TikTok and Snapchat Parental Control, DOJ Endorses Antitrust Legislation, Senate Passes Competes Act
Forty-three state attorneys general signed a letter urging TikTok and Snapchat to have friendlier parental control policies.
March 30, 2022 – Forty-three state attorneys general signed and sent a letter Monday to the legal offices of TikTok and Snapchat urging the social media companies to become more parent-control friendly.
The letter said that most other social media sites are conducive to third-party parent control applications that allow the user to monitor content, but TikTok and Snapchat do not have this ability.
TikTok’s “For You” and Snapchat’s “Discover” pages were specifically mentioned, with the attorneys general saying that the pages “propagate distributing sexual content and explicitly drug use to our youth.” The letter cites content that shows abusive relationships, human trafficking, and self-harm situations.
The letter concluded with a call to action for the companies to begin to work with outside parent control apps so there can be stronger parental controls on the platforms.
Department of Justice endorses the American Innovation and Choice Online Act
The Department of Justice is standing behind new antitrust legislation that specifically targets tech giants, reports The Hill on Tuesday.
The legislation in question is S.2992, the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, which would prevent major companies from showing a preference for their products on their own platforms over third-party products. It is likely that the bill would apply to Amazon, Apple, Meta, and Google, said The Hill.
The DOJ expressed its support through letters that they sent to senators that are heavily involved in the bill, writing that officials “believe that this legislation has the potential to have a positive effect on dynamism in digital markets going forward. Our future global competitiveness depends on innovators and entrepreneurs having the ability to access markets free from dominant incumbents that impede innovation, competition, resiliency, and widespread prosperity,” reported The Hill.
The bill has still been met with apprehension from members of both parties.
Competes Act passes Senate, moves to conference committee
On Monday, the Senate passed the America Competes Act, H.R.4521, which aims to help with the current supply chain problems concerning chips and semiconductors.
The legislation would, in combination with other legislation, provide $52 billion to incentivize the domestic production of crucial chips required for a vast array of technologies, including computers, transportation and telecommunications technology.
Currently, only 12 percent of global chip manufacturing occurs in the United States, a Senate committee heard last week.
The Senate and the House of Representatives will move the Competes Act to conference committee to make a version that can be approved by both chambers and then sent to President Joe Biden for his signature or veto.
Clearwave to Buy RG Fiber, Washington Broadband Survey, Michigan Approves $250M for Broadband
Clearwave said the acquisition of RG will allow the combined entity to deliver increased bandwidth to Kansans.
March 29, 2022 — Clearwave Fiber, a fiber-based internet service provider, has agreed to buy the assets of RG Fiber, a high-capacity fiber network service provider located near Kansas City, Kansas, according to a Thursday press release.
David Armistead, CEO of Clearwave Fiber, said that the companies are looking “forward to dedicating the resources to providing Kansas with high-speed internet access through the most advanced technology and unparalleled customer support.
“As we continue to grow, our focus on the customer and product quality remains relentless. We are excited to partner with local municipalities to bring their communities a fiber network that is durable, reliable, and will easily keep pace with technology innovations that will undoubtedly require increased demand for bandwidth,” he said.
Washington state testing internet speeds
Washington state is conducting an online survey testing the internet speeds at homes and businesses across Washington County, according to Tuesday report by the Observer Reporter.
John Timney, the executive director of the Washington County Authority, said that “the best maps available from the FCC database have a faulty premise,” according to the report.
“The whole point of (the survey) is I can’t rely on the data that is supplied to me…It’s generally, directionally correct. But for us to try to cover the county the best we can, we really have to take the temperature,” he said.
Timney also oversees the state’s Rural Broadband Initiative program that has $30 million of federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act, an act that originally launched in June 2021.
Washington State recently announced the hiring of a new broadband director, Mark Vasconi, who will start on April 1.
Michigan governor to approve $250M for broadband
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is to sign the Building Michigan Together Plan, a bipartisan plan to invest nearly $5 billion in infrastructure and the economy, including $250 million to improve broadband infrastructure.
The funding will go to “improve access and adoption of broadband – helping ensure all Michigan residents and businesses can compete in a 21st century economy,” according to the press release.
State Budget Director Christopher Harkins said that this “supplemental uses one-time resources to make long-term strategic investments in the state’s infrastructure to improve the lives of Michiganders today and well into the future.”
This announcement comes in light of the $600 million in additional funding from President Joe Biden’s proposed budget that will be used for rural broadband initiatives as part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect program.
Ukraine Internet Suffering, Washington Adds Broadband Director, Lumen Adds CFO
Broadband Now published a report showing internet in parts of Ukraine slowed during the Russian invasion.
March 28, 2022 – Broadband Now published research on Monday indicating Ukraine’s internet service has significantly deteriorated since the Russian invasion began on February 24.
The data indicates that the average throughput had fallen 12.5 Mbps, data loss increased by 37 percent from 3.7 to 5.1 percent, and the roundtrip time of data increased by 5.3 milliseconds.
Out of the eight regions sampled, Kharkiv is the only one that did not seem to experience a degradation in its quality of internet.
“The deterioration of all three metrics is part of a consistent pattern seen across Ukraine both in aggregate and regionally. The research breaks down the metrics across eight cities throughout the country,” Jason Shevik, Broadband Now’s senior industry analyst, said about his research.
Washington State hires broadband director
Washington’s Democratic Governor Jay Inslee announced Thursday the appointment of Mark Vasconi to serve as the director of the Washington State Broadband Office, replacing Dawn Eychaner who stood in as the serving director since September of 2021.
Vasconi will be taking the reins on April 1, and will be working to help distribute the millions of state and federal dollars that have been made available to Washingtonians in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Providing ubiquitous broadband access has been a critical goal of policy makers across the country for over 20 years, and I’m beyond excited to extend this effort for the benefit of all,” Vasconi said. “The need for high-speed internet access has been well understood for many years although the impact of the pandemic clearly heightened this need, particularly in rural Washington and its many Tribal communities. I am honored to be part of the team that will finally accomplish this long sought-after goal.”
Vasconi previously worked for U.S. West, Pacific Northwest Bell, and AT&T, and has served as the director of regulatory services at the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission since 2010.
Lumen appoints new CFO
On Monday, Lumen Technologies announced that former Arrow Electronics senior vice president and chief financial officer Chris Stansbury will begin serving as Lumen’s CFO on April 4.
Lumen is a telecommunications company with gigabit fiber-to-the-premises services and more than 500,000 miles of fiber in more than 60 countries. The company’s CEO Jeff Storey said he was confident in Stansbury’s capabilities and pointed to Stansbury’s nearly ten years as Arrow’s lead accounting officer.
“Chris is a tenured finance executive with an impressive track record of delivering growth and value creation in his prior roles,” Storey said in a press release. “Chris’ leadership and financial acumen bring a unique skill set to our company as we scale the Lumen Platform and our Quantum Fiber build, both critical drivers of our return to growth.”
“This is an important time in Lumen’s transformation, and I look forward to continue building on the great work the team has underway,” Stansbury said.
Stansbury has also held finance and leadership positions at PepsiCo and Hewlett-Packard.
EU Privacy Deal, NTIA Hires Digital Equity Director, FCC National Security Order
The privacy deal eases worries for American technology companies that sell consumer data.
March 25, 2022 – A provisional agreement may allow European’s personal information to be stored in the United States.
President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on a deal on Friday that would resolve uncertainty about companies’ ability to send data between the U.S. and Europe.The European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR, is the EU’s comprehensive privacy law that places limits on technology companies’ ability to collect and share consumer’s personal information.
GDPR, which went into effect across the E.U. in 2018, is stricter than the U.S. privacy laws. Friday’s agreement strengthens the U.S.-E.U. Privacy Shield Framework, which provides a mechanism to comply with data protection requirements when transferring personal data from the European Union and Switzerland to the United States in support of transatlantic commerce.
Biden said Friday’s action establishes “unprecedented protections for data privacy and security for our citizens,” Biden said. “This new arrangement will enhance the Privacy Shield framework, promote growth and innovation in Europe and the United States, and help companies — both small and large — compete in the digital economy.”
Von der Leyen said the agreement “will enable predictable and trustworthy data flows between the EU and the U.S., safeguarding privacy and civil liberties.”
NTIA hires digital equity director
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration hired its first-ever digital equity director.
Cleveland-based digital equity advocate Angela Thi Bennett has been named to the job. She begins on Monday.
Thi Bennett comes from the Cleveland-based digital equity and literacy non-profit Digital C. She will move from her current position as DigitalC’s director of advocacy. She has worked for years with the National Digital Inclusion Alliance.
“Her local digital inclusion experience combined with her active national community involvement means she is equipped to understand the challenges and the need for holistic and collaborative solutions,” said Angela Siefer, executive director of NDIA.
This is the first-ever position in the federal government with “digital equity” in the job title.
Thi Bennett will be charged to direct the allocation of $2.75 billion from the Digital Equity Act and help develop guidelines for states to equitably use these funds.
“As my ability to serve scales to the national level, I remain steadfastly committed to amplifying marginalized voices, empowering local communities to drive solutions and creating shared standards of metrics to inform interventions and create accountability,” Thi Bennett said.
Founded in 2015, DigitalC has invested $12 million in technology infrastructure to establish a reliable, affordable wireless internet service provider, EmpowerCLE+, which currently has the capacity to serve 4,000 households in six of Cleveland’s least connected neighborhoods.
FCC network security order
The FCC on Friday added three companies to its list of business posing a threat to U.S. national security.
The agency listed AO Kaspersky Lab, China Telecom (Americas) Corp, and China Mobile International USA Inc. – to its list of communications equipment and services that have been deemed a threat to national security.
The list follows requirements from the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act of 2019 to investigate and report on services that are national security threats to American networks.
Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said the updated list “is the latest in the FCC’s ongoing efforts, as part of the greater whole-of-government approach, to strengthen America’s communications networks against national security threats, including examining the foreign ownership of telecommunications companies providing service in the United States and revoking the authorization to operate where necessary.”
The Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act requires the Commission to publish and maintain a list of communications equipment and services that pose an unacceptable risk to national security or the security and safety of U.S. persons.
The FCC says the initial list, which was published in March 2021, will be continually updated as other communications equipment and services meet the criteria under the law.
