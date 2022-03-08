Infrastructure
Ting Says Public-Private Partnerships Key to Closing Connectivity Gaps
Ting said government partnerships with ISPs to fill connectivity gaps and improve adoption rates.
WASHINGTON, March 8, 2022 – Tucows’s Ting Internet said its public-private partnerships with local communities has helped close its connectivity gaps and elevate its economic potential.
At a Broadband Bunch event late last month, in which the company outlined successes in public-private partnerships, Monica Webb, Ting’s head of market development and strategic partnerships, said the company works with cities’ specific needs to ensure complete community access.
When approaching public-private fiber projects, Webb said that Ting considers a community’s existing infrastructure to better target deployment. “It’s not a one-size fits all,” Webb said. Depending on a city’s needs and its existing fiber assets, Ting has been able to deliver service that enhances a city’s internet capabilities.
In addition to building a network “organically,” Webb said Ting has also provided service over a city’s wholly owned fiber network. “In many cases, a city will have a fiber backbone or ring with excess fiber where we will lease that to make our deployment faster because we don’t have to replicate what’s already built,” Webb said.
She added that this method provides revenue to the partner city, which can receive cost recovery on its investment in the fiber ring. Ting deployed this method in Holly Springs, North Carolina, where the city already had fiber assets and needed to connect city facilities like public safety and city hall.
In an end-of-year event hosted by Broadband Breakfast, leading telecom media heads argued that the industry can expect more public-private partnerships this year.
Ting said it stays engaged with the local community by prioritizing hiring local teams to install fiber networks and participating in non-profit initiatives in the communities the company serves. For example, Webb said Ting leads sponsorship and digital inclusion programs in its service area.
“We approach the business as offering immense economic development for communities,” Webb said. “We want everyone in those communities to have access, that’s why we build networks that reach every home and business.”
Broadband Mapping & Data
Broadband Breakfast Interview With LightBox’s Bill Price on How States Can Get Better Maps
Bill Price discussed the work of LightBox in ensuring that states receive funding to close the digital divide.
LightBox, a real estate mapping company, has the hope to change the messed-up world of broadband mapping.
Since the signing of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment Jobs Act in November, $65 billion will be available for broadband in unserved and underserved communities. Understanding where broadband is and isn’t, will be a big part of that process.
What many advocates have referred to as a “once in a lifetime” opportunity for those on the wrong side of the digital divide will rely on state broadband programs to disperse both state and federal broadband funding.
Unfortunately for many states, there is a huge obstacle standing in their way: A notoriously insufficient broadband mapping program from the Federal Communications Commission.
In this special video interview between Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark and LightBox Vice President of Government Solutions Bill Price, Price notes that LightBox wasn’t always in the broadband mapping game.
The company started out just aggregating location data and accuracy for data-intensive and location-specific services like Zillow, Google, Microsoft, Waze, and other third-party applications, before it began working on broadband projects in 2018.
“The actual cost of deploying broadband to unserved areas depends on the accuracy of the location data you have got,” Price says in the interview. “Think about building highways without knowing all the property, all the zoning, all the owners – all the details you need to build a highway.”
“You can guess at it, as we have done for over a decade in government – we’ve guessed at it, we’ve thrown billions of dollars at it, and look where we are,” he added.
That is no longer the case, Price says. “We don’t have to guess anymore. We can treat broadband investment and planning just like we do any other infrastructure.”
Price, who has been with LightBox since the summer of 2021, previously served with strategy and analytics for the Georgia Technology Authority for almost nine years. Prior to that, he was director of broadband programs for the state of Florida from 2009 to 2012.
Broadband Mapping
CostQuest to Supply FCC Broadband Map After Watchdog Denies Contract Appeal
The Government Accountability Office rejected LightBox’s bid to protest CostQuest’s award to build the map.
WASHINGTON, March 3, 2022 – The Government Accountability Office last Thursday denied an appeal by real estate mapping company LightBox that challenged the Federal Communications Commission’s selection of CostQuest Associates to construct the agency’s enhanced broadband map.
In a press release Wednesday, CostQuest, a mapping data provider, announced the decision by the watchdog, stating that though the appeal delayed its “contract performance” by three months, the company is on track and expected to deliver the first version of the Broadband Serviceable Location Fabric to the FCC “later this year.”
The GAO’s decision came just two days after the FCC officially set a date for June to begin collecting internet service provider data for the better map. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo previously said that her communications with the agency yielded a possible summertime release of the map.
The FCC awarded the contract to CostQuest in November as part of its obligation under the Broadband Deployment Accuracy and Technology Availability Act, which became law in 2020.
The creation of a national fabric – or aggregation of data into a single model for the country – is a critical part of bridging the digital divide and integral for the disbursal of billions in federal funds from the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, $42.5 billion of which is managed by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
Broadband mapping has been widely discussed in recent years and the FCC has acknowledged that its efforts on this front have been insufficient. The FCC’s current maps only reflect broadband service on the census block level, meaning that if a single address in a census block has access to broadband, the entire census block is considered to have access to broadband. The agency has also begun collecting crowdsourced data.
The services outlined by CostQuest show a higher level of granularity, being able to distinguish between specific addresses, their broadband speeds and quality, and regional marketing trends. In addition to being able to aggregate this address specific data, CostQuest will be able to overlay and compare it with cost, funding, and technology assessments.
States taking initiative on mapping
Though some states were already in the process of their own respective mapping efforts, many will still be largely dependent on federal maps to apply for funding and ultimately deploy broadband infrastructure to underserved and unserved Americans.
“States will have direct access to the location data in the BSLF to support the collective effort of building a better national map,” Jim Stegeman, president and CEO of CostQuest, said in a press release Wednesday, adding it will be available to service providers as well.
Funding
NTIA Broadband Programs Announce Grants to Tackle Last-Mile Infrastructure
Recent policy talks have pushed for more focus on middle-mile with future funding from infrastructure bill money.
WASHINGTON, March 3, 2022 – The Broadband Infrastructure Program of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced this past week more than $277 million across over 13 projects primarily targeting last-mile infrastructure expected to connect 133,000 unserved households across 12 states and one U.S. territory.
The commerce agency’s Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program also announced Wednesday a commitment of $1 million to projects focused on connectivity in tribal regions, including the Pinoleville Pomo Nation in California and the Ketchikan Indian Community in Alaska. That program has now disbursed $4.8 million for 10 grants.
The larger funding amount will go to projects in Georgia, Guam, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington, and West Virginia. In a separate release, Consolidated Communications announced its projects in Maine would receive $18.3 million from the agency’s programs.
As the NTIA’s programs have continued to approve grants on a rolling basis, policy discussions such as the agency’s infrastructure bill listening sessions have focused on advocacy for middle-mile funding.
The recently announced projects largely focus on fiber access and additionally target some anchor institutions to increase connectivity, with some middle-mile or transport funding.
Recent
Trending
