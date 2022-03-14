Fiber
Public Knowledge Says Comprehensive Multi-Tenant Exclusivity Bans Needed for Competition
Public Knowledge spokesperson warns about FCC’s new multi-tenant housing rules.
WASHINGTON, March 14, 2022 – A panelist at March 2 Broadband Breakfast live event said the Federal Communications Commission will have to ban all exclusive agreements in multi-tenant housing in order to make service provider competition within them fair.
“Until the FCC bans all types of exclusive agreements, I don’t think we’re going to have the competition that we need to see for consumers,” said Jenna Leventroff, a Senior Policy Council at Public Knowledge, a non-profit that advocates for an open internet.
The comment comes after the FCC adopted rules on February 15 that give tenants in apartments and office buildings more transparency, competition and choice for broadband services. These final rules bar ISPs from entering into exclusive revenue-sharing arrangements with landlords of multi-tenant buildings; require providers to disclose to tenants “in plain language” the existence of exclusive marketing arrangements; and clarify rules to allow for multiple service providers to use building wires to deliver service.
But the agency stopped short of banning exclusive marketing contracts.
While Leventroff applauded the FCC for the work it did, she said she feels there is more to be done to ensure that competition within the broadband industry is flourishing. Once there is more competition for ISPs within multi-tenant housing, Leventroff predicts that prices will lower for the consumer.
“I think the FCC made great steps here. I think they did as much as they could do without having a full FCC,” said Leventroff, referring to the fact that the FCC is still without a fifth commissioner. President Joe Biden’s nominee for that spot, Gigi Sohn, is still up for votes in the Senate.
Economic Opportunity for Broadband with Rural Electric Co-ops
Co-ops have the chance to support education, healthcare and work-from-home coming out of the coronavirus pandemic.
March 2, 2022 – The chief operating officer of a rural electric coop that expanded into the broadband business by using its existing electric infrastructure said it has seen the new business outpace its existing one, which it said goes to show the importance of using existing poles to connect rural Americans.
Darren Farnan of the Missouri-based broadband provider and electric co-operative United Fiber, said his company has also seen a rapid uptake in higher-speed internet packages during the pandemic, with 60 percent of his company’s new customers now taking 500 megabits per second or one gigabit per second download service.
“It was such a game changer with Covid,” said Farnan on an Ask Me Anything-style interview with Broadband.Money on Friday, adding the company hopes to upgrade capacity and begin offering two, five and 10 gig service. “I mean, we thought we were busy and a lot of demand before and then that just blew the roof off.”
United Fiber has seen much more prosperity in its electric business from the success of its broadband provision, Farnan said, taking advantage of what it believes to be unique circumstances under which it is the only rural electric co-op in the which has more broadband subscribers than it does electric customers.
Farnan also said he feels that United Fiber has brought much needed internet service to areas of their electric footprint where rural telephone co-ops failed to provide service, including many smaller communities adjacent to the areas served electrically. He added that 92 percent of the persistent poverty counties in the U.S. are served by electric co-ops.
Entering the broadband business
This earlier lack of access for customers brought United Fiber into the broadband business almost accidentally during the days in which it was just an electric network, Farnan said.
Federal funding was essential to United Fiber’s foray into broadband, but many other co-ops have been able to make such expansions to their service using only their own funds as the co-op broadband model becomes more prevalent in other states, he said.
Earlier this year, Chris McLean, the acting Rural Utilities Service Administrator, said over the past two fiscal years, his agency funded more miles of fiber than power lines.
The company aims to take as active a role as possible in the communities it serves to ensure a profitable local economy – introducing initiatives such as rate discounts, particularly in December to help customers with their holiday spending, Farnan said.
Even with increasing broadband membership, United Fiber still views its electric service as essential due to increasing demand for things such as electric cars and does not anticipate phasing it out of distribution.
“Like I said, we’re unique, when you mention the tail wagging, the dog, it’s a little bit unique for us because we’re, like you said, three times the number of customers,” said Farnan.
“And we just try not to put labels on it, right? Our mission is to basically take care of our members and take care of the region, so we just look at it that way and it really benefits all.”
Watch the Ask Me Anything! interview with Broadband.Money on Friday, February 25, 2022, on Broadband.Money.
Jessica Rosenworcel Tackles Multiple Dwelling Broadband at INCOMPAS Summit
Observers from the event say the chairwoman’s remarks were her most substantive yet on the matter.
WASHINGTON, February 11, 2022 – Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel offered her most substantive remarks yet on broadband issues in multiple dwelling units during the INCOMPAS 2022 Policy Summit on Tuesday, observers at the event said.
Rosenworcel criticized agreements between landlords and internet service providers, which she says contribute to poor internet speed and high subscription prices in MDUs.
On January 21, 2022, Rosenworcel had released draft regulations seeking to promote competition and greater broadband choice for tenants in apartment buildings.
If adopted, the regulations would prevent practices that keep tenants from choosing their own broadband provider.
The proposal would prohibit broadband providers from entering into revenue-sharing agreements with apartment building owners. If approved by her fellow commissioners and hence adopted as official agency rules, the regulation would also require providers to disclose any existing marketing arrangements they have with building owners to tenants.
Jenna Leventoff, nonprofit Public Knowledge’s senior policy counsel, emphasized at the INCOMPAS event that all revenue-sharing agreements between service providers and landlords are problematic, and the panel acknowledged the challenges copays pose in connecting apartments since many consumers do not even have bank accounts with which to pay such fees.
The issue was a point of discussion throughout the day at the summit, Leventoff being joined by Jamie Belcore Saloom, assistant chief counsel in the Small Business Administration, and Brian Regan, senior vice president of strategy and chief of staff at provider Starry Internet.
Fiber versus wireless
Policy experts staked out differing positions on the degree to which both fiber and wireless are end-all solutions for future broadband.
A panel discussion between 5G experts saw the contention that fiber is useful for connectivity, but that wireless networks must be deployed across an area, in addition to fiber, to truly reach the coverage that is needed for the future.
In contrast Ernesto Falcon, senior legislative counsel at digital rights advocacy group the Electric Frontier Foundation, said that multi-gig wireless networks are not truly wireless because they consist of more than 90 percent fiber.
Yet another focus of the summit was on how members of the broadband industry will use the funds given to them by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and how important that funding is to those same groups. Representatives of infrastructure builders Crown Castle, Tilson, Unite Private Networks, Uniti Group, and C Spire all responded to these questions.
Tilson CEO Josh Broder said that his company recognizes the need for these funds and said that Tilson as company, is itself is the product of the last major government broadband investment, the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act.
Uniti Group Vice President Kelly McGriff, expressed Uniti’s desire to push connectivity in schools using IIJA funds.
Members of the panel on which Falcon spoke said that broadband companies entering cities for new infrastructure builds must understand the cities they work, and also implement a plan of inclusive growth.
Sens. Angus King, D-Maine, Michael Bennet, D-Colo., and Rosenworcel all punctuated the need for high capacity broadband, particularly in education. King said that the COVID-19 pandemic “really put an exclamation point on the importance of broadband.”
Bennet, a former school superintendent, said he understood the importance of broadband in education long before COVID-19, and said that a digital divide in broadband can no longer be accepted as normal.
Reporter T.J. York contributed to this story.
NTIA Pressed on Existing Middle Mile Connections at Infrastructure Listening Session
Commentators concerned existing middle-mile infrastructure not used to drive last-mile home.
WASHINGTON, February 10, 2022 – Callers into Wednesday’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration listening session on criteria for money from the infrastructure bill said they’re concerned about middle-mile funding and last-mile connections from existing transport routes.
In brief two-minute verbal comments, a number of complaints emerged from commentators during the conversation that focused on middle-mile infrastructure.
Some, who were not obligated to reveal themselves, said they are concerned about existing middle-mile infrastructure that was sitting there and not being connected to homes and businesses.
In a previous listening session, callers said the NTIA needs to focus its efforts on funding adequate middle-mile infrastructure to even have success with building the last-mile – the last leg of the broadband cable to homes and business.
Fiber was said to connect urban areas to each other without providing service to the areas through which the lines passed.
Wednesday’s session discussed leveraging that existing middle-mile infrastructure, as well as the scalability requirements of that infrastructure funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, $42.5 billion of which is at the NTIA’s disposal.
Commenters also claimed potential health effects to organisms of electromagnetism emanating from telecom infrastructure.
Previous listening sessions on the IIJA included digital equity and how to create contact between tribal communities and states for more broadband access. Proposals included developing a score card to assess equitable broadband deployment among communities as well as increasing opportunity for smaller networks and bolstering infrastructure technician workforces.
