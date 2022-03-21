Broadband's Impact
To Build a Digital Identity System, Governments Must Build Trust About Data Collection: Panelists
Citizens need to know what kind of data is collected and why to accept a digital identity system.
WASHINGTON, March 21, 2022 – Trust in how governments handle data is a critical piece in developing a successful government digital identification system.
Some governments around the world are incorporating a system in which citizens have a digital identity for verification. The United States Agency for International Development is involved in planning for digital identity to involve more people for its global aid and development programs. But the missing link is the need for people to trust their data is in good hands, according to experts.
“Trust is the critical piece to a successful digital system development and deployment,” Chris Burns, chief digital development officer at USAID, said on a panel discussion hosed by the Brookings Institution on Wednesday.
“For example, program monitoring, patient tracking through health services, voter registration and authentication, and the administration of humanitarian assistance,” he said. “Digital identification systems are also becoming foundational to service delivery and to development assistance.”
The foundation of trust
Hannes Astok, executive director and chairman of the management board of Estonia’s e-Governance Academy, said on the panel that trust has some foundational principles.
“First of all, it should be agreed, in society, what kind of data [an entity] collects about you…and the reason why the data is collected.” Astok said. “Secondly, it should be clear that ownership of data belongs to the citizens or the businesses who are providing the data to the government. The government is just handling it,” he said.
A digital ID is required in Estonia, where it began such a system almost 30 years ago. The country saw how the world was moving more toward the digital sphere, said Astok, and wanted to use digital databases for their citizens’ information.
“Citizens must have traditional paper- and plastic-based documents, [but] also a digital identity, allowing them to securely use government services,” he said.
Kay McGowan, senior director for research, policy, and advocacy at Digital Impact Alliance, recommended democracies and open societies to think “beyond the technology and the technical capacities,” and to instead focus on “the data governance.
“Data governance is just as important as the actual technology platform itself,” she said.
Digital Inclusion
FCC Votes to Start Digital Discrimination Proceeding
The commission’s rules would prevent service providers from discriminating against customers.
WASHINGTON, March 16, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission voted Wednesday to start a proceeding to eliminate alleged digital discrimination by telecommunication providers.
The notice of inquiry adopted at the FCC’s March Open Meeting follows a direction from the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act to find ways to prevent and limit any digital discrimination.
The bipartisan infrastructure law supplies unprecedented funding––$65 billion–– to close the digital divide through broadband infrastructure grants. In addition to the $100 million that states receive automatically to fund broadband projects, states will be eligible to apply for grants that support digital equity through the Digital Equity Act.
Wednesday’s notice of inquiry will provide meaning to the language in IIJA that requires “equal access” to broadband and request public comment on how the FCC should understand what digital discrimination means, how to identify where and how discrimination is occurring, and what steps the agency should take to prevent and eliminate discrimination.
In the past, broadband providers have been accused of discriminatory broadband deployment practices. For example, residents in Cleveland, Ohio complained about “digital redlining” where lower-income residents received lower quality service than high-income residents because telecoms did not want to invest in the former areas, according to a National Digital Inclusion Alliance report.
FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks, a long-time advocate for social justice in telecommunications access, celebrated Congress tasking the FCC with “outlining and understand its root causes, and ultimately implementing the rules necessary to prevent and eliminate digital discrimination” based on income level, race, ethnicity, color, religion, and national origin.
While the FCC lays “a foundation” for the rules preventing and eliminating digital discrimination, Starks said we must “remember the people who are counting on us to get this right: for millions of vulnerable Americans, the lived experience of digital discrimination can take many forms: it could mean struggling to find basic connectivity while wealthier neighborhoods across town get faster and faster service.”
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said the initiative, led by the agency’s task force to prevent digital discrimination, will seek data and analytics to educate the agency about where digital discrimination happens.
“This proceeding is a top priority for the FCC,” Rosenworcel said, and noted her agency’s commitment to advance racial equity and support underserved communities through federal government.
In a press release, broadband association USTelecom said that it supports the agency’s “critical work” on promoting digital inclusion and equity.
“There are many factors that drive broadband deployment and our nation and every community benefit when every American no matter where they live has access to affordable broadband service,” the statement said. “USTelecom and our members are committed to deploying broadband in the hardest to reach and most vulnerable communities, and supporting government and industry-led affordability programs as we work toward our shared goal of a fully connected America.”
Broadband's Impact
Biden Says Infrastructure Bill Will Transform America in First In-Person DNC Winter Meeting in 2 Years
President Biden received a standing ovation during address.
WASHINGTON, March 14, 2022 – President Joe Biden received a standing ovation during a Democratic National Committee address Thursday night after remarking that the administration is committed to connecting all Americans with historic infrastructure spending.
“We’re going to invest $65 billion to deliver affordable, high-speed internet everywhere in America. Urban, suburban, and rural,” the president said to applause during the party’s first in-person winter summit in two years. He also noted the assistance of the Republican party in helping push the legislation over the finish line.
Biden signed the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act in November, which he said will “transform America. That’s not a hyperbole.”
The winter meeting was held on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The summit included DNC’s caucus and committee meetings and keynote speakers.
“We can’t be a country where a mother has to take her child to a McDonald’s parking lot to get access to the internet so they can do their homework. This is the United States of America,” Biden said, alluding to actions by the Federal Communications Commission and the administration to fund remote learning.
Digital Inclusion
Event: Building for Digital Equity – Demystifying Broadband Policy and Funding
ILSR and the National Digital Inclusion Alliance team up for two-hour livestream event on March 16 from 2-4 p.m. ET
We’re living through a time with an unprecedented level of broadband infrastructure funding, fueled not only by the American Rescue Plan, but the Consolidated Appropriations Act, the Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund, and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Hundreds of community-driven projects are already underway, but finding solid footing amidst these programs, statutes, and evolving rules is difficult.
To help, the Institute for Local Self-Reliance is teaming up with the National Digital Inclusion Alliance for a two-hour livestream event to demystify the landscape. On Wednesday, March 16th, from 2-4pm ET, we’re hosting an online conversation to bring together local stakeholders, policy advocates, and funding experts in one place. We’re calling it Building for Digital Equity: Demystifying Broadband Policy and Funding.
But this isn’t your average conference or webinar, with 45-minute panels that make your butt go numb and your eyes glaze over. Oh no. We’re aiming for a fast-paced, fun, and most importantly interactive conversation between policy advocates, network builders, local officials, and anyone else interested in learning how we can ensure that the tens of billions in upcoming infrastructure funding goes to solving the connectivity crisis permanently rather than once again disappearing into the pockets of the monopoly Internet Service Providers (ISPs).
The event will feature a mixture of short presentations, panels with Q and A across a bunch of different platforms (so you can watch wherever you want), and trivia with prizes.
You can register for the event here.
Here’s the line-up:
- It will be emceed by our own Christopher Mitchell, director of ILSR’s Community Broadband Networks Initiative, and NDIA’s Training and Community Engagement Manager, Pamela Rosales.
- David Keyes, the Digital Equity Manager for the City of Seattle and the first recipient of NDIA’s Charles Benton Digital Equity Champion Award, will share a talk that was very popular at Net Inclusion on how to talk with government officials.
- The main event is a 50-minute block with multiple presentations on coalition building that will cover what regional governments and coalitions are doing to leverage the flood of federal funds for broadband in the American Rescue Plan, the Consolidated Appropriation Act, the Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund, and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
- Shannon Millsaps, Director of Operations at Thrive, will do a lightning round on strategies for working regionally and NDIA’s Munirih Jester will highlight some related takeaways from NDIA’s Digital Inclusion Guidebook.
- The coalition building block will end with a panel featuring ConnectMaine Authority Executive Director Peggy Schaffer and Founder/Executive Director of the National Digital Equity Center Susan Corbett who will talk about how successful broadband coalitions were formed in Maine.
- After that, Abi Waldrupe of NDIA will discuss Digital Navigators, and more importantly, what is not a Digital Navigator.
- Another block will zero in on key details about the buckets of federal funds available to states and local communities, centered around the five things every local community should know about how these funds can be used most effectively.
- Dustin Loup and ILSR’s Data and GIS specialist Christine Parker will preview recent developments around maps, setting the table for a future discussion in greater depth.
Fun trivia questions will be asked of attendees throughout the event and we will close out with a trivia wrap-up and prize give away before the grand finale that will allow attendees to pepper Chris and Angela Siefer, Executive Director of the National Digital Inclusion Alliance, with lingering questions or thoughts.
You can register for the event here.
Editor’s note: This press release was originally published on Muninetworks.org on February 15, 2022, and was supplemented on March 2, 2022.
Recent
- To Build a Digital Identity System, Governments Must Build Trust About Data Collection: Panelists
- Amazon Lawsuit Dismissed, Private 5G Network for DoD, $232M in Ohio Broadband Grants
- FCC and NTIA Chiefs Name Jessica Quinley, Douglas Brake and Timothy May to Advisory Committees
- Progressives’ Anti-Merger Bill, New Facebook Parental Controls, Verizon Helps Defense Department
- FCC Seeks Comment on Pole Replacement Rules
- In FCC Proceeding, Multiple Groups Recommend New General Tax for Universal Service Fund
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Artificial Intelligence3 months ago
Henry Kissinger: AI Will Prompt Consideration of What it Means to Be Human
-
#broadbandlive3 months ago
Broadband Breakfast for Lunch on January 12, 2022 — The Agenda of Internet and Tech Stakeholders
-
Broadband Roundup1 month ago
Microsoft App Store Rules, California Defers on Sprint 3G Phase-Out, Samsung’s New IoT Guy
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
CaptionCall $40 Million Settlement, World Bank Broadband in Rwanda, Tribal Broadband Money Not Enough
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
‘Buy American’ Waiver Request, AT&T Cuts Dividend for Builds, Jamestown Municipal Broadband Program
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
AT&T Speeds Tiers, Wisconsin Governor on Broadband Assistance, Broadband as Public Utility
-
Broadband Roundup1 month ago
More From Emergency Connectivity Fund, Rootmetrics Says AT&T Leads, Applause for House Passing Chips Act
-
Section 2304 months ago
Experts Warn Against Total Repeal of Section 230