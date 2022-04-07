FCC
Broadband Labels Must Be Simple, Have Comparable Data, Say Industry Observers
When it comes to broadband “nutrition” labels, experts say less is more.
WASHINGTON, April 7, 2022 – Industry experts gave their perspectives on the best ways to implement “nutrition” labels for broadband services and reminded the Federal Communications Commission to keep it simple for consumers.
During the FCC’s second public hearing on broadband consumer labels on Thursday, Ellen Peters, the University of Oregon’s director of the Center for Science and Communication for Research, said that less information is more understandable for the average consumer.
She explained that providing super technical, granular data can leave consumers discouraged and confused, rather than more informed.
“Less information is better and that is especially true for somebody who has less ability, they have less time – they are just less motivated,” Peters said. She explained that even something as simple as units to measure speed – whether that’s megabits per second or gigabits per second – need to be kept consistent to not confuse consumers.
“Do not compare kilobytes to gigabytes,” she said. “Consumers do not know how to do that. You have to do the math for them.”
Peters also suggested that the information be displayed side-by-side so that consumers can compare broadband plans more easily. She also advised that steps be taken to help consumers determine what their own needs are and how they use broadband.
“Help them figure out what kind of a broadband user they are,” Peters said. She explained that gamers, students, those using telehealth, or telecommuting to work all have different broadband needs.
Interactive information
Lorrie Cranor, director of Carnegie University’s Usable Privacy and Security Laboratory, which focuses on improving the usability of privacy and security software systems, said regardless of the shape the labels ultimately take, consumers should have some ability to interact with them.
“One of the possibilities that we have today – now that labels do not have to just be on printed paper – is that we could have information that is interactive,” Cranor said.
She compared the situation to nutrition labels found in grocery stores. “If there [is] certain information I am looking for, if it is always in the same place, I may be able to ignore some of the other information. So, with food nutrition labels, if what is important to me is cholesterol, and I do not care about sodium. I can ignore sodium and just focused on cholesterol.
“So, we have the ability to have digital labels where consumers could say, ‘Hey, I am a gamer, this is what I want,’ and just see the information that is going to be most relevant to them,” she said.
Peters emphasized that nearly a third of Americans struggle with numeracy – or the ability to work with and understand numbers. Because of this, even when they are presented with data that reflects cost, speed, and overall value, they may be unable to make an informed decision.
“Good decision making requires more than just a simple understanding of information because consumers also have to understand the meaning of that provided broadband information for their decision,” she said. “If there is a monthly fee of $60 for 300 gigabytes – what does that mean for them?”
“[Consumers] have to be able to understand the meaning of those facts and then have to be able to determine meaningful differences between options.”
The first hearing on broadband nutrition labels was held in March and was designed to determine the effectiveness of the labels. Though that was the first hearing, plans for the initiative were devised in 2015, but the plan was only made mandatory for broadband providers as part of a vote by the FCC in January of 2022.
FCC
Federal Communications Commission Shuts Out Provider for Latest RDOF Funding
The commission says RHMD, LLC ‘failed to diligently pursue efforts to obtain’ a waiver for the eligibility deadline.
WASHINGTON, March 25, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission announced its latest round of funding for the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund on Friday, revealing that it had denied a petition from provider RHMD, LLC for waiver of the deadline to obtain eligible telecommunications carrier status.
The commission said that RHMD “failed to diligently pursue efforts to obtain the designation.”
The latest RDOF funding round, its eighth, authorizes more than $313 million to fund new broadband deployments in 19 states – bringing service to 130,000 locations.
To date, the program has provided more than $5 billion in 47 states to bring broadband to over 2.8 million locations.
The commission emphasized its continued commitment to monitoring and compliance for program rules through programs such as its Rural Broadband Accountability Plan.
It stated that it has sent letters to 197 applicants concerning areas with evidence of existing service or waste. As a result, bidders are said to have abandoned support requests in 5,000 census blocks.
“We continue our expanded oversight of this program through the Rural Broadband Accountability Plan to make sure that applicants deliver services as promised to areas that truly need help,” said Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.
Bidders denied through the commission’s efforts such as RHMD otherwise would have received $370 million collectively.
All winning bidders undergo “an exhaustive technical, financial, and legal review,” the FCC said.
In January, the FCC implemented new accountability and transparency measures and make public the results of verifications, audits and speed and latency testing for the Fund.
FCC
New Affordable Connectivity Program Rules Prevent Credit Checks, Make Termination Harder
The rules prevent providers from denying service to lower-income customers.
WASHINGTON, March 22, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission’s tough consumer protection rules for its Affordable Connectivity Program will make it harder for providers to exclude or terminate internet customers based on credit scores and late payments, according to agency attorneys.
The tougher rules are new additions to the subsidy program, which was known as the Emergency Broadband Benefit before the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act made it permanent as the ACP. The program provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying tribal lands – as well as a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a device.
In an overview of the program on March 9, FCC staff attorneys told an event hosted by the Federal Communications Bar Association that the ACP’s implementation rules were designed to prevent predatory consumer practices.
Jamile Kadre, an attorney at the Wireline Competition Bureau, said that the rules empower customers to choose a service plan that best meets their needs, informs them of their rights and prevents providers from denying service based on their credit status.
The law specifically prevents providers from requiring eligible households to submit a credit check as a condition of applying to the program.
The rules, which are meant to encourage greater consumer choice, also prevent providers from running credit checks to determine which ACP-supported internet plan a household can apply their benefit to or restrict the type of plan available to a household based on their credit. However, providers can run routine credit checks if they are part of the provider’s sign-up process for all consumers.
The ACP will also make it harder for providers to terminate household service for late payments. A termination can only be made if a customer stops paying for 90 consecutive days.
Preventing up and down selling
The IIJA also includes several rules that prevent providers from “inappropriate” upselling and down selling to customers using their benefit.
Upselling is a sales technique that encourages customers to buy a higher-end version of the product than what the customer originally intended, while down selling offers consumers the less-expensive version.
“It’s important that the plans meet the needs of the consumer,” said Kadre, adding there shouldn’t be any kind of inappropriate pressure on a household to include them to purchase a different plan “other than what they would have intended with different speeds or bandwidth.”
The FCC’s rules also prevent customers from any requirement to opt-in to any extended service contract as a condition to participating in the program and prohibits providers from limiting a household’s ability to switch internet service offerings.
While providers can require that customers return equipment used on the premises, Kadre said the rules prevent practices that cause a household to believe they are prohibited from transferring their benefits to a different provider.
The new rules come after an FCC watchdog found evidence of fraud in the EBB, including telecoms overenrolling households.
To be eligible for the ACP, the household income must be at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or meet certain criteria such as participation in certain assistance programs such as SNAP, Medicaid, and WIC.
Last month, the White House celebrated the more than 10 million American households enrolled in the ACP. Advocates have urged the FCC to take action on outreach hurdles and encourage more households to apply.
FCC
FCC and NTIA Chiefs Name Jessica Quinley, Douglas Brake and Timothy May to Advisory Committees
NTIA representatives to join FCC technology and security committees, FCC rep on spectrum committee
WASHINGTON, March 18, 2022—Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel and Assistant Secretary of Commerce Alan Davidson on Friday named staff representatives to participate on each other’s advisory committees. The effort is a component of the Spectrum Coordination Initiative of the FCC and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration of the Commerce Department.
As part of the initiative, the agencies are working with each other and the private sector.
“To succeed as spectrum partners, the FCC and NTIA must hear from and listen to each other in both formal and informal ways,” said Rosenworcel.
“A common understanding of spectrum engineering and market conditions is essential for the success of our efforts at the FCC and NTIA to manage the country’s spectrum resources,” said Davidson.
Rosenworcel named Jessica Quinley of the FCC’s Wireless Telecommunications Bureau to participate as an observer in NTIA’s Commerce Spectrum Management Advisory Committee. Quinley currently serves as an Acting Legal Advisor in the FCC’s Wireless Telecommunications Bureau. She was an attorney at NTIA for more than four years.
Davidson named Douglas Brake, a Spectrum Policy Specialist, and Timothy May, a Senior Advisor, to participate in the FCC’s Technological Advisory Council and its Communications Security, Reliability, and Interoperability Council, respectively.
Brake, a Spectrum Policy Specialist with NTIA, previously directed the broadband and spectrum policy work at the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation. May currently serves as a Senior Advisor in the Office of the Assistant Secretary where he has worked for four years. Before joining NTIA, he was a Policy Analyst in the FCC’s Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau.
