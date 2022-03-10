Tribal Broadband
Relationship Building Key to Connecting Tribal Communities: USDA Policy Advisor
‘You should build a relationship with your telecommunications field representative,’ Edyael Casaperalta said.
WASHINGTON, March 10, 2022 – Building relationships is key to the success of rolling out broadband infrastructure in tribal communities through the Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect program, a department advisor said Wednesday.
“These are individuals who know the lay of the land in the state they oversee, they know the players, they can help you build relationships, they can guide you through our processes, they can explain the nitty gritty details of our programs, they can help you think through what programs are best for you at this moment and what programs can help you to build for the future,” Edyael Casaperalta, senior policy advisor in the department’s Rural Utilities Service, said during a Broadband Breakfast for Lunch event.
“You should build a relationship with your telecommunications field representative,” she added.
The ReConnect program, originally launched in December 2018, offers funding through grants, loans, and grant-loan combinations. The USDA is encouraging anyone interested in building infrastructure to apply for a grant, loan, or a grant-loan combination. The latest round of ReConnect funding closed its application process Wednesday.
Casaperalta recommended that those interested in building broadband infrastructure on tribal lands should develop a positive relationship with the tribal government of that land.
“Anyone interested in serving a tribal land is required to show a resolution of consent from the tribal government of that land,” she said. “The tribal government has jurisdiction. They are the ultimate deciders of who builds what where.”
“We are consciously encouraging all hands on deck because that’s what it takes to connect rural communities,” she said.
Funding
ReConnect Rep Warns of ISPs Asking for More Subsidies Than Needed for Builds
Shekinah Pepper said Wednesday tribal communities should be on alert for service providers asking for chunks of subsidies upfront.
WASHINGTON, Feb 3, 2022 – Shekinah Pepper, the general field representative for the Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect program, warned tribal communities Wednesday that internet service providers may try demand from them more of their program subsidies than they need to build out broadband in their areas.
At an event hosted by the Agriculture Department, Pepper said that he has heard of different tribes that have been approached by service providers who demand that they give them 25 percent — or more — of their subsidies upfront for a build.
“When people start asking for money up front, I would be a little cautious,” said Pepper, adding if a tribe is approached by an ISP that wants a down payment, Pepper encourages awardees to confer with their general field representative as a precaution before moving forward.
“With the amount of money flying around, you do get groups that are out there looking for easy prey, and we just don’t want to see that happen,” Pepper said.
Wednesday’s event was convened to discuss the allocation of grant money to tribal and underserved communities in its third round of distribution, whose deadline for applications is February 22. Currently the program has about $1.15 billion dollars to distribute amongst different broadband projects.
The ReConnect Program is a subset of the Rural Utilities Service, an office within the Department of Agriculture. The program provides funding to broadband project across the country through grants, loans, or a combination of both. The program has put away $350 million in grants that can only be awarded to tribal communities or underserved communities.
Tribal Broadband
Alaska Predicted to Receive a Majority of Tribal Broadband Funds
Senate Committee on Indian Affairs held Wednesday hearing exploring broadband investments in Tribal communities.
WASHINGTON, January 12, 2022 — Alaska’s remoteness might lead the state to receive a majority of federal government funds allotted to broadband for Tribal communities.
“Alaska is going to be one of the highest areas of need,” said Hallie Bissett, executive director of the Alaska Native Village Corporation Association, speaking at a Senate Indian Affairs Committee hearing Wednesday.
As many as 233 of Alaska’s native communities do not have access to broadband at 25 Megabits per second (Mbps) downline x 3 Mbps upload service, she said. “That’s unserved, everybody. Unserved. Not underserved.”
The committee’s Wednesday hearing on “Closing the Digital Divide in Native Communities Through Infrastructure Investment” aimed to collect feedback on distribution of Tribal broadband funds.
More money needs to be spent on better broadband access for education in Tribal communities. Manuel Hart, chairman of the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe in Towaoc, Colorado, said, “We’ve had to put in hotspots where parents can bring their students to the parking lot just to access the internet.”
Hart said his communities have no access to fiber and need fiber to every home in his community.
Panelists also discussed access to telehealth as the pandemic continues.
William Smith, a veteran and a spokesperson from the National Indian Health Board, said that if the government fiscally bolsters telehealth programs within Tribal communities, residents will be able to save money and access the healthcare they might not otherwise receive.
FCC
Federal Communications Commission Grants First Licenses for Tribal Radio Frequencies During Priority Window
October 24, 2020 – The Federal Communications Commission on Friday granted its first licenses in the 2.5 GigaHertz (GHz) spectrum to 154 tribal applicants during the agency’s first Rural Tribal Priority Window.
The licenses provide exclusive use of up to 117.5 megahertz of 2.5GHz spectrum and will provide broadband and other advanced wireless services, including potentially 5G services, to rural tribal communities.
Chairman Ajit Pai called this a “major step forward” in the nation’s efforts to close the digital divide on tribal lands: “By prioritizing Tribal access to this mid-band spectrum, we are ensuring that Tribes can quickly access spectrum to connect their schools, homes, hospitals, and businesses.”
“Having visited many of these communities and met with Tribal leaders, I have seen first-hand the connectivity difficulties facing Native Nations,” he said. “I am exceedingly pleased that—less than a year after we announced the timeline for the Rural Tribal Priority Window—we are now distributing 2.5 GHz band licenses to help Tribal communities bridge the digital divide.”
The FCC received more than 400 applications from tribal applicants during the priority window. The agency is still reviewing and processing all the applicants filed in the priority window.
