sinclair, the chief technology officer at GSMA, stated that “the launch of 5G services in Latin America and Sub-Saharan Africa over the last year means that the technology is now available in every region of the world, so we are set to see more growth and more transformation for services.”
FCC chairwoman signs a memorandum of understanding with country of Georgia
Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the United States and the country of Georgia that promises “bilateral cooperation in telecommunications and media policy,” said an FCC press statement Wednesday.
“Now more than ever it is essential that we come together and renew our commitment to communications that can build connections and help sustain peace…I look forward to strengthening the ties between our agencies and cooperating on communications policies that deliver real results for both of our respective countries,” said Rosenworcel.
Georgia’s signee was Ekaterine Imedadze, the country’s National Communications Commissioner. In 2019, she joined the NCC of Georgia as the head of telecom market regulation and became the commissioner in 2021.
Russia-backed RT Gets Blocked, NTIA Adds to Ranks, Open Access in California
Kremlin-backed media network RT has been blocked by broadcasters and big technology companies.
March 1, 2022 – Television service providers and technology companies have moved to block Russia-backed media outlet RT from their platforms in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, and Google have blocked RT – which is known to push Russian President Vladimir Putin’s talking points – from monetizing its content on their platforms. Streaming platform Roku has also announced that it would be removing RT in Europe from the Roku channel store. And Bell and Rogers, two large telecommunications companies in Canada, have removed the channel from their rosters.
Altogether, more than 20 international media groups have turned off or blocked Russian news channels.
NTIA adds to senior ranks
Sarah Morris, the current director of New America’s Open Technology Institute, assumed her position Monday as senior advisor to Alan Davidson, head of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, according to a Thursday press release
Chhaya Kapadia, OTI’s chief of staff, has also been brought on to serve as interim director.
Davidson, who was confirmed by the Senate in January to head the agency tasked with delivering $42.5 billion from the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, early last month brought on April McClain-Delaney as deputy assistant secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information and Andy Berke as special representative for broadband.
Open access fiber broadband in California
Local government officials in Rancho Cordova, California, announced in a press conference Monday a $63 million project which is expected to provide broadband speeds of up to 10 Gigabits per second to 35,246 homes, businesses and institutions.
The project is privately funded and will allow an open access network, which allows the fiber infrastructure to be shared by multiple service providers, according to the press release.
Starlink Lights Up Ukraine, Russians Offered Crypto to Surrender, Broadband Playbook Released
Amid internet blackouts in Ukraine, Starlink is providing internet to keep Ukrainians connected during the invasion.
WASHINGTON, February 28, 2022 – SpaceX’s broadband satellite service Starlink sent receiver terminals to Ukraine Saturday, after regions in the country were experiencing internet blackouts amidst the ongoing Russian invasion.
Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukrainian vice prime minister and minister of digital transformation, tweeted directly at SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Saturday imploring him “to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand.”
Within 24 hours, Musk tweeted that “Starlink service is now active in Ukraine” and that additional terminals were “en route.”
Satellite broadband technology is often employed to service regions that are challenging to service due to inclement weather or geographic features that raise the cost of deployment and maintenance. Due to the volatile situation on the ground in Ukraine, satellite services are also more practical than fixed-wireless or fiber technologies.
The internet and social media have proven to be indispensable tools for Ukrainians on the front line. Because Ukraine’s executive leadership opted to remain in the country during the invasion, they communicate frequently with the Ukrainian people via social media, combating Russian propaganda and encouraging Ukrainians.
Ukraine finds new use for crypto
Ukrainian actress and television host Masha Efrosinina said in an Instagram post on Sunday that Russian soldiers are being offered five million rubles worth of cryptocurrency to surrender, courtesy of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense and the “world IT community.”
In addition to the financial incentive, Efrosinina said that those who surrender will also be offered amnesty.
“As soon as soldiers with military equipment surrender, they receive money [and] amnesty – after the trial. But the main thing is that they can give up right now and get money right now,” Efrosinina wrote in her post.
The ruble hit its lowest value in its history on Monday, with one ruble being equivalent to a little less than a U.S. cent. This plunge occurred amidst the mounting economic sanctions that many countries are levying against the Russian government, Russian banks, and Russian companies, in response to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Broadband infrastructure playbook released
The FBA and NTCA Rural Broadband Association jointly announced Monday the release of the Broadband Infrastructure Playbook.
The playbook, which was first announced in December, is designed to be an all-encompassing resource for state broadband offices, helping them make decisions about the best way to leverage federal funding from the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act. The IIJA allocates $65 billion for broadband infrastructure across the country.
“Our goal with the Broadband Infrastructure Playbook is to provide a valuable resource to the states and territories by outlining key parts of the IIJA, sharing best practices from state broadband programs that have worked well in the past, and seeking to promote consistency and the best possible results out of this process,” NTCA CEO Shirley Bloomfield said in a press release. “If done right, the IIJA could provide a digital foundation for economic growth and innovation across the country through infrastructure that is built to last.”
The two organizations will be co-hosting a webinar to discuss the Playbook on March 4.
Comcast Offers Free Internet, $86 Million for Homework Gap, TPRC’s Call for Research Papers
Comcast has adjusted its historic Internet Essentials program to the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program.
February 25, 2022 – Comcast is now offering free and discounted service through the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program.
The program, which transformed the FCC’s former Emergency Broadband Benefit into the long-term broadband and device discount, provides eligible households with an up-to $30 per month subsidy for broadband internet, with a one-time $100 subsidy on a internet-connected device.
Comcast now offers customers free and discounted internet options with the ACP, said the company announced yesterday. Comcast’s Xfinity internet service provides eligible low-income households a credit of up to $30 per month toward the cost of internet.
Earlier this month, the White House announced that more than 10 million registered households for the program.
Xfinity made “ACP credits” for lower-income households, allowing customers to apply the $30 discount across all of Xfinity’s internet speed packages. The credits can also be applied to Comcast’s “Internet Essentials” line, which provides low-cost broadband for low-income families with grammar, high school, and college students, seniors, veterans, people with disabilities.
Internet Essentials is also available to those enrolled in public assistance and housing assistance prograsms.
“As the world becomes more digital, it is crucial that everyone has the resources and opportunities they need to excel in today’s economy,” said Comcast’s regional Senior Vice President Jason Grumbs. “We’re making it simple for both new and existing customers to use ACP credits toward Xfinity Internet services” he said.
Advocates for the Affordable Connectivity program have argued that the program needs an easier application process and deeper outreach efforts to maximize the program’s benefits.
$86 Million for Homework Gap Funding
The Federal Communications Commission announced plans to commit more than $86 million in the Emergency Connectivity Fund program.
The program, which states and U.S. territories can use to support off-campus learning such as night time homework, to ensure that students can access the internet for their education.
The FCC announced Thursday that it will commit the $86 million in the 10th wave of the Emergency Connectivity Fund’s program. Since the program’s launch in June 2021, the ECF committed more than $4.62 billion in all 50 states, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the District of Columbia.
“The Emergency Connectivity Fund is the single biggest effort to close the Homework Gap, and connect students and libraries with reliable broadband service,” said agency Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “The need for help is clear, and we’re making progress. Since the program opened last June, thousands of schools and libraries signed up, and we are now providing funding for over 10 million connected devices and over 5 million broadband connections throughout the country.”
Total commitments to date are supporting over 11,000 schools, 900 libraries, and 130 consortia for over 10 million connected devices and over 5 million broadband connections.
Call for Digital Inclusion Research Papers
A non-profit academic organization hosting a research conference on communications, policy and the internet is accepting academic papers, proposals, and panels for its annal conference.
Held on September 16 at American University in Washington D.C., the non-profit organization TPRC announced Friday that it will celebrate the Fiftieth anniversary of its annual interdisciplinary conference discussing the digital divide, broadband deployment, spectrum management, and internet policy.
The annual conference is a cross-disciplinary gathering of researchers and policymakers from law, economics, engineering, computer science, public policy, data science, social sciences, and related fields working in academia, industry, government, and nonprofit organizations.
TPRC is also accepting papers, proposals, and panel abstracts exploring perspectives on internet and policy issues. The organization said that abstracts are due March 15 and must explore perspectives on important internet and communications topics.
