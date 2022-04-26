Digital Inclusion
Digital Literacy, Outreach as Important as Physical Infrastructure, Panel Hears
Digital literacy gap and lack of outreach are part of the digital divide.
WASHINGTON, April 26, 2022 – Broadband advocates argued Thursday that outreach and digital literacy are as important as infrastructure and are necessary to close the digital divide.
National Digital Inclusion Alliance Executive Director Angela Siefer explained during a Protocol event Thursday that the government’s considerations need to extend beyond the deployment of physical broadband infrastructure and should be equally focused on addressing digital literacy and adoption efforts in underserved and unserved communities.
Siefer listed several pitfalls that are often overlooked and only broaden the digital divide. Among them, she listed fees tied to digital literacy, such as securing devices to access the internet and the tech support necessary to make them usable.
Additionally, she addressed the lack of trust that exists between historically underserved or unserved communities.
“We have to understand the reasons that folks would not take free internet,” Siefer said about previous adoption programs. “I think we learned that lesson again and again at the height of the pandemic when lots of folks were trying to solve the affordability issues [by] paying for community members’ internet, and community members were saying ‘no,’ and they just walk away because free internet sounds like a scam.”
She said that those running programs designed to help these communities have to consider the unique issues facing each community and then evaluate who the communities trust and how best to get information to them.
“There may be device issues, there may be privacy and security concerns, or maybe other digital skills/needs that a person has,” Siefer said. “So, we have to address all of their needs. Because if we think we’re only going to fix it by addressing one we’re not going to get to the results that we want to get to.”
NTIA head explains broadband infrastructure process
In separate remarks at the event, National Telecommunications and Information Administration Administrator Alan Davidson outlined a roadmap for states to follow to receive federal funding allocated as part of the Commerce agency’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program, which will distribute $42.5 billion from the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act.
Davidson explained that in order for states to receive the funding they have been allotted, they must provide plans that lay out how they will handle their grant making procedures, and that plan must be approved by the NTIA. “[The NTIA] has been given the authority to approve the initial plans that states put together,” Davidson said. “Only [on the initial plan] has been approved does the first tranche of money go out.”
This first portion of funding will only amount to 20 percent of the total sum the state can get. Following this dispersion of the initial 20 percent, states would have to submit a final plan and have it approved by the NTIA before the following 80 percent will be dispersed.
“We will have a lot of oversight to make sure that states are following through on the requirements of the statute and are meeting the requirements,” Davidson added. “There will also be a lot of grant program oversight to make sure that the money is being spent wisely – to make sure that the sub-grantees who get the money are actually following through on their commitments.”
“We know that we are going to have to partner with [states] and also offer them help,” Davidson said. “Different states are in really different situations. “We know that we are going to have to partner with them and support them – that is going to be a key part of what we do here in the federal government.”
Digital Divide Impacting Access to Justice, Conference Hears
Some lawyers say their clients are having a difficult time getting access to the legal system without connectivity.
WASHINGTON, March 31, 2022 – A public defender from California said Tuesday that clients of lawyers are being disadvantaged by the lack of connectivity.
At the 2022 Bipartisan Tech Conference hosted by Next Century Cities, Olivia Sideman said her clients were at a disadvantage if they did not have an adequate connection or if they lacked digital literacy, meaning they did not know how to use technology to communicate, learn, find information, etc.
Sideman stated that the digital divide can mean that some clients cannot contact their lawyer, make mandatory virtual court appearances, or participate in court-issued online classes that will lessen their sentence. In other cases, while clients can complete courses, they often struggle to print out the certificate.
Tuesday’s panel event included discussion about a recently published report with a panel of various guests that played a part in the creation of the report. The report, titled “Cut Off From the Courthouse: How the Digital Divide Impacts Access to Justice and Civic Engagement,” concluded that remote hearings should be optional, that the digital divide exacerbates criminal justice inequalities the system is trying to eliminate, and that mobile internet service and devices are inadequate.
The report then offered its own recommendations, aided by experts like Sideman, such as partnering with community organizations, supporting local solutions, and investing in adoption as well as access.
In the report, Sideman said the digital divide is “another way in which our clients’ rights are overlooked by the court, another way in which this entire system tramples on our clients rights…These sorts of experiences undermine faith in the justice system and civic institutions.”
FCC Votes to Start Digital Discrimination Proceeding
The commission’s rules would prevent service providers from discriminating against customers.
WASHINGTON, March 16, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission voted Wednesday to start a proceeding to eliminate alleged digital discrimination by telecommunication providers.
The notice of inquiry adopted at the FCC’s March Open Meeting follows a direction from the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act to find ways to prevent and limit any digital discrimination.
The bipartisan infrastructure law supplies unprecedented funding––$65 billion–– to close the digital divide through broadband infrastructure grants. In addition to the $100 million that states receive automatically to fund broadband projects, states will be eligible to apply for grants that support digital equity through the Digital Equity Act.
Wednesday’s notice of inquiry will provide meaning to the language in IIJA that requires “equal access” to broadband and request public comment on how the FCC should understand what digital discrimination means, how to identify where and how discrimination is occurring, and what steps the agency should take to prevent and eliminate discrimination.
In the past, broadband providers have been accused of discriminatory broadband deployment practices. For example, residents in Cleveland, Ohio complained about “digital redlining” where lower-income residents received lower quality service than high-income residents because telecoms did not want to invest in the former areas, according to a National Digital Inclusion Alliance report.
FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks, a long-time advocate for social justice in telecommunications access, celebrated Congress tasking the FCC with “outlining and understand its root causes, and ultimately implementing the rules necessary to prevent and eliminate digital discrimination” based on income level, race, ethnicity, color, religion, and national origin.
While the FCC lays “a foundation” for the rules preventing and eliminating digital discrimination, Starks said we must “remember the people who are counting on us to get this right: for millions of vulnerable Americans, the lived experience of digital discrimination can take many forms: it could mean struggling to find basic connectivity while wealthier neighborhoods across town get faster and faster service.”
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said the initiative, led by the agency’s task force to prevent digital discrimination, will seek data and analytics to educate the agency about where digital discrimination happens.
“This proceeding is a top priority for the FCC,” Rosenworcel said, and noted her agency’s commitment to advance racial equity and support underserved communities through federal government.
In a press release, broadband association USTelecom said that it supports the agency’s “critical work” on promoting digital inclusion and equity.
“There are many factors that drive broadband deployment and our nation and every community benefit when every American no matter where they live has access to affordable broadband service,” the statement said. “USTelecom and our members are committed to deploying broadband in the hardest to reach and most vulnerable communities, and supporting government and industry-led affordability programs as we work toward our shared goal of a fully connected America.”
Event: Building for Digital Equity – Demystifying Broadband Policy and Funding
ILSR and the National Digital Inclusion Alliance team up for two-hour livestream event on March 16 from 2-4 p.m. ET
We’re living through a time with an unprecedented level of broadband infrastructure funding, fueled not only by the American Rescue Plan, but the Consolidated Appropriations Act, the Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund, and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Hundreds of community-driven projects are already underway, but finding solid footing amidst these programs, statutes, and evolving rules is difficult.
To help, the Institute for Local Self-Reliance is teaming up with the National Digital Inclusion Alliance for a two-hour livestream event to demystify the landscape. On Wednesday, March 16th, from 2-4pm ET, we’re hosting an online conversation to bring together local stakeholders, policy advocates, and funding experts in one place. We’re calling it Building for Digital Equity: Demystifying Broadband Policy and Funding.
But this isn’t your average conference or webinar, with 45-minute panels that make your butt go numb and your eyes glaze over. Oh no. We’re aiming for a fast-paced, fun, and most importantly interactive conversation between policy advocates, network builders, local officials, and anyone else interested in learning how we can ensure that the tens of billions in upcoming infrastructure funding goes to solving the connectivity crisis permanently rather than once again disappearing into the pockets of the monopoly Internet Service Providers (ISPs).
The event will feature a mixture of short presentations, panels with Q and A across a bunch of different platforms (so you can watch wherever you want), and trivia with prizes.
You can register for the event here.
Here’s the line-up:
- It will be emceed by our own Christopher Mitchell, director of ILSR’s Community Broadband Networks Initiative, and NDIA’s Training and Community Engagement Manager, Pamela Rosales.
- David Keyes, the Digital Equity Manager for the City of Seattle and the first recipient of NDIA’s Charles Benton Digital Equity Champion Award, will share a talk that was very popular at Net Inclusion on how to talk with government officials.
- The main event is a 50-minute block with multiple presentations on coalition building that will cover what regional governments and coalitions are doing to leverage the flood of federal funds for broadband in the American Rescue Plan, the Consolidated Appropriation Act, the Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund, and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
- Shannon Millsaps, Director of Operations at Thrive, will do a lightning round on strategies for working regionally and NDIA’s Munirih Jester will highlight some related takeaways from NDIA’s Digital Inclusion Guidebook.
- The coalition building block will end with a panel featuring ConnectMaine Authority Executive Director Peggy Schaffer and Founder/Executive Director of the National Digital Equity Center Susan Corbett who will talk about how successful broadband coalitions were formed in Maine.
- After that, Abi Waldrupe of NDIA will discuss Digital Navigators, and more importantly, what is not a Digital Navigator.
- Another block will zero in on key details about the buckets of federal funds available to states and local communities, centered around the five things every local community should know about how these funds can be used most effectively.
- Dustin Loup and ILSR’s Data and GIS specialist Christine Parker will preview recent developments around maps, setting the table for a future discussion in greater depth.
Fun trivia questions will be asked of attendees throughout the event and we will close out with a trivia wrap-up and prize give away before the grand finale that will allow attendees to pepper Chris and Angela Siefer, Executive Director of the National Digital Inclusion Alliance, with lingering questions or thoughts.
You can register for the event here.
Editor’s note: This press release was originally published on Muninetworks.org on February 15, 2022, and was supplemented on March 2, 2022.
