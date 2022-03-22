Infrastructure
WISPA Head Pushes Various Broadband Technologies to Close Digital Divide
Wireless and wireline technologies play their own roles in helping connect the country, the head of WISPA said.
WASHINGTON, March 22, 2022 – The head of the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association voiced his support for mixed technology solutions to bridge the digital divide during Broadband.Money’s an Ask Me Anything! Event earlier this month.
Claude Aiken, the outgoing president and CEO of WISPA, said during the March 11 event that he believes that both wireless and fiber technologies have crucial roles to play to bring internet to underserved and unserved communities around the country.
“I would push back on the notion that wireless is somehow second best [to fiber],” he said. “Pretty much every device that consumers and businesses use is connected wirelessly; it is just a question of how far back in the network that wireless connectivity goes.”
The Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration will disburse $42.5 billion from the infrastructure bill toward broadband infrastructure. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo had previously emphasized fiber following the bill’s passing in November, but the legislation is neutral on technology.
“We are certainly seeing a change in the industry,” Aiken said. “If our customers are demanding a particular type of technology, as opposed to a certain type of quality of service, they will figure out a way to get that done.” The issue with fiber, Aiken said, is that it is much more expensive.
“Even with all of the billions of dollars available – especially in the face of rising inflation, supply chain difficulties, labor shortages, and things of that nature – that money is not going to be enough to [connect all the people who need to be connected today], which means we need a variety of solutions at the table.”
He explained that members of WISPA recognize this and are tailoring their broadband solutions to meet the unique features and demands of the communities they serve. “[Our members] may setup a particularly small town in their footprint – with a little bit of a denser population – with fiber, and then they may shoot over wirelessly to the next town over and then fiber that [town] up as well.”
Aiken said that WISPA’s message has consistently been one of versatility and adaptability, and not pigeonholing any service provider into cookie cutter solutions. “Let’s pick the right tool for the job, which in some cases may be fiber and in some instances it may be wireless.”
Spectrum
FCC Will Auction Slices of Mid-Band 2.5 GHz Spectrum for 5G in Late July
The slices of 2.5 GHz mid-band will be licenses for flexible use, including for 5G.
WASHINGTON, March 22, 2022 — The Federal Communications Commission announced Monday it will hold an auction of 2.5 GHz band licenses for 5G wireless services on July 29, 2022.
The FCC said in a press release it has adopted application and bidding procedures for a slice of the band, which will be licensed on a flexible-use basis following “substantial public comment on various process proposals under consideration.”
During her speech to Mobile World Congress, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said, “this is the single largest swath of contiguous mid-band spectrum we have below 3 gigahertz and the airwaves available in this auction are going to help extend 5G service beyond our most populated areas.”
In the same announcement, the FCC’s Wireless Telecommunications Bureau and the Office of Economics and Analytics announced the launch of a mapping tool that can be used to help assess whether and to what extent there is unassigned 2.5 GHz spectrum available in any county nationwide.
The FCC is simultaneously working on improving mapping to determine areas without adequate coverage. Expert witnesses discussed the lack of accurate broadband maps and the importance of crowdsourcing for accurate maps during a congressional hearing about 5G and the future in wireless technologies on Thursday.
Funding
House Democrats Prod NTIA Chief on Their Broadband Infrastructure Priorities
Legislators want broadband networks reach as many people as possible, but didn’t specify how NTIA should do this.
WASHINGTON, March 21, 2022 – A group of 17 Democrats fired off a missive Monday to the Commerce Department’s broadband chief reminding him that they want to make sure that federal-funded broadband networks could reach as many people as possible on an affordable basis.
However, the legislators did not specify how Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration should specifically do this. Neither does the legislation. The concept of what is “affordable” has been popping up during NTIA rule-making sessions, with commenters asking the NTIA help them with a definition. Participants in state rule-makings, such as in California, have also asked state rule-makers to provide some guidance as to what’s affordable.
“To provide the most possible help to those struggling to afford broadband service, we urge you to make the low-cost offering requirement in the BEAD program as widely available as feasible,” wrote the 17 Congressional Democrats who sit on the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
The $65 billion broadband provisions of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act requires broadband grant recipients to offer at least one “low-cost” broadband option for eligible households. But at the same time, the NTIA is forbidden to regulate the rates that internet service providers set.
The legislation also provides $14.2 billion for the Affordable Connectivity Program, which permanently replaced the Emergency Broadband Benefit established by the Consolidated Appropriations Act. The ACP provides a $30 monthly subsidy to eligible households for their Internet subscriptions. But the program has experienced lower enrollment rates than expected in most states. The benefit is available to households within 200 percent of the poverty line.
The House Energy and Commerce Democrats also emphasized that they think the issues of digital inclusion, competition, “high capacity networks,” and community engagement are important for the NTIA to focus on.
The NTIA is expected to issue its notice of IIJA-related notice of funding opportunity sometime in May and working on its related rule-making processes. It is currently holding a series IIJA technical assistance NOFO Webinars through May.
FCC
FCC Seeks Comment on Pole Replacement Rules
Revising its pole replacement rules may give providers quicker access to poles in communities for deploying high-speed broadband.
WASHINGTON, March 18, 2022 – Providers could soon see changes to federal pole replacement rules.
Approved Wednesday during the Federal Communications Commission’s March Open Meeting, the agency voted to seek comment on establishing clear standards for how utilities and pole attachers share in the costs of pole replacements.
States have sought to revise their pole attachment rules to establish reasonable attachment rates for cable operators renting pole space for electric service cooperatives and municipal pole owners. In 2019, New York’s public service commission reformed its pole attachment rules to govern the rates, time frames, and procedures applied to pole attachments.
Concerned about ensuring comparable rates among telecommunications providers, Wednesday’s notice of proposed rulemaking seeks public input about the best approach to “align economic incentives” between communications pole attachers and utilities and what measures the FC can take to avoid attachment disputes.
Under the Telecommunications Act of 1996, the FCC is charged with overseeing the rates, terms, and conditions of pole attachments.
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said the agency must use its authority “to ensure that communications providers have nondiscriminatory access” to infrastructure built using funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Acknowledging that pole attachment issues “are not the most glamorous part of broadband deployment,” Rosenworcel said pole attachment regulation is “an essential part of our effort to ensure high-speed service reaches everyone, everywhere across the country.”
Commissioner Brendan Carr said the government can avoid wasting money in the historic $65 billion broadband investment by preventing the funds from “getting caught up in red tape and by unnecessary fees and charges.”
“After all, if the government is just spending broadband dollars without streamlining infrastructure rules, then it’s just stepping on the gas and brakes at the same time,” Carr added.
