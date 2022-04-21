Big Tech
Economist Warns of Customer Losses if Broadband Revenues Find Way in Universal Service Fund
A number of players have pitched the idea of having big tech platforms pay into the basic telecommunications fund.
WASHINGTON, April 21, 2022 – An economist argued Thursday that expanding the contribution base of the Universal Service Fund to broadband revenues will reduce adoption of broadband services by millions.
Hal Singer, managing director of Econ One Research, said during a panel hosted by the TPRC that a broadband revenue surcharge on customer bills will see a total subscriber loss of nearly 10 million. Currently, the fund, which is used to deliver basic telecommunications services to rural and low-income areas of the country, is derived from voice service revenues passed down to consumers.
Singer published those findings last year alongside his colleague Ted Tatos in a paper that proposed that the Universal Service Fund be subsidized by digital advertising revenue, a space dominated largely by two large technology players: Facebook and Alphabet, parent company of Google.
Advocates for expanding the fund to include broadband revenues have argued that the contribution percentage against revenues would be low enough so that adoption would be unaffected.
The debate about what to do about the sustainability of the fund – called into question because of its reliance of largely one source of service revenues – have swept the industry. The Federal Communications Commission is currently studying the fund’s future, with submissions into the agency including proposals to expand the fund to include broadband revenues, contributions from big technology platforms and ditching all that and taking the fund’s source from general taxation.
The TPRC panel included Carol Mattey of Mattey Consulting and Roslyn Layton, senior vice president at Strand Consult and former program committee chair of the TPRC. Mattey, whose report last year on the matter pitched the idea of expanding the base to include broadband revenues, defended the position, stating that the FCC cannot wait around for three years for the problem to be solved and should act as soon as possible.
Mattey has previously said that the FCC has the jurisdiction to unilaterally expand the fund’s base, but that notion is currently being challenged in court. Singer said the FCC would need to get Congress involved to expand the base to include digital advertising revenue.
For Layton, the issue also involves the ongoing sustainability of the networks. She reiterated a previous point she jointly made with a number of academics that it’s unfair for consumers and internet service providers to shoulder the load of supporting the fund and that, because big tech platforms and video streaming services consume so much of the bandwidth on the networks, they must be brought into the equation.
Social Media
Researcher: Algorithms Cannot Be Blamed for Disinformation, But They Contribute to It
Columbia University researcher shared her perspectives at event hosted by The Atlantic that featured former President Barack Obama.
WASHINGTON, April 14, 2022 – A researcher from Columbia University says that algorithms such as the ones Facebook uses cannot be blamed for causing mass disinformation, but that they must still be discussed as contributors to the phenomenon.
Camille François discussed the matter during a conference on disinformation and how it affects democracy hosted by The Atlantic magazine and the University of Chicago Institute of Politics featuring a discussion on combating disinformation with former President Barack Obama.
Through the coronavirus pandemic, disinformation surged online related to topics such as vaccines and the origins of the virus, and as war wages on in Ukraine the intentional spread of false information online has proven a chief tactic of Russia during its invasion campaign.
François spoke on a panel with Karrie Karahalios, a computer science professor at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, that was focused on the power of algorithms.
During the discussion, Karahalios commented on proposed legislation in the House of Representatives to remove Section 230 protections for online content which is promoted algorithmically – thus subjecting them to legal liability. She stated that content regulation truly must be done on a case-by-case basis rather than applying a one-size-fits-all approach to regulation in all settings.
She expressed concern over some negative effects of algorithmic technology than others, highlighting as problematic the use of algorithmic technology to detect employment fraud in Michigan which led to false accusations of fraud made against several individuals.
Karahalios said results produced by algorithms such as these must be able to be contested due to their flawed nature.
Similarly, François stated that when algorithms are used for very serious practices such as criminal sentencing there must be transparency about how they are used.
To find potential solutions to some of the issues algorithms create, Karahalios suggests that data related to algorithms such as on how Facebook promotes certain advertisements be made available to a wide variety of researchers.
Earlier at the conference, Barack Obama said that he “underestimated the degree to which democracies” are vulnerable to misinformation and disinformation.
The former president said that the U.S. must mitigate the influence of dangerous online misinformation through a mix of regulation and industry standards.
Big Tech
Panelists Urge Government Resist Getting Involved in Content Moderation
Google’s Chief Internet Evangelist Vint Cerf warned against government intervention in online moderation.
WASHINGTON, April 14, 2022 — Vint Cerf, a vice president and chief internet evangelist at Google, warned against government moderation of content on the internet during a panel event last week, as Washington focuses on addressing the power of big technology platforms.
“Deliberate government censorship is almost never helpful because it inhibits the ability of the population to learn things it should know and needs to know,” said Cerf at the April 6 Broadband Breakfast live event, which discussed internet censorship.
While Cerf is adamant that the government should not play a role in online content moderation, he is also not an advocate for company censorship either.
“Censorship by companies is not necessarily any more attractive, except that it’s forced on many of those companies, including mine, partly because we impose those terms and conditions in the hope of shielding people from harmful behavior or we are induced and provided with incentives to do that because if we don’t do that there will be fines that are inimical to business,” Cerf said.
“My sense is that we’re going to be forced to cope with some form of censorship whether it’s self-censorship or some kind of censorship imposed by legislative rule,” added Cerf. “My primary desire is to maximize the utility of the internet and do whatever we can to minimize its harmful abuse.”
Fellow panelist at the event, Berin Szoka, president of tech lobbyist TechFreedom, echoed Cerf’s point saying, “The best answer is for the government to stay out because in the United States, it is simply not a proper thing for government officials to get involved in how content is moderated.”
The discussion comes as debate swirls in Washington about what to do about big tech platforms and market power. The Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission have been tasked by President Joe Biden with enforcing antitrust laws that includes addressing monopoly power and businesses practices perceived as anticompetitive.
Szoka was quick to dismantle Biden’s antitrust approach at the Wednesday event. “This is not an antitrust issue; it can’t be an antitrust issue,” he said. “Antitrust is about regulating business practices, not editorial judgements. There are a lot of people who want to make this an antitrust issue on both sides of the aisle.
“Republicans want revenge against big tech platforms for perceived bias and Democrats want somehow for antitrust law to do something about abstract values like diversity in media, or human rights, or whatever and these are simply inappropriate things for competition law to address,” he added.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. You can also PARTICIPATE in the current Broadband Breakfast Live Online event and REGISTER HERE.
Wednesday, April 6, 2022, 12 Noon ET — Censorship by a Country, or Censorship by a Tech Platform?
Residents of countries under authoritarian control face censorship of what they can post online and limitations on what websites they can visit. At home in the U.S., much of the political right views current content moderation policies of social media platforms as their own form of censorship. How do these content control practices compare? Just how similar are the scenarios and solutions proposed by their opponents? Join us for a timely Broadband Breakfast conversation about hot domestic and international issues amid the tumult on the world scene today.
Panelists for this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session:
- Bronwyn Howell, Nonresident Senior Fellow, American Enterprise Institute
- Kian Vesteinsson, Research Analyst, Freedom House
- Berin Szoka, President, TechFreedom
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources:
- Freedom on the Net 2021: The Global Drive to Control Big Tech, Freedom House
- Facebook is Failing Iranians, and Iran’s Leaders Are About to Launch a Censored Internet, Broadband Breakfast, January 28, 2022
- Elon Musk to Join Twitter’s Board of Directors After Becoming Largest Shareholder, Wall Street Journal, April 5, 2022
- Justice Thomas’s Misguided Concurrence on Platform Regulation, Lawfare, April 14, 2021
- No, Florida Can’t Regulate Online Speech, Lawfare, March 12, 2021
- The Wall Street Journal Misreads Section 230 and the First Amendment, Lawfare, February 3, 2021
- TechFreedom amicus brief
- Gunning for Facebook and free speech, Bronwyn Howell, American Enterprise Institute
- Can international social media censorship succeed?, Bronwyn Howell, American Enterprise Institute
- Calling out the ‘Christchurch call’, Bronwyn Howell, American Enterprise Institute
Bronwyn Howell is a nonresident senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, where she focuses on the regulation, development, and deployment of new technologies and the use of technology in the health sector. She also uses multiple methodologies from economics, decision sciences, public policy, and governance to address issues of policy and management in the information, communications, and digital technology industries. As a resident of New Zealand, she is especially interested in exploring how experiences in other countries (notably Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa) can inform debate and policy in the United States (and vice versa).
Kian Vesteinsson is a research analyst for technology and democracy at Freedom House, where he serves as an expert on human rights in the digital age. He covers Asia for Freedom on the Net, Freedom House’s annual assessment of internet freedom, and has also covered sub-Saharan Africa and western Europe for the publication. Previously, Kian worked at Human Rights Watch and the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.
Berin Szoka serves as President of TechFreedom. Previously, he was a Senior Fellow and the Director of the Center for Internet Freedom at The Progress & Freedom Foundation. Before joining PFF, he was an Associate in the Communications Practice Group at Latham & Watkins LLP, where he advised clients on regulations affecting the Internet and telecommunications industries.
Drew Clark is the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of a State Broadband Initiative, the Partnership for a Connected Illinois. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.
WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
Section 230
Reforming Section 230 Won’t Help With Content Moderation, Event Hears
Government is ‘worst person’ to manage content moderation.
WASHINGTON, April 11, 2022 — Reforming Section 230 won’t help with content moderation on online platforms, observers said Monday.
“If we’re going to have some content moderation standards, the government is going to be, usually, the worst person to do it,” said Chris Cox, a member of the board of directors at tech lobbyist Net Choice and a former Congressman.
These comments came during a panel discussion during an online event hosted by the American Enterprise Institute that focused on speech regulation and Section 230, a provision in the Communications Decency Act that protects technology platforms from being liable for posts by their users.
“Content moderation needs to be handled platform by platform and rules need to be established by online communities according to their community standards,” Cox said. “The government is not very competent at figuring out the answers to political questions.”
There was also discussion about the role of the first amendment in content moderation on platforms. Jeffrey Rosen, a nonresident fellow at AEI, questioned if the first amendment provides protection for content moderation by a platform.
“The concept is that the platform is not a publisher,” he said. “If it’s not [a publisher], then there’s a whole set of questions as to what first amendment interests are at stake…I don’t think that it’s a given that the platform is the decider of those content decisions. I think that it’s a much harder question that needs to be addressed.”
Late last year, experts said that it is not possible for platforms to remove from their site all content that people may believe to be dangerous during a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event. However some, like Alex Feerst, the co-founder of the Digital Trust and Safety Partnership, believe that platforms should hold some degree of liability for the content of their sites as harm mitigation with regards to dangerous speech is necessary where possible.
Recent
- AT&T Q1 Reflects Fiber Growth, Fixed-Wireless Still Plays Crucial Role for Rural Americans
- Economist Warns of Customer Losses if Broadband Revenues Find Way in Universal Service Fund
- Russian Cyberattacks Warning, Meta Russia Disinformation, IIJA Requirements
- Digital Infrastructure Investment 2022: Join Our Pathbreaking Mini-Conference for Free This Year
- Central Bank Wise to Move Cautiously with Digital Currency, Event Hears
- House and Senate Tackle Semiconductor Chip Shortages and Seek to Boost U.S. Production
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Artificial Intelligence4 months ago
Henry Kissinger: AI Will Prompt Consideration of What it Means to Be Human
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
Microsoft App Store Rules, California Defers on Sprint 3G Phase-Out, Samsung’s New IoT Guy
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
‘Buy American’ Waiver Request, AT&T Cuts Dividend for Builds, Jamestown Municipal Broadband Program
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
More From Emergency Connectivity Fund, Rootmetrics Says AT&T Leads, Applause for House Passing Chips Act
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
AT&T Speeds Tiers, Wisconsin Governor on Broadband Assistance, Broadband as Public Utility
-
Expert Opinion3 months ago
Christopher Mitchell: Brendan Carr is Wrong on the Treasury Department’s Broadband Rules
-
Big Tech1 month ago
‘Cartel’ is ‘Most Absurd Term Ever’ for Media Allowed Revenue Share With Tech Platforms: NMA
-
WISP2 months ago
Wireless Internet Service Providers Association CEO Claude Aiken to Step Down in April 2022