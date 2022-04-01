Broadband's Impact
Broadband Breakfast on April 6, 2022 — Censorship by a Country, or Censorship by a Tech Platform?
How different is the Great Firewall of China (and now Russia) from being deplatformed by Big Tech?
Wednesday, April 6, 2022, 12 Noon ET — Censorship by a Country, or Censorship by a Tech Platform?
Residents of countries under authoritarian control face censorship of what they can post online and limitations on what websites they can visit. At home in the U.S., much of the political right views current content moderation policies of social media platforms as their own form of censorship. How do these content control practices compare? Just how similar are the scenarios and solutions proposed by their opponents? Join us for a timely Broadband Breakfast conversation about hot domestic and international issues amid the tumult on the world scene today.
Panelists for this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session:
- Drew Clark (presenter and host), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Drew Clark is the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of a State Broadband Initiative, the Partnership for a Connected Illinois. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.
Think Tank Finds U.S. Wireless Speeds Among Best in World
A new study finds the U.S. has among the fastest wireless download speeds.
WASHINGTON, March 31, 2022 — A study from a Washington D.C. think tank Tuesday found mobile wireless speeds in the United States are among the best in the world.
The Phoenix Center found that the United States is in the top 15 percent of all countries’ mobile download speeds.
“Once again, I find that across many cities located in nearly one hundred nations, U.S. broadband speeds are well above average,” said George Ford, the center’s chief economist and author of the report. “The evidence continues to belie the claim of lagging broadband speeds in the United States.”
The report, titled “A Comparative Analysis of Mobile Wireless Broadband Speeds in Cities Across the World,” comes less than a year after the center released a study that found that download speeds for fixed wireless connections in the United States are typically faster than they are in comparable countries. The study found that the U.S.’s upload speeds are also comparable to similarly economic-ranked countries.
Ford executed his research by sampling 98 countries’ mobile wireless systems, 53 of which were categorized as “high income” nations, making them comparable to the United States. Ford found that similar to fixed wireless, the United States mobile wireless networks offer high-quality data services that are comparable to other similarly positioned nations.
Digital Inclusion
Digital Divide Impacting Access to Justice, Conference Hears
Some lawyers say their clients are having a difficult time getting access to the legal system without connectivity.
WASHINGTON, March 31, 2022 – A public defender from California said Tuesday that clients of lawyers are being disadvantaged by the lack of connectivity.
At the 2022 Bipartisan Tech Conference hosted by Next Century Cities, Olivia Sideman said her clients were at a disadvantage if they did not have an adequate connection or if they lacked digital literacy, meaning they did not know how to use technology to communicate, learn, find information, etc.
Sideman stated that the digital divide can mean that some clients cannot contact their lawyer, make mandatory virtual court appearances, or participate in court-issued online classes that will lessen their sentence. In other cases, while clients can complete courses, they often struggle to print out the certificate.
Tuesday’s panel event included discussion about a recently published report with a panel of various guests that played a part in the creation of the report. The report, titled “Cut Off From the Courthouse: How the Digital Divide Impacts Access to Justice and Civic Engagement,” concluded that remote hearings should be optional, that the digital divide exacerbates criminal justice inequalities the system is trying to eliminate, and that mobile internet service and devices are inadequate.
The report then offered its own recommendations, aided by experts like Sideman, such as partnering with community organizations, supporting local solutions, and investing in adoption as well as access.
In the report, Sideman said the digital divide is “another way in which our clients’ rights are overlooked by the court, another way in which this entire system tramples on our clients rights…These sorts of experiences undermine faith in the justice system and civic institutions.”
To Build a Digital Identity System, Governments Must Build Trust About Data Collection: Panelists
Citizens need to know what kind of data is collected and why to accept a digital identity system.
WASHINGTON, March 21, 2022 – Trust in how governments handle data is a critical piece in developing a successful government digital identification system.
Some governments around the world are incorporating a system in which citizens have a digital identity for verification. The United States Agency for International Development is involved in planning for digital identity to involve more people for its global aid and development programs. But the missing link is the need for people to trust their data is in good hands, according to experts.
“Trust is the critical piece to a successful digital system development and deployment,” Chris Burns, chief digital development officer at USAID, said on a panel discussion hosed by the Brookings Institution on Wednesday.
“For example, program monitoring, patient tracking through health services, voter registration and authentication, and the administration of humanitarian assistance,” he said. “Digital identification systems are also becoming foundational to service delivery and to development assistance.”
The foundation of trust
Hannes Astok, executive director and chairman of the management board of Estonia’s e-Governance Academy, said on the panel that trust has some foundational principles.
“First of all, it should be agreed, in society, what kind of data [an entity] collects about you…and the reason why the data is collected.” Astok said. “Secondly, it should be clear that ownership of data belongs to the citizens or the businesses who are providing the data to the government. The government is just handling it,” he said.
A digital ID is required in Estonia, where it began such a system almost 30 years ago. The country saw how the world was moving more toward the digital sphere, said Astok, and wanted to use digital databases for their citizens’ information.
“Citizens must have traditional paper- and plastic-based documents, [but] also a digital identity, allowing them to securely use government services,” he said.
Kay McGowan, senior director for research, policy, and advocacy at Digital Impact Alliance, recommended democracies and open societies to think “beyond the technology and the technical capacities,” and to instead focus on “the data governance.
“Data governance is just as important as the actual technology platform itself,” she said.
