Report Finds New Small Businesses Concerned Big Tech Regulation Will Impact Them
SBE Council report surveyed companies started after the pandemic began.
WASHINGTON, March 29, 2022 — New research released this month by the Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council shows 61 percent of small business owners that started their businesses after the start of the pandemic are wary of the U.S. government’s effort to regulate the digital giants.
The SBE Council report, which surveyed 316 companies online between January and March this year, found that not only do small business owners rely heavily on e-commerce technology and big technology platforms as ways to grow their business, but they also see the digital world as a thing that will remove financial barriers to small business owners across the nation.
The report found that most small business owners who were surveyed are concerned that lawmaker’s regulations on technology, thus, could be detrimental to their businesses as an increase in regulation could lead to increased prices for platforms that small business owners won’t be able to afford.
The research is released at a time when debate in Washington is focusing on how to deal with the growing influence of Big Tech on the U.S. economy. For example, one piece of legislation on the Senate floor, called the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, would prohibit certain companies with online platforms from engaging in behavior that discriminates against their competitors.
Tax and regulatory relief, not heavy-handed regulation
Ray Keating, the chief economist of the SBE Council, warned in an interview with Broadband Breakfast that lawmakers should stop trying to regulate technology companies and resort to another approach that would promote entrepreneurship on the global level.
“Perhaps we should be looking at a very different agenda that provides tax and regulatory relief,” he said. “Maybe when talking about inflation we should get our monetary authorities focused on sound money.” Keating also mentioned that legislation should be trying to promote free trade right now rather than the focus on technology’s private sector.
Furthermore, Keating expressed his bewilderment of Congress’s attempt to regulate companies that are leading internationally. “These are global leaders that are U.S. firms and I’m bewildered as to why our elected officials want to somehow or another hinder them in the international marketplace,” he says.
Karen Kerrigan, the CEO and president of the SBE Council, said in an interview that lawmakers need to reconsider their effort to regulate big tech companies.
“The shift to digital has created enormous opportunity. We’re at a very important point in entrepreneurship right now where the policy ecosystem can either boost and solidify this entrepreneurial revised spirit that we now have in the country or it could turn it backwards,” says Kerrigan.
Platform Product Preference Bill Unfairly Targets Large Online Platforms, CCIA Says
The Computer and Communications Industry Association counts as members Amazon, Google and Facebook.
WASHINGTON, March 24, 2022 – Proposed legislation that would prohibit large online platforms from engaging in practices like giving their own products preferential treatment over competitors is too narrowly defined to include a small group of big technology companies while excluding others, argued an association representing those large tech companies on Wednesday.
The American Innovation and Choice Online Act, which also aims to ban discrimination against third-party products on the host platform, defines covered companies under the legislation by their value – which some say will exclude other large retailers that may engage in the same practices the legislation hopes to abolish.
“The bill very carefully picks winners and losers,” Arthur Sidney, vice president of public policy at Computer and Communications Industry Association, said on a Broadband Breakfast panel Wednesday about the legislation that was passed by the Senate Judiciary Committee for Senate votes. The CCIA, which advocates for small and medium companies, also has among its members Amazon, Google and Facebook, three of the world’s largest companies.
“I do think that the bill penalizes big for being bad, but big…is not bad. It’s just a matter of success,” he said.
The legislation “prohibits certain large online platforms from engaging in specified acts, including giving preference to their own products on the platform, unfairly limiting the availability on the platform of competing products from another business, or discriminating in the application or enforcement of the platform’s terms of service among similarly situated users,” according to the bill.
CCIA’s President Matt Schruers said about the bill in January that targeting “leading businesses will skew competition and leave consumers worse off. By hamstringing successful U.S. tech companies without even imposing corresponding obligations on foreign rivals, this shortsighted legislation will put the data and security of U.S. users at risk.”
Amazon had been accused of violating antitrust laws when it allegedly used third-party sellers’ data to help increase the sales of its own products. On Friday, a Superior Court of D.C. judge dismissed the case against the company. Meanwhile, on this same matter, bipartisan House Judiciary members wrote to the Department of Justice this month alleging Amazon obstructed the committee’s “extensive investigation into competition in digital markets,” which took place last Congress.
Bill provides flexibility to capture other companies
But a government affairs policy counsel at advocacy group Public Knowledge, who sat opposite of Sidney at Wednesday’s event, said the legislation provides flexibility to capture other large companies that may engage in such practices.
“The [bill is] trying to encircle and analyze and scrutinize a market position” instead of targeting certain companies by name,” said Antoine Prince Albert III. “The [bill is] flexible with thresholds to show that a market position would be indicative by a market cap,” he said. Market capitalization is determined by multiplying the price of each share by how many shares it has outstanding.
It is “not targeting individual companies,” Albert said.
In the middle of these two viewpoints was Patrick Hedger, executive director of Taxpayers Protection Alliance. He said that “the market is a little more dynamic than the proponents of this legislation think,” evident by “Meta’s recent collapse in market cap,” whose stock price fell 25 percent after the company’s social media platform Facebook saw a decline in user growth.
If Meta “is at this market cap for the next two years, which is what some of the bill is prescribed for, they will no longer be a covered platform,” he said.
Hedger also raised a bill proposed by Senator Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, and Senator Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, that contains a data enactment provision in this proposed legislation that means “only companies that are above the market cap at the date of enactment of the legislation will be covered in perpetuity, and not all the other ones that eventually grow to that level.”
This bill, titled the Platform Competition and Opportunity Act, aims to “prevent big tech from further suppressing competition through killer acquisitions” and establish “a presumption against mergers and acquisitions of potential competitors by the Big Tech companies,” according to a one-pager about the bill.
Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 12 Noon ET — Big Tech and the American Innovation and Choice Online Act
Congress is ratcheting up its campaign against big tech. A specific focus of lawmakers is promoting competitiveness in markets a few big platforms dominate. The American Innovation and Choice Online Act prevents platforms giving preference to their own products and limiting the availability of competitors’ products. Will the bill accomplish its goals? What challenges does it face? Join us for the Broadband Breakfast Live Online event where panelists will hash out these and other issues.
Panelists for this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session:
- Antoine Prince Albert III, Government Affairs Policy Counsel, Public Knowledge
- Arthur Sidney, Vice President of Public Policy, Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA)
- Patrick Hedger, Executive Director, Taxpayers Protection Alliance
- Drew Clark (presenter and host), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources:
- Big Tech, Big Problems, & Big Solutions, Public Knowledge
- Antoine Prince Albert III on the market structure of digital programs, Public Knowledge
- Manager’s Amendment Shows AICOA Not Ready for Prime Time, CCIA
- Senators Should Avoid Making the Digital Economy More European, CCIA
- How Proposed Legislation Would Break Digital Services, CCIA
- It’s Deja Vu for Yet Another Misguided Tech Regulation Proposal, CCIA
- National Security Issues Posed by House Antitrust Bills, CCIA
- National Security Letter on Antitrust, September 15, 2021
- Don’t Break What Works, CCIA
- Ukraine Invasion Brings Hypothetical Security Issues With Tech Bills Close to Reality, Taxpayers Protection Alliance
- App Security Project
- Klobuchar-Grassley Bill Obnoxiously Disdains Consumer Preference, RealClearMarkets
- American Choice & Innovation Online Act is a Net Negative for Competition, Taxpayers Protection Alliance
- Op-Ed: Federal antitrust bill would grant ‘sweeping new powers’ to federal bureaucrats, The Center Square
Antoine Prince Albert III is a Government Affairs Policy Counsel at Public Knowledge, Inc., a DC-based public interest group working to defend consumer rights in the emerging digital culture. At PK, Prince delivers high-impact advocacy strategies on issues like online platform governance and competition, Section 230, artificial intelligence and algorithms, music licensing, and privacy. He is routinely consulted for critical insights on how media and technology function within Black, Latino, Indigenous, and LGBTQIA2S+ communities of the United States, the Caribbean, and Africa.
Arthur D. Sidney, LLM is the VP of Public Policy at CCIA, where he started in June 2020. Formerly, he was chief of staff and chief counsel to Rep. Henry C. “Hank” Johnson, Jr., Chairman of the Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property and the Internet, and served as an international trade attorney with the U.S. Department of Commerce where he focused upon trade remedies. Arthur has served as an adjunct professor at Howard University School of Law, American University, Washington College of Law, and University of Maryland University College now University of Maryland Global campuses.
Patrick Hedger is the Executive Director of the Taxpayers Protection Alliance (TPA), a nonprofit, nonpartisan taxpayer and consumer watchdog group. Prior to joining TPA, Patrick was a research fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute’s Center for Technology and Innovation. Patrick is a twice-graduate of George Mason University, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government and International Politics and a Master of Public Policy degree.
Drew Clark is the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of a State Broadband Initiative, the Partnership for a Connected Illinois. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.
‘Cartel’ is ‘Most Absurd Term Ever’ for Media Allowed Revenue Share With Tech Platforms: NMA
The president of the News Media Alliance endorsed legislation allowing negotiations with tech platforms for news hosting.
WASHINGTON, March 10, 2022 – The president and CEO of the News Media Alliance said Wednesday that the news industry is far too small to threaten big tech platforms like Meta and Alphabet when it comes to negotiating for news content under proposed legislation that could force financial compensation for hosting such content.
“The idea that we would create a cartel, the most absurd term ever, that would somehow raise prices in the face of the overwhelming economic might of a company like Google is the most ridiculous, absurd, and on-its-face comment ever,” said the head of the trade association David Chavern, who is supporting the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act bill sponsored and introduced last year by Senator Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota.
The comment was made at the monthly Communications Forum hosted by The Media Institute where just last month Curtis Legeyt, president of the National Association of Broadcasters, encouraged the passing of the legislation.
Legeyt argued then that the bill, which would force the tech platforms to share some of their ad and subscription revenue with news publishers, would allow smaller broadcasting stations to get their share of the pie and compete against larger players in the industry.
But not all share the same enthusiasm of the legislation. Some doubt the legislation’s effectiveness to give power back to news organizations from content distributors like Facebook and Google. Opponents of the legislation even feel that the bill would shift the power dynamic to favor major news corporations, leaving local news outlets unheard.
Despite objections, Chavern said he remains optimistic about the legislation because of its bipartisanship. “We already have bipartisan support and there’s going to be more of it coming,” he said.
Chavern said lawmakers on both sides of the aisle “see a fundamental unfairness between the overwhelming power of the tech platforms and this comparatively smaller industry that is nonetheless critically important to their communities. Turns out that Republicans care about news in their communities like Democrats – it is an extremely bipartisan effort.”
Big Tech Must Unite Against Russian Invasion of Ukraine, Just as America and EU
The head of the Center for European Policy Analysis said America and EU need to agree on Big Tech.
WASHINGTON, March 4, 2022 — In the wake of Russia’s invasion on Ukraine on February 24, big tech companies are grappling with how to respond. And on Monday, many leading thinkers on the role of internet in society urged them to do more.
Technology companies in the Western world need to agree on an approach to handling misinformation regarding the invasion, said Alina Polyakova, CEO of the Center for European Politics Analysis, speaking at the State of the Net conference here on Monday.
Polyakova’s plea came during a panel regarding the U.S. and EU relations at the annual Washington policy event that takes place during the week of the State of the Union address. She said that international tech giants were being forced to grapple with what role the might be able to play in response to the Russian invasion.
Platforms including Facebook, Google and Twitter have all significantly reduced Russian-backed ads. Meanwhile, YouTube, Meta’s Facebook and TikTok are blocking Russian media organizations, like RT and Sputnik, from using their platforms within the European Union.
But Polyakova said that tech giants shouldn’t be making these decisions without government help.
“If the United States and Europe are divided on the tech agenda front, then we’ll be divided on the values front. I think we need to start really pushing our governments to not leave companies fighting the large authoritarian states on their own,” she said.
Collective action by U.S. and EU, collective action by big tech
The implementation of aggressive sanctions, including banning many Russian banks from using the international payments system SWIFT on Saturday, demonstrated a united front, at least as Ukrainians began mounting their strong defense of their capital city Kyiv as Russian forces began attacks on the city on February 25 and Saturday.
Speaking on Monday, Polyakova said she was optimistic about the cooperation between the American and Europe, stating, “Hopefully the unity we’re seeing right now between Europe and the United States in response to Russia will be channeled into greater cooperation on this agenda as well.”
Still, the lack of a united front by the big tech companies does create a disconnect, she said.
Twitter may flag a propaganda post from the Russian government, yet Facebook may not. That adds fuel to the fire of misinformation, Polyakova said: It hinders “our ability to counter disinformation across narratives on the online space.”
She urged general regulations of big tech. “We still don’t have just a basic, regulatory framework that will give companies some guidance on what they should or should not be doing,” she said.
