Verizon Early Access to Spectrum, Senate Encouraged to Pass Prison Phone Bill, $56M in Delaware Broadband

Broadband Roundup
Verizon said accelerated access to C-band spectrum will allow it to get 5G to customers faster.
March 22, 2022 – Verizon said Monday that it has reached more agreements to get early access to mid-band spectrum in the C-band, according to a press release.
These deals involve spectrum that was originally scheduled to be cleared by December 2023. Verizon is expecting to deploy 5G service “on at least 60 MHz of spectrum and up to 100 MHz of spectrum in some areas.” Markets included in the expansion plans include Atlanta, Baltimore, Denver and Washington, D.C.
“This early spectrum clearance is just the latest development that allows us to bring 5G Ultra Wideband to our customers faster,” said Kyle Malady, executive vice president and president of global network and technology. “We’ve been able to accelerate deployment because we’re driving more efficiency and coverage from the C-band spectrum, leveraging opportunities like the one we are announcing today, and leveraging our already in place infrastructure.”
The Federal Communications Commission will auction slices of mid-band 2.5 GHz spectrum for 5G in late July.
Public Knowledge encourages Senate bill to keep incarcerated people connected
Public Knowledge, a non-profit public interest group, urged the Senate in a press release Tuesday to pass legislation that extends the Federal Communications Commission’s authority over both intrastate and interstate calls to end predatory pricing for calling incarcerated people.
The Martha Wright-Reed Just and Reasonable Communications Act of 2021 was introduced by Senator Tammy Duckworth, D-IL, and requires that the agency ensure call prices to and from incarceration facilities are “just and reasonable” no matter what technology is used.
“This bill marks an important and long-overdue step in addressing an area rife with abuse, and one that often impacts communities of color,” Al Kramer, senior fellow at Public Knowledge, said in the release. “We applaud Sen. Duckworth for championing the needs of incarcerated people and their families no matter what phone technology is used or whether the calls cross state lines. We urge the Senate to pass this bill to provide just phone rates for incarcerated people.”
Delaware’s $56 million for broadband
Delaware announced Thursday $56 million for broadband deployment, with the funding going to Comcast, Verizon, and Mediacom.
The money came through the American Rescue Plan Act and is part of Delaware’s $110 million program that aims to deliver universal broadband access across the entire state. In this project, broadband is expected to be extended to over 11,600 locations.
Comcast won $33.1 million, Verizon won $11.8 million, and Mediacom won $11.1 million in grant funding. Companies are required to commit to paying for at least 25 percent of the project and must deploy speeds of at least 100 Mbps down and 20 Mbps up – the new federal standard according to the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act.
“This grant will help Verizon deploy our best in class all-fiber network technology to deliver our flagship Fios Home Internet service — with speeds up to 940 Mbps and no data caps — to roughly 3,000 locations,” said Tony Lewis, vice president of public policy for Verizon, in the release.
Amazon Lawsuit Dismissed, Private 5G Network for DoD, $232M in Ohio Broadband Grants
The suit accused Amazon of violating laws by using third-party sellers’ data to help sell its own products.
March 21, 2022 – A lawsuit that accused Amazon of violating antitrust laws when it allegedly used third-party sellers’ data to help increase the sales of its own products was dismissed on Friday.
Judge Hiram Puig-Lugo of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia granted Amazon’s motion to dismiss, which was filed in October of last year. The lawsuit was filed in September by D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine, who – with other attorneys general – filed a deceptive and unfair practices suit against Google earlier this year.
In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for the Office of the Attorney General said that they “believe that the Superior Court got this wrong, and its oral ruling did not seem to consider the detailed allegations in the complaint and a recent decision of a federal court to allow a nearly identical lawsuit to move forward.”
In its motion to dismiss, Amazon said that one of its “core business objectives in serving its customers is to have a reputation for low prices, and Amazon works constantly to maintain that reputation by offering competitively priced products in its store…The District’s case, if allowed to proceed, would undermine this pro-consumer approach.”
The ruling comes after bipartisan House Judiciary members wrote to the Department of Justice alleging Amazon obstructed the committee’s “extensive investigation into competition in digital markets,” which took place last Congress.
Hughes to deploy private 5G network for Department of Defense
Hughes Network System announced that the Department of Defense awarded it an $18 million contract to deploy a standalone 5G network at the Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Washington state, according to a Monday press release.
Hughes, which provides broadband services and equipment, will connect the base with a secure 5G network – utilizing spectrum from Dish Network – to support operations, maintenance and flight traffic management.
Rajeev Gopal, vice president of advanced programs at Hughes, said in the release that “over the course of this three-year project, we will demonstrate for the U.S. Department of Defense how 5G infrastructure from Hughes – including a packet processing core, radio access, edge cloud, security and network management – can power the resilient networking necessary to transform base operations.”
Ohio announces $232 million in broadband grants
On Friday, Governor Mike DeWine and Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted announced new broadband expansion projects, including over $232 million in grants, that will make affordable, high-speed internet available to nearly 100,000 households in Ohio that currently don’t have access to reliable internet connectivity.
The BroadbandOhio program awarded grants to 11 internet service providers as part of the Ohio Residential Broadband Expansion Grant Program.
The “funding will be used to cover the ‘broadband funding gap’ associated with 33 broadband expansion projects impacting 31 counties,” according to the press release.
Husted said that these “awards will help our local private- and public-sector partners expand high-speed, affordable internet in areas of Ohio that are currently unserved or underserved.
“You can’t be part of the modern economy, education system and health care system without access to broadband – it is a necessity,” Husted said. “This effort will help connect hundreds of thousands of Ohioans who have been left behind until now.”
Progressives’ Anti-Merger Bill, New Facebook Parental Controls, Verizon Helps Defense Department
A bill from progressives to ease merger break-ups may face a treacherous path in Congress.
March 18, 2022 – On Wednesday Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y., introduced a bill that would allow the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice to reject large merger deals without a court order.
The bill, backed by many progressive in both chambers of Congress, may face the same obstacles to getting passed that other antitrust bills to advance out of committee have this session, as no Republicans sponsor the bill as of present nor do Senate and House antitrust panel chairs Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I.
Under the proposed law, the government would also be able to retroactively break up deals that result in a market share above 50% or that are considered to “materially harm” competition, workers, consumers, or small or minority-owned businesses.
The definition of a “prohibited merger” would include deals which are valued at more than $5 billion, result in market shares of more than 33% for sellers or 25% for employers, or result in highly concentrated markets under the 1992 agency guidelines.
Several advocacy groups pursuing antitrust reform have expressed support for the bill.
Meta rolls out new parental controls for Instagram and virtual reality
Facebook parent company Meta said Wednesday that it would release new features designed to give parents and guardians more control over their teenagers’ use of social media and virtual reality.
The changes come as the company continues to face criticism that it endangers young people by showcasing content on suicide and eating disorders, as exposed through whistleblower reports and congressional testimony.
In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden urged Congress to ban targeted advertising to children and demand that tech companies stop collecting the personal data of child users.
Notably on Meta’s Instagram, parents will be able to view the amount of time their teens spend on the app and set time limits for use in a new “Family Center,” as well as get updates on what accounts they follow and what accounts follow them.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., was unimpressed with the changes, saying the changes were “too little, too late” and emphasizing the need for his Kids Online Safety Act accountability bill.
With Meta’s developing foray into virtual reality, it has also said it will block children from purchasing age-inappropriate VR apps and allow parents to see all the apps their teens own.
DoD enlists Verizon for upgrades to defense networks
In a recently announced deal worth $966.5 million Verizon will upgrade network infrastructure and services at the Pentagon, National Capital Region and Fort Belvoir.
Secured through the government’s Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions technology procurement program, the deal is one of the biggest Verizon has obtained through the program.
The Pentagon’s contract with Verizon is the largest of the three, valued at $515.3 million and funding transitions from copper-based communications technology to IP-based services. Services will also include support for the Department of Defense in planning, designing and implementing network upgrades and deploying new equipment at the Pentagon.
Verizon had previously entered into a $495 million contract with DoD to deploy switches, routers, firewalls, edge computing capabilities and managed services to support research and computing facilities.
Additionally through the EIS program, the provider last year negotiated five contracts with the Department of Labor totaling $887 million.
FCC Bans Chinese Telecom, NY Affordable Broadband Enrollment, Indiana Gov. Rejects Broadband Restrictions
Pacific Networks Corp. and its subsidy ComNet LLC were terminated in an FCC vote Wednesday.
March 17, 2022 — The Federal Communications Commission voted Wednesday to revoke the authority of two telecommunications providers to provide service in the United States due to national security concerns.
Approved on Wednesday during the FCC’s March Open Meeting, the commission adopted an order that ended the ability of Pacific Networks Corp. and its subsidy, ComNet LLC, to provide domestic and international telecommunications service within the U.S.
The FCC found that the companies, which are U.S. subsidiaries of a Chinese state-owned entity, “are subject to exploitation, influence, and control by the Chinese government and are highly likely to be forced to comply with Chinese government requests without sufficient legal procedures subject to independent judicial oversight.”
The ban follows similar ones made by the commission against China-linked telecoms, including China Unicom and China Telecom.
The government is concerned about cyber attacks, which have increased in the U.S. over the past year. Government leaders are concerned about the threat of global cyber warfare amid the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
Social media platforms like Youtube and Facebook said they will moderate content and pause monetization of content from state-funded media across platforms.
Twitter said Friday it would temporarily pause advertisements in Ukraine and Russia “to ensure critical public safety information is elevated and ads don’t detract from it.”
New York affordable broadband enrollment
New York’s governor Kathy Hochul announced that more than 100,000 families have enrolled in the federal Affordable Connectivity Program.
Celebrating the enrollment Wednesday, Hochul said that she’s proud of the multi-agency partnership to subsidize the cost of broadband access for lower-income communities.
New York State’s department of public service CEO Rory Christian said that the state is prioritizing outreach and consumer advocacy so families can receive access. “I am pleased with the success of this outreach initiative that will help ensure that all income-eligible New Yorkers will have access to high-speed internet at a reasonable price,” Christian added.
The department of public service leads the statewide ConnectALL initiative, an all-of-government awareness and marketing campaign under in coordination with other public-facing state agencies to increase enrollment among eligible New Yorkers. The ConnectALL initiative invests $1 billion in New York to deploy broadband and expand the state’s digital infrastructure.
According to the governor’s office, internet costs an average of $60 per month in the state. Internet service providers in New York, including Spectrum, Altice and Verizon, have continued offering affordable internet options in the state.
The Affordable Connectivity Program gives eligible families $30 a month in assistance toward internet access. Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers if the consumer contributes more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.
Indiana governor vetoes stringent rules for broadband projects
Indiana’s governor Eric Holcomb rejected a proposal that would require stringent rules for broadband expansion projects.
The governor vetoed legislation Wednesday that would force broadband projects to comply with the state’s economic development program funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
The rules would have required that all broadband infrastructure funding projects comply with the state’s rural broadband program in addition to federal conditions on the receipt of funds, thus imposing additional, time-consuming requirements on the urgent project to expand broadband in the state
“This seemingly innocuous language unfortunately has the practical effect of slowing, if not arresting, approximately $154 million of broadband projects currently under active consideration as part of the $500 million READI grant program,” Holcomb said.
The $50 million READI program, which is entirely funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, allocated $4.25 million to fund high-speed internet expansion in the state.
“It is neither fair nor appropriate to jeopardize or delay the type of transformational and concentrated investments in broadband that would impact at least 28 counties inside seven separate READI regions in our state,” the governor added.
Like many states, Indiana is working out regulatory hurdles before allocating funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. On Wednesday, the Southeastern Indiana Regional Planning Commission and the Purdue Center for Regional Development announced the launch of the state’s first regional digital inclusion plan to bring broadband internet service to more households in local counties.
