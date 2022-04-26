Broadband Roundup
EU Passes Digital Services Act, Twitter Agrees to Sell to Musk, World IP Day
The EU law would require certain large tech companies to better regulate disinformation and misinformation.
April 26, 2022 — Over the weekend, the European Union passed The Digital Services Act, legislation that will require certain large big technology companies to regulate any disinformation and/or hate speech that gets posted on their platforms — or face major fines.
The EU’s new legislation will also ban ads aimed at children and make user reporting much easier and require big technology platforms to submit to annual audits.
The law is passed at a time when both the EU and the US are grappling with the effects social media disinformation, including with the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Many private companies have made efforts to limit the spread of disinformation from the Russian government. Platforms including Facebook, Google and Twitter have all significantly reduced Russian-backed ads. Meanwhile, YouTube, Facebook and TikTok are blocking Russian media organizations, like RT and Sputnik, from using their platforms within the European Union.
Twitter board agrees to sell company to Elon Musk
On Monday, Twitter’s board agreed to terms that would see the platform be sold to Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk for $44 billion.
The proposal must now go through standard regulatory review.
The development came after the board chose to impose a “poison pill” defense against Musk’s potential purchase of Twitter late last week. That strategy would have allowed for Twitter shareholders, except for Musk, to buy more shares at a discounted rate. The hope was that an uptick in other shareholders’ holdings would lead to Musk’s stake in the company being diluted.
The decision to sell the company to Musk comes after much debate over what Musk’s involvement in the company would be after Musk offered to buy the company for $54.20 per share in early April.
A week prior to Musk’s proposal to buy the platform, news emerged that he purchased a 9.2 percent stake in the company. That same week, Twitter’s board extended a seat to Musk with the catch that he couldn’t exceed a certain purchasing threshold. He declined the seat.
World IP day
On Tuesday, the World Intellectual Property Organization, a source of information concerning global intellectual property, is celebrating its annual World Intellectual Property Day.
The theme of this year’s event is titled “IP and Youth: Innovating for a Better Future.”
“Young people are the innovators, the creators and the entrepreneurs of tomorrow. Through their creativity and ingenuity, young people in all regions are driving change and carving pathways to a better future. World Intellectual Property Day 2022 celebrates this exciting generation of change-makers,” WIPO wrote in an online statement describing the event.
Coalition Voices Dissent on Antitrust Bills, NYC Communities to Receive Free Broadband, Tesla Stock Takes Hit in Twitter Wake
Letter claims antitrust bills would cost the economy $319 billion.
April 27, 2022 – A coalition of organizations penned a joint letter Wednesday to reflect their dissent of recently announced antitrust bills making their way through Congress.
The letter was addressed to congressional leadership, including Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY, Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, Chair of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and the Chairman of the House Committee of the Judiciary Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-NY-10, and voiced concerns over four bills.
Members of the group included Americans for Prosperity, the Computer and Communications Industry Association, the Consumer Technology Association, the Taxpayers Protection Alliance, the US Hispanic Business Council, and others, and they argued that the bills would collectively cost the economy $319 billion though higher retail costs passed along to consumers.
The four bills in question are the American Innovation and Choice Online Act (S2992), the House equivalent American Choice and Innovation Online Act (HR3816), the Ending Platform Monopolies Act (HR3825), and the Platform Competition and Opportunity Act of 2021 (HR3826).
The authors of the letter condemned the “simplistic language” of the bills and argued that though the bills intended to primarily impact dominant tech companies such at Google, Amazon, Facebook, and Apple, they will impact more unintended targets as time goes on.
“[The bill’s reliance] market capitalization means that more American companies would be captured in just a few years: 13 additional companies in the next 5 to 10 years and likely over 100 companies by the 2030s,” the letter read.
The letter concluded by stating that these bills would overall make it more challenging for US based companies to compete on the global stage, and stifle would-be American startups.
New York communities to get broadband at no cost to the consumer
Residents of the New York City Housing Authority’s Upper East Side public housing complexes – Isaacs Houses and Holmes Tower – are set to receive free broadband thanks to a “first-of-its-kind initiative” touted by Manhattan Councilwoman Julie Menin.
Menin referred to the lack of affordable broadband connectivity in the city as “outrageous” and “shocking,” the New York Daily News reported. “Not having access to broadband is not OK,” Menin said.
Menin is scheduled to fully unveil the program at the Stanley Isaacs Center at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday.
Tesla takes hit in wake of Twitter deal
Following Twitter’s announcement that it would accept Elon Musk’s offer of $44 billion in cash, Tesla stock nosedived Tuesday morning. As of Wednesday, Tesla’s stock was trading around $100 less than the previous day – around a ten percent drop.
Musk, who is the CEO of Tesla, would be responsible to cover $21 billion of the $44 billion and it is currently unclear how he will come up with the remaining $23 billion – whether that is selling his own shares in Tesla, bringing on additional investment, or borrowing against his existing shares.
According to Business Insider, around 80 percent of Musk’s wealth is tied up in Tesla stock.
Twitter Reportedly Considering Musk Offer, Verizon on 5G Transition, FTC Investigating Broadcom
Twitter’s board is reportedly re-considering Musk’s $43 billion cash offer.
April 25, 2022 – In the latest twist to Elon Musk’s attempt to purchase Twitter, the social media company is reportedly ready to accept Musk’s original offer of $43 billion despite its board’s initial rejection of the deal, the New York Times reported Monday.
As part of the deal, the Tesla and SpaceX head would pay $54.20 per share, the report said. Premarket trading saw Twitter’s stock price rise 5 percent on Monday to $51.50.
Though no deal has been publicly reached, this only represents the latest chapter in Musk’s attempts to acquire the company.
Musk has long maintained that the site does not adhere to the free speech principals that it ought to, and in early April, became the single largest shareholder of the company, purchasing 9.2 percent of its stock in an apparent effort to influence its content moderation policies.
Following his purchase, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal offered Musk a seat on Twitter’s board, an offer that Musk accepted before quickly reversing his decision. The offer was conditional and would have disallowed Musk from purchasing the company. Musk’s reversal raised suspicions that he was considering purchasing Twitter, which were confirmed less than a week later, when Musk made his offer of $43 billion in cash.
Verizon’s Q1 report touted speedy transition from 4G to 5G
During its first quarter earnings call on Friday, Verizon leadership stated that the company’s transition from 4G to 5G has undergone a smoother process than the previous transition from 3G to 4G.
“5G adoption is already much faster than what we saw when we changed from 3G to 4G,” Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg said during the call. “A year after 4G launched, less than 10 percent of the users had a compatible device. A year after the launch of 5G dynamic spectrum sharing, about 24 percent of our customers were on 5G devices.”
Vestberg added that he expected that 40 percent of the company’s wireless customers will be using 5G devices by first quarter 2023, and 60 percent by the end of the fourth quarter of 2023.
Vestberg also stated that Verizon is striving for a single, “fiberized” network for most Verizon customers. “And then at the edge of the network, we can do different solutions for different type of customer groups. This is going to pay off big time the next 5 to 10 years.”
Verizon Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Matt Ellis stated that fiber would also play a crucial role in improving penetration for Verizon’s wireless customers.
“The continued build-out of One Fiber and our investment to support growth of traffic on our 4G LTE network while expanding the reach and capacity of our 5G Ultra-Wideband network greatly extends our opportunity to effectively compete in all of our businesses.”
FTC reportedly investigation Broadcom, again
The Register reported Monday that chipset manufacturer Broadcom is in the sites of antitrust regulators once more.
Broadcom, which the Federal Trade Commission has referred to as a monopolist in the past, is being investigated by the agency for anticompetitive practices associated with customer exclusivity agreements used by the company.
In October of 2019, the EU accused Broadcom of anticompetitive practices and issued an interim order to suspend exclusivity agreements for deals relating to TV set-top boxes and internet modems.
Broadcom technology hardware can be found in the devices of some of the largest companies in the world, including Apple, Cisco, Comcast, IBM and Verizon.
Obama Blames Big Tech for Disinformation, Cybersecurity Innovation, California on Climate Change
The former president targeted the decision making of those in power at major social media companies.
April 22, 2022 – On Thursday former President Barack Obama placed blame on big tech companies for the disinformation crisis gripping America as the country continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic two years on.
Speaking at Stanford University, Obama criticized the decision making of executives at various social media companies that has amplified disinformation and said combatting disinformation will take government reform, action from tech-company employees and changes in the way online users consume news and information.
He also offered support for reforming Section 230 liability protections for online companies.
Earlier this month at an event hosted by The Atlantic magazine and the University of Chicago Institute of Politics, Obama said he “underestimated the degree to which democracies are vulnerable” to misinformation and disinformation and that combatting the issue requires a mix of regulation and an industry-standards approach.
That event also featured various other panels including conversation among lead researchers on the role algorithms play in disinformation and how much they truly are to blame.
$12 million for cyber technology from DOE
The Department of Energy announced Thursday that it would invest $12 million in cybersecurity innovations to protect critical infrastructure such as in the energy sector.
The funds will go towards six university-led projects at Florida International University, Iowa State University, New York University, Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station, University of Illinois in Chicago and the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.
These projects will focus on research, development and demonstrations of new cyber technology that will help to advance data-related fields like artificial intelligence and machine learning.
Coalition of California groups recommend tech actions on climate
The Southern California Association of Governments and the California Emerging Technology Fund, in partnership with the Los Angeles Digital Equity Action League, is targeting vehicle emissions with a series of recommendations to increase broadband adoption and allow for work from home.
The California Air Resources Board has assigned to SCAG a target of reducing greenhouse gases by 19% from 2005 levels by 2035.
The groups say that depending on the scope and speed of action, their region may be able to reduce its GHG emissions by up to 15%.
