Funding
Tennessee Staying Neutral on Provider and Technology for Broadband Plans
The state broadband director said its position on neutrality has led to diverse solutions that caters to community needs.
WASHINGTON, March 10, 2022 — Staying neutral when it comes to choosing providers and technology types is favorable for state broadband projects, said Tennessee’s state broadband director.
“Our state has maintained both provider and technology type neutrality…we’ve had a wide variety of partners…and technologies,” Taylre Beaty said Wednesday during a Fiber for Breakfast event hosted by the Fiber Broadband Association.
Beaty added that this has, in part, contributed to the success of the Tennessee Broadband Accessibility Program, saying that it has “really allowed providers to work on solutions that work for the community depending on [the] types of needs.”
The reflection on neutrality comes at a time when experts are debating the best ways to build out broadband infrastructure using billions from the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act.
While the Fiber Broadband Association and the NTCA Rural Broadband Association have pressed for a focus on fiber for IIJA money, others are recommending a broader approach that includes wireless technologies.
In submissions to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, which is tasked with disbursing $42.5 billion from the IIJA, large telecoms Verizon, T-Mobile and U.S. Cellular have urged the agency to focus on ensuring neutrality of broadband technology to reach more territory and more Americans.
Tennessee broadband programs funding began modestly
The Tennessee Broadband Accessibility Program, which passed the state legislator in April of 2017, got its first round of state funding worth $10 million in 2018. “At the time,” said Beaty, “it felt like a ton of money.”
Now, it has over $400 million to play with, thanks to a grant funding provided by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.
“If you can provide [broadband service] here in Tennessee…you’re eligible to apply for [state] funds,” said Beaty. “[The program] jumpstarted a lot of the work in the broadband space,” Beaty said.
There used to be a maximum request amount of $2 million, Beaty said, but state officials decided to remove that maximum request due to the increased interest and funding.
Funding
Infrastructure Playbook Recommends Focus on Projects that Endure
The playbook was discussed in a webinar Friday afternoon.
WASHINGTON, March 9, 2022 – An infrastructure playbook discussed on a Friday webinar recommends state broadband offices ensure their plans for infrastructure bill grant money are specifically equipped to create long-lasting broadband projects.
The authors of the playbook — trade groups Fiber Broadband Association and NTCA the Rural Broadband Association – encourage thinking beyond a timeline of just five years in looking at how needs may evolve for applicants to programs funded by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program. The playbook was released late last month.
Discussion about funding from the historic $65 billion allocated from the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act have drawn recommendations from industry to focus on fiber because of its scalability to higher capacity and internet speeds in the future, while others have espoused the virtues of alternative technologies like wireless.
One step for longevity the playbook suggests is applying a scoring mechanism to determine prioritization of projects funded by the legislation.
Those were among key recommendations from the playbook, which included supporting local broadband champions, leveraging local expertise from providers and state provider associations, considering whether existing resourcing assumptions will be useful if previous funding rounds have been run, ensuring there is sufficient labor in a state to deploy networks and considering the economics of matching requirements.
The playbook, commissioned by tech consulting firm Cartesian, also includes detailed analysis of the infrastructure bill, a rationale for the various recommendations they give for organization of state broadband offices, BEAD applications, grant program design and administration of those grant programs. It also highlighted chronic understaffing of broadband offices, especially prevalent right now, as reasons for targeting them as an area of improvement.
The NTIA, an agency of the Commerce department tasked with delivering $42.5 billion from the infrastructure bill to the states, continues to hold technical assistance webinars for applications to bill programs and listening sessions to hear suggestions for how federal funds can best be deployed.
Funding
NTIA Broadband Programs Announce Grants to Tackle Last-Mile Infrastructure
Recent policy talks have pushed for more focus on middle-mile with future funding from infrastructure bill money.
WASHINGTON, March 3, 2022 – The Broadband Infrastructure Program of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced this past week more than $277 million across over 13 projects primarily targeting last-mile infrastructure expected to connect 133,000 unserved households across 12 states and one U.S. territory.
The commerce agency’s Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program also announced Wednesday a commitment of $1 million to projects focused on connectivity in tribal regions, including the Pinoleville Pomo Nation in California and the Ketchikan Indian Community in Alaska. That program has now disbursed $4.8 million for 10 grants.
The larger funding amount will go to projects in Georgia, Guam, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington, and West Virginia. In a separate release, Consolidated Communications announced its projects in Maine would receive $18.3 million from the agency’s programs.
As the NTIA’s programs have continued to approve grants on a rolling basis, policy discussions such as the agency’s infrastructure bill listening sessions have focused on advocacy for middle-mile funding.
The recently announced projects largely focus on fiber access and additionally target some anchor institutions to increase connectivity, with some middle-mile or transport funding.
Funding
Applicants Have Trouble With Applying for Affordable Connectivity Program
Concerns from advocates echo some of FCC Chairwoman Rosenworcel’s concerns for the ACP.
WASHINGTON, February 23, 2022 – Advocates for the Affordable Connectivity Program said Tuesday they face language, outreach hurdles in encouraging eligible households to apply.
The program, which is an extension of the Emergency Broadband Benefit program, provides eligible households with an up-to $30 per month subsidy and $75 per month subsidy for houses in tribal lands for broadband internet, with a one-time $100 subsidy on a device. On March 1, 2022, the ACP will be the full-time replacement to the EBB.
But despite a White House event announcing more than 10 million Americans have registered for the program, panelists from various organizations — who all spoke about the importance of encouraging eligible household to apply to the ACP — said they face barriers, including language gaps, to getting people signed up.
“The general consensus is that the language [of the application] is scary,” said Sandra Caraveo, national programs manager at the League of United Latin American Citizens.
According to Emily Chi, director of telecommunications, technology and media at Asian Americans Advancing Justice, there is a “need for bilingual resources and translators at every step of the process.
“We need to reach people where they are….We want to make [the ACP application process] as accessible as possible,” said Chi.
Another hurdle advocates face is getting the word out about the ACP. Caraveo said that a lot of eligible households are simply “not aware of the option [of ACP] being available to them.”
At an event on Thursday, Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said the “biggest challenge” of the ACP has been getting households signed up.
“These resources are meant to reach our most underserved communities,” Rep. Grace Meng, D-New York, said Tuesday.
There are 30 million households without broadband access, Americans are paying some of the highest prices in the world for broadband services, and record amounts of time are being spent online, said Rep. Tony Cardenas, D-California.
Possible solutions
One way to get over these hurdles is for people to communicate with the officials in their state, said Joi Chaney, executive director of the Washington bureau and senior vice president of policy and advocacy at the National Urban League.
“[Figure] out if there are any resources for outreach opportunities,” she said.
Chi agreed. “We really need community members to step up and share their stories.”
Recent
- Tennessee Staying Neutral on Provider and Technology for Broadband Plans
- Opportunity Broadband, Amazon Accused of Lying, Avoid Overbuilding with Federal Funds
- ‘Cartel’ is ‘Most Absurd Term Ever’ for Media Allowed Revenue Share With Tech Platforms: NMA
- Craig Settles and Sean Gonsalves: Telehealth For All is a ‘Stroke of Genius’
- Google Cyber Buy, DDoS in Russia/Ukraine, Emergency Connectivity Fund Latest
- Infrastructure Playbook Recommends Focus on Projects that Endure
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Artificial Intelligence3 months ago
Henry Kissinger: AI Will Prompt Consideration of What it Means to Be Human
-
#broadbandlive3 months ago
Broadband Breakfast for Lunch on January 12, 2022 — The Agenda of Internet and Tech Stakeholders
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
Microsoft App Store Rules, California Defers on Sprint 3G Phase-Out, Samsung’s New IoT Guy
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
CaptionCall $40 Million Settlement, World Bank Broadband in Rwanda, Tribal Broadband Money Not Enough
-
Broadband Roundup1 month ago
‘Buy American’ Waiver Request, AT&T Cuts Dividend for Builds, Jamestown Municipal Broadband Program
-
Broadband Roundup1 month ago
AT&T Speeds Tiers, Wisconsin Governor on Broadband Assistance, Broadband as Public Utility
-
Big Tech4 months ago
Experts Caution Against One Size Fits All Approach to Content Moderation
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
More From Emergency Connectivity Fund, Rootmetrics Says AT&T Leads, Applause for House Passing Chips Act