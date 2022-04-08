Fiber
Fiber Broadband and Rural Broadband Associations Call on NTIA to Prioritize Fiber in Funding Grants
Gary Bolton and Shirley Bloomfield called on NTIA Administrator Alan Davidson to prioritize applicant investing in “future-proof” fiber.
WASHINGTON, April 8, 2022 – Fiber broadband advocates appealed to National Telecommunication and Information Administration leadership to adopt an “all hands on deck approach” that prioritizes fiber infrastructure as the organization works to finalize the notice of funding opportunity for the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program.
In an open letter to the NTIA’s Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information Alan Davidson, the CEO of Rural Broadband Association NTCA, Shirley Bloomfield, and Fiber Broadband Association CEO Gary Bolton called on the NTIA to “Prioritize funding for future proof, all-fiber networks.”
In the letter, Bloomfield and Bolton emphasized that the digital divide cannot be solved by “adopting half-measures” that will provide a temporary solution to the broadband needs facing Americans living and working with insufficient broadband.
“These households deserve the same high performance broadband service – all-fiber networks – that has been deployed to over 50 million residences and that providers are rolling out, and will continue to roll out, to millions more annually,” they said.
The letter echoed the FBA’s slogan: “In a very real sense, the market has spoken: if it is not fiber, it is not broadband. The NTIA, therefore, should define ‘Priority Broadband Projects’ as all-fiber projects and ensure that application committing to build these future proof networks are given a substantial preference in any scoring or weighting.”
The letter also addresses criticisms that all-fiber approaches are not technology neutral. “Being technology-neutral does not mean we should not account for the capabilities of each technology,” it said. “The reality is that the capabilities of all-fiber networks far outpace any other technology, both in proven (rather than speculative) performance and their ability to keep pace with rapidly evolving consumer demands.”
The letter stated that the BEAD program – which is responsible for $42.5 billion of the $65 million IIJA – should prioritize applicants that commit to high penetration rates and assist communities with digital literacy and subscription issues.
The NTIA has hosted three technical assistance webinars for applicants, with an additional webinar on April 27 and one more on May 11. The final notice of funding opportunity is to be made public on Monday, May 16.
Open Access
‘Worst Broadband City’ Brownsville Approves Open Access Fiber Project with Lit Communities
Lit Communities will operate the network, with subsidiary BTX Fiber as the last-mile provider. HMI Utilities is prime contractor.
BROWNSVILLE, Texas, April 1, 2022 — During a special city commission meeting on Wednesday, council members voted to approve a fiber project that will bring high-speed broadband to 100% of its citizens.
Elizabeth Walker, Brownsville assistant city manager, and Andres Carvallo, CEO and founder of CMG Consulting LLC, recommended that the council authorize two respondents, HMI Utilities with Lit Communities, for a combined proposal to maximize technical and financial capacity.
Brownsville, Texas, is a city of more than 182,000 people and is one of the cities with some have called the worst broadband city in the country. The National Digital Inclusion Alliance in 2018 listed Brownsville and a neighboring community as one of the top two worst connected cities in the country with a population of more than 65,000. For Brownsville, 47.1% of households do not have broadband of any type, NDIA found
Lit Communities, a fiber-builder that partners with municipal, county and other government entities, will operate the network, with HMI Utilities as the prime contractor. Lit Communities subsidiary BTX Fiber will be the last-mile provider on the network. However, the project will be an open network with multiple internet service providers.
Standard service on the network will be at least 100 Megabits per second (Mbps) symmetrical.
The research for this project began nearly a year ago in April 2021 when Walker and Carvallo looked at different business models, like public policy only, public services, open access, infrastructure, municipal retail (business only and residential). They looked at these models in similar projects in Texas and across the country, including in places like Knoxville and Santa Cruz County. Eventually, they decided on an open access model.
Specifics of the Brownsville network
All citizens will have access to this broadband. “It is eight middle-mile fiber rings to address the full geography of Brownsville,” said Walker.
The city will own 100% of the middle mile and will be able to license it out in private-public partnerships to create revenue, as well as revenue from the last mile connectivity. To ensure affordability, there will be a cap on what providers can charge.
Affordability “is very important,” said Walker. “The crux of the consideration is just to not deliver access, but to make it affordable.”
This infrastructure will have a life expectancy of 50 to 100 years, said Walker.
Walker said that “evidence suggests that broadband services have a net positive economic and social impact to communities by enhancing key functions such as economic competitiveness, workforce development, training, educational capabilities, municipal operations, and smart city developments.”
This is part of the private-public partnership model of Lit Communities. The company recently partnered with Ohio’s Lorain-Medina Rural Electric Cooperative to install fiber on existing utility poles. In these projects, the municipality in question provides the capital necessary to build a middle mile or backbone network.
“We are not stopping with these initial groups of towns that we are looking at and working into right now,” said Rene Gonzalez, Lit Communities’ chief strategy officer. “It is just the beginning.”
Open Access
Construction of Yelllowstone Fiber Network in Montana Begins Ahead of Schedule
The project will be Montana’s first open-access fiber-to-the-home network.
WASHINGTON, March 24, 2022 – Montana fiber provider Yellowstone Fiber announced Wednesday that construction has begun on a $65-million network based in Bozeman, well ahead of anticipated pace.
The network, operated in partnership with large Utah-based open-access network UTOPIA Fiber (a sponsor of Broadband Breakfast), will be Montana’s first high-speed all-fiber internet network as well as its first open-access fiber-to-the-home network.
The start of construction for the privately-funded network comes only six months after initial announcement of the project.
Not only will the network connect every address in Bozeman, but it will also extend “deep into Gallatin County,” according to the developer.
Businesses are expected to receive speeds of up to 100 Gigabits per second and residential properties will experience up to 10 Gbps to create what the city of Bozeman has called “the first true gigabit city in the state of Montana.” Pricing plans are expected to be announced this spring.
The first six internet service providers to provide services on the network will be Blackfoot, Global Net, Hoplite Industries, Skynet, Tri-County Telephone Associates, and XMission.
Montana is one of the least-connected states in the U.S. About a third of residents in Gallatin County, in which Bozeman is a city, lacks internet access.
FCC
FCC Seeks Comment on Pole Replacement Rules
Revising its pole replacement rules may give providers quicker access to poles in communities for deploying high-speed broadband.
WASHINGTON, March 18, 2022 – Providers could soon see changes to federal pole replacement rules.
Approved Wednesday during the Federal Communications Commission’s March Open Meeting, the agency voted to seek comment on establishing clear standards for how utilities and pole attachers share in the costs of pole replacements.
States have sought to revise their pole attachment rules to establish reasonable attachment rates for cable operators renting pole space for electric service cooperatives and municipal pole owners. In 2019, New York’s public service commission reformed its pole attachment rules to govern the rates, time frames, and procedures applied to pole attachments.
Concerned about ensuring comparable rates among telecommunications providers, Wednesday’s notice of proposed rulemaking seeks public input about the best approach to “align economic incentives” between communications pole attachers and utilities and what measures the FC can take to avoid attachment disputes.
Under the Telecommunications Act of 1996, the FCC is charged with overseeing the rates, terms, and conditions of pole attachments.
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said the agency must use its authority “to ensure that communications providers have nondiscriminatory access” to infrastructure built using funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Acknowledging that pole attachment issues “are not the most glamorous part of broadband deployment,” Rosenworcel said pole attachment regulation is “an essential part of our effort to ensure high-speed service reaches everyone, everywhere across the country.”
Commissioner Brendan Carr said the government can avoid wasting money in the historic $65 billion broadband investment by preventing the funds from “getting caught up in red tape and by unnecessary fees and charges.”
“After all, if the government is just spending broadband dollars without streamlining infrastructure rules, then it’s just stepping on the gas and brakes at the same time,” Carr added.
