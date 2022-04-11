Antitrust
Direction of Antitrust Enforcement Could Harm American Global Competitiveness, Says Head of Think Tank
The head of the ITIF criticized DOJ and FTC antitrust enforcement that he said could impair American’s global position.
WASHINGTON, April 11, 2022 — The president of a policy think tank last week criticized the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission for allegedly taking antitrust action without considering the effect it might have on the nation’s international competitiveness.
“We have an antitrust regime in the US that has never ever considered international competitors. It is a very narrow framework that both the FTC and DOJ use. They don’t think about the implications of their actions on US competitiveness. Their only goal is to think about whether it is going to lead to more competition,” Robert Atkinson, president of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, said at the 2022 LeadershIP conference.
The Tuesday event was the first in-person meeting the intellectual property and innovation think tank has held since the pandemic began in March of 2020.
The comment comes at a time when the DOJ and FTC are working together to enforce antitrust laws in response to President Joe Biden’s executive order tasking officials to “adopt a whole of government approach to competition policy.” There have been complaints about the Biden administration’s actions in the past, including criticism from former FTC Chairman William Kovacic, who said that Biden’s direction of the FTC raises unfair expectations for the agency.
Atkinson also criticized the Democratic party’s view of antitrust enforcement as a whole. “We have this view, particularly from the anti-corporate progressive left, that says all profits should be at the cost of capital and no higher, and the way you get there is you weaken intellectual property. And the reason they think that, fundamentally, is that in their minds; in their worldview, the tension is not between the US and China, it is between capital and labor.”
Atkinson’s fellow panelist, Ellen Lord, former U.S. under secretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, echoed his opinions.
“Sometimes this thought of equalizing things – everything for everybody so everybody gets a chance – kind of prevails because there’s a bit of a feeling that that strengthens us as a nation, whereas I have the exact opposite opinion, that if you do not incentivize companies by allowing them the benefits of what they do and then have that virtuous cycle, we as an economy, we as a global power, will begin to atrophy,” Lord said.
The DoJ has already supported legislation, including for example, the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, which seeks to prevent big technology companies like Apple, Amazon and Google from using their platforms to give a preference for their products over third-party products.
Antitrust
In Wake of Antitrust Review, Lawyers Say Current Laws are Adequate
Antitrust lawyers are concerned about a chilling effect over-regulation could bring.
WASHINGTON, April 7, 2022 – In the wake of a public request for information by the Federal Trade Commission and Justice Department for information related to the modernization of antitrust laws, some observers are arguing the system does not need to be changed.
Earlier this year, the FTC and the DoJ announced the launch of a review of merger guidelines, holding a press conference on the matter on the same day Microsoft announced its proposed $70-billion acquisition of video games publisher Activision-Blizzard.
During an Information Technology and Innovation Foundation event hosted on Friday, Gibson Dunn law firm partner Kristen Limarzi voiced criticism over the phrase “killer acquisition.”
Companies accused of engaging in killer acquisitions – or acquisitions designed to stifle potential competition in its infancy – were placed squarely in the federal government’s crosshairs when President Joe Biden signed the executive order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy.
“It is also the policy of my Administration to enforce the antitrust laws to meet the challenges posed by new industries and technologies, including the rise of the dominant Internet platforms, especially as they stem from serial mergers, the acquisition of nascent competitors, the aggregation of data, unfair competition in attention markets, the surveillance of users, and the presence of network effects,” the order reads.
Bills with similar intent – to target killer acquisitions – have been supported by myriad legislators. Despite this effort, Limarzi pushed back against the rhetoric. “The term ‘killer acquisition’ is sufficiently evocative that a lot of people have adopted it to apply to any merger that they think ought to be blocked, which is not a not a very useful definition.”
Current antitrust framework doesn’t need changes
To address the question whether an acquisition should be considered anticompetitive or “killer,” Limarzi argued that regulators should ask, “what does the world look like with and without the merger and are [the outcomes] substantially different from a competition perspective?”
In Limarzi’s view, the FTC’s current framework to determine whether to pursue an acquisition is sufficient and not in need of change.
“Where the facts establish that there is actual nascent potential competition that is being eliminated [the FTC] succeeds and where the facts are not there, they do not – but that is not a deficiency in the legal framework,” she said.
Koren Wong-Ervin, an antitrust partner with Axinn, Veltrop and Harkrider, stated that as it stands now, there is no systemic failure in merger enforcement.
“I do not think we have any evidence [of systemic failure],” Wong-Ervin said. “I think a lot of this debate comes down to different beliefs – faith in market versus faith in governments to intervene.”
Wong-Ervin said it is better to under-regulate rather than over-regulate mergers. “Markets can self-correct over time, if you don’t intervene when you should, whereas if you do intervene when you should not, it has a chilling effect,” she explained. “The debate is really about whether you believe that markets can self-correct.”
“If there was rampant under-enforcement and a concentration and monopoly problem and our markets were suffering – you would expect to see this more systematically – [it] would show up in our merger retrospective studies, and were a just now [seeing that],” she said.
Commentators on an Institute for Policy Innovation panel last year made similar pleadings for Washington to avoid hardline antitrust regulation that they said will put a damper on start-up businesses.
The Biden administration has generally taken a harder line against mergers when compared to the Trump administration, as evidenced by big tech critic Lina Khan’s appointment to the FTC, Google critic Jonathan Kanter’s nomination to the DoJ’s antitrust division, and net neutrality advocate Tim Wu’s appointment to the National Economic Council.
Antitrust
Former Federal Trade Commission Chairman Says Biden is Inappropriately Exhorting the Agency
Former Chairman William Kovacic said that Biden’s direction of the FTC raises expectations for the agency.
WASHINGTON, January 28, 2022 – A former Federal Trade Commission chairman criticized the Biden administration’s direction of the FTC to accomplish the president’s antitrust goals.
At a Wednesday forum of the Mercatus Institute, former FTC Chairman William Kovacic criticized Joe Biden’s “instruction, direction, and exhortation” to the FTC, which is an independent agency and not part of the executive branch.
In July, President Biden directed regulators to craft rules preventing manufacturers like Microsoft and Apple from restrict consumers’ ability to fix their own devices. After the FTC voted unanimously to increase its enforcement against “right to repair” restrictions, both Microsoft and Apple announced plans for consumers to repair their own products.
Kovacic said that Biden almost appears to have the attitude that he “gave [the FTC and DOJ] an assignment” to advance the Biden administration’s consumer protection goals.
Then imagining that he was arguing from the perspective of the Biden administration, Kovacic said Biden could argue that he gave the FTC “an assignment to work on those guidelines and an exhortation to the FTC to get the work done,” as opposed to specific marching orders on the topics.
Mismatched capabilities at the FTC
Kovacic, who served as a commissioner at the FTC beginning in 2006, and who chaired the agency from 2008 to 2009, said the FTC has a history of mismatching its commitments with its capabilities.
In developing consumer protection programs, currently a professor of law at George Washington University, said the FTC often fails to ask “basic questions about who would do it, how long it would take, how much it would cost, and whether or not the institution has the credibility or capacity” to administer successful programs.
Kovacic said that in order to achieve a successful regulatory agenda, there must be a “stability of perspectives” that will endure across administrations.
Policymakers should be mindful not to abandon the resistance from total regulatory overhaul that he said “afflicted” his predecessors as chairs of the agency.
“Everybody will step forward and say, ‘I have my list.’ I suspect the Commission already is getting a letter each day from members of Congress saying, ‘here’s another one.’”
Recalling the many prior presidents’ push for regulators to control petroleum prices – including by President Biden in November – Kovacic said the FTC can’t always deliver.
“Whenever there’s going to be a problem the new leadership, seen as competition policy superheroes, will be exhorted to do something, and it will not be an adequate response to say, ‘we’ve already got a lot on the agenda, we’ll get to it when we can.'”
Antitrust
Consolidation, Bloat, and a Waning American ‘Brand’ Hurt the Economy, Says Tim Wu
He argued that fundamental changes must be made to restore peoples’ faith in an American system that works for everyone.
WASHINGTON, January 26, 2022 –White House Special Assistant Tim Wu said Wednesday that the U.S. economy is over-consolidated and bloated in the middle.
Speaking at an event hosted by the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, Wu, a member of the National Economic Council with a portfolio over Technology and Competition Policy, argued that that the “American dream” has suffered major setbacks in recent decades.
Wu, who is credited with coining the term “net neutrality” and a longstanding critic of telecom monopolies, has more recently become an outspoken critic of big technology companies.
See also:
- Broadband Breakfast Explainer 1 (Net Neutrality): On the Cusp of Sea Change, Broadband Breakfast Examines the Net Neutrality Debate
- Broadband Breakfast Explainer 2 (Spectrum): Is Spectrum Sharing a Key to Broader Connectivity Goals?
- Broadband Breakfast Explainer 3 (Section 230): With Florida Social Media Law, Section 230 Now Positioned In Legal Spotlight
- Broadband Breakfast Explainer 4 (Antitrust): Antitrust Heats Up as Biden Selects Tech Critic Jonathan Kanter for Top Enforcement Spot
“We can see very vividly how fragile this concentrated economic system we built has been and how poorly it is working for the whole country,” Wu said.
“Our country has become too centralized. It is too national in its character – in terms of where businesses are location – too centered on consumption, as opposed to production.
“Too many of the [economic] returns go to too few people who often live very far away from the communities they serve.”
Hearkening to the post-World War II decades in which Western nations endorsed significant government intervention in the economy as part of social democracy, Wu said that America is “relearning the virtues and merits of a mixed economy – that is the truer American tradition of small and medium business – market structures where [people] can all survive and prosper; what [President Joe Biden] calls ‘an economy that works for everyone.’”
Can elements of a new form of social democracy be revived in a technology-drenched age?
Wu distilled his criticisms to three primary points: Too many industries have become too consolidated, a bloated “middleman” economy has emerged, and the “American brand” has diminished.
“We have all seen so many industries consolidate into just the ‘big three’ or ‘big four,’” Wu said. “That is a traditional problem that I think extracts a lot from the economy.”
Wu went on to explain the “middleman” economy – a rise of a “highly concentrated middle layer” across many industries. This bloat on the processing end takes place somewhere between the inception of a product or service and the consumer is extracting too much revenue, Wu said.
“When you think about monopoly – which is just high prices – it leads to this problem where the middlemen have power over their suppliers and are able to squeeze their suppliers and also often able to squeeze their employees,” Wu said. This is “a new kind of problem for the economy, and one that we need to face.”
What is the ‘American brand’?
Wu’s final point related to what he referred to as the “American brand.”
“There has been a real sense that the sense of opportunity that has been the ‘American brand’ has diminished,” he said. “The statistics are a little depressing that confirm this.”
75 percent of U.S. industries are controlled by fewer companies than they were 20 years ago, Wu said. He pointed to mergers that skyrocketed in the 1980s and predicted that 2022 will feature a record number of mergers.
“These are real challenges and I just want to assure you that the administration of the White House is very focused on [them] and we see it not just in terms of the economy, but in terms of the Democratic soul of this nation,” Wu said. “Freedom and opportunity are not trivial things when it comes to describing what democracy is all about.
Recent
- UTOPIA Partners with Golden State Connect Authority to Bring Broadband to Rural California
- Charter Wants $35M for Builds, Louisiana Getting $29.9M for Broadband, Indiana County Approves $1M Grant
- Infrastructure Bill Money Will Help Push Universal Broadband Goal Within Five Years: Rep. Clyburn
- Reforming Section 230 Won’t Help With Content Moderation, Event Hears
- Direction of Antitrust Enforcement Could Harm American Global Competitiveness, Says Head of Think Tank
- Comedian Blackmails Legislators, Musk Snubs Twitter, Render Networks Connects 1 million Premises
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
#broadbandlive4 months ago
Broadband Breakfast for Lunch on January 12, 2022 — The Agenda of Internet and Tech Stakeholders
-
Artificial Intelligence4 months ago
Henry Kissinger: AI Will Prompt Consideration of What it Means to Be Human
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
Microsoft App Store Rules, California Defers on Sprint 3G Phase-Out, Samsung’s New IoT Guy
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
‘Buy American’ Waiver Request, AT&T Cuts Dividend for Builds, Jamestown Municipal Broadband Program
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
More From Emergency Connectivity Fund, Rootmetrics Says AT&T Leads, Applause for House Passing Chips Act
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
AT&T Speeds Tiers, Wisconsin Governor on Broadband Assistance, Broadband as Public Utility
-
Satellite4 months ago
Starlink Download Speeds Fell Below New Federal Broadband Standard in Q3, Ookla Data Show
-
Big Tech1 month ago
‘Cartel’ is ‘Most Absurd Term Ever’ for Media Allowed Revenue Share With Tech Platforms: NMA