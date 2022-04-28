Big Tech
Commerce Secretary Offers Support to Key Legislative Efforts on Online Regulation
Antitrust legislation and child privacy were topics of discussion during a Senate Commerce budget hearing Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, April 28, 2022 – Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said at a Senate Commerce Committee hearing Wednesday that she supports several key policy priorities of committee members, ranging from online economic competition to privacy of youth on social media.
During questioning, Raimondo expressed support for bill S.2992, the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, which prohibits certain large online platforms from engaging in behavior that discriminates against their competitors. She also welcomed the opportunity to work with Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., on his bill introduced with Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., to strengthen youth protections and ban targeted advertising to children and teens online, which was emphasized by President Joe Biden during his March State of the Union speech.
The support signals backing from a key figure in the Biden administration as the bills move through Congress.
Earlier Wednesday, a coalition of groups including Americans for Prosperity, the Computer and Communications Industry Association, the Consumer Technology Association, the Taxpayers Protection Alliance, and the U.S. Hispanic Business Council penned a joint letter to congressional leadership raising concerns about antitrust bills such as AICO, saying it would raise retail costs for consumers.
Committed to streamlining access to infrastructure for broadband
During testimony Raimondo also emphasized tenets of the Commerce department’s plan to deploy broadband infrastructure funding from the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, stating that the department will not overbuild existing infrastructure. The department’s telecom agency, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, is tasked with distributing $42.5 billion in broadband infrastructure funds to the states.
She also explained that the department will work with state governments to streamline permitting requirements for infrastructure builds and provide more ample access to telephone poles as well as dig-once provisions to make available ready-made buried conduits.
She also called for a government-wide spectrum strategy, stating “we at NTIA have to be more aggressive at that table and we have to have more creative uses of, for example, spectrum sharing.”
Broadband Breakfast for Lunch on May 11, 2022 – Elon Musk Goes to Washington
Will Twitter’s new owner change the debate about social media?
Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 12 Noon ET – Mr. Musk Goes to Washington: Will Twitter’s New Owner Change the Debate About Social Media?
Guests for this Broadband Breakfast for Lunch session:
- Guests have been invited
- Drew Clark (host), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Drew Clark is the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of a State Broadband Initiative, the Partnership for a Connected Illinois. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.
Big Tech
Economist Warns of Customer Losses if Broadband Revenues Find Way in Universal Service Fund
A number of players have pitched the idea of having big tech platforms pay into the basic telecommunications fund.
WASHINGTON, April 21, 2022 – An economist argued Thursday that expanding the contribution base of the Universal Service Fund to broadband revenues will reduce adoption of broadband services by millions.
Hal Singer, managing director of Econ One Research, said during a panel hosted by the TPRC that a broadband revenue surcharge on customer bills will see a total subscriber loss of nearly 10 million. Currently, the fund, which is used to deliver basic telecommunications services to rural and low-income areas of the country, is derived from voice service revenues passed down to consumers.
Singer published those findings last year alongside his colleague Ted Tatos in a paper that proposed that the Universal Service Fund be subsidized by digital advertising revenue, a space dominated largely by two large technology players: Facebook and Alphabet, parent company of Google.
Advocates for expanding the fund to include broadband revenues have argued that the contribution percentage against revenues would be low enough so that adoption would be unaffected.
The debate about what to do about the sustainability of the fund – called into question because of its reliance of largely one source of service revenues – have swept the industry. The Federal Communications Commission is currently studying the fund’s future, with submissions into the agency including proposals to expand the fund to include broadband revenues, contributions from big technology platforms and ditching all that and taking the fund’s source from general taxation.
The TPRC panel included Carol Mattey of Mattey Consulting and Roslyn Layton, senior vice president at Strand Consult and former program committee chair of the TPRC. Mattey, whose report last year on the matter pitched the idea of expanding the base to include broadband revenues, defended the position, stating that the FCC cannot wait around for three years for the problem to be solved and should act as soon as possible.
Mattey has previously said that the FCC has the jurisdiction to unilaterally expand the fund’s base, but that notion is currently being challenged in court. Singer said the FCC would need to get Congress involved to expand the base to include digital advertising revenue.
For Layton, the issue also involves the ongoing sustainability of the networks. She reiterated a previous point she jointly made with a number of academics that it’s unfair for consumers and internet service providers to shoulder the load of supporting the fund and that, because big tech platforms and video streaming services consume so much of the bandwidth on the networks, they must be brought into the equation.
Social Media
Researcher: Algorithms Cannot Be Blamed for Disinformation, But They Contribute to It
Columbia University researcher shared her perspectives at event hosted by The Atlantic that featured former President Barack Obama.
WASHINGTON, April 14, 2022 – A researcher from Columbia University says that algorithms such as the ones Facebook uses cannot be blamed for causing mass disinformation, but that they must still be discussed as contributors to the phenomenon.
Camille François discussed the matter during a conference on disinformation and how it affects democracy hosted by The Atlantic magazine and the University of Chicago Institute of Politics featuring a discussion on combating disinformation with former President Barack Obama.
Through the coronavirus pandemic, disinformation surged online related to topics such as vaccines and the origins of the virus, and as war wages on in Ukraine the intentional spread of false information online has proven a chief tactic of Russia during its invasion campaign.
François spoke on a panel with Karrie Karahalios, a computer science professor at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, that was focused on the power of algorithms.
During the discussion, Karahalios commented on proposed legislation in the House of Representatives to remove Section 230 protections for online content which is promoted algorithmically – thus subjecting them to legal liability. She stated that content regulation truly must be done on a case-by-case basis rather than applying a one-size-fits-all approach to regulation in all settings.
She expressed concern over some negative effects of algorithmic technology than others, highlighting as problematic the use of algorithmic technology to detect employment fraud in Michigan which led to false accusations of fraud made against several individuals.
Karahalios said results produced by algorithms such as these must be able to be contested due to their flawed nature.
Similarly, François stated that when algorithms are used for very serious practices such as criminal sentencing there must be transparency about how they are used.
To find potential solutions to some of the issues algorithms create, Karahalios suggests that data related to algorithms such as on how Facebook promotes certain advertisements be made available to a wide variety of researchers.
Earlier at the conference, Barack Obama said that he “underestimated the degree to which democracies” are vulnerable to misinformation and disinformation.
The former president said that the U.S. must mitigate the influence of dangerous online misinformation through a mix of regulation and industry standards.
