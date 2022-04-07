#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on May 4, 2022 – The Future of the Smart Home, and the Future of the Smart Apartment Building
From the Broadband Communities Summit, this special Broadband Breakfast Live Online will dive into the smart home topic, including with apartment buildings.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. You can also PARTICIPATE in the current Broadband Breakfast Live Online event and REGISTER HERE.
Wednesday, May 4, 2022, 12 Noon ET – The Future of the Smart Home, and the Future of the Smart Apartment Building
Panelists for this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session:
- Guests have been invited
- Drew Clark (presenter and host), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Drew Clark is the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of a State Broadband Initiative, the Partnership for a Connected Illinois. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.
WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast for Lunch on May 11, 2022 – Preparing for IIJA’s Digital Equity Planning Grant Program
In a series about the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, join us at Clyde’s of Gallery Place to discuss digital equity.
There are two ways to participate in this event: IN PERSON or LIVE ONLINE. To attend IN PERSON, sign up to attend in person through Eventbrite. Please arrive for lunch at Clyde’s of Gallery Place, 707 7th Street NW, Washington, D.C., by 11:30 a.m. to be seated for lunch. The program will begin promptly at 12 Noon ET.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. You can also PARTICIPATE ONLINE in the current Broadband Breakfast Live Online event on Zoom.
Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 12 Noon ET – Preparing for IIJA’s Digital Equity Planning Grant Program
There are two ways to participate in this event: IN PERSON though Eventbrite, or LIVE ONLINE through Zoom.
Guests for this Broadband Breakfast for Lunch session:
- Guests have been invited
- Drew Clark (host), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Drew Clark is the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of a State Broadband Initiative, the Partnership for a Connected Illinois. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.
WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on April 27, 2022 – New Wires on Old Poles: Will the FCC Change Rules for Attachments?
Learn how the Federal Communications Commission’s rulemaking on pole attachments could impact the broadband rollout
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. You can also PARTICIPATE in the current Broadband Breakfast Live Online event and REGISTER HERE.
Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 12 Noon ET – New Wires on Old Poles: Will the FCC Change Rules for Attachments?
Panelists for this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session:
- Guests have been invited
- Drew Clark (presenter and host), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Drew Clark is the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of a State Broadband Initiative, the Partnership for a Connected Illinois. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.
WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on April 6, 2022 — Censorship by a Country, or Censorship by a Tech Platform?
How different is the Great Firewall of China (and now Russia) from being deplatformed by Big Tech?
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. You can also PARTICIPATE in the current Broadband Breakfast Live Online event and REGISTER HERE.
Wednesday, April 6, 2022, 12 Noon ET — Censorship by a Country, or Censorship by a Tech Platform?
Residents of countries under authoritarian control face censorship of what they can post online and limitations on what websites they can visit. At home in the U.S., much of the political right views current content moderation policies of social media platforms as their own form of censorship. How do these content control practices compare? Just how similar are the scenarios and solutions proposed by their opponents? Join us for a timely Broadband Breakfast conversation about hot domestic and international issues amid the tumult on the world scene today.
Panelists for this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session:
- Bronwyn Howell, Nonresident Senior Fellow, American Enterprise Institute
- Kian Vesteinsson, Research Analyst, Freedom House
- Berin Szoka, President, TechFreedom
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources:
- Freedom on the Net 2021: The Global Drive to Control Big Tech, Freedom House
- Facebook is Failing Iranians, and Iran’s Leaders Are About to Launch a Censored Internet, Broadband Breakfast, January 28, 2022
- Elon Musk to Join Twitter’s Board of Directors After Becoming Largest Shareholder, Wall Street Journal, April 5, 2022
- Justice Thomas’s Misguided Concurrence on Platform Regulation, Lawfare, April 14, 2021
- No, Florida Can’t Regulate Online Speech, Lawfare, March 12, 2021
- The Wall Street Journal Misreads Section 230 and the First Amendment, Lawfare, February 3, 2021
- TechFreedom amicus brief
- Gunning for Facebook and free speech, Bronwyn Howell, American Enterprise Institute
- Can international social media censorship succeed?, Bronwyn Howell, American Enterprise Institute
- Calling out the ‘Christchurch call’, Bronwyn Howell, American Enterprise Institute
Bronwyn Howell is a nonresident senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, where she focuses on the regulation, development, and deployment of new technologies and the use of technology in the health sector. She also uses multiple methodologies from economics, decision sciences, public policy, and governance to address issues of policy and management in the information, communications, and digital technology industries. As a resident of New Zealand, she is especially interested in exploring how experiences in other countries (notably Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa) can inform debate and policy in the United States (and vice versa).
Kian Vesteinsson is a research analyst for technology and democracy at Freedom House, where he serves as an expert on human rights in the digital age. He covers Asia for Freedom on the Net, Freedom House’s annual assessment of internet freedom, and has also covered sub-Saharan Africa and western Europe for the publication. Previously, Kian worked at Human Rights Watch and the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.
Berin Szoka serves as President of TechFreedom. Previously, he was a Senior Fellow and the Director of the Center for Internet Freedom at The Progress & Freedom Foundation. Before joining PFF, he was an Associate in the Communications Practice Group at Latham & Watkins LLP, where he advised clients on regulations affecting the Internet and telecommunications industries.
Drew Clark is the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of a State Broadband Initiative, the Partnership for a Connected Illinois. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.
WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
Recent
- Broadband Breakfast for Lunch on May 11, 2022 – Preparing for IIJA’s Digital Equity Planning Grant Program
- Broadband Breakfast on May 4, 2022 – The Future of the Smart Home, and the Future of the Smart Apartment Building
- Broadband Breakfast on April 27, 2022 – New Wires on Old Poles: Will the FCC Change Rules for Attachments?
- In Wake of Antitrust Review, Lawyers Say Current Laws are Adequate
- House Passes Two Bills, Lawmakers Concerned about ReConnect, Elon Musk on Twitter’s Board
- High Speed Thresholds Could Pull Infrastructure Funds Away from Poorly Connected Areas
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
#broadbandlive4 months ago
Broadband Breakfast for Lunch on January 12, 2022 — The Agenda of Internet and Tech Stakeholders
-
Artificial Intelligence3 months ago
Henry Kissinger: AI Will Prompt Consideration of What it Means to Be Human
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
Microsoft App Store Rules, California Defers on Sprint 3G Phase-Out, Samsung’s New IoT Guy
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
‘Buy American’ Waiver Request, AT&T Cuts Dividend for Builds, Jamestown Municipal Broadband Program
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
AT&T Speeds Tiers, Wisconsin Governor on Broadband Assistance, Broadband as Public Utility
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
More From Emergency Connectivity Fund, Rootmetrics Says AT&T Leads, Applause for House Passing Chips Act
-
Satellite4 months ago
Starlink Download Speeds Fell Below New Federal Broadband Standard in Q3, Ookla Data Show
-
Broadband Roundup1 month ago
Rosenworcel’s Proposal for 9-1-1, Harris to Talk Broadband, AT&T Joins Ericsson Startup 5G Program