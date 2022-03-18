Broadband Roundup
Progressives’ Anti-Merger Bill, New Facebook Parental Controls, Verizon Helps Defense Department
A bill from progressives to ease merger break-ups may face a treacherous path in Congress.
March 18, 2022 – On Wednesday Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y., introduced a bill that would allow the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice to reject large merger deals without a court order.
The bill, backed by many progressive in both chambers of Congress, may face the same obstacles to getting passed that other antitrust bills to advance out of committee have this session, as no Republicans sponsor the bill as of present nor do Senate and House antitrust panel chairs Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I.
Under the proposed law, the government would also be able to retroactively break up deals that result in a market share above 50% or that are considered to “materially harm” competition, workers, consumers, or small or minority-owned businesses.
The definition of a “prohibited merger” would include deals which are valued at more than $5 billion, result in market shares of more than 33% for sellers or 25% for employers, or result in highly concentrated markets under the 1992 agency guidelines.
Several advocacy groups pursuing antitrust reform have expressed support for the bill.
Meta rolls out new parental controls for Instagram and virtual reality
Facebook parent company Meta said Wednesday that it would release new features designed to give parents and guardians more control over their teenagers’ use of social media and virtual reality.
The changes come as the company continues to face criticism that it endangers young people by showcasing content on suicide and eating disorders, as exposed through whistleblower reports and congressional testimony.
In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden urged Congress to ban targeted advertising to children and demand that tech companies stop collecting the personal data of child users.
Notably on Meta’s Instagram, parents will be able to view the amount of time their teens spend on the app and set time limits for use in a new “Family Center,” as well as get updates on what accounts they follow and what accounts follow them.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., was unimpressed with the changes, saying the changes were “too little, too late” and emphasizing the need for his Kids Online Safety Act accountability bill.
With Meta’s developing foray into virtual reality, it has also said it will block children from purchasing age-inappropriate VR apps and allow parents to see all the apps their teens own.
DoD enlists Verizon for upgrades to defense networks
In a recently announced deal worth $966.5 million Verizon will upgrade network infrastructure and services at the Pentagon, National Capital Region and Fort Belvoir.
Secured through the government’s Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions technology procurement program, the deal is one of the biggest Verizon has obtained through the program.
The Pentagon’s contract with Verizon is the largest of the three, valued at $515.3 million and funding transitions from copper-based communications technology to IP-based services. Services will also include support for the Department of Defense in planning, designing and implementing network upgrades and deploying new equipment at the Pentagon.
Verizon had previously entered into a $495 million contract with DoD to deploy switches, routers, firewalls, edge computing capabilities and managed services to support research and computing facilities.
Additionally through the EIS program, the provider last year negotiated five contracts with the Department of Labor totaling $887 million.
FCC Bans Chinese Telecom, NY Affordable Broadband Enrollment, Indiana Gov. Rejects Broadband Restrictions
Pacific Networks Corp. and its subsidy ComNet LLC were terminated in an FCC vote Wednesday.
March 17, 2022 — The Federal Communications Commission voted Wednesday to revoke the authority of two telecommunications providers to provide service in the United States due to national security concerns.
Approved on Wednesday during the FCC’s March Open Meeting, the commission adopted an order that ended the ability of Pacific Networks Corp. and its subsidy, ComNet LLC, to provide domestic and international telecommunications service within the U.S.
The FCC found that the companies, which are U.S. subsidiaries of a Chinese state-owned entity, “are subject to exploitation, influence, and control by the Chinese government and are highly likely to be forced to comply with Chinese government requests without sufficient legal procedures subject to independent judicial oversight.”
The ban follows similar ones made by the commission against China-linked telecoms, including China Unicom and China Telecom.
The government is concerned about cyber attacks, which have increased in the U.S. over the past year. Government leaders are concerned about the threat of global cyber warfare amid the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
Social media platforms like Youtube and Facebook said they will moderate content and pause monetization of content from state-funded media across platforms.
Twitter said Friday it would temporarily pause advertisements in Ukraine and Russia “to ensure critical public safety information is elevated and ads don’t detract from it.”
New York affordable broadband enrollment
New York’s governor Kathy Hochul announced that more than 100,000 families have enrolled in the federal Affordable Connectivity Program.
Celebrating the enrollment Wednesday, Hochul said that she’s proud of the multi-agency partnership to subsidize the cost of broadband access for lower-income communities.
New York State’s department of public service CEO Rory Christian said that the state is prioritizing outreach and consumer advocacy so families can receive access. “I am pleased with the success of this outreach initiative that will help ensure that all income-eligible New Yorkers will have access to high-speed internet at a reasonable price,” Christian added.
The department of public service leads the statewide ConnectALL initiative, an all-of-government awareness and marketing campaign under in coordination with other public-facing state agencies to increase enrollment among eligible New Yorkers. The ConnectALL initiative invests $1 billion in New York to deploy broadband and expand the state’s digital infrastructure.
According to the governor’s office, internet costs an average of $60 per month in the state. Internet service providers in New York, including Spectrum, Altice and Verizon, have continued offering affordable internet options in the state.
The Affordable Connectivity Program gives eligible families $30 a month in assistance toward internet access. Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers if the consumer contributes more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.
Indiana governor vetoes stringent rules for broadband projects
Indiana’s governor Eric Holcomb rejected a proposal that would require stringent rules for broadband expansion projects.
The governor vetoed legislation Wednesday that would force broadband projects to comply with the state’s economic development program funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
The rules would have required that all broadband infrastructure funding projects comply with the state’s rural broadband program in addition to federal conditions on the receipt of funds, thus imposing additional, time-consuming requirements on the urgent project to expand broadband in the state
“This seemingly innocuous language unfortunately has the practical effect of slowing, if not arresting, approximately $154 million of broadband projects currently under active consideration as part of the $500 million READI grant program,” Holcomb said.
The $50 million READI program, which is entirely funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, allocated $4.25 million to fund high-speed internet expansion in the state.
“It is neither fair nor appropriate to jeopardize or delay the type of transformational and concentrated investments in broadband that would impact at least 28 counties inside seven separate READI regions in our state,” the governor added.
Like many states, Indiana is working out regulatory hurdles before allocating funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. On Wednesday, the Southeastern Indiana Regional Planning Commission and the Purdue Center for Regional Development announced the launch of the state’s first regional digital inclusion plan to bring broadband internet service to more households in local counties.
Sen. Wicker Asks for Broadband Spend Review, Starlink Speeds, WIA and Ohio State Partner on Curriculum
Senator Wicker is asking for a review of how funds set aside for broadband during the pandemic are being used.
March 16, 2022 – Senator Roger Wicker, R-Miss, sent a letter on Wednesday to the inspector general urging the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee to conduct an oversight review to ensure that funds allocated for broadband expansion were used truthfully.
“The speed at which funds were disbursed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the sheer amount of money involved, put the funds at high risk of fraud and misuse, making the work of oversight entities like the PRAC and IGs essential to a successful national recovery,” Wicker wrote in the letter.
The pandemic brought about multiple pieces of legislation that were set to help with broadband expansion, including the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program and the American Rescue Plan Act. An additional piece of legislation, the CARES Act, created the PRAC, whose sole purpose is to review how programs created in response to the pandemic are addressing their intended issues.
Starlink speeds increase in fourth quarter
Starlink saw speeds increase in the fourth quarter of 2021, hitting download speeds of over 100 Megabits per second, according to new data from speed metrics company Ookla.
The satellite broadband business of SpaceX surpassed all other satellite providers between October and December, including HughesNet and Viasat, as the fastest satellite service and increased its speeds over the previous quarter, Ookla’s Wednesday report said.
However, Starlink is heavily concentrated in the southwestern part of the United States, primarily in California, Arizona, and southern Nevada, and in Maine and Washington state. At the county-level, Starlink’s performance varied heavily, the report said.
Starlink earlier this year launched a more expensive premium product that increases the satellite service’s speeds from 150 Mbps to 500 Mbps.
Wireless Infrastructure Association to help craft 5G curriculum at Ohio State
The Wireless Infrastructure Association will work with Ohio State University to craft curriculum on broadband and 5G technologies, the industry association announced Wednesday.
“WIA’s Telecommunications Education Center is the premier program developing and delivering curriculum and training to prepare the workforce to meet the demand of 5G,” said WIA executive vice president Tim House in a press release.
The WIA will act as an in-house expert, giving input on what skills are lacking in the broadband workforce, how the program can be the most effective, and aid in the planning and execution of such programs.
The announcement was made alongside Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, who late last year announced new college programs launching this spring at three universities that will offer telecommunications tower technician programs. The developments are part of the state’s Strengthening Ohio’s Broadband and 5G Workforce plan.
“Our joint steps over the next couple of years will set the stage for sustained workforce development initiatives,” said Anish Arora, chair of the Ohio State computer science and engineering department. “These will range from implementing awareness programs to developing an immediately employable workforce as well as training the next generation of technical leaders and executives.”
Harris to Visit Louisiana, $17B in Private Broadband Investment, NY Rep Secures Broadband Funding
Kamala Harris was initially slated to visit Louisiana last month, but cancelled due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
March 15, 2022 – Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to visit Sunset, Louisiana on Friday as part of her efforts to promote the work done by the Biden administration to expand high speed broadband in rural areas, according to a report by the Advocate.
Harris, who was assigned the broadband portfolio by President Joe Biden in April 2021, originally planned to visit Sunset in February, but canceled due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
This visit comes in the wake of the February announcement that over 10 million registered households are connected to high speed broadband through the Affordable Connectivity Program.
Private equity goes in on infrastructure
KKR, a private equity firm, announced Monday the closing of a $17-billion fund that will invest in infrastructure projects, including broadband, around the world.
Brandon Freiman, head of North American Infrastructure at KKR, said that the “global demand for building and upgrading critical infrastructure, as well as supporting responsible energy transition and growing broadband access, requires funding far in excess of public sources, which provides a big opportunity for private capital.”
The money “received strong support from a diverse group of both new and existing investors globally, including public and private pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, private wealth platforms, family offices, high-net-worth individual investors and other institutional investors,” according to the press release.
KKR will be investing $1 billion of capital alongside these investors.
New York getting $3.87M in broadband funding
A wireless broadband network across New York’s Niagara County and Orleans County will get $3.87 million as part of the spending bill passed by Congress this month and is expected to be signed by President Joe Biden soon.
Representative Chris Jacobs, R-New York, pressed for the funding, which will get “a wireless broadband provider to provide internet speeds from 25-100Mbps across large swaths of the county that are currently under- or unserved by adequate broadband service,” according to the congressman’s website.
Lynne Johnson, chairperson of the Orleans County legislature, said that they “have not seen this level of commitment in the 15 years since forming the NORA Rural Broadband Initiative and are beyond grateful that Congressman Jacobs took up the mantle on our behalf. It clearly made all the difference,” according to a report by The Daily News.
