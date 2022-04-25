Privacy
Federal Privacy Legislation Needed As State Legislation Could Harm Smaller Players, Event Hears
Different state privacy laws stifle competition and places burdens on small companies, experts say.
WASHINGTON, April 25, 2022 – While experts agreed that federal legislators need to take action on comprehensive privacy legislation, they disagreed on the specifics of how such regulation should be enforced.
Though some states have begun to establish their own frameworks for consumer privacy regulation, each framework puts forth different standards that online platforms would have to adhere to. These varied frameworks have raised concerns among many experts who consider a patchwork of legislation to raise the bar of compliance – a bar that could be lowered by federal legislation.
During an R Street panel on Monday, experts from the technology industry weighed in on the matter with their perspectives.
In March, Utah joined California, Colorado, and Virginia and became the fourth state to successfully pass consumer privacy legislation. Several additional states, including Florida, Massachusetts, New York, and Connecticut have experienced mixed success with their bills and have not yet signed anything into law.
Lartease Tiffith, executive vice president for public policy at the Interactive Advertising Bureau, said that the US is an outlier among developed countries. “We are one of the few developed countries that [does not have a federal privacy law],” he said. “I think that in order to reflect the same common values as our colleagues who are in Europe and elsewhere around the world, we need [to make] one.”
Beyond the international perspective, Tiffith also emphasized domestic justifications for federal legislation. “I cannot think of a subject matter that is not more under the purview of Congress than interstate commerce,” he said. “The internet is everywhere – it is not limited by borders. So, we need to have one standard, one set of laws. It should not matter where you live – California, Utah, Virginia, Colorado – you should have the same basic privacy rights as anyone, anywhere.”
Various state legislation harder for smaller companies
Tiffith also explained that a patchwork of regulation would hit smaller businesses the hardest. “If you are a small or medium sized business and you are looking at investing more money into your products and service and delivering and reaching customers – you want to do that rather than spending time on hiring more lawyers to deal with ever complicating regulations.
“We need this for the next set of Amazons and Googles of the world to exists,” he said.
While the panelists were able to agree on the fact that current patchwork of laws is not sustainable, they did not agree on how to enforce a federal framework.
A federal body for consumer data protection
Sara Collins, senior policy counsel for internet advocacy group Public Knowledge, voiced benefits to creating a new data protection authority in the US – a body distinct from the Federal Trade Commission – that would focus expressly on matters related to consumer data protection.
Tiffith pushed back, however, arguing that the FTC already does a good job at handling these issues, and is only held back by what he views as under-resourcing. “If you compare the FTC to other protection authorities, they are very under-resourced,” he said. “So, I think instead of us standing up a whole new data protection authority, I think instead, let’s invest that money in the FTC, give them some rules, some limited rulemaking authority, and let’s give them a lot more staff and a lot more money.
“Let them be the cop on the beat,” he said.
Robocall
FCC Announces Majority of States Now Signed Onto Robocall Investigation Partnership
The FCC signed on five states this month and seven last month.
WASHINGTON, April 7, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission said Thursday it has partnered with further five more state attorneys general to combat illegal robocalls.
The agency said Thursday it had signed on Alaska, California, Tennessee, Pennsylvania and Washington state to investigate the robocalls, which can lead to scams. Thursday’s news comes on the heels of a March 28 announcement, when the agency said it signed similar memorandum of understanding with Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Idaho, Kentucky, Minnesota, New Jersey, and Wyoming.
Altogether, the agency, which announced the federal-state partnership effort in February, said it has signed on the majority of the United States.
“It shows that we are united when it comes to fighting robocalls—urban, rural, north, south, east, and west,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “Today I invite every state and U.S. territory to join this effort and establish information sharing and cooperation structures with the FCC so we can work together to investigate and put an end to spoofing and robocall scam campaigns.”
The agency, which has made fighting illegal robocalls a key mandate, has previously credited states with catching those that allow robocalls.
Earlier this month, the FCC credited the North Carolina Department of Justice in an investigation that identified thinQ Technologies as a “facilitator” of robocalls. The agency, which is working with the Traceback Consortium to identify the culprits, has already sent more than a dozen cease and desist letters to those it has identified in investigations.
Privacy
With More States Passing Privacy Legislation, Pressure for Federal Preemption Law Grows
Emerging state-level privacy bills have common threads with existing ones in California, Colorado and Virginia.
WASHINGTON, March 30, 2022 – As the federal government has yet to set comprehensive privacy legislation, states going their own way are finding some success following the California, Colorado, and Virginia consumer protection models.
Despite repeated calls from experts to address concerns surrounding consumer protection laws related to privacy, Congress has still not passed any legislation that would set a single, federal standards that Big Tech companies would have to adhere to.
Laura Ripso Vandruff, a partner with Kelley Drye – a law firm that handles consumer class action defenses, real estate, and manufacturing law – said during an event hosted by his firm on Thursday that emerging state-level privacy bills have common threads with existing ones. The longer the federal government delays addressing privacy legislation, the greater the burden of compliance will be for companies.
California, Colorado, and Virginia have successfully implemented their own laws, Utah’s legislature has sent a bill to Republican Gov. Spencer Cox to sign into law, and Oklahoma’s congressional House voted overwhelmingly in favor of a privacy law that will now pass to the Senate.
Florida, Massachusetts, New York, and Connecticut are some of the states that are also working on bills to address consume privacy, though they have not gained as much momentum.
“The bills that are being introduced and that have some traction are not necessarily copycat bills, but they have many common elements [with California, Colorado, and Virginia’s laws],” Kelley Drye partner Laura Ripso Vandruff said. “Things like opt-in for processing of sensitive data, opt-out for targeted advertising, [and] sales profiling. So, new consumer rights for access, affordability, deletion, correction, exclusion, categories of data or even categories of entities,” Ripso Vandruff said. She also pointed to private right of action, meaning that private citizens could seek punitive damages to compensate them against companies that violated their privacy rights.
Paul Singer, also a partner with Kelley Drye, noted that the bills that attempt more original strategies experience less success when it comes time to vote on them. “I think we are seeing that the bills that that take some of these more unique approaches are the ones that tend to be kind of stalling out, whereas the ones that are following some of the similar trends that we saw in Virginia and Utah are the ones that seem to be moving.”
Patchwork of privacy legislation will be challenge
But Singer said the longer the federal government delays addressing privacy legislation, the greater the burden of compliance will be for companies.
“As more state laws pass, [the more you are] dealing with a patchwork [of laws],” Singer said. “Trying to figure out compliance among these laws is going to get increasingly challenging as you go from four laws, to 14, to 40.”
Status of state legislation in progress
The New York Privacy Act, which would impose a distinctive duty of loyalty and care on companies collecting consumer data and called for regular data protection assessments, at least annually, is stuck in committee. Though there is still time, as New York’s legislative session does not adjourn until June, the bill has made little progress; it failed to pass in the 2021 legislative session and was reintroduced in January of 2022.
Tennessee legislative session ended before it could pass its bill, which featured a unique “safe harbor” clause for entities in compliance with the NIST Privacy Framework. This would protect entities that reasonably comply with the NIST framework, but this clause has specifically faced push-back from entities such as Commonsense Media, who have argued that the framework should not be viewed as an alternative to the privacy bill, as it does not provide enough guidance to companies on how to responsibly handle consumer data.
Florida’s House Bill 9 is not advancing at this time, though it did pass in the House on March 2. This delay is likely in part due to its broad private right of action rules that would give citizens wide-ranging opportunities to pursue damages – as opposed to California’s narrowly defined private right of action which only would allow its citizens to seek damages in the event of data breaches. Florida’s private right of action would allow consumers to file suit against companies for a few reasons, including not deleting consumers’ data upon request, sharing or selling consumers’ data after a consumer has opted out, or sharing or selling the data of a consumer who is less than 16 years old, without consent.
Though some bills have met resistance, Singer added that consumers should not be too discouraged by partisan politics. “Do not assume that privacy is a partisan issue,” he said, pointing to Utah’s bill as an example of bipartisan success. “The reality is, is that privacy and the issues underlying is both a very Republican and a very Democratic issue, but maybe for different reasons.”
Singer explained that Republicans are often more concerned about how mass data collection can be used to manipulate consumers, whereas Democrats are often specifically concerned about the potential damage mass data collection can have on young people.
“Ultimately, they are getting at some of the same underlying issues with two different objectives, perhaps that have a lot of overlap, and it is going to continue to be that way.”
Robocall
FCC Directs ‘Robocall Facilitators’ to Remove Illegal Traffic or Face Call Block
The three letters are the latest in the FCC’s ongoing crackdown on illegal call traffic.
WASHINGTON, March 23, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission sent letters to three voice service providers Tuesday to quit allowing illegal robocall traffic on their networks within 48 hours or have their traffic blocked – raising the total number of such letters sent to more than a dozen since last year.
The letters sent to thinQ Technologies, Airespring, and Hello Hello Miami demand the companies investigate the illegal traffic its call clients are pushing on their networks and notify the agency of the steps taken to deal with it within 14 days of the date of the letters.
The FCC said it discovered the traffic during investigations with the Traceback Consortium, which yielded more than a dozen cease and desist letters being mailed out. The agency said in a Tuesday press release that the other letter recipients have so far told the agency they are taking steps to stop the flow of such traffic.
In the case of thinQ, the FCC said the North Carolina Department of Justice flagged the company as a source of illegal robocall traffic. The agency has previously noted that it has been working with state attorneys general to combat the robocall issue.
The agency has made tackling the robocall issue central to its mandate. Last June, large voice service providers were required to put into place measures to block the illegal robot calls, which can often result in Americans being scammed. The regulator measures are part of the regime known as the Secure Telephone Identity Revisited and Signature-based Handling of Asserted Information Using Tokens (STIR/SHAKEN), which require providers to validate calls.
Last month, the agency proposed fining telemarketing company Interstate Brokers of America $45 million for violations of its robocall rules.
Late last year, the commission ruled that small voice service providers that don’t own their own networks must comply with the new stringent robocall rules by June 2022 instead of June 2023, citing the higher volume of illegal traffic coming from them.
