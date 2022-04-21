Blockchain
Central Bank Wise to Move Cautiously with Digital Currency, Event Hears
‘The Fed seems a little bit more uncertain about’ digital currency versus other nations, another panelist said Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, April 21, 2022 – The Federal Reserve is “very wisely moving cautiously” about whether to adopt a central bank digital currency, an American Enterprise Institute event heard Tuesday, as other countries move forward on adopting the latest financial instrument.
“The Fed has been approaching this in a very sagacious manner by putting out the issue for public debate, thinking about the pros and cons and arguing that they will not move forward unless there is broad political and public support. But, I think the reality is this is where we are going, and it’s going to be in some ways an interesting world,” said economist and author Eswar Prasad, who published a book last year called, “The Future of Money: How the Digital Revolution Is Transforming Currencies and Finance.”
“The world of CBDCs is going to be an interesting one,” Prasad said at the think tank event. “And this is certainly what we are moving towards.”
The current conversation surrounding CBDCs in America, which would ride on a digital ledger called the blockchain and are backed by the nation’s dollar, is delayed in comparison with other developed countries that have already made strides in government adoption of federal currencies.
“Among the advanced economies, Sweden’s Riksbank seems nearly dead-set on issuing an e-crono, while the Bank of England, European Central Bank and Bank of Canada are giving CBDCs serious consideration. The Fed seems a little bit more uncertain about it,” Steven Kamin, senior fellow at the AEI, said at the event.
At a Federalist Society event last Thursday, academics argued that such digital currencies backed by other currencies, such as stablecoins, can improve financial inclusion. It has also been said previously that these digital currencies could expedite federal payments to citizens. And because they’re backed by the government, there is a perceived added level of security and trust.
The panelists’ discussion also veered into the developments of China’s CBDCs, which are “nearly operational,” according to Kamin. This could potentially be problematic as the US economy is already grappling with the effects of China being a world leader in the manufacturing and distribution of semiconductors, a key product of important technology.
Experts have previously said that, if the U.S. is to remain competitive on the international cryptocurrency scene, the government must take key steps to solidify its digital currency systems.
Academics Note Financial Inclusion Possibilities of Stablecoins, But Also Warn of Risks
Scholars debate stablecoins as their use increases.
WASHINGTON, April 19, 2022 — Academics at an event hosted by the Federalist Society argued Thursday that stablecoins, digital currency that bases their value on other currencies, can improve financial inclusion.
At the law organization’s Thursday event, Paul Jossey, a lawyer and adjunct fellow for cryptocurrencies at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, argued the benefit of stablecoins as a way to increase financial inclusion in the country, while Timothy Massad, a research fellow at the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University and adjunct professor of law at Georgetown Law School, asserted that it is only one way of many to ensure a more equitable monetary system in America.
“Stablecoins are digital assets pegged to the value of a stable monetary value, usually the US dollar. If you go anywhere in the world right now where there is a crisis, extreme poverty, people in desperate situations, you will find people trying to acquire stablecoin,” said Jossey. Because stablecoins have proven to be in demand around the globe, Jossey said expects them to take off in America if given the proper attention.
Massad, in some ways, said he agrees with Jossey’s point. “People who live paycheck to paycheck, even if they have a paycheck, often face delays in getting their payments cashed – it can take 3-5 days.
“If they need to pay their bills right away, they can’t do that, so what do they do? They go to a check cashing service where they have to pay maybe 10 percent of the value of their check, but they get the cash with which they can pay their bills right away. Speeding up payments would be beneficial to them. Having them be able to have digital accounts that aren’t as costly as bank accounts might be a good thing, too. Stablecoins are potentially a way to address that, but there are other ways to address it too,” he said.
But Massad also noted the risks of using stablecoins as a way to address these problems.
“Blockchains can have issues,” he said, referring to the digital ledger on which all digital transactions are recorded. “They can have software bugs, they can be hacked, they can simply be not big enough, not resilient enough, to handle the trading. They’re not regulated in any way, so there’s a payment system risk there too,” he said.
Jossey agrees that there should be more regulation, but not heavy handed. “I think that this new iteration coming from Web3 where it’s individually centered and the power and the data stay at the individual level and can remain there so…content creators are not giving most of their take to these massive platforms like Youtube. All of this will be fueled by stablecoins.
“In a perfect world the government would be encouraging this [stablecoins] and not stifle innovation. I do agree with Tim that there should be some guardrails as far as disclosure and redemption policies, but other than that we should just let the people who are creating this stuff do their work,” Jossey added.
Experts Caution Against Overregulating Cryptocurrency
Though regulators may want to regulate cryptocurrency to protect consumers, experts argued that overdoing it could impact innovation.
WASHINGTON, February 16, 2022 – Despite the unknowns of cryptocurrency, experts cautioned last week against overregulating it for fear of stifling innovation in the burgeoning sector.
During the Broadband Breakfast event on February 9, University of Arkansas Professor of Law Carol Goforth argued that one of the most significant issues facing cryptocurrencies is striking a balance between regulation and consumer safety.
“The growing challenge is finding a balance between the legitimate need to protect the public, investors, and our financial structures and systems against abuse, [with] the desire to protect and encourage legitimate entrepreneurs,” Goforth said.
One of the benefits that often piques the interest of consumers while also worrying regulators is the decentralized nature of cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrency advocates often tout the lack of a single regulatory body with domain over the blockchain and cryptocurrency as an enticing feature, while governments are often left scrambling for ways to still protect consumers in the often anonymous and deregulated sector.
Matthew Snider is the senior vice president of Centri Tech – an organization dedicated to improving broadband connections and utilizing those connections to improve user quality-of-life. “Decentralization is a spectrum,” Snider said. “There are lots of different places where people can land on that [spectrum].”
He explained that this spectrum has extremes on both sides – with one extreme relying on a central bank, all the way to a completely disaggregated blockchain that operates independent of any body.
Goforth said that if regulators, such as the Securities and Exchange Commission, had their way, entrepreneurs and companies may find themselves disincentivized to conduct their business in the United States if they were planning to leverage blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies.
“There is a huge pressure – not just to not do business [in the United States] – but to protect American investors by not letting them decide for themselves whether or not this is a risk they want to take.”
“To my mind, that is a very clear example of regulatory overreach that is likely to harm American investors and is likely to push technology and entrepreneurs away from our country in a way that is not optimal for anyone – other than folks who like large jurisdiction for the SEC.”
Uncertainty still exists
Snider said that while you have some countries that are leaning into the technology, many are still unsure of how to approach it.
“You have got some countries that have made [cryptocurrency] their national currency, and you have got countries like Russia and China that said ‘no, it is banned,’” Snider said. “I think you have people who do not understand something who are taking laws that are anachronistic in nature – very old – and saying ‘hey, these buckets apply because we cannot think of other buckets to put them into at the moment and we do not have the time or the effort, so we are just going to put them into these buckets and hope that they work.’”
Snider also added that for all the effort regulatory bodies and countries have put into trying to regulate cryptocurrency, all it takes to circumvent the laws is a virtual private network, or VPN, that enables users to send and receive data while obfuscating their location from those who might be trying to monitor them.
“There is a very big lack of being able to control [cryptocurrency], and it is freaking them out,” Snider said.
NFTs May Be Central to the Emerging ‘Internet of Value,’ Say Experts at Pulver VON3
Bringing back transaction costs for messages or phone calls may be a way to deter spam messages.
February 3, 2022 – The explosion of interest in non-fungible tokens — digital assets of unique internet content — is a result of, and an important player in, the next phase of the evolution of the internet, according to technology experts.
More companies are entering the so-called metaverse, a virtual world that mimics the real world, where real social interactions happen through avatars. Facebook has rebranded to become Meta in an effort to get ahead of this evolution, and Microsoft’s proposed purchase of Activision-Blizzard is to also be in part a proposal to get its foot into the metaverse.
But another relatively recent development in the space is the creation digital memorabilia known as non-fungible tokens, which are purchased and sold through no intermediary — that is, no payment processing company or bank gets involved in the transaction.
The way it works is that users enter a marketplace that features listings for these digital assets, which can be a digitized news item or even a memorable tweet from social media platform Twitter. The users will have a digital wallet that will store the items and will have a purse for cryptocurrencies, which are themselves on a decentralized ledger known as the blockchain.
When a transaction is made, all users of the blockchain will have a copy of the deal. This process is said to make fraud difficult, as opposed to a centralized ledger that would keep all deals on one system, keeping eyes of those not involved off transactions.
The development and increasing acceptance of these assets — and the move toward the metaverse largely — are what experts at The VON3 Summit last month are calling the next phase, the third big cycle, in the internet’s evolution.
In this third phase, the internet is focused on communities and users having control of their creative assets, unencumbered by large technology companies and banks trying to get a slice of them through transaction fees and the like.
“Web1 was a promise of an open internet. Web2 was a promise of social connection. Web3 is a promise of creative content ownership,” said Jeremy Lipschultz, a professor at University of Nebraska Omaha and participant of the conference.
Jeff Pulver, founder and host of The VON3 Summit, declared that Web3 is the “dawn of a new era of the internet.” He said, “Web2 is really about companies, products and then community, and Web3 has a characteristic that is community first.”
By selling, gifting, redeeming or trading NFTs through the blockchain, in other words, creators have complete control of their content and who has access to it, the summit heard.
‘Internet of Value’
Web 3 has been coined by some of Pulver’s contemporaries as the “Internet of Value” because individuals will have complete control of all their assets on the internet without an intermediary. This new reality would mean that the economic world we know today would completely shift, say proponents.
“The tools are there, the value to be created is there, it requires one thing: Imagination,” said Pulver.
Non-fungible tokens are the reason Web 3 could be critical to the creative community, the summit heard. NFTs are defined by Bret Kinsella, VON3 panelist and founder and CEO of Voicebot.ai, as the “bridge between Web 2 and Web 3.”
Beyond creativity, NFTs could also be the future of nonprofits and charities. Carole Baskin from Big Cats Rescue has used the power of NFTs to raise money that will save large cats like tigers and lions around the world. Even wineries are trying to get involved, said Jacob Ner David, CEO of one called Vinsent.
As pioneers discover and decide what is possible for NFTs as a result of Web3, Pulver was quick to remind listeners that “this is new for all of us. We’re in this together.”
Users owning their data
Jeremiah Owyang, an industry analyst based in Silicon Valley and one of the speakers at the conference, said that in the ideal Web3, “we can own our data, we can own our identities, and we can own our equity.”
Instead of internet platforms taking users’ data and making money from that, the users would have ownership and control over that data.
“That’s the vision,” said Owyang.
This vision was shared by other speakers, such as the co-founder and co-chair of location technology company Foursquare, Dennis Crowley. He said that while it would be the user’s choice what to do with their own information, maybe we, as users, would be able to “hold onto some of the value [of our data] and monetize them.”
Bringing back micropayments?
This vision also tied into an idea of Koji CEO Dmitry Shaprio: Bringing back transaction costs for messages or phone calls as a way to deter spam messages and robocalls.
Lower costs for voice and data communications have been a godsend for many. But the fact that there is no charge (beyond access to an internet service provider) to send email messages led in the early internet to the proliferation of spam.
More recently, the widespread use of digital telephony and a U.S. regulatory system in which termination charges have been eliminated for cellular calls has led some to appreciate the value that toll charges impose in ensuring that the communicators aren’t scamming recipients of their messages.
Or as Shaprio put it, “Want to send me a message? Pay the price.”
Chris Fine, a technologist and business leader, also emphasized the value of time, saying that in Web3, there should be “some way to filter” the messages and calls received.
Pulver agreed. “Pay me for my time,” he said.
Theadora Soter contributed reporting to this article.
