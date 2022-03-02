Broadband's Impact
Targeting African America Communities Will Close Digital Divide, Chicago Mayor Says
The mayor said providing affordable broadband access in the city’s disconnected neighborhoods will bridge the digital divide.
WASHINGTON, March 2, 2022 – Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said leaders at all levels of government should target Black communities in plans to close the digital divide.
Last week at an event highlighting the impact of the digital divide on Black communities hosted by Federal Communications Commissioner Geoffrey Starks, Lightfoot said the city’s Black residents are hardest hit by a lack of connectivity.
The digital divide “really disproportionately impacts African Americans,” Lightfoot said, noting that one in five children in Chicago under 18 years old lack access to broadband. “They are primarily Black and Latinx,” she said.
According to the mayor, 40 to 45 percent of households in Chicago do not have in-home broadband. These communities “are the hardest hit during the pandemic” and often face other issues such as food insecurity, unemployment, housing, emotional and social issues, and more, Lightfoot added. “The list goes on,” Lightfoot she said.
“When we talk about digital equity, we are talking about freeing up and empowering black and brown communities in urban areas,” she added.
As the mayor of the U.S.’ third-largest city, Lightfoot said her office’s “Chicago Connected” initiative connected thousands of families to broadband during the pandemic.
Beginning in Spring of 2020, the no-cost program provides free internet to students in Chicago public school system and their families. Leveraging the city’s budget and partnerships with businesses, community groups and philanthropic organizations, the program reached 42,000 families to connect 64,000 students.
Lightfoot said her office “did a lot of work” persuading carriers to join the program and forgive some families’ outstanding debt to ensure they can benefit from the program.
When asked about how government can support closing the digital divide within the Black community, Lightfoot said coordination amongst local and federal government will increase the impact of any digital divide initiatives.
“The most important thing in really galvanizing the relationship between the federal government and what is happening at the local level, and the through point is mayors. We understand our community well,” she said.
“A lot of things happening at the local level deal with issues of connectivity, equity, and inclusion,” she added. “So listening and having a relationship and being in dialogue with us will really help facilitate a lot of the “[federal government’s] work.”
Education
American Library Association Concerned With Burdensome Infrastructure Bill Reporting Requirements
The organization is concerned that access to federal money will come with burdensome reporting.
WASHINGTON, February 28, 2022 – Michelle Frisque, a consultant for the American Library Association, said at a webinar on Thursday that reporting requirements required for access to federal broadband infrastructure funds should not be burdensome or else it will harm the success of the program.
“While libraries understand and appreciate the need to gather data for assessment, to measure for impact, and promote accountability, we also ask that it’s not overburdening stakeholders with the intrusive and burdensome reporting requirements,” Frisque said at an event hosted by the Schools, Health, Libraries and Broadband Coalition, a nonprofit organization that aims to close the digital divide through the help of anchor institutions.
The ALA is concerned that it will be forced to breach privacy policy if it is required to report the effectiveness of money coming from the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act. Because of this fear, the ALA has requested that the National Telecommunications and Information Administration ensure their reporting requirements don’t call for things like specific searches citizens may have used while on a federal computer funded by the IIJA, as that act would be unconstitutional.
The NTIA has fielded hundreds of comments since it released a request for input from the public about how it should implement the $42.5-billion purse allocated for broadband infrastructure under the IIJA.
One formal question, which drew Frisque’s response, was, “What types of data should NTIA require funding recipients to collect and maintain to facilitate assessment of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law programs’ impact, evaluate targets, promote accountability, and/or coordinate with other federal Start and state programs?”
Broadband Breakfast for Lunch on April 13, 2022 — Preparing for IIJA’s Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure Program
There are two ways to participate in this event: IN PERSON or LIVE ONLINE.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET.
Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 12 Noon ET — Preparing for IIJA’s Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure Program
There are two ways to participate in this event: IN PERSON though Eventbrite, or LIVE ONLINE through Zoom.
Panelists for this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session:
- Guests have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Drew Clark is the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of a State Broadband Initiative, the Partnership for a Connected Illinois. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.
WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
Digital Inclusion
FCC Equity Council Approves Working Group to Broaden Definition of ‘Anchor Institution’
The Equity and Diversity Council will study broadening anchor institution to include LGBT organizations.
WASHINGTON, February 24, 2022 – The Federal Communication Commission’s Equity and Diversity Council voted and successfully adopted Wednesday a commitment to explore broadening the definition of an anchor institution to increase digital equity and diversity in the tech labor force.
Anchor institutions are long-term, established organizations that are necessary for the community’s success, like libraries, schools, and hospitals.
The council voted to approve a working group, titled “Amplify the Role of Anchor Institutions in Creating Digital Equity in the Labor Force,” to look into expanding the definition of an “anchored institution to include non-traditional community-based institutions.”
Some examples of non-traditional anchor institutions are LGBT nonprofits, senior organizations, justice-impacted support organizations, and other nonprofits in the region. These institutions are now being included to help support the goal of the CEDC to “support diversity, inclusion, and equity in the tech workforce.”
The non-traditional anchor institutions are expected to help those who are participating in this workstream understand “how they [anchor institutions] operate, collaborate, and impact digital inequities including digital upskilling in their cities.”
